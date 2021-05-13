Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 13, 2021

  1. 1. Cultured Meat Market Research Report With COVID-19 Update Cultured Meat Market 2020 Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends Industry Forecast Report -2025|Market Research Engine Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Cultured Meat Market Size by Source (Poultry, Pork, Beef, Seafood, Duck), By End Use (Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausages, Hot Dogs), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024.” The Global Cultured Meat Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 602 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 15.35% in the given forecast period. Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/cultured-meat- market Meat is an important, nonetheless dearly-won supply of animal macromolecule. About common fraction of agriculture land is employed for eutherian cultivation. Typical meat production systems involving ruminant animals, are chargeable for the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG), contributing concerning thirty seventh of all the gas emission. Cattle grazing that involves deforestation, cause further GHG emission. Aside from environmental problems, meat consumption is additionally related to ethical problems because it involves animal slaughter. Because of the growing population, rising afuence and urbanization across the planet, it's expected that consumption of meat would be doubled by 2050 and therefore the typical meat alone would be inadequate. A number of start-ups are entering into the industry majorly due to growing awareness of animal welfare, antibiotic resistance, and the environment. Increasing regulatory support in the region is also likely to stimulate demand. Rising consumption of meat coupled with increasing demand for nutritional meat is expected to support the market growth during the forecast period. High Setup Cost is the biggest restraints of market. The global Cultured Meat market is segregated on the basis of Source as Poultry, Pork, Beef, Seafood, and Duck. Based on End Use the global Cultured Meat market is segmented in Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausages, Hot Dogs, and Others. The global Cultured Meat market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Cultured Meat market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others. Competitive Rivalry Mosa Meat, Memphis Meats, Supermeat, Just, Inc., Integriculture Inc., Aleph Farms Ltd., Finless Foods Inc., Avant Meats Company Limited, Balletic Foods, Bluenalu, Inc., and others are among the major players in the global Cultured Meat market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
  2. 2. The Cultured Meat Market has been segmented as below: Cultured Meat Market, By Source  Poultry  Pork  Beef  Seafood  Duck Cultured Meat Market, By End Use  Nuggets  Burgers  Meatballs  Sausages  Hot Dogs  Others Cultured Meat Market, By Region  North America  Europe  Asia-Pacific  Rest of the World Cultured Meat Market, By Company  Mosa Meat  Memphis Meats  Supermeat  Just, Inc.  Integriculture Inc.  Aleph Farms Ltd.  Finless Foods Inc.  Avant Meats Company Limited  Balletic Foods  Bluenalu, Inc. The report covers:  Global Cultured Meat market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018- 2024  Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024  Global Cultured Meat market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends  Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Cultured Meat market  Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
  3. 3.  Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management  Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players Report Scope: The global Cultured Meat market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Cultured Meat market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Mosa Meat, Memphis Meats, Supermeat, Just, Inc., Integriculture Inc., Aleph Farms Ltd., Finless Foods Inc., Avant Meats Company Limited, Balletic Foods, Bluenalu, Inc., and others. Reasons to Buy this Report:  Gain detailed insights on the Cultured Meat industry trends  Find complete analysis on the market status  Identify the Cultured Meat market opportunities and growth segments  Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios  Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/cultured-meat-market Table of Contents: 1. Introduction 1.1 Key Insights 1.2 Report Overview 1.3 Markets Covered 1.4 Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology 2.1 Research Scope 2.2 Market Research Process 2.3 Research Data Analysis 2.4.1 Secondary Research 2.4.2 Primary Research 2.4.3 Models for Estimation 2.5 Market Size Estimation 2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach - Segmental Market Analysis 2.5.2 Top-Down Approach - Parent Market Analysis 3. Executive Summary
  4. 4. 4. Market Overview 4.1 Introduction 4.2.1 Drivers 4.2.2 Restraints 4.2.3 Opportunities 4.2.4 Challenges 4.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis 5. Cultured Meat Market, By Source 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Poultry 5.2.1 Market Overview 5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast 5.3 Pork 5.3.1 Market Overview 5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast 5.4 Beef 5.4.1 Market Overview 5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast 5.5 Seafood 5.5.1 Market Overview 5.5.2 Market Size and Forecast 5.6 Duck 5.6.1 Market Overview 5.6.2 Market Size and Forecast 6. Cultured Meat Market, By End Use 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Nuggets 6.2.1 Market Overview 6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast 6.3 Burgers 6.3.1 Market Overview 6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast 6.4 Meatballs 6.4.1 Market Overview 6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast 6.5 Sausages 6.5.1 Market Overview 6.5.2 Market Size and Forecast 6.6 Hot Dogs 6.6.1 Market Overview 6.6.2 Market Size and Forecast 6.7 Others 6.7.1 Market Overview 6.7.2 Market Size and Forecast 7. Cultured Meat Market, By Geography 7.1 Introduction 7.2 North America 7.2.1 North America Cultured Meat, By Source 7.2.2 North America Cultured Meat, By End Use
  5. 5. 7.3 Europe 7.3.1 Europe Cultured Meat, By Source 7.3.2 Europe Cultured Meat, By End Use 7.4 Asia-Pacific 7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Cultured Meat, By Source 7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Cultured Meat, By End Use 7.5 Rest of the World 7.5.1 Rest of the World Cultured Meat, By Source 7.5.2 Rest of the World Cultured Meat, By End Use 8. Competitive Insights 8.1 Key Insights 8.2 Company Market Share Analysis 8.3 Strategic Outlook 8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions 8.3.2 New Product Development 8.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions 8.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements 8.3.5 Others 9. Company Profiles 9.1 Mosa Meat 9.1.1 Company Overview 9.1.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.1.3 Financial Overview 9.1.4 Recent Developments 9.2 Memphis Meats 9.2.1 Company Overview 9.2.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.2.3 Financial Overview 9.2.4 Recent Developments 9.3 Supermeat 9.3.1 Company Overview 9.3.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.3.3 Financial Overview 9.3.4 Recent Developments 9.4 Just, Inc. 9.4.1 Company Overview 9.4.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.4.3 Financial Overview 9.4.4 Recent Developments 9.5 Integriculture Inc. 9.5.1 Company Overview 9.5.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.5.3 Financial Overview 9.5.4 Recent Developments 9.6 Aleph Farms Ltd. 9.6.1 Company Overview 9.6.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.6.3 Financial Overview 9.6.4 Recent Developments 9.7 Finless Foods Inc. 9.7.1 Company Overview
  6. 6. 9.7.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.7.3 Financial Overview 9.7.4 Recent Developments 9.8 Avant Meats Company Limited 9.8.1 Company Overview 9.8.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.8.3 Financial Overview 9.8.4 Recent Developments 9.9 Balletic Foods 9.9.1 Company Overview 9.9.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.9.3 Financial Overview 9.9.4 Recent Developments 9.10 Bluenalu, Inc. 9.10.1 Company Overview 9.10.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.10.3 Financial Overview 9.10.4 Recent Developments Other Related Market Research Reports: Infant Formula Ingredients Market 2020 Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends Industry Forecast Report -2025|Market Research Engine About MarketResearchEngine.com Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies. Media Contact Company Name: Market Research Engine Contact Person: John Bay Email: john@marketresearchengine.com Phone: +1-855-984-1862 Country: United States Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/

×