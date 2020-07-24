Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Orthopedic Prosthetics Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2025 - Market Research En...
 Increasing ageing population with diabetic indication  Growing obesity rates and repayment of treatment  Strong health...
Table of Contents 1 INTRODUCTION 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights 5 Market Overview 6 Market ...
Contact Person: John Bay Email: john@marketresearchengine.com Phone: +1-855-984-1862 Country: United States Website: https...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Orthopedic prosthetics market

7 views

Published on

The Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 2.50 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5% in the given forecast period.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Orthopedic prosthetics market

  1. 1. Orthopedic Prosthetics Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2025 - Market Research Engine The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Össur, Hanger Inc., Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Blatchford Ltd., Touch Bionics Inc., The Ohio Willow Wood Co., Fillauer LLC., and Howard Orthopaedics Inc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments. The Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 2.50 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5% in the given forecast period. You can browse full report @: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/orthopedic- prosthetics-market The Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market is segmented on the lines of its product, end-users, technology type and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers modular components, sockets, liners, upper extremity prosthetics and lower extremity prosthetics. Based on end- users segmentation it covers hospitals, prosthetic clinics, rehabilitation centers, others. Based o technology type segmentation it covers conventional orthopaedic prosthetics, electric-powered orthopaedic prosthetics, hybrid orthopaedic prosthetics. The Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries. Orthopedic prosthetics introduce to the field bothered with the ID, creation, designing, and fitting uniquely designed simulated appendages in patient with a missing piece of appendage lost through sickness, injury, or an intrinsic condition. These uniquely designed orthopedic prosthetics require a blend of low weight and high quality. Along these lines, materials, for example, carbon fiber, Kevlar and titanium are generally utilized for creation. Tremendous advances in the field of CAD/CAM innovation and material science have helped the worldwide market orthopedic prosthetics create at an empowering pace in the previous couple of years. Prosthetic devices innovation has seen constant development, coming about into accessibility of cutting edge prosthetic devices. Low-temperature polyethylene therephthalate (LPET), polyetheretherketone (PEEK) are among the latest materials utilized for assembling prosthetic devices. To provide the individual needs of patients, producers are putting forth the alternative of custom made prosthetic devices. The customised prosthetic devices give more prominent level of usefulness and are made to fit the users or patients body. Users or patients who require prosthetics for games or recreation exercises are progressively requesting customized prosthetic devices. The major driving factors of Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market are as follows:
  2. 2.  Increasing ageing population with diabetic indication  Growing obesity rates and repayment of treatment  Strong healthcare consciousness and availability of personalized orthopedic prosthetic devices  Increase in sports injuries The restraining factors of Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market are as follows:  Dearth of favorable reimbursement policies  Shortage of well-equipped rehabilitation centers  High price of the devices  Entry barriers specially relating to regulatory guidelines The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market has been segmented as below: The Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market is Segmented on the lines of Technology Type Analysis, Product Analysis, End-Users Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Technology Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Conventional orthopedic prosthetics, Electric- powered orthopedic prosthetics and Hybrid orthopedic prosthetics. By Product Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Modular components, Sockets, Liners, Upper Extremity Prosthetics and Lower Extremity Prosthetics. By End-Users Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals Sector, Prosthetic clinics Sector, Rehabilitation Centers Sector and Others Sectors. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. This report provides: 1) An overview of the global market for Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market and related technologies. 2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026. 3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market. 4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications. 5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry. Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/orthopedic- prosthetics-market
  3. 3. Table of Contents 1 INTRODUCTION 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights 5 Market Overview 6 Market segmentation by product 7 Geographical segmentation 8 Decision framework 9 Competitive Landscape 10 Company Profiles 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Blatchford 10.3 Fillauer 10.4 Össur 10.5 Ottobock Healthcare 10.6 Ohio Willow Wood Other Related Market Research Reports: Orthodontic Supplies Market share to touch US$ 5.5 Billion by 2025 Otoscope Devices Market is Expected to Get US $3.5 Billion by 2024 Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Demand Analysis Report by 2024 Media Contact Company Name: Market Research Engine
  4. 4. Contact Person: John Bay Email: john@marketresearchengine.com Phone: +1-855-984-1862 Country: United States Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/ Source: http://heraldkeeper.com

×