• AQUELLA ELEVACIÓN AGUDA DE LA PRESIÓN ARTERIAL (PA) QUE PUEDE PRODUCIR LESIONES EN ÓRGANOS DIANA • SEGÚN LA PRESENCIA O ...
• DEBE INTERROGARSE AL PACIENTE SOBRE LA EXISTENCIA PREVIA DE HIPERTENSIÓN ARTERIAL (HA) Y ADHERENCIA AL TRATAMIENTO • UNA...
• LAS UH PUEDEN INICIARSE SIN O CON SÍNTOMAS. LOS MÁS FRECUENTES SON: CEFALEA, MAREO, PALPITACIONES, EPISTAXIS. • EN LAS E...
PRESION ARTERIAL: >140mmHg DIASTOLICA DATOS DE FONDO DE OJO: HEMORRAGIA, EXUDADO, PAPILEDEMA ESTADO NEUROLOGICO: CEFALEA, ...
Dentro del concepto de CH, cabe diferenciar cuatro situaciones que precisan un abordaje distinto: Emergencia hipertensiva ...
• NIVEL CARDÍACO • CEREBRAL • RENAL DEFINICION: Elevación aguda de la PA que se acompaña de alteraciones orgánicas graves ...
DEFINICION: Elevación aguda de la PA en un paciente asintomático o con síntomas inespecíficos que no implica una afectació...
DEFINICION: CH que se acompaña de exudados retinianos o edema de papila y puede asociarse a nefropatía o encefalopatía CAR...
DEFINICION: elevación tensional aguda asintomática sin repercusión orgánica, reactiva a estímulos agudos como dolor intens...
La HTA es una enfermedad de alta prevalencia Afecta al 25% de la población adulta, con porcentajes más elevados en persona...
CUALQUIER ALTERACIÓN EN LOS MÚLTIPLES SISTEMAS DE CONTROL DE LA PA PUEDEN DESENCADENARLAS.  SISTEMA NERVIOSO AUTÓNOMO  E...
La exploración física sistemática irá encaminada a identificar la existencia de signos sugerentes de una EH, de acuerdo co...
• UNA VEZ DESCARTADA LA EH, EL OBJETIVO DEL MANEJO DE LA UH ES INTENTAR REDUCIR LA PA A NIVELES SEGUROS < 210/120 MMHG • S...
captopril 25-50 mg labetalol 50-100 mg atenolol 50 mg amlodipino 5-10 mg (grado de recomendación C).  La elección del tra...
FARMACOS Hidralazina IV Nitroposiato de sodio Nitroglicerina Diazóxido Beta bloqueadores IV
• ADMINISTRACION: VO, IV • USO/UTILIDAD: HIPERTENSION MODERADA, HIPERTENSION SEVERA, CRISIS HIPERTENSIVA ASOCIADA AL EMBAR...
• ADMINISTRACIÓN: SUBLINGUAL, TRANSDERMICA • USO/UTILIDAD: PROFILAXIS DE CRISIS AGUDAS EN ANGINA DE PECHO CRONICA, CONTROL...
• ADMINISTRACIÓN: IV • USO/UTILIDAD: CRISIS HIPERTENSIVAS, HIPOGLUCEMIA POR HIPERINSULINISMO • EFECTOS ADVERSOS: CEFALEA, ...
• ADMINISTRACIÓN: ORAL • USO/UTILIDAD: HIPERTENSION ARTERIAL SEVERA, CRISIS HIPERTENSIVA • EFECTOS ADVERSOS: HIRSUTIMO • C...
• ADMINISTRACIÓN: INFUSION IV • USO/UTILIDAD: URGENCIAS HIPERTENSIVAS Y FALLA CARDIACA AGUDA • EFECTOS ADVERSOS: NAUSEA, V...
• ADMINISTRACIÓN: ORAL, UNA HORA ANTES DEL ALIMENTO. • USO/UTILIDAD: HIPERTENSION ARTERIAL MODERADA A SEVERA, INSUFUCIENCI...
• ADMINISTRACIÓN: ORAL • USO/UTILIDAD: CRISIS HIPERTENSIVA, HIPERTENSION ARTERIAL • EFECTOS ADVERSOS: CEFALEA, DEPRESION, ...
• ADMINISTRACIÓN: ORAL • USO/UTILIDAD: CRISIS HIPERTENSIVAS, HIPERTENSION ARTERIAL EN MONOTERAPIA O COMBINACION, EN ANGINA...
• ADMINISTRACIÓN: ORAL • USO/UTILIDAD: CRISIS HIPERTENSIVAS, HIPERTENSION ARTERIAL, ANGINA CRONICA ESTABLE • EFECTOS ADVER...
