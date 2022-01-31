Semantic Grounding Strategies for Tagbased Recommender Systems

Recommender systems usually operate on similarities between recommended items or users. Tag based

recommender systems utilize similarities on tags. The tags are however mostly free user entered phrases.

Therefore, similarities computed without their semantic groundings might lead to less relevant

recommendations. In this paper, we study a semantic grounding used for tag similarity calculus. We show a

comprehensive analysis of semantic grounding given by 20 ontologies from different domains. The study

besides other things reveals that currently available OWL ontologies are very narrow and the percentage

of the similarity expansions is rather small. WordNet scores slightly better as it is broader but not much as

it does not support several semantic relationships. Furthermore, the study reveals that even with such

number of expansions, the recommendations change considerably.