Der FITNESS CHECK für Ihre Instandhaltung. Systematische Bewertung und Optimierung Ihrer Instandhaltungs-Performance. www....
Grundsätze des FITNESS CHECK »» Selbstbewertung durch unterschiedliche Abteilungen und Hierarchieebenen im eigenen Unterne...
Der FITNESS CHECK für Ihre Instandhaltung Wie gut ist Ihre Instandhaltung? Mit welchen Verbesserungsansätzen können Sie na...
MCP Deutschland GmbH Arnulfstraße 19 D-80335 München Tel.: +49 / 89 / 22 84 06 80-0 office@mcpeurope.de dankl+partner cons...
FITNESS CHECK

Folder: FITNESS CHECK für Ihre Instandhaltung, dankl+partner, MCP

Published in: Technology
FITNESS CHECK

  1. 1. Der FITNESS CHECK für Ihre Instandhaltung. Systematische Bewertung und Optimierung Ihrer Instandhaltungs-Performance. www.mcp-dankl.com MCP Deutschland GmbH dankl+partner consulting gmbh
  2. 2. Grundsätze des FITNESS CHECK »» Selbstbewertung durch unterschiedliche Abteilungen und Hierarchieebenen im eigenen Unternehmen »» Fremdbewertung durch unsere Experten aus der Praxis »» Internationale und branchenspezifische Vergleichszahlen aus der AMIS-Datenbank ( < 4.000 Vergleichsbetriebe aller Branchen) für Effizienz- und Effektivitäts-Benchmarks »» Aussagekräftige Ergebnisse mit minimalem internen Aufwand »» Rasche Standortbestimmung, Vor-Ort-Diagnose, individuelle Lösungen »» Seit mehr als zehn Jahren bei zahlreichen Unternehmen erfolgreich durchgeführt! Beispiel: Darstellung der Bewertungskriterien Bewertung durch dankl+partner consulting bzw. MCP Deutschland Eigenbewertung des Unternehmens Best Practice - Branche Durchschnitt - Branche 10% 50% 100% IH-Politik,IH-Konzept, IH-ZieleundIH-Management Anlagenwirtschaftund TPM-Reifegrad IH-Aufbauorganisationund IH-Mitarbeiter IH-MethodenundCondition Monitoring-Techniken IH-StrategienfürAnlagen undRisikomanagement IH-Prozesse,EDV-Unterstützungund EinsatzvonmobilenGeräten IH-Materialwirtschaft, Werkzeug-undWerkstattausrüstung ExternesDienstleistungs- undLieferantenmanagement Anlagen-undIH-Controlling VerbesserungvonAnlagen, IH-LeistungenundIH-Organisation
  3. 3. Der FITNESS CHECK für Ihre Instandhaltung Wie gut ist Ihre Instandhaltung? Mit welchen Verbesserungsansätzen können Sie nachhaltige Erfolge erzielen? Wie fit ist Ihre Instandhaltung? Wo steht Ihre Instandhaltung im Branchenvergleich? Der FITNESS CHECK für Ihre Instandhaltung ist eine erprobte Vorgehensweise zur systematischen Bewertung Ihrer IH-Performance. Mit geringem internen Aufwand lassen sich innerhalb kürzester Zeit die größten Verbesserungspotenziale identifizieren! Die Ergebnisse aus dem FITNESS CHECK ermöglichen Branchenvergleiche auf nationaler und internationaler Ebene. So können Sie die Leistungsfähigkeit Ihrer Instandhaltung transparent darstellen. Sie erheben die Basisdaten im Team, wir leiten Sie durch den Prozess und erarbeiten mit Ihnen Verbesserungsansätze. Der FITNESS CHECK bindet MitarbeiterInnen aus allen relevanten Abteilungen ein. Das Projektteam setzt sich aus Personen in leitenden und operativen Funktionen zusammen. Ihr Vorteil: Kurze, zeiteffiziente Durchführung und transparente Ergebnisse. Erhebung Basisdaten zur IH-Organisation Prozess- und Methoden-Check vor Ort Durchführung des Performance-Audits Kennzahlenbildung und internationales Benchmarking Individuelle Verbesserungs- ansätze Erstellung des Auditberichtes identifizieren und priorisieren Schriftlich auch für Geschäftsleitung für Ihre Instandhaltung FITNESS CHECK Schritt 1 Schritt 2 Schritt 3 Schritt 4 Schritt 5 Schritt 6 V erbesserungen Selbst - und Fremdbild zusam m e nführen IndividuelleZieleundPrioritäten In ternationaler Vergleich Selbstbild / Eigeneinschätz ung Fremdbild/Außenansicht auf Basis der AMIS- Datenbank 1Tag 1-2Tage 1 Tag 1 Tag 1Tag 1 - 2Woch en Modularer Aufbau in 6 Schritten zu konkreten Verbesserungsansätzen! * Aufwand abhängig von Unternehmensgröße und Organisation.
  4. 4. MCP Deutschland GmbH Arnulfstraße 19 D-80335 München Tel.: +49 / 89 / 22 84 06 80-0 office@mcpeurope.de dankl+partner consulting gmbh Röhrenweg 14 A-5071 Wals bei Salzburg Tel.: +43 / 662 / 85 32 040 office@dankl.com Jede Reise beginnt mit dem ersten Schritt. Wir freuen uns auf Ihre Kontaktaufnahme! www.mcp-dankl.com FürdenInhaltverantwortlich:dankl+partnerconsultinggmbh,MCPDeutschlandGmbH. Fotos:Titelseite-Dr.OliverBrunke,S.4©iStock-RichVintage AlleRechtevorbehalten.Änderungenvorbehalten MCP Deutschland GmbH dankl+partner consulting gmbh Ihre FITNESS CHECK-Hotline. Rufen Sie uns an! Deutschland: +43 (0) 89 / 22 84 06 80 0 Österreich: +43 (0) 662 / 85 32 04 0

