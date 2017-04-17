Cimentaciones ehe libro completo

CONSTRUCCIÓN AGROINDUSTRIAL CON HORMIGÓN ARMADO. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES Y ESTRUCTURAS DE CONTENCIÓN TEORÍA Y PROBLEMA...
CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES Y ESTRUCTURAS DE CONTENCIÓN CONSTRUCCIÓN AGROINDUSTRIAL CON HORMIGÓN ARMADO. CIMENTACIONES SUP...
CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES Y ESTRUCTURAS DE CONTENCIÓN PROLOGO Esta obra consta de dos libros en los que se estudia el pr...
CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES Y ESTRUCTURAS DE CONTENCIÓN AUTORES: A. Couto Yánez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. ...
CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES Y ESTRUCTURAS DE CONTENCIÓN AUTORES: A. Couto Yánez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. ...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. CAPITULO X: ...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. robusta en l...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Figura 10.4....
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. 10.3.2. Crit...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. 10.5. ESTABI...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Armadura de ...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Pág. 11 10.6...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Tabla 10.3. ...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. 10.6.3. Segu...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Siendo: • N1...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. 10.6.3.3. Se...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. 10.6.4. Comp...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. 10.7. CÁLCUL...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Figura 10.17...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Cálculo de x...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Determinació...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Se debe tene...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. 10.7.3. Cálc...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. a) Cálculo d...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. d) Comprobac...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. misma en una...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. 2.- Determin...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. • r: recubri...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. obstante, es...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Wt R Wz S1 a...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. b) Comprobac...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Para facilit...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. 10.10. VIGAS...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. b) Cálculo d...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. 10.11. ZAPAT...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. b1 a1´ a1 b1...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Lvc b1 a1 Ma...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. CAPITULO X: ...
= CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Pág. 38
= EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES. = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. Lópe...
= EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES. = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. Lópe...
= EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES. = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. Lópe...
= EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES. = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. Lópe...
= EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES. = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. Lópe...
= EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES. = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. Lópe...
= EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES. = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. Lópe...
= EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES. = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. Lópe...
= EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES. = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. Lópe...
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Cimentaciones ehe libro completo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cimentaciones ehe libro completo

19 views

Published on

Libro de cimentaciones superficiales y estructuras de contención

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
19
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Cimentaciones ehe libro completo

  1. 1. CONSTRUCCIÓN AGROINDUSTRIAL CON HORMIGÓN ARMADO. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES Y ESTRUCTURAS DE CONTENCIÓN TEORÍA Y PROBLEMAS RESUELTOS ANGEL COUTO YÁÑEZ MANUEL GUAITA FERNÁNDEZ MARIA JOSE LÓPEZ VILLAR Diciembre 2003
  2. 2. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES Y ESTRUCTURAS DE CONTENCIÓN CONSTRUCCIÓN AGROINDUSTRIAL CON HORMIGÓN ARMADO. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES Y ESTRUCTURAS DE CONTENCIÓN TEORÍA Y PROBLEMAS RESUELTOS ANGEL COUTO YÁNEZ Dr. Ingeniero Agrónomo. MANUEL GUAITA FERNÁNDEZ Dr. Ingeniero Agrónomo. MARIA JOSÉ LÓPEZ VILLAR Dr. Ingeniero Agrónomo. Lugo, diciembre de 2003
  3. 3. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES Y ESTRUCTURAS DE CONTENCIÓN PROLOGO Esta obra consta de dos libros en los que se estudia el proyecto y cálculo de estructuras de hormigón, dentro del ámbito de la Construcción Rural y Agroindustrial, siguiendo la Instrucción de Hormigón Estructural, EHE. El primer libro trata de los materiales que componen el hormigón armado y las propiedades de los mismos, bases de cálculo, práctica de armado y control de calidad en obras de hormigón. En el segundo libro se aborda el estudio de las cimentaciones y estructuras de contención como elementos de hormigón armado. Los contenidos teóricos y métodos de cálculo expuestos se complementan con ejercicios prácticos resueltos, con el fin de facilitar la comprensión de los mismos. La obra tiene un doble objetivo, en primer lugar servir de apoyo a la docencia en las asignaturas relacionadas con las estructuras de hormigón armado y en otro apartado, servir como manual para el proyecto y cálculos constructivos en trabajos profesionales. LOS AUTORES
  4. 4. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES Y ESTRUCTURAS DE CONTENCIÓN AUTORES: A. Couto Yánez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. INDICE CAPITULO X: CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES 10.1. INTRODUCCIÓN 5 10.2. CLASIFICACION DE LAS CIMENTACIONES 5 10.3. ZAPATAS. CLASIFICACIÓN Y CRITERIOS DE DISEÑO 7 10.3.1. TIPOS DE ZAPATAS 7 10.3.2. CRITERIOS DE DISEÑO 8 10.4. ACCIONES EN LAS CIMENTACIONES. 8 10.5. ESTABILIDAD DEL ELEMENTO DE CIMENTACIÓN Y CÁLCULOS ESTRUCTURALES 9 10.6. CALCULO DE LA ESTABILIDAD DEL ELEMENTO DE CIMENTACIÓN 11 10.6.1. CONSIDERACIONES PREVIAS 11 10.6.2. DETERMINACIÓN DE LAS ACCIONES EN EL PLANO DE LA CIMENTACIÓN 12 10.6.3. SEGURIDAD A HUNDIMIENTO 13 10.6.3.1. SEGURIDAD A HUNDIMIENTO EN ZAPATAS BAJO CARGA CENTRADA 13 10.6.3.2. SEGURIDAD A HUNDIMIENTO EN ZAPATAS BAJO CARGA EXCÉNTRICA EN UNA DIRECCIÓN 13 10.6.3.3. SEGURIDAD A HUNDIMIENTO EN ZAPATAS BAJO CARGA EXCÉNTRICA EN AMBAS DIRECCIONES 15 10.6.4. COMPROBACION DE LA ESTABILIDAD AL VUELCO 16 10.6.5. SEGURIDAD A DESLIZAMIENTO 16 10.7. CÁLCULOS ESTRUCTURALES EN ZAPATAS DE HORMIGÓN ARMADO 17 10.7.1. GENERALIDADES 17 10.7.2. CALCULOS ESTRUCTURALES EN ZAPATAS RÍGIDAS BAJO CARGA CENTRADA O EXCÉNTRICA 17 10.7.2.1. GENERALIDADES 17 10.7.2.2. DESCRIPCIÓN DEL MÉTODO 18 10.7.3. CÁLCULOS ESTRUCTURALES EN ZAPATAS FLEXIBLES BAJO CARGA EXCÉNTRICA 22 10.7.3.1. GENERALIDADES 22 10.7.3.2. DESCRIPCIÓN DEL MÉTODO 22 10.8. CÁLCULOS ESTRUCTURALES EN ZAPATAS DE HORMIGÓN EN MASA 29 10.8.1. GENERALIDADES 29 10.8.2. DESCRIPCIÓN DEL MÉTODO 29 10.9. ARMADURA DE ESPERA ZAPATA-SOPORTE 30 10.10. VIGAS DE ATADO 31 10.11. ZAPATAS DE MEDIANERÍA 34 10.11.1. INTRODUCCIÓN 34 10.11.2. CRITERIOS DE DISEÑO 34 EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS EJERCICIO 1: Zapata rígida con distribución trapezoidal de tensiones 39 EJERCICIO 2:. Zapata flexible con distribución trapezoidal de tensiones 51 EJERCICIO 3:. Zapata de hormigón en masa 63 EJERCICIO.4: Zapata flexible con distribución triangular de tensiones 71 EJERCICIO 5:. Zapata rígida con distribución triangular de tensiones 79 EJERCICIO 6:. Zapata de medianería equilibrada mediante viga centradora unida a macizo de hormigón en masa 85 EJERCICIO 7: Zapata de medianería equilibrada con viga centradora unida a zapata contigua 93 CAPITULO XI: ESTRUCTURAS DE CONTENCIÓN 11.1. INTRODUCCIÓN 97 11.2. CLASIFICACIÓN GENERAL DE LAS ESTRUCTURAS DE CONTENCIÓN 97 11.2.1. INTRODUCCIÓN 97
  5. 5. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES Y ESTRUCTURAS DE CONTENCIÓN AUTORES: A. Couto Yánez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. 11.2.2. TERMINOLOGÍA GENERAL 98 11.2.3. MUROS DE GRAVEDAD 99 11.2.4. MUROS EN MÉNSULA 99 11.2.5. MUROS CON CONTRAFUERTES 100 11.2.6. MUROS DE BANDEJA 101 11.2.7. MUROS DE CRIBA 101 11.2.8. MUROS PREFABRICADOS 101 11.2.9. MUROS DE SÓTANO Y CONTENCIÓN 102 11.3. EL EMPUJE DE TIERRAS 103 11.3.1. ESTADOS LÍMITE 103 11.3.2. EMPUJE ACTIVO 105 11.3.2.1. TEORÍA DE COULOMB PARA SUELOS GRANULARES 106 11.3.2.1.1. RESOLUCIÓN GRÁFICA 106 11.3.2.1.2. RESOLUCIÓN ANALÍTICA 107 11.3.2.1.3. RESOLUCIÓN ANALÍTICA PARA EL CASO DE UNA CARGA UNIFORMEMENTE REPARTIDA SOBRE EL TERRENO 112 11.3.2.2. EMPUJE ACTIVO EN TERRENOS ANEGADOS 113 11.3.2.3. EMPUJE ACTIVO DEBIDO A CARGAS PUNTUALES O CONCENTRADAS EN ÁREAS REDUCIDAS 114 11.3.2.4. EMPUJE ACTIVO EN TERRENOS ESTRATIFICADOS 115 11.3.3. EMPUJE AL REPOSO 115 11.4. EL PROYECTO DE MUROS EN MÉNSULA 116 11.4.1. PREDIMENSIONAMIENTO 116 11.4.2. ESTABILIDAD DEL ELEMENTO 116 11.4.2.1. SEGURIDAD A DESLIZAMIENTO 116 11.4.2.2. SEGURIDAD A VUELCO 117 11.4.2.3. TENSIONES SOBRE EL TERRENO DE CIMENTACIÓN 118 11.4.3. DIMENSIONAMIENTO DE LA ARMADURA (CÁLCULOS ESTRUCTURALES) 120 11.4.3.1. DEFORMADA DEL MURO 120 11.4.3.2. DIMENSIONAMIENTO DE LA ARMADURA DEL ALZADO 122 11.4.3.2.1. ARMADURA VERTICAL CON EL ALZADO TRABAJANDO A FLEXIÓN SIMPLE 123 11.4.3.2.2. ARMADURA VERTICAL CON EL ALZADO TRABAJANDO A FLEXIÓN COMPUESTA 123 11.4.3.2.3. ARMADURA HORIZONTAL EN EL ALZADO 124 11.4.3.2.4. COMPROBACIÓN A ESFUERZO CORTANTE 124 11.4.3.2.5. SOLAPE DE LA ARMADURA DEL ALZADO CON LAS ESPERAS DE LA CIMENTACIÓN. EHE, ART. 66.6.2. 125 11.4.3.2.6. SEPARACIÓN ENTRE BARRAS AISLADAS (EHE ART. 66.4.1. Y 42.3.1) 126 11.4.3.2.7. ARMADURA DE CORONACIÓN 126 11.4.4. DIMENSIONADO DE LA ARMADURA EN PUNTERA Y TALÓN 126 11.4.4.1.1. ANCLAJE ARMADURAS EN PUNTERA Y TALÓN 128 11.5. DRENAJE EN ESTRUCTURAS DE CONTENCIÓN 128 EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS EJERCICIO 1: Estabilidad y armado de muro con carga en coronación 133 EJERCICIO 2:. Empuje activo en muro con capa freática 155 EJERCICIO 3: Empuje activo en muro con capa freática y carga superficial 159 ANEJO 1. CÁLCULO SIMPLIFICADO DE SECCIONES Y CUANTÍAS DE ARMADO SEGÚN LA EHE 165 ANEJO 2. ESTUDIO GEOTÉCNICO 171 BIBLIOGRAFÍA 195
