Lai xe so san nen dap thang hay con truoc

Học lái xe số sàn nên đạp thắng trước hay côn trước? Cùng tìm hiểu qua bài viết chia sẻ sau

  1. 1. Lái xe số sàn: đạp thắng trước hay côn trước http://truongdaotaolaixehcm.com/ Page 1 Trường Đào Tại Lái Xe HCM – Địa chỉ đào tạo lái xe uy tín – chất lượng tại hcm ĐÁNH GIÁ XE MAYBACH S400 Trường đào tạo lái xe HCM chuyên hoạt động chuyên về lĩnh vực Đào Tạo lái xe và Sát Hạch thi lấy Giấy Phép Lái Xe Máy (A1, A2) và xe 4 bánh từ 4 – 9 chỗ ngồi (hạng B1, B2 và hạng C). Tổng đài tư vấn: 1900 633670 Hotline hỗ trợ học viên: 090 234 0787 Website: http://truongdaotaolaixehcm.com/
  2. 2. Lái xe số sàn: đạp thắng trước hay côn trước http://truongdaotaolaixehcm.com/ Page 2 Kinh nghiệm lái xe số sàn. Đạp Thắng trước hay côn trước? Chào các bạn thì rất là nhiều người hỏi mình là khi lái xe thì mình đạp thắng khi muốn giảm tốc độ thì mình đạp thắng trước rồi sau đó đạp côn hay là mình đạp thắng đạp côn đồng thời? Thì mình cũng trả lời luôn đó là khi mà chạy lái xe đường trường thì đầu tiên bạn muốn giảm tốc độ thì bạn phải đạp thắng trước, sau đó khi cái tốc độ xe nó sẽ giảm đến một mức độ mà bạn cảm thấy phù hợp rồi thì lúc đó bạn sẽ đồng thời đạp côn và sang số về thấp hơn để cho xe không bị chết máy, tránh cái trường hợp thì các bạn đồng thời đạp thắng và đồng thời đạp côn cùng một lúc, tại vì khi bạn đạp thắng đạp côn cùng lúc ý thì khi mà bạn chạy tốc độ nhanh thì xe sẽ bị trôi, rất nguy hiểm. Và trong trường hợp cái chân côn của bạn vô tình nó bị trượt côn thì xe nó giật xe cũng là nguy hiểm hơn, nhưng mà trong khi bạn thi trong bằng lái cái hạng B Và C thì các thầy dạy các bạn đạp thắng đạp côn cùng một lúc để xe không chết máy thì thầy cũng dạy đúng, bởi vì sao? Bởi vì là khi bạn chạy trong xế hình thi cái tốc độ bạn chạy chậm lắm có 30km/h đổ lại thôi, thì chắc chắn là bạn phải đạp côn đạp thắng cùng một lúc để xe không chết máy, nhưng trên thực tế khi bạn chạy đường trường bạn không có nên đạp cùng một lúc và bản thân những ai chạy xe trên một năm thì tự động họ cũng rút ra bải học, đó là đạp thắng trước và rà thắng về cái tốc độ vừa phải cho phù hợp các bạn muốn đi, đồng thời sau đó mới đạp côn và cắt số giảm về cái tốc độ tương ứng thì lúc đó xe mới không chết máy.
