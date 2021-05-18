Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 18, 2021

  1. 1. Nutraceuticals Market research, Industry Outlook, Current Trends and Forecast by 2027(Analysis of COVID-19) The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Nutraceuticals market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Royal DSM N.V, BASF SE, Nestle S.A, Groupe Danone S.A, E.I.du Pont de Nemours and Company, PepsiCo Inc, Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd , General Mills, Inc, and others. FYI, Youwill getlatestupdatedreportasper the COVID-19Impact onthisindustry.Ourupdatedreports will nowfeature detailedanalysisthatwill helpyoumake critical decisions. Nutraceuticals market is expected to exceed more than US$ 359.9 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.8% in the given forecast period. Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/nutraceuticals- market Nutraceuticals are the prescriptions or dietary practical nourishments that are removed from assortment of sustenance sources to direct beneficial advantages all the while with essential medical advantages. Nutraceuticals is an ideal mix of two words nutritional and Pharmaceuticals. Nutritional means nutritive food ingredients and Pharmaceuticals means medications. The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The global Nutraceuticals market is segregated on the basis of Product as Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Functional Food, and Dairy & Dairy Alternative Drinks. Based on Ingredients the global Nutraceuticals market is segmented in Fiber, Omega-3, Protein And Peptides, Vitamins And Minerals, and Probiotics. Based on Application the global Nutraceuticals market is segmented in GI and Digestive Health, Beauty and Anti-Aging, Type 2 Diabetes, Memory and Mental Health, Satiety Products, Heart Health, Sports and Energy, General Wellness, Weight Management, and Functional Breakfast. The global Nutraceuticals market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Nutraceuticals market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others. The market of nutraceuticals is a developing business sector because of expanding attention to individuals about dietary enhancements, likewise, the accessibility of various kind of nutrient and minerals invigorated shampoos, creams, etc. All around, nutraceuticals are
  2. 2. turning into a piece of customer's every day abstains from food because of the growing ageing population. They can be taken in the type of cases, tablets, creams and fluid which not just give a solid and better life to customers yet additionally help in keeping up the best possible physique. Competitive Rivalry Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated , Royal DSM N.V, BASF SE, Nestle S.A, Groupe Danone S.A, E.I.du Pont de Nemours and Company, PepsiCo Inc, Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd , General Mills, Inc, and others are among the major players in the global Nutraceuticals market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain. The Nutraceuticals Market has been segmented as below: The Nutraceuticals Market is segmented on the lines of Nutraceuticals Market, By Product, Nutraceuticals Market, By Ingredients, Nutraceuticals Market, By Application, Nutraceuticals Market, By Region and Nutraceuticals Market, By Company. Nutraceuticals Market, By Product this market is segmented on the basis of Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Functional Food and Dairy & Dairy Alternative Drinks. Nutraceuticals Market, By Ingredients this market is segmented on the basis of Fiber, Omega-3, Protein And Peptides, Vitamins And Minerals and Probiotics. Nutraceuticals Market, By Application this market is segmented on the basis of GI and Digestive Health, Beauty and Anti-Aging, Type 2 Diabetes, Memory and Mental Health, Satiety Products, Heart Health, Sports and Energy, General Wellness, Weight Management and Functional Breakfast. Nutraceuticals Market, By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Nutraceuticals Market, By Company this market is segmented on the basis of Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Royal DSM N.V, BASF SE, Nestle S.A, Groupe Danone S.A, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, PepsiCo Inc, Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd and General Mills, Inc. The report covers:  Global Nutraceuticals market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018- 2024  Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024  Global Nutraceuticals market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends  Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Nutraceuticals market  Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused  Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management  Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players Report Scope:
  3. 3. The global Nutraceuticals market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. Reasons to Buy this Report:  Gain detailed insights on the Nutraceuticals industry trends  Find complete analysis on the market status  Identify the Nutraceuticals market opportunities and growth segments  Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios  Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/nutraceuticals-market Table of Contents: 1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview 4.1 Introduction 4.2.1 Drivers 4.2.2 Restraints 4.2.3 Opportunities 4.2.4 Challenges 4.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis 5. Nutraceuticals Market, By Product 6. Nutraceuticals Market, By Ingredients 7. Nutraceuticals Market, By Application 8. Nutraceuticals Market, By Geography 9. Competitive Insights 10. Company Profiles 10.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company 10.1.1 Company Overview 10.1.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.1.3 Financial Overview 10.1.4 Recent Developments 10.2 Cargill, Incorporated 10.2.1 Company Overview 10.2.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.2.3 Financial Overview 10.2.4 Recent Developments
  4. 4. 10.3 Royal DSM N.V 10.3.1 Company Overview 10.3.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.3.3 Financial Overview 10.3.4 Recent Developments 10.4 BASF SE 10.4.1 Company Overview 10.4.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.4.3 Financial Overview 10.4.4 Recent Developments 10.5 Nestle S.A 10.5.1 Company Overview 10.5.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.5.3 Financial Overview 10.5.4 Recent Developments 10.6 Groupe Danone S.A 10.6.1 Company Overview 10.6.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.6.3 Financial Overview 10.6.4 Recent Developments 10.7 E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company 10.7.1 Company Overview 10.7.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.7.3 Financial Overview 10.7.4 Recent Developments 10.8 PepsiCo Inc 10.8.1 Company Overview 10.8.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.8.3 Financial Overview 10.8.4 Recent Developments 10.9 Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd 10.9.1 Company Overview 10.9.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.9.3 Financial Overview 10.9.4 Recent Developments 10.10 General Mills, Inc 10.10.1 Company Overview 10.10.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.10.3 Financial Overview 10.10.4 Recent Developments Other Related Market Research Reports: Bottled Water Products Market 2019 Application and Future Forecast by 2024 - MRE Analysis Carotenoids Market 2019 Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast by 2024 - Market Research Engine About MarketResearchEngine.com
  5. 5. Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies. Media Contact Company Name: Market Research Engine Contact Person: John Bay Email: john@marketresearchengine.com Phone: +1-855-984-1862 Country: United States Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/

