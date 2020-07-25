Successfully reported this slideshow.
POC Molecular Diagnostics Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2025
 Hematology  Prenatal Testing  Endocrinology POC Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Technology  PCR-based  Genetic Sequ...
Report Scope: The global POC Molecular Diagnostics market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors...
9.3 Strategic Outlook 9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions 9.3.2 New Product Development 9.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expan...
Poc molecular diagnostics market

The global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market size is anticipated to reach US$ 3.86 Billion by 2024 increasing at a CAGR of 14.4% in the given forecast period.

Poc molecular diagnostics market

  1. 1. POC Molecular Diagnostics Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2025 - Market Research Engine The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global POC Molecular Diagnostics market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Johnson & Johnson, Danaher Corp, Cepheid, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, biomatrix, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC, and others. The global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market size is anticipated to reach US$ 3.86 Billion by 2024 increasing at a CAGR of 14.4% in the given forecast period. Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/poc-molecular- diagnostics-market The global POC Molecular Diagnostics market is segregated on the basis of Application as Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Hematology, Prenatal Testing, and Endocrinology. Based on Technology the global POC Molecular Diagnostics market is segmented in PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based, and Microarray-based. Based on End Use the global POC Molecular Diagnostics market is segmented in Decentralized Labs, Hospitals, Homecare, and Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities. The global POC Molecular Diagnostics market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The POC Molecular Diagnostics market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others. Ongoing research & development to miniaturize molecular diagnostics testing that provides increased near patient testing with high accuracy and lesser turnaround times are major factors expected to reinforce the high growth potential for POC products. Molecular testing enables physicians to improve the standard of care by combining quick diagnosis with treatment decision in the first visit by the patient instead of hours and days to have the test results. This would help order a treatment in the first instance without having to wait for final results. Competitive Rivalry Johnson & Johnson, Danaher Corp, Cepheid, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, biomatrix, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC, and others are among the major players in the global POC Molecular Diagnostics market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain. The POC Molecular Diagnostics Market has been segmented as below: POC Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Application  Infectious Diseases  Oncology
  2. 2.  Hematology  Prenatal Testing  Endocrinology POC Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Technology  PCR-based  Genetic Sequencing-based  Hybridization-based  Microarray-based POC Molecular Diagnostics Market, By End Use  Decentralized Labs  Hospitals  Homecare  Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities POC Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Region  North America  Europe  Asia-Pacific  Rest of the World POC Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Company  Johnson & Johnson  Danaher Corp  Cepheid, Inc  Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc  Biomatrix  Becton  Dickinson and Company  Hoffmann-La Roche AG  Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC The report covers:  Global POC Molecular Diagnostics market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024  Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024  Global POC Molecular Diagnostics market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends  Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global POC Molecular Diagnostics market  Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused  Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management  Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
  3. 3. Report Scope: The global POC Molecular Diagnostics market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. Reasons to Buy this Report:  Gain detailed insights on the POC Molecular Diagnostics industry trends  Find complete analysis on the market status  Identify the POC Molecular Diagnostics market opportunities and growth segments  Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios  Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/poc- molecular-diagnostics-market Table of Contents: 1. Introduction 1.1 Key Insights 1.2 Report Overview 1.3 Markets Covered 1.4 Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview 4.1 Introduction 4.2.1 Drivers 4.2.2 Restraints 4.2.3 Opportunities 4.2.4 Challenges 4.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis 5. POC Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Application 6. POC Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Technology 7. POC Molecular Diagnostics Market, By End Use 8. POC Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Geography 9. Competitive Insights 9.1 Key Insights 9.2 Company Market Share Analysis
  4. 4. 9.3 Strategic Outlook 9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions 9.3.2 New Product Development 9.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions 9.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements 9.3.5 Others 10. Company Profiles 10.1 Johnson & Johnson 10.1.1 Company Overview 10.1.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.1.3 Financial Overview 10.1.4 Recent Developments 10.2 Danaher Corp 10.2.1 Company Overview 10.2.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.2.3 Financial Overview 10.2.4 Recent Developments 10.3 Cepheid, Inc 10.3.1 Company Overview 10.3.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.3.3 Financial Overview 10.3.4 Recent Developments 10.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc 10.4.1 Company Overview 10.4.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.4.3 Financial Overview 10.4.4 Recent Developments 10.5 Biomatrix 10.5.1 Company Overview 10.5.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.5.3 Financial Overview 10.5.4 Recent Developments 10.6 Becton 10.6.1 Company Overview 10.6.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.6.3 Financial Overview 10.6.4 Recent Developments 10.7 Dickinson and Company 10.7.1 Company Overview 10.7.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.7.3 Financial Overview 10.7.4 Recent Developments 10.8 Hoffmann-La Roche AG 10.8.1 Company Overview 10.8.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.8.3 Financial Overview 10.8.4 Recent Developments 10.9 Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC 10.9.1 Company Overview 10.9.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.9.3 Financial Overview 10.9.4 Recent Developments
  5. 5. Other Related Market Research Reports: Spinal Devices and Biologics Market 2019 Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis Report by 2024 About MarketResearchEngine.com Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies. Media Contact Company Name: Market Research Engine Contact Person: John Bay Email: john@marketresearchengine.com Phone: +1-855-984-1862 Country: United States Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/ Source: http://heraldkeeper.com Address: 3422 SW 15 Street, Suite #8942, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442, United States

