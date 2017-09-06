MCP Deutschland GmbH dankl+partner consulting gmbh Software-Auswahl & Einführung für Instandhaltung und Facility Managemen...
Aufwand abhängig von Unternehmensgröße und Organisation 5 Schritte zur perfekten Software Am deutschsprachigen Markt werde...
Vorteile & Nutzen einer passenden Software 99 Laufender, aktueller Überblick über die wichtigsten Kennzahlen 99 Senkung de...
Jede Reise beginnt mit dem ersten Schritt. Wir freuen uns auf Ihre Kontaktaufnahme! Jetzt 5-Stufen-Anleitung downloaden un...
Auswahl und Einführung der passenden Software

Software-Auswahl & Einführung für Instandhaltung und Facility Management

Finden Sie die passende IPSA-/CAFM-Software für Ihr Unternehmen.

Published in: Technology
Auswahl und Einführung der passenden Software

  1. 1. MCP Deutschland GmbH dankl+partner consulting gmbh Software-Auswahl & Einführung für Instandhaltung und Facility Management. Anbieterunabhängig. Objektiv. Individuell. www.mcp-dankl.com
  2. 2. Aufwand abhängig von Unternehmensgröße und Organisation 5 Schritte zur perfekten Software Am deutschsprachigen Markt werden etwa 100 erprobte IPSA-Systeme (Instandhaltungs-Planungs-Steuerungs- und Anal- yse-Systeme) und fast ebenso viele CAFM-Systeme (Computer aided Facility Management Systeme) beworben. Doch welche Anforderungen haben Sie an die Software? Welches System unterstützt Ihre Organisation am besten? Bei welchem System stimmen Preis und Leistung? 1 2 3 4 5 IST-ANALYSE, SOLL-KONZEP- TION, ERARBEIT- UNG DER AUSSCHREIBUNG Was wird benötigt? Wie schaffen wir Begeisterung für das neue System? Quelle: dankl+partner consulting | MCP Deutschland Wie können wir das System noch besser nutzen? EINFÜHRUNG DES IPSA-/CAFM- SYSTEMS SYSTEMBETRIEB UND LAUFENDE ANPASSUNG/OPTI- MIERUNG DES SYSTEMS Welche Systeme passen für uns? VORAUSWAHL DER GEEIGNETEN SYSTEME Wo stimmen Preis und Leistung? SYSTEM BEWERTUNG UND ENDAUSWAHL
  3. 3. Vorteile & Nutzen einer passenden Software 99 Laufender, aktueller Überblick über die wichtigsten Kennzahlen 99 Senkung der direkten und indirekten IH-Kosten 99 Senkung des Materialbestandes 99 Reduktion der Beschaffungs- und Entnahmekosten 99 Senkung der Störrate und Nutzungsverbesserung bei Anlagen 99 Erleichterung der Dokumentation für alle Mitarbeiter 99 Zeitreduktion für geplante und ungeplante Maßnahmen 99 Zeitliche Entlastung von Meistern und Planern 99 Fehlerfreier, effizienter Informationsfluss ohne Nacharbeit 99 Einfache, praktische Priorisierung und Planung der Aufträge 99 Korrekte und genaue Auftragsdokumentation 99 … Wir stehen Ihnen bei der Auswahl und erfolgreichen Einführung Ihrer Software zur Seite. Abgestimmt nach Ihren Zielvorgaben. Anbieterunabhängig. Umfassend. Mit Erfahrung und einer erprobten Auswahlmethode. Wir helfen Ihnen, Anbieter, Funktionen und Kosten objektiv gegenüberzustellen und zu vergleichen! ! „Bis August 2014 hatten wir nur eine normale Instandhaltung. Nach der Einführung eines IPSA-Systems haben wir uns auf ein völlig neues und bisher unerreichbares Niveau begeben [...] Für die Mitarbeiter selbst ist eine transparente Datenbasis und ein einfaches Handling im Arbeitsalltag ein wichtiges Kriterium. [...] Bei der Auswahl und Einführung des Systems gilt es immer, die richtige Orientierung zu halten und den Blick auf das Wesentliche zu richten. Dabei waren wir gut beraten, uns die kompetente Unterstützung von dankl+partner mit praktischer Erfahrung und fundiertem Wissen zu sichern.“ Dipl.-Ing. Raimund Leitner, Plant Manager, Altesse Zigarettenhüllenerzeugung und Papierverarbeitung Ges.m.b.H.
  4. 4. Jede Reise beginnt mit dem ersten Schritt. Wir freuen uns auf Ihre Kontaktaufnahme! Jetzt 5-Stufen-Anleitung downloaden unter www.dankl.com/ software FürdenInhaltverantwortlich:dankl+partnerconsultinggmbh,MCPDeutschlandGmbH. Fotos:©iStock:RichVintage AlleRechtevorbehalten.Änderungenvorbehalten MCP Deutschland GmbH Arnulfstraße 19 D-80335 München Tel.: +49 / 89 / 22 84 06 80-0 office@mcpeurope.de dankl+partner consulting gmbh Röhrenweg 14 A-5071 Wals bei Salzburg Tel.: +43 / 662 / 85 32 040 office@dankl.com www.mcp-dankl.com MCP Deutschland GmbH dankl+partner consulting gmbh