  6. 6. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. CAPITULO X: CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES 10.1. INTRODUCCIÓN Los cimientos son los responsables de transmitir las cargas de las diferentes estructuras al terreno. Generalmente se construyen de hormigón armado, salvo obras de pequeña importancia, en las que puede ser más rentable emplear hormigón en masa. Todo proyecto de cimentación debe incluir un Estudio Geotécnico (estudio de las características del terreno) ya que la cimentación es la encargada de garantizar la estabilidad de la estructura que soporta a lo largo de la vida útil de la misma (ver Anejo 2). A partir del Estudio Geotécnico podremos conocer las propiedades del suelo (tensión admisible del terreno a las distintas cotas en Kg/cm2 , densidad de la tierra, profundidad del nivel freático, posible asiento, ángulo de rozamiento del terreno, cohesión aparente, expansividad, etc.) Así, para la elección del tipo de cimentación, debe tenerse en cuenta, por una parte, la estructura que soporta, y por otra, las características del terreno en que se sitúa, teniendo en cuenta que una vez alcanzado un nivel de seguridad adecuado para la misma, ésta debe de ser lo más económica posible. Además, se debe garantizar que la cimentación tenga una durabilidad adecuada (ver EHE Artículo 8.2.), ya que al tratarse de estructuras enterradas, la detección de deficiencias así como las posibles medidas de actuación para corregir éstas deficiencias resultan complicadas. Se debe prevenir, por tanto, que la cimentación se vea afectada por la posible agresividad del terreno, así mismo, debe estar protegidas de las acciones físicas y a las modificaciones naturales o artificiales del terreno (heladas, cambios de volumen, variaciones del nivel freático, excavaciones próximas, etc). 10.2. CLASIFICACION DE LAS CIMENTACIONES Las cimentaciones se clasifican en superficiales (zapatas y losas) y profundas (pilotes), entre ambos casos podríamos considerar una solución intermedia que serían los pozos de cimentación. a) Cimentaciones superficiales Resultan adecuadas para cimentar en zonas en que el terreno presente unas cualidades adecuadas en cotas superficiales, es decir, en zonas próximas a la parte inferior de la estructura. Las cimentaciones superficiales se clasifican en zapatas y losas. Zapatas: es el tipo de cimentación superficial más común. Se emplean cuando el terreno alcanza a cotas poco profundas la resistencia adecuada en relación a las cargas a transmitir y además es lo suficientemente homogéneo como para que no sean de temer asientos diferenciales. (Figura 10.1.) Losas: a título general, podría decirse que ésta sería la solución adecuada, desde el punto de vista económico, para una cimentación superficial, cuando la superficie necesaria de zapatas supere el 50 % de la superficie en planta que ocupa la estructura (mayor facilidad de ejecución, menos encofrados, excavación menos dificultosa, etc). Se emplean cuando las cargas transmitidas al terreno con respecto a la planta a cimentar son elevadas (grandes silos, depósitos elevados, etc..), cuando la cimentación se encuentra por debajo del nivel freático, cuando la resistencia del terreno es baja, cuando las estructuras son poco deformables con objeto de disminuir los asientos diferenciales en terrenos poco homogéneos, etc (ver figura 10.2.) b) Cimentaciones profundas Se construyen empleando pilotes de cimentación (figura 10.3.). Se adopta ésta solución cuando el terreno adecuado para cimentar se encuentra a cotas profundas, caso en el que la excavación necesaria para una cimentación a base de zapatas o losas sería antieconómica y dificultosa. c) Pozos de cimentación Solución intermedia entre las cimentaciones superficiales y las cimentaciones a base de pilotes. Su empleo puede resultar interesante en aquellos casos en que la cota del terreno en que éste adquiere la resistencia necesaria para cimentar se encuentra a niveles intermedios. Para evitar una excesiva longitud de pandeo del pilar es preciso crear una corona más Pág. 5
  7. 7. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. robusta en la base de éste, o bien rellenar el pozo con un hormigón pobre (figura 10.4.). A modo orientativo, y en ausencia de otros factores que podrían resultar determinantes, según las condiciones específicas de la obra en cuestión, en la tabla 10.1 se indica el tipo de cimentación adecuada, en función de la cota en que el terreno adquiere la resistencia necesaria para situar el plano de la cimentación. Tipo de cimentación Profundidad del plano de cimentación Superficial 0 – 4 m Pozos de cimentación 4 – 6 m Pilotes > 6 m Tabla 10.1. Tipo de cimentación adecuada según la cota de cimentación Figura 10.1. Principales tipos de zapatas. Figura 10.2. Losas de cimentación. Fuente: Jiménez Montoya (8) Figura 10.3. Ejemplos de cimentación a base de pilotes. Fuente: Calavera (2) Zapata de medianería Zapatas aisladas Zapata contínua bajo pilares Zapata Combinada Zapata corrida bajo muro Zapata Muro Zapata de esquina Pág. 6
  8. 8. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Figura 10.4. Pozos de cimentación. Fuente: Calavera (1) 10.3. ZAPATAS. CLASIFICACIÓN Y CRITERIOS DE DISEÑO 10.3.1. Tipos de zapatas a) Por su forma de trabajo: (Ver figura 10.1) Aisladas, si soportan un solo pilar. Combinadas, si soportan dos o más pilares, en número reducido. Se emplean en medianerías para evitar la carga excéntrica sobre la última zapata, o cuando dos pilares están muy próximos entre sí, o, en general, para aumentar la superficie de carga o reducir asientos diferenciales. Continuas o corridas bajo pilares, para soportar varios pilares alineados; se emplean en circunstancias parecidas a las zapatas combinadas. Continuas o corridas bajo muros, para soportar muros. De medianería o esquina, Cuando se descentra soporte, suelen ir unidas mediante vigas riostra con el fin de mejorar la estabilidad del elemento de cimentación. Arriostradas, cuando varias zapatas se unen por medio de vigas riostras, para dar mayor rigidez al conjunto, en suelos mediocres, o cuando existen acciones horizontales. b) Por la relación entre sus dimensiones (lo que condiciona su forma de trabajo), pueden ser (ver figura 10.5): Rígidas: Relación vuelo/canto menor que 2. Flexibles: Relación vuelo/canto mayor de 2. Figura 10.5. Clasificación de las zapatas por la relación entre sus dimensiones. Fuente: EHE Art. 59.2. Pág. 7
  9. 9. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. 10.3.2. Criterios de diseño Preferentemente se emplearán zapatas aisladas para cimentar soportes, éstos se dispondrán centrados excepto en las zapatas de medianería y esquina. Las dimensiones en planta de la zapata se obtienen del cálculo de la estabilidad del elemento de cimentación (comprobación a hundimiento y asientos del terreno, estabilidad a vuelco y estabilidad adeslizamiento), mientras que el canto es un criterio del cálculo estructural (dimensionamiento de la zapata como elemento de hormigón armado). Se recomienda que el canto total h no sea inferior a 0,30 m, salvo casos excepcionales. Las zapatas de medianería y esquina se proyectan preferentemente con viga centradora (ver apartado 10.11). Se emplean zapatas combinadas cuando los soportes están muy próximos y las zapatas aisladas, incluso rectangulares, son inviables por interferir entre sí. El plano de apoyo de la cimentación debe ser horizontal o ligeramente escalonado, suavizando los desniveles bruscos de la construcción. Es conveniente que las instalaciones queden por encima del plano de cimentación, no intersecando con zapatas o vigas centradoras. A partir del Estudio Geotécnico obtenemos la profundidad a la que el terreno alcanza la resistencia adecuada para cimentar. Se debe tener en cuenta que el terreno situado por debajo de la cimentación no debe verse afectado por las alteraciones del nivel freático. En proximidad de vías o corrientes de agua el plano de apoyo debe quedar más profundo que el nivel más bajo del agua. La cimentación se debe disponer sobre un terreno de características geotécnicas homogéneas. Si el terreno de apoyo presenta discontinuidades o cambios sustanciales en sus características, se fraccionará el conjunto de la construcción de manera que las partes situadas a uno y otro lado de la discontinuidad constituyan unidades independientes. (NCSR- 2002. Norma de construcción sismorresistente, parte general y edificación. Apartado 4.3.1.) En el proceso de dimensionamiento de la zapata en planta se siguen los siquientes pasos: - 1. Predimensionamiento de la zapata en planta. - 2. Cálculo de la distribución de presiones sobre el terreno. - 3. Comprobación de que las presiones sobre el terreno no superan la tensión admisible del mismo. También se comprueba que éstas no sean inferiores en exceso, ya que estaríamos sobredimensionando. En caso de que no sean adecuadas las dimensiones en planta, vuelta a dimensionar. - 4. Comprobación de la estabilidad a vuelco, y redimensión si fuese necesario. - 5. Comprobación de la estabilidad a deslizamiento, y redimensión en su caso. - 6. Cálculo de los asientos del terreno y comprobación de que los asientos no superan los admisibles; reajuste si fuese necesario. 10.4. ACCIONES EN LAS CIMENTACIONES. Entre las acciones que deben considerarse en el cálculo de las cimentaciones están, en primer lugar, los esfuerzos. (axiles, momentos y cortantes) que le transmite la estructura. Además está el peso propio de la cimentación, el del suelo y rellenos situados sobre la misma, el empuje de tierras y, si hay agua, el empuje hidrostático (subpresión). En primer lugar se realiza el cálculo de la estructura, obteniéndose así las reacciones en la base de los pilares. Luego se calcula la cimentación sometida a acciones opuestas a estas reacciones (axiles, cortantes y momentos). Esta forma de proceder presupone que el conjunto formado por la cimentación y el suelo es mucho más rígido que la estructura, de modo que sus pequeños desplazamientos elásticos no alteran apreciablemente los esfuerzos y reacciones de la misma. Algunas indicaciones al respecto pueden verse en libro del profesor Calavera(1) . Pág. 8
  10. 10. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. 10.5. ESTABILIDAD DEL ELEMENTO DE CIMENTACIÓN Y CÁLCULOS ESTRUCTURALES En un proyecto de cimentaciones se realizan dos tipos diferentes de cálculos: a) Estabilidad del elemento de cimentación Se trata de calcular las presiones que van a actuar sobre el terreno, comprobando que no se supere la tensión admisible del terreno, y comprobar que no existe el riesgo de que se produzca vuelco o deslizamiento del elemento de cimentación. Según la EHE, para establecer las dimensiones de la cimentación y la comprobación de las tensiones del terreno se considerarán las combinaciones pésimas transmitidas por la estructura con sus valores característicos, teniendo en cuenta los efectos de segundo orden (momento adicional debido a las deformaciones del soporte) para el caso de soportes esbeltos, el peso del elemento de cimentación y el terreno que gravita sobre él (figura 10.6.). Es decir, para la comprobar la estabilidad del elemento de cimentación, se supone ésta como un sólido indeformable y se comprueba que el terreno aguanta las presiones a que va a estar sometido, que la zapata no vuelca y que no desliza, todo ello empleando los valores característicos de las acciones. En el caso de que tengamos los esfuerzos que actúan sobre la cimentación mayorados, será preciso desmayorar los mismos. b) Cálculos estructurales: Se trata de comprobar que el elemento de cimentación resiste los esfuerzos a los que se va a encontrar sometido, definiendo el armado necesario en el mismo y los requisitos para garantizar una durabilidad adecuada (figura 10.8. y 10.9.). Según la EHE, para la comprobación de los estados límite últimos del elemento de cimentación, se consideran los efectos de las tensiones del terreno, obtenidos para los esfuerzos transmitidos por la estructura bajo las combinaciones pésimas mayoradas, teniendo en cuenta los efectos de segundo orden para el caso de soportes esbeltos, y la acción mayorada del peso propio de la cimentación y del terreno, cuando sea necesario. Salvo el caso de cargas triangulares bajo el elemento de cimentación, en los cálculos es común prescindir del peso propio del elemento de cimentación, –pues al fraguar el hormigón, (estado inicial) el peso se transmite al suelo sin causar tensiones ni deformaciones– y del peso del suelo o rellenos repartidos uniformemente sobre la base de la cimentación –pues estos pesos se equilibran con reacciones iguales y opuestas del suelo– y tampoco causan esfuerzos en la cimentación. Figura 10.6. Acciones a considerar en el cálculo de zapatas. σmax N1 σmin e N M V Figura 10.7. Ejemplo de distribución de tensiones bajo el terreno. a´ Wz H: profundidad del plano de la cimentación. M,V,N: Solicitaciones en la base del pilar Wt: peso del terreno situado sobre la zapata Wz: peso propio de la zapata. H Wt V M N a Wt h Pág. 9
  11. 11. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Armadura de tracción Tracción Compresión WzArmadura inferior Armadura superior Wt Figura 10.8. Deformación del elemento de cimentación con distribución de tensiones bajo el terreno uniformes o trapezoidales. Figura 10.9. Deformación del elemento de cimentación con distribución de tensiones triangular. Figura 10.10. Ejemplo de armado de zapata bajo Junta de dilatación. Pág. 10
  12. 12. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Pág. 11 10.6. CALCULO DE LA ESTABILIDAD DEL ELEMENTO DE CIMENTACIÓN 10.6.1. Consideraciones previas Según lo expuesto en el apartado 10.5., para la realización de las comprobaciones geotécnicas se tendrán en cuenta los esfuerzos transmitidos por la estructura sobre el cimiento, los debidos al peso propio del cimiento más las tierras u otras acciones actuantes sobre el; todos ellos con los valores característicos. El hecho de que se empleen los valores característicos de las acciones es debido a que ya se le ha aplicado un coeficiente de mayoración a la tensión admisible del terreno. La presión admisible del terreno la determina estudio geotécnico, y ésta puede venir impuesta por la condición de que los asientos del mismo sean compatibles con la capacidad de deformación de la estructura, o resultar de consideraciones puramente resistentes. En este último caso, la, presión admisible es el cociente entre la presión de hundimiento del suelo y un coeficiente de seguridad γt , para el cual, generalmente se toma el valor de 3 (ver Anexo 2). Para el anteproyecto de zapatas, previo a la realización del estudio geotécnico, resulta útil disponer de una idea orientativa acerca de las presiones admisibles en los distintos tipos de terreno. En las tablas 10.2 y 10.3. pueden verse los valores de estas presiones admisibles, según las Recomendaciones para el proyecto y ejecución de cimentaciones superficiales de la Sociedad Española de Mecánica del Suelo y Cimentaciones y Norma AE-88. En la figura 10.11. se muestra la nomenclatura a emplear para las dimensiones en zapatas aisladas. a´ a v d b b´ h Figura 10.11. Nomenclatura en zapatas aisladas. Tabla 10.2. Presiones admisibles en suelos arenosos. Fuente: J. Montoya (8) .