  3. 3. Lái xe số sàn: đạp thắng trước hay côn trước http://truongdaotaolaixehcm.com/ Page 3 Thì bây giờ mình sẽ quay cụ thể cận cảnh cái đoạn đường mình đang chạy đây, thì bên này cái đầu tiên trong cùng đây là chân ga, rồi! cái tiếp theo đây là chân… chân thắng và cái này là chân côn, thì chân cồn này lúc nào bạn cũng nên để tự do hoặc là đạp côn hay là để tự do ha! Đừng có để liên tục, mỏi chân rồi thứ 2 nữa là theo phản xạ mình hay đạp côn liên tục cũng không tốt, thì nên để tự do chân trái của mình. Còn cái chân phải này thì bạn cũng có hai lựa chọn: Một là đạp ga, hai đạp thắng…Đó! Để mà làm gì? Để mà bạn không bị mất lái, thường là có nhiều người họ mất lái, thường họ để sẵn,… họ để một lúc cùng vậy nè, họ để một lần chân trái đạp thắng, chân phải đạp ga nên họ hay bị mất lái…Thì đó! Thì trường hợp này các bạn cứ làm theo như mình hướng dẫn, để chân trái tự do chỉ khi đạp côn thôi, để sang số thì bạn đạp côn ha! Rồi chân phải một là đạp ga, 2 là đạp thắng, đạp thắng hoặc đạp ga và chỉ 2 cái này thôi! Thì bây giờ mình lái thử cho các bạn xem quan sát thực tế khi mình lái nha! Đầu tiên mình sẽ đạp côn xuống để hạ sang số này, mình đạp côn xuống đồng thời cái chân thắng của mình cũng phải đạp luôn, để trường hợp mà xe nó bị trôi đúng không? Tuột đúng không? Rồi! Sang số 1 nè, mình mở xi nhan lên bắt đầu mình tha chân thắng và thả chân côn từ từ ra thì xe bắt đầu lăn bánh, đó…! Lăn bánh thì bắt đầu thả hẳn cái côn ra, tiếp tục cái chân phải mình mới mõm cho chân ga tăng lên tốc độ cho phép, Rồi! mình đạp cái côn mình mới tiếp tục đạp ga tiếp ha! Rồi, đó thì bạn để ý mình chạy nha! Trên đoạn đường mình chạy nè! Rồi, mình đang đi
  4. 4. Lái xe số sàn: đạp thắng trước hay côn trước http://truongdaotaolaixehcm.com/ Page 4 là số 2 bắt đầu mình đạp côn tiếp, rồi! mình lên số 3, rồi tiếp tục đạp chân thắng, chân ga thì chân mình luôn để chân ga nha! Chân phải bạn luôn để chân ga,… bạn luôn để chân ga nha! Rồi! Mình đang đi là số 3, rồi bây giờ mình lấy xi nhan tiếp ra cái làn bên ngoài tiếp mình ra làn ngoài cùng. Rồi! Tiếp tục bây giờ mình lên số 4 thì mình đạp chân côn xuống hết cả luôn, mình xuống số 4. Đó! Thì bây giờ phía trước chướng ngại vật bạn thấy mình đạp thắng giảm nè, đó…! Chướng ngại vật mình giảm dần, giảm khi mà giảm gần tới thì mình mới đạp côn, đạp côn đồng thời mình trả số về số phù hợp, nếu mà bạn đi chạm khoảng tầm 10 đến 20 bạn có thể đi số 2 hoặc bạn xuống dười mờ bạn đi số 1, còn nếu mà xe dừng hẳn thì bạn sẽ đi số 0, thì bây giờ hiện tại do xe đang chạy từ từ thì mình vẫn hơi rà côn một chút xíu, để xe mõm nó đi tiếp. Rồi! Cái chiếc xe khách trước nó bị bể bánh, nó lệch nghiêm rồi. Trời! Xe bị bể banhsnos bị lật nghiêng rồi, nguy hiểm quá!…………. Đó, bây giờ mình tiếp tục mình bỏ hẳn chân côn ra mình đạp ga để tăng tốc lên này, rồi! đạp côn để lên số 3, đó…! Đang lên số 3 thì tiếp tục số 4 thì mình đạp côn tiếp, rồi mình xuống số 4 lên số 4. Rồi! Mình đi từ từ ha! Thì bây giờ chuẩn bị nè, thấy mình đẩy thắng tiếp nè, mình đang đạp thắng nè!……….Chuẩn bị giảm, rồi! thắng xuống tốc độ mình mới đạp côn đồng thời giảm số 2, đó! Số 2 xong bắt đầu mình thả chân cônra, mình đạp ga tiếp, mình lại tăng tiếp, tăng tiếp rồi mình tăng lên số 3 mình chạy tiếp, đó! Nếu mà bạn chạy số tự động thì nó khỏe các bạn rồi, các bạn chỉ có một cái thao tác là thắng và ga, thắng và ta…và ga.
