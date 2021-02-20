Successfully reported this slideshow.
About MarketResearchEngine.com Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide ...
Drugs of Abuse Testing Market 2020 – Impact of COVID-19, Future Growth Analysis and Challenges

Drugs of abuse testing market

  1. 1. Drugs of Abuse Testing Market 2020 – Impact of COVID-19, Future Growth Analysis and Challenges Global Drugs of Abuse Testing market report provides geographic analysis covering regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The Drugs of Abuse Testing market for each region is further segmented for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others. FYI, You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions. Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/drugs-of-abuse- testing-market Global Drugs of Abuse Testing market is segregated on the basis of Product type as rapid testing devices, analyzers, consumables. Based on sample type, the global Drugs of Abuse Testing market is segmented in urine, salvia, blood, breath, hair and sweat. The report also bifurcates global Drugs of Abuse Testing market based on end user in on-the-spot testing, hospitals, forensic laboratories and diagnostic laboratories. The Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period. Increase in demand for therapy for substance abuse is one of the crucial factors anticipated to boost the market. Morbidity and mortality due to drug abuse are rising globally. One in every 4 deaths is attributed to tobacco, alcohol, and illicit drug consumption. The overdose of opioids results in adverse and serious health conditions. In the U.S., the nonmedical use of prescription opioids has considerably increased. North America is holding the major market share of drugs of abuse testing market among other regions. The Asia Pacific is accounting the major growth rate for this market during the forecast period. The market for drugs of abuse testing, which can be an in-house or onsite examination of drugs within a human body, is gaining traction from a number of factors such as advancements in technology of analyzers, increasing availability of forbidden drugs, and growing emphasis on work place screening among the urban populations. Competitive Rivalry Abbott Laboratories, Dako, Biomedical Diagnostics are among the major players in the global Drugs of Abuse Testing market share. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain. The Drugs of Abuse Testing Market has been segmented as below: Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, by Product Type
  2. 2.  Rapid Testing Devices  Analyzers  Consumables Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, by Sample Type  Urine  Salvia  Blood  Breath  Hair  Sweat Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, by End User  On-The-Spot Testing  Hospitals  Forensic Laboratories  Diagnostic Laboratories Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, By Region  North America  Europe  Asia Pacific  Rest of World The report covers:  Global Drugs of Abuse Testing market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024.  Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024  Global Drugs of Abuse Testing market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends  Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the Drugs of Abuse Testing market  Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused  Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management  Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players Report scope: Global Drugs of Abuse Testing market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
  3. 3. The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Drugs of Abuse Testing market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include LGC Ltd., Alere, Randox Testing Services, ATI, Inc. etc. Reasons to Buy this Report:  Gain detailed insights on the Drugs of Abuse Testing industry trends  Find complete analysis on the market status  Identify the Drugs of Abuse Testing market opportunities and growth segments  Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios  Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/drugs-of-abuse-testing-market Table of Contents: 1. Introduction 1.1. Key Points 1.2. Report Description 1.3. Markets Covered 1.4. Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology 2.1. Research Scope 2.2. Research Methodology 2.2.1. Market Research Process 2.2.2. Research Methodology 2.2.2.1. Secondary Research 2.2.2.2. Primary Research 2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation 2.3. Market Size Estimation 2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach 2.3.2. Top-Down Approach 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview 4.1. Introduction 4.2. Drivers 4.2.1. Advancements in technology 4.2.2. Convenient device considering its portability 4.3. Restraints 4.3.1. Lack of awareness regarding availability of drug testing 4.3.2. Disobeying the privacy rights 5. Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, By Product Type 6. Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, By Sample Type
  4. 4. 7. Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, By End User 8. Competitive Landscape 8.1. Introduction 8.2. Recent Developments 8.2.1. Mergers &Acquisitions 8.2.2. New Product Developments 8.2.3. Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions 8.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements 8.2.5. Others 9. Company Profile 9.1. Danaher Corporation 9.1.1. Company Overview 9.1.2. Product/Service Landscape 9.1.3. Financial Overview 9.1.4. Recent Developments 9.2. Abbott Laboratories. 9.2.1. Company Overview 9.2.2. Product/Service Landscape 9.2.3. Financial Overview 9.2.4. Recent Developments 9.3. Laboratory of Corporation of America Holding 9.3.1. Company Overview 9.3.2. Product/Service Landscape 9.3.3. Financial Overview 9.3.4. Recent Developments 9.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 9.4.1. Company Overview 9.4.2. Product/Service Landscape 9.4.3. Financial Overview 9.4.4. Recent Developments 9.5. LGC Ltd. 9.5.1. Company Overview 9.5.2. Product/Service Landscape 9.5.3. Financial Overview 9.5.4. Recent Developments 9.6. Alere 9.6.1. Company Overview 9.6.2. Product/Service Landscape 9.6.3. Financial Overview 9.6.4. Recent Developments 9.7. Graphic Packaging Group 9.7.1. Company Overview 9.7.2. Product/Service Landscape 9.7.3. Financial Overview 9.7.4. Recent Developments Other Related Market Research Reports: Maleic Anhydride Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 7 Billion by 2024
  5. 5. About MarketResearchEngine.com Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies. Media Contact Company Name: Market Research Engine Contact Person: John Bay Email: john@marketresearchengine.com Phone: +1-855-984-1862 Country: United States Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/ Source: http://heraldkeeper.com