  13. 13. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Tabla 10.3. Presiones admisibles en suelos arcillosos. Fuente: J. Montoya (8) . 10.6.2. Determinación de las acciones en el plano de la cimentación Es preciso determinar el axil y el momento en el plano de la cimentación, a partir de los cuales se obtendrá la distribución de tensiones en el terreno, así como los coeficientes de seguridad a vuelco y a deslizamiento. Ver figura 10.12. a) Axil en el plano de cimentación (N1): N1 = N + WZ + Wt donde: • N: valor característico del axil en la base del pilar. • WZ: peso de la zapata. • WT: peso del terreno que gravita sobre la zapata. WZ = (a’ ⋅ b’ ⋅ h) ⋅ γHA siendo: • a´, b´: dimensiones en planta de la zapata. • γHA: Peso específico del hormigón armado. • h: canto de la zapata. WT = ( )[ ] tHbaba γ))(''( ⋅⋅⋅−⋅ (peso del terreno que gravita sobre la zapata para el caso de zapatas aisladas) Donde: • a, b : dimensiones del soporte situado sobre la zapata. • H: profundidad del plano superior de la cimentación. • tγ : peso específico del terreno. b) Momento en el plano de la cimentación (M1): M1 = M + V·h siendo: • M, V : valores característicos del momento y el cortante en la base del soporte. • h: canto de la zapata. a´ N1 a N M hM1 Vértice más comprimido V a´ σmed N1 a h Figura 10.12. Acciones en el plano de la cimentación Figura 10.13. Distribución de tensiones bajo el terreno para carga centrada Pág. 12
  14. 14. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. 10.6.3. Seguridad a hundimiento. 10.6.3.1. Seguridad a hundimiento en Zapatas bajo carga centrada En la práctica suele suponerse que la distribución de las presiones del terreno es plana (figura 10.13), tanto si la zapata es rígida como si es flexible. Si la resultante es centrada, la presión del terreno es uniforme y debe cumplirse: admmed ba N σσσ ≤ × == ´´ 1 Siendo: • N1 = Axil en el plano de la cimentación. • a´, b´ = dimensiones en planta de la zapata. • medσ = presión media en la base de la zapata. • admσ = presión admisible del suelo. En la práctica, la mayoría de las zapatas de edificación se calculan con carga centrada, ya que los momentos son relativamente pequeños en comparación con el axil en el plano de cimentación N1, y las excentricidades son despreciables en comparación con las dimensiones de la zapata. No sucede lo mismo, por ejemplo, con muchas zapatas de pilares de naves agro- industriales, muros de contención, depósistos, etc, en las cuales los momentos son importantes en relación al axil, éstas se calcularán según los apartados que se exponen a continuación. 10.6.3.2. Seguridad a hundimiento en Zapatas bajo carga excéntrica en una dirección e N1 σmin N V M σmax ≤ 1,25σadm e c a´ N V M σmax ≤ 1,25σadm N1 Figura 10.14. Distribución trapezoidal de tensiones. Caso e≤a´/6. Figura 10.15. Distribución triangular de tensiones. Caso e>a´/6. 1º.- Carga actuando con una excentricidad reducida: 6 ´a e ≤ (resultante dentro del núcleo central) En éste caso la distribución de presiones bajo el terreno es trapezoidal (figura 10.14) y las presiones en los bordes de la zapata se obtienen mediante la ecuación:       × ± × = ´ 6 1 ´´ 1 a e ba N σ tomando la presión máxima, media y mínima los siguientes valores:       × + × = ´ 6 1 ´´ 1 a e ba N máxσ ´´ 1 ba N med × =σ       × − × = ´ 6 1 ´´ 1 min a e ba N σ Pág. 13
  15. 15. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Siendo: • N1, M1 = Axil y momento en el plano de la cimentación. • a´, b´ = dimensiones en planta de la zapata. • e = 1 1 N M = excentricidad resultante en el plano de la cimentación. y debe verificar se, para la seguridad frente a hundimiento de la cimentación: admσσ 25,1max ≤ admmed σσ ≤ Se admite en los bordes un aumento del 25% en la presión admisible, siempre que la presión en el centro de gravedad de la superficie de apoyo no exceda de la presión admisible. 2º.- Carga actuando con una excentricidad elevada: 6 ´a e > (resultante fuera del núcleo central) En éste caso, se obtiene una distribución triangular (fig. 10.15), pues no es posible que se produzcan tracciones bajo la zapata. En este caso, la presión máxima en el borde de la zapata vale: ´)2´( )( 3 4 1 max bea N ×− ×=σ )2´(5,1 eac −×= y debe verificar, al igual que el caso anterior, para la seguridad frente a hundimiento de la cimentación: admσσ 25,1max ≤ admmed σσ ≤ tolerándose, igualmente, en el borde una presión algo mayor que la admisible del terreno. Es recomendable limitar la excentricidad al valor: 3 ´a e ≤ ya que, de lo contrario, la presión máxima, maxσ ,crece excesivamente y a pequeños incrementos de la excentricidad le corresponden grandes incrementos en la presión, maxσ . Este tipo de distribución de presiones bajo el terreno es frecuente en las naves agroindustriales cuando el pilar se encuentra empotrado en la cimentación. En ellas, debido a la carga de viento u a otros efectos como el caso de los soportes de puentes grúa, nos encontramos con momentos importantes en relación al axil. Ello nos lleva a excentricidades elevadas de la carga, las cuales exigen el empleo de zapatas de dimensiones considerables. Dado que es frecuente que éstas zapatas se encuentren unidas mediante vigas de atado, y sobre éstas últimas se apoye el cerramiento, una forma de reducir la excentricidad y al mismo tiempo aumentar la estabilidad a vuelco, es contabilizar el peso del cerramiento a la hora de calcular el axil en el plano de la cimentación, también es frecuente contabilizar el peso de la solera, en caso de que se encuentre situada sobre la zapata. N1 = N + WZ + WT+ WC e = 1 1 N M siendo: • N: valor característico del axil en la base del pilar. • WZ: peso de la zapata. • WT: peso del terreno que gravita sobre la zapata. • WC: peso del cerramiento. De este modo, al aumentar el axil estamos disminuyendo la excentricidad. Pág. 14
  16. 16. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. 10.6.3.3. Seguridad a hundimiento en zapatas bajo carga excéntrica en ambas direcciones. Cuando la carga excéntrica actúa en ambas direcciones (paralela a a´ y paralela a b´) nos encontramos igualmente con dos casos, uno para excentricidad relativa reducida y otro para excentricidades relativas elevadas. 1º.- Caso de excentricidades relativas reducidas: En el caso más general de resultante excéntrica en ambas direcciones, si las excentricidades relativas son reducidas, cumpliendo con la condición: 6 1 ´´ ≤+ b e a e ba (resultante situada dentro del núcleo central), Las presiones en las esquinas son todas positivas y se obtienen de la ecuación:       ±± × = ´ 6 ´ 6 1 ´´ 1 b e a e ba N ba σ tomando la presión media y las presiones en las esquinas de las zapatas los siguientes valores: ´´ 1 ba N med × =σ       ++ × = ´ 6 ´ 6 1 ´´ 1 (max)1 b e a e ba N ba σ       −+ × = ´ 6 ´ 6 1 ´´ 1 2 b e a e ba N ba σ       +− × = ´ 6 ´ 6 1 ´´ 1 3 b e a e ba N ba σ       −− × = ´ 6 ´ 6 1 ´´ 1 (min)4 b e a e ba N ba σ siendo: • 1N M e a a = = excentricidad resultante en la dirección de la dimensión a´. • 1N M e b b = = excentricidad resultante en la dirección de la dimensión b´. Para que la zapata sea estable frente a hundimiento debe cumplirse la condición: admσσ 25,1(max)1 ≤ 2º.- Caso de excentricidades relativas elevadas: 6 1 ´´ >+ b e a e ba En éste caso, las excentricidades relativas son elevadas, produciéndose un despegue parcial de la zapata respecto al terreno, anulándose la presión en una zona que puede ser triangular, trapecial o pentagonal (despegue en una, dos o tres esquinas). En éste caso, un método para la obtención de las presiones en las esquinas de la zapata sería el propuesto por el Doctor Ingeniero P. Jiménez Montoya6) . Al igual que en las zapatas aisladas, es recomendable limitar las excentricidades para que se cumpla 3 1 ´´ <+ b e a e ba pues, de lo contrario, la presión en punta σ1(max), crece excesivamente y a pequeños incrementos de la excentricidad corresponden grandes incrementos en la presión σ1(máx). Figura 10.16. Zapata aislada con carga excéntrica en las dos direcciones. Excentricidad relativa elevada. Fuente: J. Montoya (8) . N1 Pág. 15
  17. 17. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. 10.6.4. Comprobacion de la estabilidad al vuelco Se realiza cuando las zapatas se encuentran sometidas a momentos o fuerzas horizontales, salvo que existan elementos estructurales que impidan dicho vuelco. Se realiza tomando momentos respecto al vértice más comprimido (ver figura 10.12) de la zapata, comprobando que los momentos estabilizadores superan a los momentos desestabilizadores (momentos de vuelco). Para que la zapata se considere estable a vuelco, el cociente entre el momento estabilizante y el desestabilizante debe ser igual o superior al coeficiente de seguridad a vuelco , γ1 (generalmente se adopta γ1 = 1,5). 1 1 1 2 ' .. .. γ≥ × == M a N izdesestabilM estabilizM Csv siendo: • N1, M1= acciones en el plano de la cimentación (ver figura 10.12) • a´ = ancho de la zapata; • γ1 =coeficiente de seguridad al vuelco, para el que puede tomarse 1,5. 10.6.5. Seguridad a deslizamiento Al igual que la comprobación a vuelco, ésta se realiza en el caso de zapatas sometidas a acciones horizontales (ver figura 10.12). Como fuerza estabilizante se tiene en cuenta el rozamiento entre la base de la zapata y el terreno, y la fuerza de adherencia terreno– zapata en el caso de suelos cohesivos. Generalmente, como fuerza estabilizadora no se tiene en cuenta el empuje pasivo sobre la superficie lateral de la zapata, a menos que esté garantizada su actuación permanente. Como fuerza desestabilizante, generalmente solo tenemos el esfuerzo cortante existente en la base del pilar. Al igual que en el caso anterior, para que la zapata se considere estable a deslizamiento, el cociente entre la fuerza estabilizante y desestabilizante debe ser igual o superior al coeficiente de seguridad a deslizamiento, γ1 (generalmente se adopta γ1 = 1,5). El coeficiente de seguridad a deslizamiento se obtiene según la siguiente ecuación: 2 1 )´´()( .. .. γ ϕ ≥ ××+⋅ == V cbatgN izdesestabilF estabilizF C dd sd Siendo: • N1: axil en el plano de la cimentación. • V: esfuerzo cortante en cara superior de cimentación. • ϕd: ángulo de rozamiento zapata-terreno. - ϕd = ϕ× 3 2 (a falta del dato, se puede estimar entre 2/3 y 3/4 del ángulo de rozamiento interno del terreno.) • Cd = adherencia zapata-terreno, para el caso de suelos cohesivos. - Cd =0,5 C ( a falta de un estudio específico, se estima en ½ de la cohesión del terreno). • 2γ = coeficiente de, seguridad al deslizamiento, para el que puede tomarse 1,5. Pág. 16
