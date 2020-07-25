Successfully reported this slideshow.
Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2025
Clinics Sector, Home Sector, Laboratories Sector, Assisted living healthcare facilities Sector and Hospitals Sector. By Pr...
2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights 5 Market Overview 6 Cardiac Monitoring Market, By Product 7 ...
Powered Surgical Instruments Market Share will Increase US$ 2.5 Billion By 2022 Preclinical Imaging In-VIVO Systems and Re...
Point of-care testing (poct) market

The Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 41.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 9% in the given forecast period.

Point of-care testing (poct) market

  1. 1. Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2025 - Market Research Engine The Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market is segmented on the lines of its technology, treatment, application and regional. Based on product type segmentation it covers Glucose Monitoring, Cardiac Markers, Infectious Diseases Testing, Cholesterol Testing, Coagulation Monitoring, Pregnancy And Fertility Testing, Hematology Testing, Blood Gas Testing and Others. Based on End user it covers Clinics, Home, Laboratories, Assisted living healthcare facilities and Hospitals. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries. The Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 41.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 9% in the given forecast period. Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/point-of-care-testing-market POCT is considered together of the foremost reasonable technologies of world medical specialty market, and development in POCT technologies over amount of your time has been meted out through innovations in smart and transportable bio-sensor, computing, and knowledge and communication technologies. According to market consultants the factors helping the expansion of POC medical specialty market are many government initiatives have power-assisted within the development of innovative outpatient care models, to reduce hospital stays and quickly increasing demand for home health care globally. The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Acrongenomics, Inc., Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, Inc. Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Alere Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Inc., Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, OPTI Medical, Sienco, Inc. AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Biomerica, Inc., Atlas Genetics Ltd., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. Alpha Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Medica Corporation, and Nova Biomedical among others. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments. The Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market has been segmented as below: The Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market is Segmented on the lines of End-User Type, Product Type and Regional Analysis. By End-User Type this market is segmented on the basis of
  2. 2. Clinics Sector, Home Sector, Laboratories Sector, Assisted living healthcare facilities Sector and Hospitals Sector. By Product Type this market is segmented on the basis of Glucose Monitoring, Cardiac Markers, Infectious Diseases Testing, Cholesterol Testing, Coagulation Monitoring, Pregnancy And Fertility Testing, Hematology Testing, Blood Gas Testing and Others. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The restraining factors of Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market are as follows:  Product recollects  Pricing Pressures as a result of compensation Cuts and Budget Constraints Hampering Profits  Demanding and time-consuming restrictive Policies The major driving factors of Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market are as follows:  High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases in Developing Countries  Increasing Incidence of life style Diseases  personal Investments and risk capital Activities  Technological Advancements and New Product Launches  Growing range of restrictive Approvals for Novel immunochemical assay Techniques  Shortage of complete Laboratory Technicians Increasing Preference of POC Testing  Rising range of Clia-Waived POC Tests This report provides: 1) An overview of the global market for Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market and related technologies. 2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024. 3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Point- of-Care Testing (POCT) Market. 4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications. 5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry. Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/point-of-care- testing-market Table of Contents 1 INTRODUCTION
  3. 3. 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights 5 Market Overview 6 Cardiac Monitoring Market, By Product 7 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Product 8 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Prescription Mode 9 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market, By End User 10 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Region 11 Competitive Landscape 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Introduction 12.2 Roche Diagnostics Limited (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.) 12.3 Abbott Laboratories, Inc. 12.4 Siemens AG 12.5 Alere Inc. 12.6 Johnson & Johnson 12.7 Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company) 12.8 Nova Biomedical 12.9 Beckman Coulter, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) 12.10 Becton, Dickinson and Company 12.11 PTs Diagnostics Other Related Market Research Reports: Personal Mobility Devices Market Size, Industry Share, Approaches and Forecast By 2025
  Powered Surgical Instruments Market Share will Increase US$ 2.5 Billion By 2022 Preclinical Imaging In-VIVO Systems and Reagents Market is Determined to Cross US $ 960 Million By 2024