  5. 5. Lái xe số sàn: đạp thắng trước hay côn trước http://truongdaotaolaixehcm.com/ Page 5 Nhưng mà bạn chạy số sàn thì bạn phải có chân côn để sang số nữa, rồi bây giờ mình muốn băng tiếp, rồi! đạp côn cái lên số 4, ok! Vì bây giờ mình đang đi như thế này cái tốc độ đường nó hẹp mình không lên được số 5, chỉ có số 4 đổ lại thôi, rồi! mình vẫn đang đi đây là…… mình vẫn đang đi đây là số 4 nha các bạn, mình đang chạy trên phao đánh gẫy giao ti nha…… xem cái đoạn nào trống mình đạp số lên cho các bạn xem, rồi! bây giờ mình qua làn giữa này!…… đường nó đông quá…. Vẫn đang số 4…. Đó! Bây giờ mình thả lỏng cái chân côn ra chỉ có đạp ga nhè nhẹ thôi….ừ! Nhả ga đạp ga, nhè nhẹ thôi, giữ tốc độ, bây giờ mình đang đi với tốc độ là 40km/h ha!….. thì bạn để ý khi bắt đầu mình giảm tốc độ thì mình đạp thắng trước nha!…… rồi sau đó mình mới đạp chân côn nha, bạn để ý nha! Rõ ràng là xe không tắt máy, khi mà xe bắt đầu châm chậm hẳn mà tốc độ bạn vẫn chưa giảm số, chưa giảm số lại thì lúc đó nó mới chết máy,…. rồi! mình chuyển làn qua làn giữa để mình vượt cái chiếc xe tải đằng trước nè! Đây, đó mình đạp thắng nè các bạn thấy đạp thắng không? Đồng thời đạp côn giảm số ngay, đó! Rồi tiếp tục…. rồi đạp côn tăng số lên tiếp tục đạp ga…….. rồi! mình đang chuyển làn qua giữa để mình tăng tốc lên mình vượt chiếc xe đằng trước này,… đó! Thì bây giờ mình hiện tại vẫn đang đi số 4, tại vì đường thành phố thì không có cái đủ khoảng cách để cho mình chạy số 5, số 6. Chừng nào mình lên đường xa lộ cao thì mình mới lên được số đó, bây giờ hiện tại mình đi thì tốc độ khoảng 45km/h thôi. Bây giờ phía trước là đang chướng ngại vật nên mình chuyển qua cái đạp thắng nè, chân phải mình rà thắng từ từ ha! Rà thắng xong bô lên thì máy nó vẫn đang chạy tốc độ 34, 40, 45 thì máy nó vẫn chưa chết máy nha! Nha! Bạn đừng có vội vàng mà đạp thắng cái và đạp côn liền là rất nguy hiểm, rõ ràng là mình không phải đạp chân côn nha! Cái chân côn của mình chỉ có tác dụng khi mình sang số thôi, đó! Bạn cứ hình dung như vậy đi, nhưng mà rõ ràng xe không chết máy, khác hoàn toàn khi các bạn chạy trong xe hình,…. Đó! Bắt đầu mình giảm thắng nè! Đó, mình giảm nè, thì giảm bắt đầu xe nó xuống còn 30. Rồi! lúc đó mình mới bắt đầu mình đạp côn và giảm số lên số 3 giảm xuống số 3 thì lúc này nó đâu có chết máy đâu…. Rồi! giảm xuống đi số 3 ha,…. Đó! Giờ mình lại tiếp tục thả lỏng cái chân côn ra, không có gì mà phải kê hết….Rồi! tiếp tục đạp thắng nè! Đạp thắng…rồi!… sau đó mới đạp côn trả về số 2, tại vì đang giảm tốc độ nè, đó…! Chạy về số 2 thì bây giờ xe nó vẫn đang di chuyển từ từ thì lúc này mình mới thả cái chân côn từ từ ra nè rồi bắt đầu tăng tốc lại…. đó!… rồi, tăng tốc lại thì bây giờ nó vẫn đang đi từ từ tốc độ 20 nên mình không có lên số tiếp….ha!
