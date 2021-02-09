Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ciencias de la Tierra Trabajo Grupal • John Torres Curso 1ero “B” • Angeles Tulcanaz • Danny Ushiña • Kennya Valencia • Al...
Nubes bajas  Son las nubes cuyas bases se encuentran por debajo de los 2.000 metros y que casi siempre están compuestas p...
Estratocúmulos  Los estratocúmulos son nubes compactas de agua con tonalidad gris a blanquecina, cuyos bancos nubosos pre...
Estratos (St)  Horizontales en los cielos con una base uniforme.  Cuando el Sol brilla a través de estas nubes, por lo c...
Nimbostratos  Son nubes típicas de lluvia de primavera, verano y de nieve durante el invierno. (En países Trópicos)  Tie...
Nubes bajas: Estratocúmulos, Estratos, Nimbrostratos

  1. 1. Ciencias de la Tierra Trabajo Grupal • John Torres Curso 1ero “B” • Angeles Tulcanaz • Danny Ushiña • Kennya Valencia • Alison Villanueva • Helen Zurita
  2. 2. Nubes bajas  Son las nubes cuyas bases se encuentran por debajo de los 2.000 metros y que casi siempre están compuestas por gotas de agua; aunque en climas fríos pueden contener, además, partículas de hielo y nieve.
  3. 3. Estratocúmulos  Los estratocúmulos son nubes compactas de agua con tonalidad gris a blanquecina, cuyos bancos nubosos presentan siempre sombras y partes oscuras.  Sus masas redondeadas, en grupos, alineadas o apelotonadas que, en cierto modo, también pueden ser cilíndricas al fusionarse entre sí.  Estratocúmulos producir sin precipitación, y cuando lo hacen, por lo general sólo la luz de lluvia o nieve existen diferentes tipos de estratocúmulos ;  Estratocúmulos stratiformis Estratocúmulos Lenticularis .Estratocúmulos Castellanus  Se presentan por debajo de los 2.4 km.: No aportan precipitaciones  A veces se alinean en filas y otras se separan  Anticipan peor tiempo indicando tormentas a futuro o al menos un frente tormentoso
  4. 4. Estratos (St)  Horizontales en los cielos con una base uniforme.  Cuando el Sol brilla a través de estas nubes, por lo común planas, su contorno se perfila claramente, sin que se formen halos. Los estratos son nubes bajas, generalmente ubicadas por debajo de los 2,5 kilómetros.  Se forman tanto por nieblas ascendentes o cuando aire frío se mueve a bajas altitudes sobre una región.  Además se forman por nieblas ascendentes o con la acción de los frentes frío y cálido.
  5. 5. Nimbostratos  Son nubes típicas de lluvia de primavera, verano y de nieve durante el invierno. (En países Trópicos)  Tienen aspectos de color gris oscuros con diversos grados de opacidad  Los nimbostratos suelen tener su base a unos 2.000 metros del suelo, y pueden ascender hasta los 6 kilómetros, por ello algunas referencias las clasifican dentro de las nubes medias.

