The Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market is segmented on the lines of Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Product, Point-of-C...
Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 45.6 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 9.6% in the given forecast period.

  1. 1. Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2025 - Market Research Engine The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Point-of-Care Diagnostics market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Becton Dickinson, Johnson & Johnson, Nipro, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Abaxis, Samsung Medison, Bayer, Danaher Corporation, and others. Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 45.6 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 9.6% in the given forecast period. Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/point-of-care- diagnostics-market The global Point-of-Care Diagnostics market is segregated on the basis of Product as Urinalysis Testing Kits, Cholesterol Test Strips, Drugs-Of-Abuse Testing Kits, Tumor/Cancer Markers, Glucose Monitoring Kits, Infectious Diseases Testing Kits, Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits, Coagulation Monitoring Kits, Hematology Testing Kits, and Other. Based on End-User the global Point-of-Care Diagnostics market is segmented in Hospitals, Ambulatory Care, and Home. The global Point-of-Care Diagnostics market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Point-of- Care Diagnostics market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others. Factors, for example, high predominance of irresistible diseases in developing nations, rising rate of target diseases, and growing inclination for home healthcare over the globe are growing the selection of POC diagnostics items universally. Rising speculation by numerous open associations is even a driving element for the growth of POC diagnostic market. Point-of-care (POC) diagnostics or near-patient testing is a medicinal analytic test that enables doctors and restorative staff to accurately accomplish constant, lab-quality diagnostic outcomes inside minutes instead of hours. Using versatile blood analyzers, testing at the "purpose of consideration" streamlines the diagnostic procedure and guarantees patients get the best and proficient consideration when and where it is required. Point-of-care (POC) diagnostic testing grants staff to settle on fast triage and treatment choices when diagnosing a patient's condition or checking a treatment reaction. Competitive Rivalry Becton Dickinson, Johnson & Johnson, Nipro, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Abaxis, Samsung Medison, Bayer, Danaher Corporation, and others are among the major players in the global Point-of-Care Diagnostics market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain. The Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market has been segmented as below:
  2. 2. The Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market is segmented on the lines of Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Product, Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, By End-User, Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Region and Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Company. Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Product this market is segmented on the basis of Urinalysis Testing Kits, Cholesterol Test Strips, Drugs-Of-Abuse Testing Kits, Tumor/Cancer Markers, Glucose Monitoring Kits, Infectious Diseases Testing Kits, Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits, Coagulation Monitoring Kits, Hematology Testing Kits and Other. Point-of- Care Diagnostics Market, By End-User this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals, Ambulatory Care and Home. Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Point- of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Company this market is segmented on the basis of Becton Dickinson, Johnson & Johnson, Nipro, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Abaxis, Samsung Medison, Bayer and Danaher Corporation. The report covers:  Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024  Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024  Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends  Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Point-of-Care Diagnostics market  Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused  Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management  Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players Report Scope: The global Point-of-Care Diagnostics market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. Reasons to Buy this Report:  Gain detailed insights on the Point-of-Care Diagnostics industry trends  Find complete analysis on the market status  Identify the Point-of-Care Diagnostics market opportunities and growth segments  Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios  Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/point-of-care-diagnostics-market Table of Contents:
  3. 3. 1. Introduction 1.1 Key Insights 1.2 Report Overview 1.3 Markets Covered 1.4 Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview 4.1 Introduction 4.2.1 Drivers 4.2.2 Restraints 4.2.3 Opportunities 4.2.4 Challenges 4.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis 5. Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Product 6. Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, By End-User 7. Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Geography 8. Competitive Insights 9. Company Profiles 9.1 Becton Dickinson 9.1.1 Company Overview 9.1.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.1.3 Financial Overview 9.1.4 Recent Developments 9.2 Johnson & Johnson 9.2.1 Company Overview 9.2.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.2.3 Financial Overview 9.2.4 Recent Developments 9.3 Nipro 9.3.1 Company Overview 9.3.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.3.3 Financial Overview 9.3.4 Recent Developments 9.4 Roche Diagnostics 9.4.1 Company Overview 9.4.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.4.3 Financial Overview 9.4.4 Recent Developments 9.5 Siemens Healthcare 9.5.1 Company Overview 9.5.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.5.3 Financial Overview 9.5.4 Recent Developments
  4. 4. 9.6 Abbott Laboratories 9.6.1 Company Overview 9.6.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.6.3 Financial Overview 9.6.4 Recent Developments 9.7 Abaxis 9.7.1 Company Overview 9.7.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.7.3 Financial Overview 9.7.4 Recent Developments 9.8 Samsung Medison 9.8.1 Company Overview 9.8.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.8.3 Financial Overview 9.8.4 Recent Developments 9.9 Bayer 9.9.1 Company Overview 9.9.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.9.3 Financial Overview 9.9.4 Recent Developments 9.10 Danaher Corporation 9.10.1 Company Overview 9.10.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.10.3 Financial Overview 9.10.4 Recent Developments Other Related Market Research Reports: Pregnant Radiation Suit Market 2019 Size, Status and Forecast to 2024 - MRE Analysis About MarketResearchEngine.com Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies. Media Contact Company Name: Market Research Engine Contact Person: John Bay Email: john@marketresearchengine.com Phone: +1-855-984-1862 Country: United States