  6. 6. Lái xe số sàn: đạp thắng trước hay côn trước http://truongdaotaolaixehcm.com/ Page 6 Rồi! Mình cứ thả lỏng ra thôi, hơi nhích nhẹ nhẹ đi số 2 thôi, xe nó vẫn đi tốc độ 20 đều đều như xe trước……. đó!….. rồi!…. giờ thì đường đông, đi tốc độ được có 2 chục à, nên đâm ra mình chỉ có ga, rồi bây giờ mình tăng tốc lên nè! Đó mình đạp ga sau đó đạp chân côn và mình lên số 3…. Ok!…. đó! Thì bạn thấy rõ ràng là cái chân thắng và chân côncủa mình nó không cần… không có đạp một lúc ha! Đó hiếm khi mà mình hay sử dụng hai cái này cùng một lúc, chỉ khi nào mình đi số, tốc độ quá chậm… đó!…. thì mình đi tốc độ 32km/h, rồi mình đánh xi nhan phải mình đang rẽ phải đó bạn, mình đang chuyển sang phải, đấy… giảm tốc độ này!… giảm tốc độ cái là mình đạp thắng lại nè…có xe đánh máy trước mình đạp thắng lại nè, rồi sau đó mình tăng tốc mình lại đạp chân ga, cái chân phải của mình có 2 nhiệm vụ, một là thắng hay ga thôi, không thể nào bị mát lái được, không thể nào đạp nhầm chân côn, chân thắng với chân ga được, mà một số vụ tai nạn giao thông xảy ra thường hay bị đạp nhầm chân ga, thì đại đa số họ chạy xe số tự động là nhiều, còn xe số sàn thì hầu như rất là ít, đó! Bởi vì bây giờ nó có 2 cái chức năng thôi, 1 là đạp thắng, 2 đạp ga thôi,… rồi! mình đang đạp ga tăng lên và đồng thời tăng số thì mình đạp côn này,… đó! Rồi lên số 4 nhả côn ra tiếp tục đạp ga tiếp để cho nó tăng tiếp, rồi! mình đang đánh xi nhan qua trái để ra cái đường lớn hơn nè!…. đó!…..rồi! có xe gắn máy mình đạp thắng nhẹ cái, rồi mình tiếp tục đạp ga nè,….rồi!….Mình đánh xi nhan đang chuyển qua làn ngoài cùng bên trái, rồi! xong bây giờ mình đang ở số 4 mình muốn lên số 5 nè, thì bắt đầu mình mới đạp côn xuống mình lên số 5, sau đó mình thả chân côn ra mình đạp ga, tiếp tục tăng, mình đang chạy là 60km/h…rồi! mình đang đổ con dốc xuống nha, mình đang đổ con
  7. 7. Lái xe số sàn: đạp thắng trước hay côn trước http://truongdaotaolaixehcm.com/ Page 7 dốc, mình thả cái chân ga ra nè, mình không có đạp, mình chỉ để hơi hờ thôi, sau đó mình đang giảm xuống chân dốc từ từ nè! Cái khi mình giảm mình đạp chân thắng xuống từ từ nè, rõ ràng là mình đang giảm tốc độ xuống, đạp chân thắng từ từ nhưng mình không đạp chân côn nha, bắt đầu tốc độ đang giảm xuống 50… rồi! tốc độ nó giảm xuống còn 40,…. Rồi! tốc độ bắt đầu giảm xuống còn 30 thì lúc này mình mới đạp chân côn và mình trả về số 0, về số MO, về số MO thì lúc này, thì đó, xe hơi trôi châm chậm thì mình cứ đạp thắng nhẹ nhẹ cái,… bây giờ thì đang dừng đèn đỏ rồi, đang dừng đèn đỏ rồi thì coi như mình thả lỏng ra hoàn toàn, mình đạp thắng cái, rồi! dừng đèn đỏ thì mình đạp thắng này, thì với trường hợp mình không muốn đạp thắng thì mình bận cái chân thì mình kéo thắng tay lên,…đó! Kéo thắng lên hoặc mình thả xuống, thì như mình thì chỉ khi nào mình dừng lâu thì mình mới kéo thắng tay còn mình đang chờ đèn đỏ thì mình không có kéo thắng tay mà mình vẫn giữ cái thắng chân này, đó!