  18. 18. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. 10.7. CÁLCULOS ESTRUCTURALES EN ZAPATAS DE HORMIGÓN ARMADO 10.7.1. Generalidades Las zapatas más comúnmente empleadas son las de espesor constante, ello es debido a su simplicidad de construcción y al ahorro de encofrados y mano de obra, lo cual suele compensar el mayor volumen de hormigón necesario, con respecto a las zapatas de canto variable. En zapatas de espesor constante, el canto h, no debe ser menor de 30 cm. Para realizar los cálculos estructurales de zapatas usaremos los métodos propuestos en la EHE. Dicha Instrucción clasifica las cimentaciones en Rígidas (Vmax ≤ 2h) y Flexibles (Vmax > 2h), según la relación entre el vuelo y el canto de las mismas. En el caso de zapatas rígidas, para su cálculo se emplea el modelo de bielas y tirantes, mientras que en las flexibles se emplea la teoría general de flexión, como si se tratase de una viga plana. Puede suceder, para el caso de zapatas rectangulares, o aquellas que se encuentran bajo un soporte rectangular, que el vuelo en una dirección sea inferior a 2h y en la otra no, es decir, que sean rígidas en una dirección y flexibles en la otra, en éste caso, a efectos de cálculo las consideraremos flexibles y se calcularán como tal en ambas direcciones. Las zapatas con distribución centrada de presiones sobre el terreno son las más frecuentes en edificación, no es así en el caso de naves agroindustriales, muros de contención, depósitos, etc..., en las que generalmente nos encontramos con distribución excéntrica, trapezoidal o triangular. En cuanto a los recubrimientos necesarios se aplicará lo prescrito en el Articulo 37.2.4. de la EHE, teniendo en cuenta que si no se dispone de hormigón de limpieza, el recubrimiento debe de ser superior a 70 mm. En los cálculos estructurales se aplicará todo lo referido en el método general del Art. 59.3.de la EHE. Siguiendo lo indicado en el mismo, para la comprobación de los Estados Límite últimos de los elementos de cimentación, se considerarán los efectos de las tensiones del terreno obtenidas para los esfuerzos transmitidos por la estructura para las combinaciones pésimas mayoradas, teniendo en cuenta los efectos de segundo orden (momento adicional debido a la deformación del soporte) en el caso de soportes esbeltos, y la acción mayorada del peso propio del elemento de la cimentación, y del terreno que gravita sobre ella cuando sea necesario. Se tendrá también en cuenta que no se debe de tomar en los cálculos un valor de fyd mayor de 400 N/mm2 , y la armadura deberá disponerse sin reducción de sección. Una vez hemos calculado la armadura necesaria debemos realizar las comprobaciones de las cuantías mecánica y geométrica, prescritas en los Artículos 42.3.2 y 42.3.5. Si la resistencia característica del hormigón en las zapatas es igual que en los pilares, caso más frecuente en construcción agroindustrial, no será necesario realizar la comprobación de los nudos del modelo, en caso contrario debe realizarse ésta comprobación según se indica en Artículo 40.4. de la EHE. 10.7.2. Calculos estructurales en zapatas rígidas bajo carga centrada o excéntrica 10.7.2.1. Generalidades Para su cálculo, la EHE en su Artículo 59.4.1., propone el Modelo de Bielas y Tirantes. Este método es adecuado para el cálculo de las armaduras en zapatas rígidas, sometidas a carga centrada o excéntrica (ver figura 10.17). Para poder aplicar el mismo debemos de poder despreciar el peso de la zapata y de las tierras contenidas sobre ésta, común en el caso de distribución de presiones trapezoidal o uniforme ya que estos pesos se equilibran con reacciones iguales y opuestas del suelo y no causan esfuerzos en la cimentación. Para el caso de zapatas bajo carga excéntrica, cuya resultante de tensiones bajo el terreno sea triangular, no podemos emplear el método de bielas y tirantes, además, puede no ser adecuado despreciar el peso de la cimentación y las tierras contenidas sobre ésta, en éste caso, puede emplearse el método de flexión que se describe en el apartado 10.7.3. Ver ejercicios 1 y 5 en las pág 39 y 79. Pág. 17
  19. 19. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Figura 10.17. Modelo de Bielas y Tirantes. 10.7.2.2. Descripción del método a) Cálculo de la excentricidad de la carga. A partir de las acciones en la base del pilar mayoradas (Nd y Md ), calcularemos la excentricidad de la carga: d d N M e = b) Cálculo de la distribución de tensiones bajo el terreno: nos encontraremos con dos casos según el valor que tome la excentricidad: - Si 6 ´a e ≤ , la distribución de tensiones bajo el terreno será trapezoidal y las tensiones se determinarán según la ecuación:       × ± × = ´ 6 1 ´´ a e ba Nd σ - Si 6 ´a e > ; la distribución de tensiones será triangular y en éste caso no se podrá aplicar el modelo de bielas y tirantes, con lo cual ésta deberá calcularse a flexión según el método que se expone en el apartado 10.7.3., pero sin necesidad de realizar las comprobaciones a cortante y punzonamiento que se exigen para las cimentaciones flexibles. c) Calculo de la armadura de tracción La armadura principal se obtendrá para resistir la tracción Td que resulta de la ecuación: ( ) yds d d fAax d R T ×=×−× × = 25,0 85,0 1 1 siendo: • R1d: fuerza ejercida por la presión del terreno en la mitad más cargada de la base de la zapata (resultante del trapecio de tensiones que se encuentra situado bajo la mitad más cargada). • x1: distancia entre el centro del cimiento y la recta de aplicación de R1d. • a: ancho del pilar en la dirección paralela a a´. • fyd < 400 N/mm 2 (EHE, Art.40.2.), Cálculo de R1d R1d = (área trapecio) x (profundidad) = volumen del prisma de tensiones que se encuentra bajo la mitad más cargada de la zapata. El valor de R1d se obtiene según la ecuación (figura 10.18): ´) 2 ´ ( 2 )( max 1 b a R med d ×× + = σσ La primera parte de la ecuación representa el área del trapecio situado bajo la mitad más cargada (base mayor x base menor dividido por 2 y todo ello multiplicado por la altura), la cual se multiplica por la dimensión b´, para la obtención del volumen del prisma. σ1d σ2d a Nd Md N1d N2d a/4 a/4 d 0,85d TdΦ1 Φ2 R1d R2d x1 x2 TRACCIÓN COMPRESIÓN Pág. 18
  20. 20. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Cálculo de x1 x1: es la distancia del centro de gravedad del trapecio bajo la mitad más cargada al eje de simetría de la zapata (figura 10.18). tr ttrr aa xaxa + ×+× =1x ⇒ 2 ´ 2 1 )( 2 ´ 2 ´ 3 2 2 ´ 2 1 )( 4 ´ 2 ´ x max max 1 aa aaaa medmed medmed ××−+× ××××−+×× = σσσ σσσ Siendo: • ar: área del rectángulo. • at: área del triángulo. • xr: distancia entre el centro de gravedad del rectángulo y el eje de simetría de la zapata. • xt: distancia entre el centro de gravedad del triángulo y el eje de simetría de la zapata. x1 a´ σmax R1d h σmed σmin Figura 10.18. Cálculos estructurales en zapata rígida. d) Comprobación de cuantías La armadura necesaria por cálculo deberá cumplir ambas cuantías establecidas en la EHE, en caso de que no cumplan se realizará el armado según el valor mayor de las dos cuantías (mecánica o geométrica). - Cuantía mecánica mínima (EHE, Art.42.3.2.) cdyds f hb fA ⋅ × ⋅≥⋅ 6 ´ 25,0 donde: • AS: Area de la armadura pasiva. • fyd: resistencia de cálculo del acero en la armadura pasiva en tracción. • fcd: resistencia de cálculo del hormigón a compresión. • h: canto total de la sección. - Cuantía geométrica mínima (EHE, Art.42.3.5.) Las cuantías geométricas mínimas exigidas por la Instrucción española se muestran en la tabla 10.4. Tipo de acero Cuantía geométrica mínima, en 0 /00 , referida a la sección total de hormigón. B 400 S 2 B 500 S 1,8 Tabla 10.4. Fuent:e: EHE, Art 42.3.5. Estos valores se refieren a la cuantía mecánica mínima de cada una de las armaduras, longitudinal y transversal, repartida en las dos caras. e) Anclaje de los redondos La armadura se prolongará sin reducción en toda la longitud de la zapata, estando especialmente indicado el anclaje mediante barras transversales soldadas (Art.59.4.1.1. EHE). Para realizar el anclaje se seguirán las indicaciones del Artículo 66.5. La longitud de anclaje de las armaduras se contabiliza (figura 10.19.) a partir de la recta de aplicación de R1d, es decir, a una distancia x1 del eje de simetría de la zapata. Se debe de cumplir que: netaba ll ,≥ Siendo: • al = longitud real de anclaje de las armaduras. • lb,neta: longitud neta de anclaje es decir, longitud teórica necesaria de anclaje. En caso de que anclemos en gancho y aun así no se cumpla la condición anterior, se debe prolongar verticalmente la barra (lp), en este caso: netabpa lll ,≥+ Se tendrá en cuenta además que la longitud de prolongación vertical de la patilla no debe de ser inferior a 5 veces el diámetro de la barra. φ5≥pl - Determinación de la longitud real de anclaje: rx a la −−= 1 2 ´ Siendo: • al = longitud real de anclaje de las armaduras. • a´: dimensión de la zapata. • x1: distancia entre el centro de gravedad de la zapata y la recta de aplicación de R1d. • r = recubrimiento lateral de las barras Pág. 19
  21. 21. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Determinación de las longitudes teóricas de anclaje: longitud básica y longitud neta de anclaje (EHE, Art 66.5): Las barras de la armadura de tracción de las zapatas se encuentran en posición I, (armaduras que forman un ángulo entre 45º y 90º con la dirección de hormigonado, además se encuentran en la mitad inferior de la sección). x1 a´/2 R1d lp lar h Figura 10.19. Anclaje en patilla en zapatas rígidas. - Longitud básica de anclaje: ∅×>∅×= 20 2 yk bI f ml siendo: • IbI :longitud básica de anclaje para barras en posición I. • m: coeficiente numérico con valores en la tabla 10.5. • fyk: límite elástico garantizado del acero en N/mm 2 . • ∅ = diámetro de la barra en cm. - Longitud neta de anclaje (longitud teórica necesaria): La longitud básica de anclaje se modifica en función del mecanismo de anclaje empleado y en función del cociente entre el área de armadura necesaria por cálculo y el área real de la misma. realS S bInetab A A ll , , ××= β Siendo: • lb,neta: longitud neta de anclaje. • lbI = longitud básica de anclaje para barras en posición I. • β: factor de reducción definido en la tabla 10.6. • realS S A A , (Cociente entre el área de armadura necesaria por cálculo y el área real de la armadura) Tabla 10.5. Valores del coeficiente m para el cálculo de las longitudes de anclaje. Fuente: EHE, Art. 66.5.2. Tabla 10.6. Valores del coeficiente m para el cálculo de las longitudes de anclaje. Fuente: EHE, Art. 66.5.2. Pág. 20
  22. 22. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Se debe tener en cuenta además que la longitud de anclaje debe cumplir las limitaciones impuestas en el Artículo 66.5.1. de la EHE, según las cuales, ésta no debe de ser inferior de los tres valores siguientes: - 10 φ - 15 cm - 1/3 lbl (caso de barras trabajando a tracción) Para poder emplear éste método, el recubrimiento perpendicular al plano de doblado, en el caso de anclaje en patilla o gancho debe de ser superior a tres veces el diámetro, y el recubrimiento lateral de las barras de los extremos superior a dos veces el diámetro de la barra. En la figura 10.20. se muestran los procedimientos normalizados de anclaje que define la EHE en el Artículo 66.5.1. f) Disposición de las armaduras. Las armaduras se prolongarán sin reducción hasta el borde de la zapata, y se tendrán en cuenta las consideraciones de anclaje expuestas en el apartado anterior. En elementos cuadrados trabajando en una o dos direcciones la armadura se podrá distribuir uniformemente en todo el ancho de la cimentación. Por tanto, la armadura paralela al lado mayor de la cimentación (a´) se distribuirá uniformemente en todo lo ancho de la cimentación. Además se dispondrá otra armadura, perpendicular a la primera (paralela al lado menor de la cimentación b´), la cual suele llevar la misma cuantía que la primera. Figura 10.20. Procedimientos normalizados de anclaje según EHE. Fuente EHE, Art. 66.5.1. g) Comprobación de la distancia entre redondos. La separación entre los redondos deberá cumplir los Artículos 66.4.1 y 42.3.1. de la EHE. En el Artículo 66.4.1 se establecen unas separaciones mínimas entre barras, con objeto de garantizar un correcto hormigonado de la pieza, mientras que en el 42.3.1. se limita la separación máxima entre barras, con motivo de evitar que queden zonas de hormigón sin armaduras. Separación horizontal maxima entre barras: - Sh ≤ 30 cm Separación horizontal minima entre barras: - Sh ≥ 2 cm - Sh > ∅ (diámetro de las barras) - Sh > 0,8 ⋅ D (Ver EHE, Artículo 28.2) 1 )2(' − ∅×−×− = n nrb Sh Siendo: • Sh: separación horizontal entre redondos. • n: número de barras.(n-1= número de huecos) • ∅= diámetro de las barras • r= recubrimiento lateral de las barras, al tratarse de piezas hormigonadas contra el terreno, éste debe de ser superior a 70mm, teniendo en cuenta, además que en el caso de anclaje en patilla o gancho, este debe de ser superior a tres veces el diámetro de las mismas, medidos en la dirección perpendicular al plano de la curva (EHE, Art. 37.2.4). • D: tamaño máximo de árido. Figura 10.21. Distribución de los redondos en la sección de hormigón. b´ d r h Sh Ø Pág. 21
