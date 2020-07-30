Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Spinal Image Guidance Systems Market 2019 Opportunity Analysis and Industry
Forecast by 2025- MRE
The Spinal Image Guidance Systems Market is segmented on the lines of its technology,
component, vehicle type and regional. On the basis of product segmentation, it includes X-
ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT) and 3D Fluoroscopy
Technique. Based on application classification it covers Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers, Diagnostic Centers and Others. The Spinal Image Guidance Systems Market on
geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia
Pacific, and Rest of World. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market
revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India,
Brazil, and GCC countries.
The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Spinal Image Guidance Systems Market
with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.
Browse Full Report From Here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/spinal-
image-guidance-systems-market
The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company
profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the
report include Stryker, 7D Surgical, Shenzhen Anke High-tech, FIAGON, Micromar and
LTDA. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary,
business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.
Spinal image guidance systems are utilized for the point by point view spinal surgeries.
Amid conventional spine surgery, specialists take different X-rays before and after to see its
accuracy. With the innovations in advanced computer technology professionals can utilize
spinal image guidance system for better view of surgeries. Spinal image guidance systems
enable the spine specialists to see the anatomy of the patient before and after the
procedure in 3-dimensions and in real-time. A spinal image guidance system makes the
three-dimensional models of a patient’s spine and shows them on a PC screen. Image
guidance innovation consolidates patient’s X-ray with computer technology. It likewise
enables the specialists to see the virtual image of the surgical instruments that the
professionals use. This device enables the specialists to deal with the complex anatomy
during the surgery.
The Spinal Image Guidance Systems Market has been segmented as below:
The Spinal Image Guidance Systems Market is segmented on the lines of Product,
Application and Regional Analysis.
By Product this market is segmented on the basis of X-ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging
(MRI), Computed Tomography (CT) and 3D Fluoroscopy Technique. By Application this
market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic
Centers and Others. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North
America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.
The major driving factors of Spinal Image Guidance Systems Market are as
follows:
Spinal procedures are growing with the increasing prevalence of spinal disorder
Use of automated system and robotics for spinal surgeries
Rising incidence of cancer has increased the requirement for target based therapies
The major restraining factors of Spinal Image Guidance Systems Market are as
follows:
High cost of technology and treatment
Shortage of trained surgeons to perform the surgeries
The major opportunities of Spinal Image Guidance Systems Market are as follows:
Growing budget by the government and hospital facilities for better healthcare
Increasing risk of cancers has led to a rise in complications related to spinal
disorders
Companies are focused on introducing the products with new innovative technology
Table of Contents:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Markets Covered
1.3 Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation and Data Triangulation
2.3 Research Assumptions
3. Report Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Spinal Image Guidance Systems Market Analysis, By Product
6. Spinal Image Guidance Systems Market Analysis, By Application
7. Spinal Image Guidance Systems Market Analysis, By Region
8. Competitive Overview
9. Company Profiles
9.1 Stryker
9.2 7D Surgical
9.3 Shenzhen Anke High-tech
9.4 FIAGON
9.5 Micromar
9.6 LTDA