… Thì bây giờ mình tiếp tục, đèn xanh thì chân mình đạp côn,…rồi! mình thả côn từ từ lên….đó!…. Rồi! từ từ ha, rồi! quẹo trái ha! Mình đang quẹo trái nha, xi nhan trái quẹo trái nè, mình đi tốc độ bằng số 2 nha bạn! số 2 và bây giờ mình đang đi tốc độ này là có 10km/ thôi, đó!…. Thì bạn thấy nè, bây giờ mình đang đi tốc độ từ 10km/h đổ lại thì thao tác nó giống trong xe hình rồi, giống trong xe hình khi các bạn học các bạn thi ý, thì lúc này hầu như cái thắng và côn các bạn đạp cùng một thời điểm ha! Đó! Bây giờ mình đang đi chầm chậm trong cái đường, cái đường này là trong cái chợ này, rất là chậm, bạn để ý nha…. Mình đang đi số 2 nè!…Rồi! thắng và cồn thì nó cùng một thời điểm luôn, đó! Thắng côn cùng một thời điểm, mình đang đi với tốc độ 10km/h coi như trong cái chợ, nó đi ngang qua cái chợ rồi đó….đó! Mình vẫn đang đi số 2 nha các bạn!…. mình đang đi thế này có 10km/h thôi, mình đang đi số 2 nhưng mình buông hết cả chân ga ra xe nó nó vẫn tự trôi nha, vẫn tự lăn bánh nha!…đó! lâu lâu mình nhích nhẹ vào chân ga có xíu thôi, cái chân mình đang để chân ga nhưng mình hơi đẩy nhẹ chút xíu thôi…. Rồi!… Bây giờ phía trước là đèn đỏ, bây giờ thắng và côn cùng một lúc luôn rồi đồng thời đèn xanh mình quẹo trái này,… à, quẹo phải chứ…. Cái bạn để ý nè, thả cái… lúc này mình thả hoàn toàn cái chân thắng ra, mình điều khiển chiếc xe bằng chân côn hoàn toàn luôn này… đó! Lúc này là mình điều khiển chiếc xe này bằng cái chân côn hoàn toàn luôn,… rồi!… xong, bây giờ mình mới ra cái đường lái một
  8. 8. Lái xe số sàn: đạp thắng trước hay côn trước http://truongdaotaolaixehcm.com/ Page 8 chút rồi, thì bắt đầu này ý, mình không…rồi…đạp côn nè, tăng lên số 3… rồi!… đạp ga tiếp,… rồi… xong nữa… bây giờ muốn lên tăng số 4 đạp côn nè…rồi!… lên số 4, rồi! thả côn ra… rồi!… bây giờ nếu mà tốc độ bạn đi chỉ có côn… ơ… thắng với ga thôi,… đó!… không sử dụng côn nữa,…. Đó! Chỉ có chân phải của mình thì nó chỉ có 1 là ga, 2 là thắng thôi. Mình đang đi số 4 nha! Tại vì đây không phải đường trường nên mình không,… không phải đường trường nên mình không tăng lên số 5 được,… rồi! phía trước chướng ngại vật thì lúc này nè… bạn thấy không? Đó…! Giảm số ngay…. Đạp côn và đồng thời giảm số ngay rồi sau đó buông chân côn ra lại tăng tốc, lại đạp côn để tăng số lên,… để tăng tốc độ lên,…. Đang đi tốc độ là 40km/h nha các bạn,… rồi! trước có