  23. 23. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. 10.7.3. Cálculos estructurales en zapatas flexibles bajo carga excéntrica 10.7.3.1. Generalidades Se trata de zapatas en las que el vuelo es superior al doble del canto. Para su cálculo exponemos a continuación los criterios simplificados propuestos en la EHE, Art. 59.4.2.1. Según los mismos, la armadura necesaria se hallará mediante un cálculo a flexión simple en una sección de referencia S1 (figura 10.22). Una vez hemos calculado la armadura necesaria, debemos realizar las comprobaciones de las cuantías mecánica y geométrica, prescritas en los Art. 42.3.2 y 42.3.5. de la EHE. Por otra parte, debemos realizar una comprobación a cortante y otra a punzonamiento, además, siempre que sea necesario, se realizará la comprobación a fisuración según el Artículo 49 de la EHE. Este método es válido para el cálculo de las armaduras en zapatas flexibles, sometidas a carga centrada o excéntrica. Así mismo, también nos permite el cálculo de zapatas rígidas que tengan una distribución de tensiones en el terreno triangular. Ver ejercicios 2 y 4 en las pág. 51 y 71. v > 2h S1 h a 0,15a Figura 10.22. Situación de la sección de referencia S1, en zapatas bajo soportes de hormigón armado 10.7.3.2. Descripción del método Para la obtención del momento flector al que se encuentra sometida la sección de referencia S1, podemos operar de tres modos: 1º.- A partir de los valores característicos de las acciones (N1, M1) en el plano de la cimentación, calculamos la excentricidad de la carga. En éste caso, tras calcular el momento en la sección de referencia, debemos mayorarlo para la obtención del momento de cálculo. 1 1 N M e = Hemos optado por seguir éste procedimiento en los ejercicios que se resuelven en apartados posteriores, el motivo principal se debe a que no exige recalcular las tensiones bajo la cimentación, tras haber realizado la comprobación de la estabilidad de la zapata. No obstante, entendido éste modo de operar no reviste ninguna dificultad el adaptarse a los métodos 2º y 3º que se citan a continuación. 2º.- También podríamos partir de los valores de cálculo de las acciones en el plano de la cimentación (N1d, M1d), en cuyo caso ya obtenemos directamente el momento de cálculo en la sección de referencia (S1). d d N M e 1 1 = 3º.- Por último, podríamos calcular la excentricidad de la carga a partir de las solicitaciones de cálculo en la base del pilar (Md, Nd), en éste caso despreciaríamos el peso de la zapata y de las tierras contenidas sobre ésta, simplificándose los cálculos, ya que para obtener el momento en la sección de referencia (S1) no será preciso descontar el momento debido al peso de la zapata y al peso del terreno. El principal inconveniente de éste procedimiento se presenta cuando tenemos bajo el terreno una distribución de tensiones triangular, ya que en éste caso no se puede despreciar el peso de la zapata y de las tierras contenidas sobre la misma. Pág. 22
  24. 24. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. a) Cálculo de la distribución de tensiones bajo el terreno Nos encontraremos con dos casos según el valor que tome la excentricidad: - Si 6 ´a e ≤ , la distribución de tensiones bajo el terreno será trapezoidal y las tensiones se determinarán según la ecuación: -       × ± × = ´ 6 1 ´´ 1 a e ba N σ - Si 6 a e > ; la distribución de tensiones será triangular , calculándose entonces las dimensiones del triángulo de tensiones mediante las siguientes ecuaciones: ´)2´( )( 3 4 1 max bea N ×− ×=σ )2´(5,1 eac −×= b) Cálculo a flexión. 1º.- Para el cálculo a flexión se tomará una sección de referencia (S1), perpendicular a la base de la zapata, y cuyo canto útil será igual al canto útil de la sección paralela a S1 y situada en la cara del soporte o del muro.(Art 59.4.2.1.1. EHE). Dicha sección de referencia es paralela a la cara del soporte o del muro y se sitúa (figura 10.22): - 0,15a detrás de dicha cara; para el caso de soportes o muros de hormigón, siendo “a” la dimensión del soporte o muro, perpendicular al plano de la sección de referencia. - 0,25a, en el caso de muros de ladrillo y mampostería. - La mitad de la distancia entre la cara del soporte y el borde de la placa de acero, cuando se trate de soportes metálicos sobre placas de reparto y de acero. 2º.- Determinaremos el momento de cálculo en la sección de referencia (S1): Dicho momento es debido a la carga continua de las presiones del terreno situadas entre la sección de referencia y el borde de la zapata. A dicho momento habrá que descontarle el originado en sentido contrario por el peso de la zapata y el peso del terreno actuando entre la sección de referencia y el borde de la zapata. 3º.- Cálculo de la armadura longitudinal: Se realizará un cálculo a flexión simple, para lo cual pueden emplearse las fórmulas expuestas en el Anejo 8.3 de la EHE. (Ver Anexo I de éste libro).) Para poder utilizar el método simplificado propuesto en dicho anejo, se debe cumplir que: d’ ≤ 7 h A continuación se determinará el valor de Uo: dbfU cd ×××= 85,00 Encontrándonos con dos casos posibles: Caso 1: dUM od 375,0≤ (caso más frecuente) No es necesaria armadura de compresión. La armadura de tracción necesaria, se obtendrá según la siguiente expresión:         −−= dU M UU d s 0 01 2 11 Caso 2: dUM od 375,0> Sería preciso disponer armadura superior, de compresión, (no es frecuente que se disponga armadura de compresión en el caso de zapatas de naves agroindustriales, siendo preferible aumentar el canto o las dimensiones de la zapata para encontrarnos dentro del caso 1). Las armaduras se determinarán según las siguientes ecuaciones: ´ 375,0 2 dd dUM U od s − − = 201 5,0 ss UUU += Siendo: • Md: momento de cálculo en la sección de referencia (S1). • Us1:capacidad mecánica de la armadura inferior (a tracción). • Us2: capacidad mecánica de la armadura superior ( a compresión). • d: canto útil de la sección. • fcd: resistencia de cálculo del hormigón a compresión. c) Comprobación de cuantías. Se comprobará que cumple la cuantía mecánica mínima y la cuantía geométrica mínima de modo similar al descrito en el punto 10.7.2.2.d, para las zapatas rígidas. Pág. 23
  25. 25. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. d) Comprobación a cortante. La instrucción Española obliga a realizar una comprobación a cortante (EHE Art. 59.4.2.1.2.1). Dicha comprobación se realizará en una sección de referencia (S2), la cual se situara (figura 10.23): - a una distancia igual a un canto útil, contada a partir de la cara del soporte o muro, en el caso de soportes de hormigón o muros de hormigón o mampostería. - a una distancia igual a un canto útil, contada a partir del punto medio entre la cara del soporte y el borde de la placa de anclaje, para el caso de soportes metálicos sobre placas de reparto de acero. Para realizar la comprobación a cortante seguimos el método prescrito en el Artículo 44º de la EHE. v > 2h S2 h a d Figura 10.23. Situación de la sección de referencia S2, en la que se realiza la comprobación a cortante en el caso de zapatas bajo soporte de hormigón. 1.- Determinamos el esfuerzo cortante de cálculo (Vd) en la sección de referencia(S2): Este será debido al cortante producido por las reacciones del terreno en S2 , al cual habrá que descontarle el cortante debido al peso de la zapata y las tierras contenidas sobre ella entre S2 y el borde de la misma. 2.- Esfuerzo cortante efectivo: Al ser una pieza de sección constante y no poseer armaduras activas, el cortante efectivo coincide con el cortante de cálculo. drd VV = Siendo: • Vd: valor de cálculo del esfuerzo cortante en la sección de referencia S2. • Vrd: esfuerzo cortante efectivo. 3.- Comprobaciones: Se debe comprobar que el cortante efectivo no supera al esfuerzo cortante de agotamiento por tracción del alma. Al tratarse de una pieza sin armadura de cortante (caso más común en zapatas para construcción agroindustrial), no es preciso comprobar que la pieza no se agota por compresión oblicua del alma. 2urd VV ≤ Siendo: • Vu2: esfuerzo cortante de agotamiento por tracción en el alma. • Vrd: esfuerzo cortante efectivo de cálculo. - Obtención de Vu2 (EHE, Art.44.2.3.2.1.): En piezas sin armadura de cortante: ( )[ ] dbfV cku ××××××= ´10012,0 3/1 12 ρξ Donde: • d 200 1+=ξ con d en mm. • 1ρ : cuantía geométrica de la armadura longitudinal traccionada. - db AS × = ´ 1ρ < 0,02 • As : área real de la armadura longitudinal. En caso de no cumplir la comprobación a cortante, podríamos disponer una armadura transversal para absorber dichos esfuerzos, aunque sería mejor solución aumentar el canto de la zapata, tanto desde el punto de vista económico como en cuanto a simplicidad constructiva. e) Disposición de las armaduras. Para la disposición de las armadura se siguen las indicaciones de la EHE, Artículo 59.4.2.1.1.2., según el cual en zapatas flexibles corridas trabajando en una dirección y zapatas flexibles cuadradas trabajando en dos direcciones, la armadura se podrá disponer uniformemente en todo el ancho de la cimentación. En elementos rectangulares, trabajando en dos direcciones, la armadura paralela al lado mayor a´, se distribuirá uniformemente, mientras que para la armadura paralela al lado menor b´ , debe concentrarse una parte de la Pág. 24
  26. 26. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. misma en una zona central de longitud b´. El resto de la armadura se repartirá uniformemente en los dos laterales restantes (ver figura 10.24). - Armadura a colocar en la banda central: ´)´( ´2 ba b AA ssc + ×= - Longitud de la banda central: )2(´ hablbc +>= (en caso de que b´ fuese menor que a+2h, la longitud de la banda central valdrá a+2h.) - Armadura que se colocará en cada uno de los dos laterales: 2 scs sl AA A − = Figura 10.24. Disposición de las armaduras en zapatas flexibles. Fuente: EHE Art. 59.4.2.1.1.2 Las armaduras se prolongarán sin reducción hasta el borde de la zapata, y se tendrán en cuenta las consideraciones de anclaje expuestas en el apartado anterior. En caso de que las armaduras en las dos direcciones no sean iguales, se recomienda que el armado en una de las direcciones no sea inferior al 20% del armado en la otra dirección. f) Comprobación de la distancia entre redondos. Con objeto de garantizar el correcto hormigonado de la pieza, además de evitar que queden zonas de hormigón sin armaduras, se comprobará la separación horizontal entre redondos del mismo modo a lo expuesto en el apartado 10.7.2.2.g. para zapatas rígidas. g) Comprobación del estado límite de punzonamiento. Para la comprobación a punzonamiento se siguen las prescripciones de la EHE, Art. 46. Se trata de comprobar la resistencia del elemento de cimentación frente a los efectos transversales producidos por cargas concentradas, dicha comprobación se realiza utilizando una tensión tangencial nominal en una superficie crítica, concéntrica a la zona cargada. El área crítica se define a una distancia igual a 2d desde el perímetro del área cargada (figura 10.25.). En el caso de zapatas continuas bajo muro no es preciso realizar dicha comprobación. Por otra parte, y al igual que en el caso del esfuerzo cortante, en caso de no cumplir, podría disponerse de armadura de punzonamiento, o aumentar el canto del elemento de cimentación. No será necesaria armadura de punzonamiento si se cumple la siguiente condición: rdsd ττ ≤ Figura 10.25. Perímetro crítico en zapatas bajo soporte centrado. Fuente: (EHE, Art. 46.1.) 1.- Determinación del perímetro y área crítica: ( )dbau ×++= π4221 ( ) ( ) ( )2 1 4)(2222 dbadbdaAu ×+×+×+×= π Siendo: • u1: longitud del perímetro crítico. • Au1: área interior al perímetro crítico. • a: la dimensión del soporte en la dirección paralela a la dimensión a´ del elemento de cimentación. • b: la dimensión del soporte en la dirección paralela a la dimensión b´ del elemento de cimentación. • d: canto útil. Pág. 25
