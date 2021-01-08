Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Crop Protection Chemicals market 2020: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2025 Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Crop Protection Chemicals Market Crop Type (Cereals & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables), Mode of Application, Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, and Fungicides), Origin (Synthetic, and Biopesticides), By Region, Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025 – Executive Data Report.” Crop protection chemicals support in managing and minimising plant diseases, weeds and other pests that damage agricultural crops. These chemicals also support in increasing and maintaining year over year crop yield. Crop protection chemicals can be mainly classified into herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides. Earlier, farmers used to control the infestation of insects and fungi by inorganic compounds such as arsenic and mercury salts. Presently, there are hundreds of chemicals available for protecting crops from getting dented by birds, insects, rodents, bacteria, etc. The importance of crop protection chemicals have enhanced meaningfully over the last few decades catalysed by the need to enhance agricultural output and ensure adequate food availability for the increasing global population. Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/crop-protection-chemicals- market Global Crop Protection Chemicals market is segmented based on Crop Type as, Cereals & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables. On the basis of Type, the global Crop Protection Chemicals market is segregated as Herbicides, Insecticides, and Fungicides. On the basis of Origin as Synthetic, and Biopesticides. Global Crop Protection Chemicals market report covers various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The regional Crop Protection Chemicals market is further bifurcated for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others. ResearchMethodology: To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Crop Protection Chemicals market manufacturers. The revenue generated from the sales of Crop Protection Chemicals manufacturer has been calculated through primary and secondary research. The market size estimation also considered leading players revenues as part of triangulation the key players considered are BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Syngenta AG (Switzerland). Availability in the Crop Protection Chemicals market across the globe identified through secondary research and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the market. The market size calculation also includes types of segmentation determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. The Crop Protection Chemicals Market has been segmented as below:
  2. 2. Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Mode of Application  Seed treatment  Soil treatment  Foliar spray  Others Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Form  Solid  Liquid Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Crop Type  Fruits & vegetables  Cereals & oilseeds  Others Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Type  Insecticides  Fungicides  Herbicides  Others Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Origin  Biopesticides  Synthetic Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Region  North America  Europe  Asia Pacific  Rest of World Report scope: The global Crop Protection Chemicals market report covers detailed study with the underlying influencing factors for the variations in the industry growth trends. The report scope includes market analysis on regional as well as country level. Reasons to Buy this Report:  Gain comprehensive insights on the industry trends
  3. 3.  Identify industry opportunities and key growth segments  Obtain complete market study on the Crop Protection Chemicals market Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/crop- protection-chemicals-market Table of Contents: 1. Introduction 1.1. Key Points 1.2. Report Description 1.3. Markets Covered 1.4. Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology 2.1. Research Scope 2.2. Market Research Process 2.3. Research Data Analysis 2.3.1. Secondary Research 2.3.2. Primary Research 2.3.3. Models for Estimation 2.4. Market Size Estimation 2.4.1. Bottom-Up Approach 2.4.2. Top-Down Approach 3. Executive Summary 4. Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Mode of Application 4.1. Key Points 4.2. Seed treatment 4.2.1. Market Overview 4.2.2. Market Size & Forecast 4.3. Soil treatment 4.3.1. Market Overview 4.3.2. Market Size & Forecast 4.4. Foliar spray 4.4.1. Market Overview 4.4.2. Market Size & Forecast 4.5. Others 4.5.1. Market Overview 4.5.2. Market Size & Forecast 5. Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Forms 5.1. Key Points 5.2. Solid
  4. 4. 5.2.1. Market Overview 5.2.2. Market Size & Forecast 5.3. Liquid 5.3.1. Market Overview 5.3.2. Market Size & Forecast 6. Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Crop Type 6.1. Key Points 6.2. Fruits & vegetables 6.2.1. Market Overview 6.2.2. Market Size & Forecast 6.3. Cereals & oilseeds 6.3.1. Market Overview 6.3.2. Market Size & Forecast 6.4. Others 6.4.1. Market Overview 6.4.2. Market Size & Forecast 7. Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Type 7.1. Key Points 7.2. Insecticides 7.2.1. Market Overview 7.2.2. Market Size & Forecast 7.3. Fungicides 7.3.1. Market Overview 7.3.2. Market Size & Forecast 7.4. Herbicides 7.4.1. Market Overview 7.4.2. Market Size & Forecast 7.5. Others 7.5.1. Market Overview 7.5.2. Market Size & Forecast 8. Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Origin 8.1. Key Points 8.2. Biopesticides 8.2.1. Market Overview 8.2.2. Market Size & Forecast 8.3. Synthetic 8.3.1. Market Overview 8.3.2. Market Size & Forecast 9. Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Region 9.1. North America
  5. 5. 9.1.1. North America Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Mode of Application 9.1.2. North America Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Forms 9.1.3. North America Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Crop Type 9.1.4. North America Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Deployment Type 9.1.5. North America Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Origin 9.1.6. By Country 9.1.6.1. U.S 9.1.6.2. Canada 9.1.6.3. Mexico 9.2. Europe 9.2.1. Europe Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Mode of Application 9.2.2. Europe Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Forms 9.2.3. Europe Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Crop Type 9.2.4. Europe Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Deployment Type 9.2.5. Europe Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Origin 9.2.6. By Country 9.2.6.1. U.K 9.2.6.2. Germany 9.2.6.3. Italy 9.2.6.4. France 9.2.6.5. Rest of Europe 9.3. Asia Pacific 9.3.1. Asia Pacific Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Mode of Application 9.3.2. Asia Pacific Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Forms 9.3.3. Asia Pacific Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Crop Type 9.3.4. Asia Pacific Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Deployment Type 9.3.5. Asia Pacific Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Origin 9.3.6. By Country 9.3.6.1. China 9.3.6.2. Australia 9.3.6.3. Japan 9.3.6.4. South Korea 9.3.6.5. India 9.3.6.6. Rest of Asia Pacific 9.4. Rest of World 9.4.1. Rest of World Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Mode of Application 9.4.2. Rest of World Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Forms 9.4.3. Rest of World Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Crop Type 9.4.4. Rest of World Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Deployment Type 9.4.5. Rest of World Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Origin
