autobiography audiobooks read by Julia O'donnell The Mothers Story

  2. 2. by�Julia�O'donnell�The�Mothers�Story 'I�was�six�when�my�father�died�so�my�mother�has�been�everything�to�me.�Wherever�I�go�I�tell�the�world�about�my wonderful�mother.�I'm�a�singer�today�because�of�her�encouragement.�She�has�been�the�biggest�influence�in�my�life'�� Daniel�O'Donnell Irish�singing�star�Daniel�O'Donnell's�mother,�Julia,�grew�up�on�a�remote�island�off�the northwest�coast�of�Ireland,�going�barefoot�and�doing�hard�labour�as�a�child�during�the�poverty�stricken�1920s. The�hard�work�continued�through�her�teenage�years�as�she�picked�potatoes�in�the�fields�and�travelled�to�Scotland�to gut�fish�in�the�ports.�After�she�married�and�settled�in�Kincasslagh,�Julia's�beloved�husband,�Francie,�was�forced�to leave�his�family�for�months�on�end�to�work�on�farms,�again�in�Scotland.�The�work�was�physically�demanding�and eventually�took�its�toll.�Sadly,�Julia�found�herself�widowed�and�penniless�with�five�children�while�still�in�her�forties. In�this�classic�and�inspiring�story�of�triumph�over�adversity,�Julia�tells�how�she�battled�through�this�dark�period�by knitting�sweaters�into�the�early�hours�of�every�night�to�support�her�family.�They�were�sold�in�America�by�relatives�and the�money�was�sent�back�to�Ireland�by�post.�Then,�in�an�amazing�twist�of�fate,�this�hard�working�woman�and dedicated�mother�watched�from�the�wings�as�her�offspring�flourished�in�life.�Her�daughter�Margo�and�son�Daniel went�on�to�achieve�fame�as�chart�topping�singers. In�The�Mother's�Story,�Julia�takes�us�on�a�journey�from�her�humble�beginnings�growing�up�in�a�thatched�cottage�on Owey�Island,�to�a�glitzy�lifestyle�mingling�with�celebrities�and�royalty.�Poignant,�warm�and�laced�with�great�humour, Julia's�story�gives�us�a�fascinating�insight�into�this�remarkable�Irish�family's�life.