  27. 27. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. 2.- Determinación de la tensión tangencial de cálculo en el perímetro crítico: du F efsd sd 1 , =τ sdefsd FF ×= β, dsd NF = Siendo: • Fsd = esfuerzo de punzonamiento de cálculo, al tratarse de una zapata, podrá reducirse su valor descontando la fuerza ejercida por la presión del terreno dentro del perímetro crítico, a la cual se le restará el peso propio del elemento de cimentación dentro del perímetro crítico. • Nd: axil en la base del pilar. • β: coeficiente que tiene en cuenta los efectos de la excentricidad de la carga, el cual toma los valores de la tabla 10.7 en función de la situación del soporte que descansa sobre el elemento de cimentación. • d: canto útil de la zapata. Situación del soporte Valores del coeficiente β Soporte que no transmite momentos 1 Soporte interior 1,15 Soporte de borde 1,40 Soporte de esquina 1,50 Tabla 10.7. Fuente EHE Art. 46.2. 3.- Determinación de la tensión máxima resistente en el perímetro crítico: 3 1 1 )100(12,0 ckrd fρξτ ××= Siendo: • rdτ : tensión máxima en el perímetro crítico, con fck en N/mm 2 . • d 200 1+=ξ con d en mm. • 1ρ : cuatía geométrica de la armadura longitud de la losa. - yx ρρρ =1 - yx ρρ , : cuantías geométricas en dos direcciones perpendiculares. - db Asx x × = ´ ρ , da Asy y × = ´ ρ - Asx, Asy: armadura real en cada una de las dos direcciones perpendiculares. - En caso de zapatas cuadradas con armado igual en las dos direcciones, 1ρ es la cuantía geométrica en cualquiera de las direcciones considerada. - En zapatas se suele adoptar la simplificación de considerar únicamente la cuantía geométrica de la sección en la dirección perpendicular a a´, con lo cual: xρρ =1 h) Anclaje de los redondos. EHE, Art. 59.4.2.1.1.2. La armadura deberá estar anclada según el más desfavorable de los dos criterios siguientes: 1.-La armadura estará anclada según las condiciones del Artículo 66, desde una sección, S2 , situada a un canto útil de la sección de referencia S1 (figura 10.26). 2.-La armadura se anclará a partir de la sección S3 (figura 10.27) para una fuerza: h hav RT dd 85,0 25,015,0 −+ ×= En ambos casos se debe de cumplir que: netaba ll ,≥ Siendo: • al = longitud real de anclaje de las armaduras. • lb,neta: longitud neta de anclaje es decir, longitud teórica necesaria de anclaje. Al igual que en las zapatas rígidas, en caso de que anclemos en gancho y aun así no se cumpla la condición anterior, se debe prolongar verticalmente la barra (lp), en este caso: netabpa lll ,≥+ Se tendrá en cuenta además que la longitud de prolongación vertical de la patilla no debe de ser inferior a 5 veces el diámetro de la barra. φ5≥pl - h.1. Longitud de anclaje para el caso 1 (figura 10.26): Anclaremos a partir de una sección de referencia S2 situada a un canto útil de la sección de referencia S1(sección en la cual se realiza la comprobación a flexión). Longitud real de anclaje: ard aa la 15,0 22 ´ +−−−= Siendo: • al = longitud real de anclaje en el caso 1. • a´: dimensión de la zapata. • a: dimensión del pilar en la dirección paralela a a´. • d: canto útil del elemento de cimentación. Pág. 26
  28. 28. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. • r: recubrimiento lateral de las barras, al tratarse de piezas hormigonadas contra el terreno, éste debe de ser superior a 70mm, teniendo en cuenta, además que en el caso de anclaje en patilla o gancho, este debe de ser superior a dos veces el diámetro de las mismas, medidos en la dirección perpendicular al plano de la curva (EHE, Art. 37.2.4). 0,15a d dla r lp S2 a Figura 10.26. Determinación del anclaje en el caso 1. Determinación de la longitud básica y la longitud neta de anclaje (Art 66.5 EHE): - Longitud básica de anclaje: ∅×>∅×= 20 2 yk bI f ml siendo: • IbI :longitud básica de anclaje para barras en posición I • m: coeficiente numérico con valores en la tabla 10.5. • fyk: límite elástico garantizado del acero en N/mm 2 . • ∅ = diámetro de la barra en cm. - Longitud neta de anclaje (longitud teórica necesaria): realS S bInetab A A ll , , ××= β Siendo: • lb,neta: longitud neta de anclaje. • lbI = longitud básica de anclaje para barras en posición I. • β: factor de reducción definido en la tabla10.6. • realS S A A , (Cociente entre el área de armadura necesaria por cálculo y el área real de la armadura) Se debe tener en cuenta además que la longitud de anclaje debe cumplir las limitaciones impuestas en el Artículo 66.5.1. de la EHE, según las cuales, ésta no debe de ser inferior de los tres valores siguientes: - 10 φ - 15 cm - 1/3 lbl (caso de barras trabajando a tracción) Para poder emplear éste método, el recubrimiento perpendicular al plano de doblado, en el caso de anclaje en patilla o gancho debe de ser superior a tres veces el diámetro, y el recubrimiento lateral de las barras de los extremos superior a dos veces el diámetro de la barra. En la figura 10.20. se muestran los procedimientos normalizados de anclaje que define la EHE. h.2. Longitud de anclaje para el caso 2 (figura 10.27.): Anclaremos a partir de una sección de referencia S3 situada a medio canto del borde de la zapata: - Longitud real de anclaje: rhla −= 5,0 Siendo: • al = longitud real de anclaje en el caso 2. • h: canto del elemento de cimentación. • r: recubrimiento lateral de las barras. Determinación de Td: La armadura se anclará a partir de S3 para una fuerza: h hav RT dd 85,0 25,015,0 −+ ×= Siendo: • a: dimensión del soporte paralela a a´. • h: canto del elemento de cimentación. • v: vuelo de la zapata en la dirección paralela a a´. Cálculo de Rd : Rd = (área trapecio) x (profundidad) = volumen del prisma de tensiones que se encuentra entre la sección S3 y el borde de la zapata, todo ello realizado bajo la mitad más cargada de la zapata. Para en cálculo de Rd es preciso determinar la tensión ejercida por el terreno 3sσ en la sección de referencia S3. No Pág. 27
  29. 29. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. obstante, es aceptable realizar una simplificación, del lado de la seguridad, suponiendo un prisma de tensiones rectangular, con lo cual Rd toma el valor de: ´)5,0( max * bhRd ×××= σ Siendo: • σ*max: tensión máxima del terreno, mayorada. • h: canto del elemento de cimentación. • b´: ancho de la zapata. 0,5h σ∗max Rd r S3 Figura 10.27. Determinación del anclaje en el caso 2. - Armadura necesaria para la fuerza Td: yd d Td f T A = - Longitud neta de anclaje (longitud teórica necesaria): realS Td bInetab A A ll , , ××= β Siendo: • lb,neta: longitud neta de anclaje. • lbI = longitud básica de anclaje para barras en posición I, determinada de modo similar al caso 1. • β: factor de reducción definido en la tabla10.6. Para poder emplear éste método, el recubrimiento perpendicular al plano de doblado, en el caso de anclaje en patilla o gancho debe de ser superior a tres veces el diámetro, y el recubrimiento lateral de las barras de los extremos superior a dos veces el diámetro de la barra. i) Comprobación de la necesidad de colocar armado superior Esta comprobación debe realizarse en el caso de distribución de presiones triangular, y se hace situando la citada sección (S1) de referencia bajo la mitad menos cargada. En dicha sección puede ocurrir que el valor absoluto del momento debido al peso de la zapata y el peso del terreno que se encuentra sobre la misma, sea superior al momento que provoca en sentido opuesto la reacción del terreno (R) (figura 10.28.). En éste caso, será preciso disponer de armadura superior, si la máxima tensión de tracción ( tσ ) en la sección de referencia, es superior a la resistencia de cálculo del hormigón a tracción.(ver EHE, Art.59.4.2.1.1., comentarios). - Momento característico en la sección de referencia: WZWtRs MMMM −−=1 Momento de cálculo en la sección de referencia: fsd MM γ×= 1 Máxima tensión de tracción en la sección de referencia: 2 6 hb M d t × =σ Resistencia de cálculo del hormigón a tracción (EHE, Art. 39.1.). c ck c kct dct ff f γγ 3 2 , , 21,0 × == Ver ejercicio 4 en la página 71. Pág. 28
  30. 30. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Wt R Wz S1 a 0,15a Figura 10.28. Esquema de fuerzas en la comprobación de la necesidad de colocar armado superior. La tensión de tracción no debe superar la resistencia de calculo del hormigón a tracción. EHE: dctt f ,≤σ Si la tensión de tracción es superior a la resistencia de cálculo del hormigón a tracción, entonces debe colocarse una armadura superior(ver figura 10.9) capaz de soportar las diferencia de valores absolutos de los momentos antes mencionados, aunque por simplicidad constructiva suele ser mejor solución aumentar el canto de la zapata de modo que no sea necesario colocar armado superior. 10.8. CÁLCULOS ESTRUCTURALES EN ZAPATAS DE HORMIGÓN EN MASA 10.8.1. Generalidades La EHE permite el empleo de cimentaciones de hormigón en masa como elemento estructural. En general se usan en obras de escasa importancia, como ejemplo podríamos citar: cimentaciones de muros de fábrica o de hormigón de poca altura o sometidos a pequeñas solicitaciones, cimentaciones de pilares de hormigón armado o de acero, cuyo canto es considerable en relación al vuelo (pozos de cimentación), etc. Las dimensiones del canto y el ancho deben ser tales que no se sobrepase la resistencia a tracción del hormigón, para lo cual es aconsejable que el vuelo no sea superior al canto. Para su dimensionamiento se sigue el método propuesto en el artículo 59.7 de la EHE. Según el mismo, se debe de realizar una comprobación a flexotracción, a esfuerzo cortante y a punzonamiento. Ver ejercicio 3 en la página 63. 10.8.2. Descripción del método a) Tensión de tracción en la sección de referencia S1: La sección de referencia se define de igual modo que para el cálculo a flexión en zapatas flexibles de hormigón armado, (ver apartado 10.7.3.2.b). Una vez hemos determinado el momento de cálculo a que se encuentra sometida la sección de referencia, calculamos la máxima tensión de tracción en la sección de referencia σt : 2 6 hb M d t × =σ y a continuación comprobamos que no supera la resistencia de cálculo del hormigón a tracción, dctf , : c ck c kct dct ff f γγ 3 2 , , 21,0 × == (EHE, Art. 39.1.) Pág. 29
  31. 31. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. b) Comprobación a cortante: Determinamos el esfuerzo cortante de cálculo en la sección de referencia S2. La situación de dicha sección es la misma que para el caso de la comprobación a cortante en zapatas flexibles de hormigón armado (ver apartado 10.7.3.2.d). Una vez determinamos el cortante de cálculo en la sección de referencia S2, se determina la tensión debida al esfuerzo cortante en dicha sección cσ : hb Vd c × =σ La tensión media de cortante en la sección de referencia no debe sobrepasar la resistencia de cálculo a tracción para el hormigón, es decir: dctc f ,≤σ c) Comprobación del estado límite de punzonamiento: El perímetro para la comprobación a punzonamiento (figura 10.29) debe de ser mínimo y no estará situado más cerca de la mitad del canto total de la zapata, del perímetro del soporte, muro o pedestal (EHE art 59.7) ( )hbau 5,02221 ×++= π La tensión tangencial de cálculo en el perímetro crítico, sdτ , se determina igual que en las zapatas flexibles de hormigón armado (ver apartado 10.7.3.2.g.2), dicha tensión no debe ser superior a: dctf ,2 , es decir: dctsd f ,2≤τ Figura 10.29. Perímetro crítico en zapatas de hormigón en masa. 10.9. ARMADURA DE ESPERA ZAPATA-SOPORTE En el caso de que sobre la zapata se sitúe un soporte de hormigón armado, en las mismas se dispondrá de una armadura de espera. El número de barras y la sección de dicha armadura será igual a la del pilar. En ellas se debe comprobar la que la longitud de anclaje (la) en el interior de la zapata es superior a la teórica necesaria, (en general se cumple) y calcular longitud de solapo (ls,) con la armadura del soporte, ambas longitudes se cuentan a partir del plano superior de la cimentación, la primera hacia abajo, y la segunda hacia arriba. Para realizar el cálculo de las mismas se sigue lo indicado en el artículo 66 de la Instrucción Española. Ver ejercicio 1 en la página 39. Junta de hormigonado lp≥5Ø la ls d´+1,5Ø Figura 10.30. Armadura de espera (arranque o enano) b´ a´ 0,5h 0,5h Perímetro crítico (u1) Pág. 30
