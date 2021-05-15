Successfully reported this slideshow.
NAME : Mr. DANISH RAZA KHAN SECTION : OTPB40 PRESENTATION : INFOSYS PUNE INSITUTE OF BUSINESS MANAGEMENT
TYPES OF COMPANY :Infosys MULTINATIONAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY SECTOR : SERVICES INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY& CONSULTING
FOUNDER N.R. Narayana Murthy FOUNDED IN. 7 July 1981; 39 years ago
S. GOPALAKRISHNAN CO-FOUNDER K. Dinesh CO FOUNDER ASHOK ARORA CO-FOUNDER N.S. RAGHAVAN CO-FOUNDER CO-FOUNDERS NANDAN M. NI...
• Salil Parekh • Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director • Pravin Rao • Chief Operating Officer and Whole-time Direc...
• Infosys Limited is an Indian multinational information technology company that provides business consulting, information...
• Infosys provides software development, maintenance and independent validation services to companies in finance, insuranc...
Infosys has 82 sales and marketing offices and 123 development centres across the world as of 31 March 2018, with major pr...
• In India, shares of Infosys are listed on the BSE where it is a part of the BSE SENSEX and the NSE where it is a NIFTY 5...
Shareholders (as of 30 June 2017)[51] Shareholding Promoters group 12.75% Foreign institutional investors (FII) 37.47% ADR...
Name Period Narayan Murthy 1981 to March 2002 Nandan Nilekani March 2002 to April 2007 S. Gopalakrishnan April 2007 to Aug...
• Infosys had a total of 243,454 employees at the end of December 2019, out of which 37.8% were women. Out of its total wo...
Awards and recognition •In 2020, Infosys was ranked No. 1 in the HFS Top 10 Agile Software Development 2020 report. •In 20...
HOME STOCK MARKET INFOSYSLTD SHARE HOLDINGS INFOSYS LTD - STOCK PRICE As on7 May 2021 NSE : INFY BSE : 500209 ISIN CODE : ...
Revenue ₹93,594 crore (US$13 billion) [2] (2020) Operating income ₹22,007 crore (US$3.1 billion) (2020) Net income ₹16,639...
Profit & Loss - Infosys Ltd.Rs (in Crores) Mar'20 Mar'19 Mar'18 Mar'17 Mar'16 12Months 12Months 12Months 12Months 12Months...
Manufacturing Expenses 13791.00 12633.00 9561.00 8772.00 5645.00 Material Consumed .00 .00 .00 .00 .00 Personal Expenses 4...
Preference Dividend .00 .00 .00 .00 .00 EquityDividend 9553.00 13768.00 7500.00 6980.00 4297.00 EquityDividend (%) 448.71 ...
Particulars FY 21 FY 20 FY 19 Income Statement Data Revenue 100,472 90,791 82,675 Cost of sales 65,413 60,732 53,867 Gross...
Particulars FY 20 FY 19 FY 18 Export revenue/ revenue (%) 97.4 97.5 96.8 Cost of sales/ revenue (%) 66.9 65.2 64.0 Gross P...
Particulars FY 21 FY 20 FY 19 Cash and cash equivalents 24,714 18,649 19,568 Current investments 2,342 4,655 6,627 Net cur...
INNOVATION FUND
Increasing Stable Decreasing Stable Increasing Very volatile Increasing Slightly volatile Increasing Very volatile Decreas...
Type Public Traded as •BSE: 500209 •NSE: INFY •NYSE: INFY •BSE SENSEX Constituent •NSE NIFTY 50 Constituent ISIN INE009A01...
CONTROVERSIES SETTLEMENT OF TAX FRAUD IN THE US ACCUSATION OF VISA FRAUD IN THE US DISPLACEMENT OF AMERICAN WORKERS AT SOU...