chướng ngại vật nè…. Thấy không? Mình đạp thắng nè,… đó! có chướng ngại vật mình đạp thắng trước, giảm xuống tốc độ 30 chứ mình có đạp côn đâu, xe đâu chết máy đâu? Nhưng mà chừng nào dưới 10 dưới 20 thì xe sẽ chết máy, thì bắt buộc bạn phải đạp côn luôn, đó…! Bây giờ mình đạp côn này, mình giảm xuống số 3, đang đi chậm, đi tốc độ 20… rồi! tăng lên tốc độ 30 nè… đó! Mình đang giữ chân ga đều đều, mình tốc độ 30, mình đi bằng số 3 luôn….. đường hẹp, đường đông, chỉ đi được tốc độ 30 thôi các bạn, đi 30 thôi, mình đang đi số 3… cái chân chủ yếu chỉ có rà rà chân ga thôi, đó… rõ ràng mình không sử dụng côn nè,.. khi mà chạy xe như thế này, cái hồi tí một là dùng chân cônđó các bạn, trong sa hình bạn học, hễ tí một là bạn dùng chân côn để bạn cho xe không chết máy nhưng mà trên thực tế bạn đi đường trường đâu mà có ai mà tối ngày đạp chân côn mãi, đạp chân thế làm sao mà chịu nổi, đúng không? Bởi vậy khi mà bạn lái xe số sàn quen rồi thì mình nghĩ cũng y chang số tự động thôi, không khác gì hết, cũng chẳng mỏi gì cả, chỉ có ban đầu chưa quen thì mỏi thôi, lạm dụng chân côn nhiều quá bị mỏi thôi, có sử dụng chân côn hợp lý thì không hề mỏi chút nào, giờ đang chuẩn bị đèn đỏ này, mình giảm tốc độ này, giảm xuống thì xe hơi rung rung, đạp côn cái, cắt côn trả về số thấp hơn, rồi trả về số MO, đó… dừng, đạp thắng dừng, đợi đèn đỏ… ok…rồi! thôi… các bạn thắc mắc thì các bạn cứ comment bên dưới hỏi đáp, rảnh thì mình trả lời các bạn nha! Và mình cũng nói thực sự với các bạn luôn mình lái xe là bằng cái kinh nghiệm mình về mình thấy như vậy mình trình bày thôi, chứ mình không phải là thầy dạy lái xe nha các bạn, mình hoàn toàn không phải thầy dạy lái xe, mình chỉ là một người lái xe thường xuyên thì mình thấy gì mình mô tả như thế nên chắc chắn cái cách thức mà mình trình bày nó sẽ không dễ hiểu như thầy rồi, không có bài bản như thầy, nên các bạn cũng đừng có so sánh với mấy thầy trong trường lớp làm cái
  9. 9. Lái xe số sàn: đạp thắng trước hay côn trước http://truongdaotaolaixehcm.com/ Page 9 gì, tại vì người ta có bài bạn người ta hướng dẫn thì tốt rồi, còn mình thì nói đại vui chơi thôi, mình làm clip vui chơi thôi….đó!…ha! Chứ… chứ các bạn không có so sánh với mấy thầy được, tại vì mình không thể bằng mấy thầy được….nha….nói rõ như vậy luôn….nha. Rồi so với những anh kinh nghiệm lâu năm thì mình cũng không bằng luôn, nói rõ luôn, nên các anh các chị mà lái xe rành rồi thì xem cho vui thôi chứ mình không phải múa rìu qua mắt thợ hay gì nên các bạn cũng thông cảm ha! Rồi…. thôi! Chúc các bạn sức khỏe, lái xe an toàn! Nguồn: https://truongdaotaolaixehcm.com/lai-xe-san-nen-dap-thang-truoc-hay-con-truoc/