  32. 32. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Para facilitar su colocación en obra, en la parte inferior de la armadura de espera (en contacto con la armadura de la cimentación) se realizará un doblado de los redondos en patilla a 90º, teniendo en cuenta que la prolongación horizontal de los mismos es aconsejable que supere la distancia entre redondos del emparrillado de la zapata con el fin de facilitar su atado. a) Anclaje de la armadura de espera en la cimentación (figura 10.30): Se debe de cumplir que: netaba ll ,≥ - Longitud real de anclaje (la): φ5,1−= dla Siendo: • al = longitud real de anclaje en el interior de la zapata. • d: canto útil del elemento de cimentación. • φ: diámetro de las barras del emparrillado de la zapata. - Longitud básica de anclaje: ∅×>∅×= 20 2 yk bI f ml Siendo: • m: coeficiente numérico con valores en la tabla 10.5. • fyk: límite elástico garantizado del acero en N/mm 2 . • φ = diámetro de la barra en cm. - Longitud neta de anclaje (longitud teórica necesaria): realS S bInetab A A ll , , ××= β Donde: • realS S A A , (Cociente entre el área de armadura del pilar necesaria por cálculo y el área real de la armadura) • β: factor de reducción definido en la tabla 10.6. Figura 10.31. Distancia entre los empalmes más próximos .Fuente: EHE, Art. 66.6 Se debe tener en cuenta además que la longitud de anclaje debe cumplir las limitaciones impuestas en el artículo 66.5.1. de la EHE, según las cuales, ésta no debe de ser inferior de los tres valores siguientes: - 10 φ - 15 cm - 2/3 lbl (caso de barras trabajando normalmente a compresión) b) Longitud de solapo con la armadura del soporte figura 10.30): realS S bIs A A ll , ××= α Siendo: • lbI: Longitud de básica de anclaje calculada en el apartado anterior. • α: coeficiente numérico definido en la tabla 10.8. α = 1 (barras solapadas trabajando normalmente a compresión en cualquier porcentaje) En la zona de solapo debe disponerse de armadura transversal con sección igual o superior a la sección de la mayor barra solapada. (EHE. Art. 66.6.2.) Tabla 10.8. Valores del coeficiente α.para el cálculo de la longitud de solapo. Fuente: EHE Art. 66.6. Pág. 31
  33. 33. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. 10.10. VIGAS DE ATADO En toda cimentación conviene disponer de vigas de atado, cuya misión es unir y dar estabilidad a la cimentación frente a posibles acciones horizontales, que pueden recibir bien de la estructura o bien del propio terreno, evitando el desplazamiento horizontal relativo entre las zapatas. En caso de ser necesario aplicar la norma de construcción sismorresistente (ver criterios de aplicación en el Apartado 1.2.3. de la NCSR 2002) debe cumplirse lo siguiente: Cada uno de los elementos de cimentación que transmita al terreno cargas verticales significativas deberá enlazarse con los elementos contiguos en dos direcciones mediante dispositivos de atado situados a nivel de las zapatas, de los encepados de pilotes o equivalentes, capaces de resistir un esfuerzo axial, tanto de tracción como de compresión, igual a la carga sísmica horizontal transmitida en cada apoyo (NCSR-2002 Norma de construcción sismorresistente, parte general y edificación). Cuando ac = 0,16 g los elementos de atado deberán ser vigas de hormigón armado. Cuando ac < 0,16 g podrá considerarse que la solera de hormigón constituye el elemento de atado, siempre que se sitúe a nivel de las zapatas o apoyada en su cara superior, sea continua alrededor del pilar en todas las direcciones, tenga un espesor no menor de 15 cm ni de 1/50 de la luz entre pilares y sea capaz de resistir un esfuerzo axial, tanto de tracción como de compresión, igual a la carga sísmica horizontal transmitida en cada apoyo. En caso de que no sea obligatorio aplicar la NCSR-2002 se pueden seguir los criterios que se exponen a continuación a la hora de dimensionar la vigas de atado: - La dimensión mínima de las mismas será de 25 cm y deben de cumplir la condición de que no sea necesario comprobar a pandeo entonces: cmb 25≥ ; cmh 25≥ ; hb ≤ ; Lb 05,0≥ Siendo: • L: longitud de la viga de atado. • b x h la dimensiónes de la sección, b horizontal y h el canto. - Las armaduras longitudinales deberán ir sujetas por cercos o estribos a separación constante según se indica en la EHE, Artículos 44.2.3.4.1. y 42.3.1. Dicha separación entre estribos debe de cumplir las siguientes limitaciones: - cmSt 3015 min ≤≤ φ - min max 15 25,0 φ φ φ × ×× ≥ t e S - hóbSt ≤ (La separación entre estribos no superará a la dimensión menor del elemento) Siendo: • eφ : diámetro de los estribos. • tS (separación entre estribos). • minmax ;φφ :diámetro de la armadura longitudinal más gruesa y más delgada respectivamente. Al igual que todo elemento de cimentación que se apoye en el terreno, deberá descansar sobre una capa de hormigón de limpieza. Las armaduras deben de ir ancladas convenientemente, a partir del eje del soporte según se indica en el Artículo 66.5 de la EHE. Si la viga de atado continua uniendo otros soportes, las correspondientes armaduras deben solaparse bajo cada uno de ellos, obteniéndose la longitud de solapo según se indica en el Artículo 66.6.2 de la EHE. a) Determinación del esfuerzo axial de tracción-compresión que debe de soportar la viga riostra: gac 08,0≥ : dp c d N g a N ,×= gac 08,0≤ : dpd NN ,05,0 ×= Siendo • Nd: axil de calculo para el dimensionamiento de la viga de atado. • dpN , : Mayor valor del axil transmitido por el pilar a las dos zapatas que unen. • g ac : valor dependiente de la zona sísmica en que se sitúe la construcción (ver NCSR-2002). Pág. 32
  34. 34. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. b) Cálculo de la armadura longitudinal: dyds NfA ≥× Siendo: • Nd: axil de calculo para el dimensionamiento de la viga de atado, calculado según el caso a ó b expuesto anteriormente • 21 sss AAA += : sección total de la armadura. c) Cuantía geométrica: hb c AA ss ××≥= 1000 21 Siendo: • c: cuantía geométrica mínima según EHE, Art. 42.3.5. Según se desprende del apartado b), La resistencia de la sección a tracción se confía exclusivamente a las armaduras, siendo la función del hormigón la de hacer trabajar conjuntamente a las armaduras y protegerlas de la corrosión. En naves agroindustriales y pequeñas edificaciones rurales el axil a que se encuentran sometidas las zapatas, en función del cual se calcula la armadura longitudinal, suele ser pequeño, lo que nos lleva a que la armadura que obtenemos por cálculo según el apartado a) y b) es generalmente inferior a la obtenida por cuantía geométrica según el apartado c), siendo éste último criterio, salvo en contados casos, el que nos determina la armadura longitudinal de las vigas de atado. Figura 10.32. Figura. Ejemplo de Viga de Atado. lbII ls Pág. 33
  35. 35. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. 10.11. ZAPATAS DE MEDIANERÍA 10.11.1. Introducción Se usan para aprovechar la máxima superficie del terreno a edificar y al mismo tiempo la máxima luz interior posible libre. Para ello se colocan los pilares en los limites de la propiedad del terreno en que se va a construir, coincidentes con el perímetro de la edificación. En ellas la excentricidad del pilar respecto a la zapata es total, es decir, la cara exterior del pilar y la de la zapata coinciden (figura 10.33). Al encontrarse el pilar descentrado, la distribución de presiones bajo el terreno no es uniforme y además la zapata tiende a girar. Este hecho se agrava cuando existe un momento y un cortante en la base del pilar y su efecto se suma al descentramiento del pilar (por ejemplo en el caso de naves agroindustriales para determinadas hipótesis de viento). 10.11.2. Criterios de diseño Es recomendable construirlas rectangulares, con su dimensión mayor paralela a la de la medianería para disminuir la excentricidad (figura 10.33), siendo frecuente una relación: 2 ´ ´ 1 1 = a b Los problemas que se presentan en las zapatas de medianería son, por un lado, que el pico de presiones supere la tensión admisible del terreno, o que la zapata no sea estable a vuelco, o ambos. La solución más frecuente para evitar el uso de zapatas de grandes dimensiones consiste en atarla, mediante una viga centradora, a una zapata contigua (figura 10.34), o a un macizo de hormigón (figura 10.35) en caso de que la zapata contigua no exista (caso frecuente en naves agroindustriales). La viga centradora debe de ir armada convenientemente para soportar los momentos flectores a que se encuentra sometida. Estas vigas centradoras suelen ser efectivas hasta luces de 7-8 m. En la figura 10.36 se establece el equilibrio de fuerzas a que se encuentra sometido el conjunto. Ver ejercicios 6 y 7. en las pag. 85 y 91. Dada la forma de trabajo de las vigas centradoras, éstas llevan la armadura de tracción en la parte superior, disponiéndose de una armadura mínima en la parte inferior o comprimida (figura.10.36). Para el cálculo de la armadura de tracción de la zapata de medianería, dado que existe una viga centradora uniendo ambas zapatas, ésta flecta únicamente en el sentido perpendicular al plano medio de la viga centradora (figura 10.37), por tanto, la armadura se calcula como una zapata aislada según los métodos expuestos en los capítulos anteriores. Para ello se considera el vuelo en la dirección paralela a b´1, calculándose la armadura paralela a b´1. El cálculo de la armadura de tracción en la zapata central se realiza como una zapata aislada, según los métodos expuestos en los apartados anteriores. Se debe de tener en cuenta que la presión de reacción del suelo, 2σ , se reduce, debido a la reacción ascendente de la viga centradora, por ello, para encontrarnos del lado de la seguridad, es conveniente prescindir de esta reacción ascendente y calcularla teniendo en cuenta únicamente los esfuerzos que le transmite el pilar situado sobre la misma. Pág. 34
  36. 36. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. b1 a1´ a1 b1´ e Wz N1 2 ´ ´ 1 1 = a b N Figura 10.33. Dimensiones y forma de trabajo en una zapata de medianería. e2 h2 e1 Wz1 N1´ N2´ Viga centradora a1´ b2´ a1 b1´ b2b1 a2´ Lvc a2 eR2 eR1 R1 R2 σ1 σ2 Wz2 N1 M1 V1 Le Zapata de medianería M2 Zapata centradora V2 N2 Figura 10.34. Zapata de medianería unida a una zapata contigua mediante una viga centradora. Pág. 35
  37. 37. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Lvc b1 a1 Macizo de Hormigón Zapata de Medianería Viga Centradorab1´ a2´ b2´ a1´ Figura 10.35. Zapata de medianería equilibrada mediante un macizo de hormigón . σ1 R1 N1 σ2 R2 N2 Figura 10.36. Deformada del conjunto medianería – zapata centradora. b´1 σ1 Viga centradora Figura 10.37. Deformada para el cálculo de la armadura de tracción en la zapata de medianería. Pág. 36
  38. 38. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. CAPITULO X: CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS EJERCICIO 1: Zapata rígida con distribución trapezoidal de tensiones. 39 EJERCICIO 2:. Zapata flexible con distribución trapezoidal de tensiones. 51 EJERCICIO 3:. Zapata de hormigón en masa. 63 EJERCICIO.4: Zapata flexible con distribución triangular de tensiones. 71 EJERCICIO 5:. Zapata rígida con distribución triangular de tensiones. 79 EJERCICIO 6:. Zapata de medianería equilibrada mediante viga centradora unida a macizo de hormigón en masa. 85 EJERCICIO 7: Zapata de medianería equilibrada con viga centradora unida a zapata contigua. 93 Pág. 37
  39. 39. = CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Pág. 38
  40. 40. = EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES. = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Pág. 39 1. EJERCICIO: Zapata rígida con distribución trapezoidal de tensiones En una zapata de 2 x 1,5 x 0,5 m, en la que el plano de cimentación se encuentra a 1,5 m de profundidad y dadas las solicitaciones de cálculo en la base del pilar, en las cuales ya se han tenido en cuenta los efectos de segundo orden, se pide: - 1.1.- Estabilidad del elemento de cimentación. - 1.2.- Armadura de tracción necesaria en la zapata. - 1.3.- Dimensionar la armadura de espera- zapata pilar. - 1.4.- Esquema de armado a modo de detalle constructivo a insertar en el plano de cimentación que defina la obra. Adjuntar un ejemplo de Cuadro de Características según la EHE. a´= 2,00 m ALZADO VdH = 1,50 m b´ = 1,50 m a = 0,4 m b = 0,40 m h = 0,50 m v =0,8m Md a´ = 2,00 m PLANTA a = 0,40 m Nd Figura 1.1. Geometría del elemento de cimentación. Datos: • Nd = 579,2 kN (axil de cálculo transmitido por el pilar) • HA-25/B/40/IIa (control Estadístico) • Md = 108 mkN (momento de cálculo transmitido por el pilar) • B-400-S (control Normal) • Vd = 72 kN (cortante de cálculo transmitido por el pilar) • IIa (tipo de ambiente EHE, artículo 8.2.2) • a´ = 2 m (lado mayor en planta) • 25 kN/m 3 (peso del hormigón armado) • b´ = 1,5 m (lado menor en planta) • 18 kN/m3 (peso del terreno) • h = 0,5 m (canto total de la zapata) • º30=ϕ (ángulo de rozamiento interno del terreno) • d = 0,45 m ( canto útil de la zapata) • Terreno arenoso, sin cohesión • H = 1,5 m (profundidad del plano de cimentación) • mm16=φ (diámetro de las barras de la armadura de tracción de la zapatal) • a = 0,4 m (dimensión del pilar paralela al lado mayor) • 2 250 m kN adm =σ (tensión admisible del terreno) • b = 0,4 m (dimensión del pilar paralela al lado menor)
  41. 41. = EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES. = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Pág. 40 1.1. ESTABILIDAD DEL ELEMENTO DE CIMENTACIÓN Para la comprobación de las tensiones del terreno se considerarán los valores característicos de las acciones transmitidas por la estructura. Dado que en el problema en cuestión tenemos como dato los valores de cálculo de las acciones, debemos minorar éstos para la obtención de los valores característicos. Para ello, aplicamos la simplificación de adoptar un coeficiente de minoración de las acciones igual a 1,5. - kN N N d 386 5,1 2,579 5,1 === - mkN M M d 72 5,1 108 5,1 === - kN V V d 48 5,1 72 5,1 === 1.1.1. Acciones en el plano de cimentación a) Axil en el plano de cimentación (N1): - N1 = N + WZ + WT = 386 kN + 37,5 kN + 51,12 kN = 474,62 kN siendo: • WZ = (a’ ⋅ b’ ⋅ h) ⋅ γHA = (2 ⋅ 1,5 ⋅ 0,5) m 3 ⋅ 25 kN/m 3 = 37,5 kN (peso de la zapata) • WT = ( )[ ] THbaba γ))(''( ⋅⋅⋅−⋅ = [((2 ⋅ 1,5) - (0,4 ⋅ 0,4)) x (1,5 - 0,5)] x 18 kN/m 3 = 51,12 kN ( peso del terreno que gravita sobre la zapata). b) Momento en el plano de la cimentación (M1): - M1 = M + V ⋅ h = 72 mkN + 48 x 0,5 m kN = 96 mkN 1.1.2. Estabilidad frente a hundimiento - e ≤ 6 'a ⇒ 0,202 m ≤ 0,333 m ⇒ Distribución trapezoidal de tensiones Siendo: • 1 1 N M e = = m kN mkN 202,0 62,474 96 = • m ma 333,0 6 2 6 ' == - Tensión máxima en el borde de la zapata: 2 1 max 21,254 2 202,06 1 5,12 62,474 ´ 6 1 ´´ m kN a e ba N =      × + × =      × + × =σ
  42. 42. = EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES. = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Pág. 41 - Estabilidad a hundimiento: Para que la zapata sea estable a hundimiento se debe cumplir que: admσσ 25,1max ≤ σmáx = 254,21 kN/m2 < 1,25·σadm = 300 kN/m2 ⇒ Estable a hundimiento A σmax = 254,21 kN/m2 N1 = 474,62 kN 1,00 m M1 = 96 mkN Figura 1.2. Distribución de presiones sobre el terreno. 1.1.3. Estabilidad frente a vuelco Para comprobar la estabilidad a vuelco se toman momentos con respecto al vértice A, situado en el borde más cargado de la zapata. Ver figura 1.2. - Csv ≥ 1,5 94,4 96 162,4742 ' .. .. 1 1 = × = ⋅ == M a N izdesestabilM estabilizM Csv 4,94 ≥ 1,5 → Estable a vuelco 1.1.4. Estabilidad frente a deslizamiento - Csd ≥ 1,5 60,3 48 74,172 48 º30 3 2 62,474 .. .. 1 ==       ⋅⋅ = ⋅ == tg V tgN izdesestabilF estabilizF C d sd ρ 3,60 ≥ 1,5 → Estable a deslizamiento
  43. 43. = EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES. = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Pág. 42 1.2. CÁLCULOS ESTRUCTURALES 1.2.1. Clasificación de las cimentaciones - Tipo de zapata (EHE, Art.59.2.1.): Vuelo = 0,8 m < 2h =1 m → ZAPATA RÍGIDA Siendo: • Vuelo = 2 )4,02( m− = 0,8 m • 2⋅h = 2⋅ 0,5 =1 m. 1.2.2. Cálculo de la distribución de tensiones bajo el terreno Al tratarse de una zapata rígida, si se puede despreciar el peso de la zapata y de las tierras situadas sobre ésta, el modelo a emplear es el de Bielas y Tirantes (EHE, Art. 59.4.1.1.) En dicho método, para el cálculo de las tensiones bajo el terreno se toma el valor de cálculo de las solicitaciones en la base del pilar, despreciando el peso de la zapata y de las tierras contenidas sobre ésta. Para que se pueda aplicar este método de cálculo, la distribución de tensiones bajo el terreno debe de uniforme o trapezoidal, no siendo válido para distribuciones triangulares. - Distribución de tensiones bajo el terreno: e < 6 'a → Distribución trapezoidal de tensiones, se puede aplicar el método de Bielas y Tirantes. Siendo: • m kN mkN dN dM e 186,0 2,579 108 = ⋅ == (excentricidad de la carga en la unión con la cimentación) • m ma 333,0 6 2 6 ' == - Valor de las tensiones bajo el terreno: • 2max 07,301 2 186,06 1 5,12 2,579 ´ 6 1 ´´ m kN a e ba Nd =      × + × =      × + × =σ • 2 07,193 5,12 2,579 ´´ m kN ba Nd med = × = × =σ • 2min 07,85 2 186,06 1 5,12 2,579 ´ 6 1 ´´ m kN a e ba Nd =      × − × =      × − × =σ
  44. 44. = EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES. = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Pág. 43 σmed=193,07kN/m2 σmin=85,07kN/m2 R1d=370,6kN σmax=301,07kN/m2 X = 0,536 m1 1,00 m Figura 1.3. Distribución de presiones sobre el terreno. 1.2.3. Calculo de la armadura de tracción • R1d = kNmm mkN b amed 6,3705,1 2 2 2 /)07,19307,301( ´) 2 ´ ( 2 )( 2 max =×× + =×× + σσ • 2 ´ 2 1 )( 2 ´ 2 ´ 3 2 2 ´ 2 1 )( 4 ´ 2 ´ x max max 1 aa aaaa aa xaxa medmed medmed tr ttrr ××−+× ××××−+×× = + ×+× = σσσ σσσ =0,536 m • ( ) ( ) yd d d ax d R T f·AkN85,4220,4m0,250,536m m0,450,85 kN370,6 25,0 85,0 s1 1 ==×−× × =×−× × = AS· fyd =422,85 kN 1.2.3.1. Resistencia de cálculo de los materiales a) Acero - 2 2 /83,347 15,1 /400 mmN mmNf f S yk yd === γ (Control Normal y E.L.U.) Siendo: • fyk = 400 N/mm 2 (Resistencia característica del acero) • γS = 1,15 (Coeficiente parcial de seguridad del acero para Estados Límite últimos. EHE, Art.15.3) • fyd (Resistencia de cálculo del acero. EHE; Art. 38.3) b) Hormigón - 2 2 /66,16 5,1 /25 mmN mmNf f c ck cd === γ (Control Estadístico y E.L.U)
  45. 45. = EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES. = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Pág. 44 Donde: • fck = 25 N/mm 2 (Resistencia característica del hormigón. EHE, Art.39.2 y 30.5) • γc = 1,5 (Coeficiente parcial de seguridad del hormigón para Estados Límite últimos. EHE, Art.15.3) • fcd: ( Resistencia de cálculo del hormigón. EHE; Art. 30.5) 1.2.3.2. Comprobaciones a) Cuantía mecánica mínima (EHE, Art.42.3.2.): cdyds f hb fA ⋅ × ⋅≥⋅ 6 ´ 25,0 - ( ) kNmmkN mmmm fA yds 84,520/1066,16 6 5001500 25,0 23 2 =⋅× × ×≥⋅ − (cuantía mínima a tracción) b) Cuantía geométrica mínima (EHE, Art.42.3.5.): EHE, Tabla 42.3.5: Cuantía =2 0 /00 de la sección total de hormigón. - 223 1 15105,15,050,1 1000 2 cmmmmAs =×=××≥ − c) Armadura necesaria: 11 Syds UfA =× - 22 2 3 1 1 15,127,1215 /83,347 1085,422 cmmm mmN N f U A yd S S == ⋅ == (Armadura necesaria por cálculo) - 22 23 1 1 97,141497 /1083,347 84,520 cmmm mmkN kN f U A yd s s == ⋅ == − (Armadura necesaria por cuantía mínima a tracción) - 2 1 15cmAS ≥ (Armadura necesaria por cuantía geométrica) Para cumplir las limitaciones anteriores se toma la mayor de las tres, luego: 2 1 15cmAS ≥ Armando con redondos de φ 16mm: mm16=φ ; Area 1 barra: 2,01 cm 2 ; Nº barras: 8 en la cara de tracción: 2 1 08,16 cmAs = Se dispondrán, por tanto, 8 barras de diámetro 16 mm, As,real = 16,08 cm 2 d) Recubrimientos: Hemos supuesto un canto útil d = 450 mm mmd 50´=→ , colocando barras de diámetro 16 mm, nos queda un recubrimiento nominal de 42mm, el cual cumple las exigencias en recubrimiento adecuadas para el ambiente IIa, siempre y cuando se disponga de hormigón de limpieza.
  46. 46. = EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES. = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Pág. 45 e) Distancia entre redondos. Dejando un recubrimiento lateral de las barras r = 7 cm, la separación horizontal entre las mismas es: - 1 )2(' − ∅×−×− = n nrb Sh cmmm 6,17176 18 )168()702(1500 == − ×−×− = d = 45,0 cm h = 50,0 cm Armado en dirección X: 8 Ø 16 c/19,2 cm r = 7,0 cm b´ = 150,0 cm 19,2 cm Sh = 17,6 cm Ø = 1,6 cm b = 40 cm Figura 1.4. Armado de la sección en la dirección paralela a a´ (en dirección X). La separación horizontal entre barras debe de cumplir una serie de limitaciones contempladas en la EHE, Art.66.4.1. y Art.42.3.1. : Condiciones que debe cumplir • ≥ 2 cm Cumple • > ∅ = 1,6 cm Cumple • 0,8 × D = 0,8 × 1,6 = 1,28 cm Cumple Separación horizontal: Sh = 17,6 cm • < 30 cm Cumple 1.2.4. Anclaje de la armadura de tracción La armadura se dispondrá sin reducción de sección en toda la longitud de la zapata (EHE, Art. 59.4.1.1.) y se anclará según los criterios establecidos en la EHE, Art. 66. Siguiendo dichos criterios, elegimos anclar en patilla, teniendo en cuenta que prolongación de la misma deberá ser al menos de 5 φ. a) Determinación de la longitud de anclaje real: La longitud de anclaje se empieza a contabilizar a partir de la recta de aplicación de dR1 . cmrx a la 4,3976,53 2 200 2 ´ 1 =−−=−−=
  47. 47. = EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES. = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Pág. 46 R1d X1 = 53,6 cm la = 39,4 cm r = 7,0 cm > 5 Ø Figura 1.5. Anclaje de los redondos. b) Determinación de la longitud básica y la longitud neta de anclaje (Art 66.5 EHE): - Longitud básica de anclaje: ∅×>∅×= 20 2 yk bI f ml ⇒ lbl = 32 cm Siendo: • =∅× 2 m 12 × 1,6 2 =30,72 cm (m: coeficiente tabla 10.5; φ: diámetro barras armadura de la zapata en cm) • =∅× 20 ykf (400 /20) × 1,6 =32 cm(φ= diámetro barras armadura de la zapata en cm) Al ser lbl<la, el anclaje de la armadura es suficiente, no siendo preciso calcular lb,neta, ya que siempre tomará un valor menor. Únicamente habría que comprobar que la longitud de anclaje es superior a las limitaciones impuestas en la EHE, Art. 66.5.1. No obstante, a continuación se procede a la obtención de netabl , a modo de ejemplo: - Longitud neta de anclaje (longitud teórica necesaria): - cm A A ll realS S bInetab 93,167,0 08,16 15,12 32 , , =××=××= β (anclaje en patilla) Siendo • SA : Sección de armadura necesaria por cálculo. • realSA , : armadura real. Limitaciones del artículo 66.5.1. de la EHE, según la cual la longitud de anclaje no debe de ser inferior a los siguientes valores: - 10 φ = 10 x 1,6 =16 cm - 15 cm cml netab 93,16, =⇒ - 1/3 lbl = 1/3x 32=10,7 cm
  48. 48. = EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS CAPITULO X. CIMENTACIONES SUPERFICIALES. = AUTORES: A. Couto Yáñez, M. Guaita Fernández, M. J. López Villar. Pág. 47 Nos encontramos por tanto en el caso en que la longitud de anclaje de las barras ( al ), es mayor que la longitud teórica necesaria ( netabl , ), por tanto, las barras de la armadura de tracción se encuentran ancladas convenientemente. Si ocurriera el caso contrario, habría que prolongar las barras verticalmente hasta que netaba ll ,≥ . 1.3. DIMENSIONAMIENTO DE LA ARMADURA DE ESPERA ZAPATA-PILAR Datos referentes al pilar que descansa sobre la zapata: • mm16=φ (diámetro barras armadura longitudinal del pilar) • 2 21 09,2 cmAA SS == (Armadura necesaria por cálculo en el pilar) • 2 ,2Re,1 02,4 cmAA realSalS == (2 barras de mm16=φ en cada cara) • HA-25/B/40/IIa (Hormigón del pilar) • B-400-S (Acero barras del pilar) La armadura de espera se compondrá del mismo número de barras y con el mismo diámetro, que la armadura del pilar. La parte de la armadura de espera anclada en la cimentación (entre el emparrillado de la zapata y la cara superior de la zapata) debe de cumplir una longitud de anclaje mínima en el interior de la misma (figura 1.6.). Por otra parte, el solape de la armadura de espera con la armadura del pilar debe de ser superior a un determinado valor sl . a) Comprobación de la longitud de anclaje - Longitud real de anclaje de las barras en el interior de la zapata: cmdla 6,42)6,15,1(455,1 =×−=×−= φ (distancia entre el emparrillado y la cara superior de la zapata) - Longitud básica de anclaje: ∅×>∅×= 20 2 yk bI f ml ⇒ lbl = 32 cm Siendo: • =∅× 2 m 12 × 1,6 2 =30,72 cm (m: coeficiente tabla 10.5.; φ: diámetro barras armadura de la zapata en cm) • =∅× 20 ykf (400 /20) × 1,6 =32 cm(φ= diámetro barras armadura de la zapata en cm) - Longitud neta de anclaje ( longitud teórica necesaria): cm A A ll realS S bInetab 6,161 02,4 09,2 32 , , =××=××= β (anclaje en patilla) Siendo: • 1=β (coeficiente EHE, tabla 66.5.2.b; anclaje en patilla en barras trabajando a compresión) • SA : Sección de armadura necesaria por cálculo en el pilar. • realSA , : armadura real en el pilar

×