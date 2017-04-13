Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis Heiga Zen (Google London) February rd, @MIT
Outline Generative TTS Generative acoustic models for parametric TTS Hidden Markov models (HMMs) Neural networks Beyond pa...
Outline Generative TTS Generative acoustic models for parametric TTS Hidden Markov models (HMMs) Neural networks Beyond pa...
Text-to-speech as sequence-to-sequence mapping Automatic speech recognition (ASR) ! “Hello my name is Heiga Zen” Machine t...
Speech production process text (concept) frequency transfer characteristics magnitude start--end fundamental frequency mod...
Typical ow of TTS system Sentence segmentation Word segmentation Text normalization Part-of-speech tagging Pronunciation P...
Speech synthesis approaches Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
Speech synthesis approaches Rule-based, formant synthesis [] Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis Feb...
Speech synthesis approaches Rule-based, formant synthesis [] Sample-based, concatenative synthesis [] Heiga Zen Generative...
Speech synthesis approaches Rule-based, formant synthesis [] Sample-based, concatenative synthesis [] Model-based, generat...
Probabilistic formulation of TTS Random variables X Speech waveforms (data) Observed W Transcriptions (data) Observed w Gi...
Probabilistic formulation of TTS Random variables X Speech waveforms (data) Observed W Transcriptions (data) Observed w Gi...
Probabilistic formulation Introduce auxiliary variables (representation) + factorize dependency p(x | w, X, W) = y X 8l X ...
Approximation () Approximate {sum integral} by best point estimates (like MAP) [] p(x | w, X, W) ⇡ p(x | ˆo) where {ˆo, ˆ...
Approximation () Joint ! Step-by-step maximization [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Extract acoustic features ˆL = arg max L p(L...
Approximation () Joint ! Step-by-step maximization [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Extract acoustic features ˆL = arg max L p(L...
Approximation () Joint ! Step-by-step maximization [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Extract acoustic features ˆL = arg max L p(L...
Approximation () Joint ! Step-by-step maximization [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Extract acoustic features ˆL = arg max L p(L...
Approximation () Joint ! Step-by-step maximization [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Extract acoustic features ˆL = arg max L p(L...
Approximation () Joint ! Step-by-step maximization [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Extract acoustic features ˆL = arg max L p(L...
Approximation () Joint ! Step-by-step maximization [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Extract acoustic features ˆL = arg max L p(L...
Approximation () Joint ! Step-by-step maximization [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Extract acoustic features ˆL = arg max L p(L...
Representation – Linguistic features Hello, world. Hello, world. hello world h-e2 l-ou1 w-er1-l-d h e l ou w er l d Phone:...
Representation – Linguistic features Hello, world. Hello, world. hello world h-e2 l-ou1 w-er1-l-d h e l ou w er l d Phone:...
Representation – Acoustic features Piece-wise stationary, source-lter generative model p(x | o) Pulse train (voiced) White...
Representation – Acoustic features Piece-wise stationary, source-lter generative model p(x | o) Pulse train (voiced) White...
Representation – Mapping Rule-based, formant synthesis [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Vocoder analysis ˆL = arg max L p(L | W)...
Representation – Mapping Rule-based, formant synthesis [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Vocoder analysis ˆL = arg max L p(L | W)...
Representation – Mapping HMM-based [], statistical parametric synthesis [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Vocoder analysis ˆL = a...
Representation – Mapping HMM-based [], statistical parametric synthesis [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Vocoder analysis ˆL = a...
Outline Generative TTS Generative acoustic models for parametric TTS Hidden Markov models (HMMs) Neural networks Beyond pa...
HMM-based generative acoustic model for TTS • Context-dependent subword HMMs • Decision trees to cluster tie HMM states !...
HMM-based generative acoustic model for TTS • Non-smooth, step-wise statistics ! Smoothing is essential • Difcult to use h...
Alternative acoustic model HMM: Handle variable length alignment Decision tree: Map linguistic ! acoustic yes noyes no .....
Alternative acoustic model HMM: Handle variable length alignment Decision tree: Map linguistic ! acoustic yes noyes no .....
FFNN-based acoustic model for TTS [6] ht ltFrame-level linguistic feature otFrame-level acoustic feature Input Target lt o...
RNN-based acoustic model for TTS [] Recurrent connections lt ot ot+1ot−1 lt+1lt−1 ltFrame-level linguistic feature otFrame...
NN-based generative acoustic model for TTS • Non-smooth, step-wise statistics ! RNN predicts smoothly varying acoustic fea...
NN-based generative acoustic model for TTS • Non-smooth, step-wise statistics ! RNN predicts smoothly varying acoustic fea...
Outline Generative TTS Generative acoustic models for parametric TTS Hidden Markov models (HMMs) Neural networks Beyond pa...
NN-based generative model for TTS text (concept) frequency transfer characteristics magnitude start--end fundamental frequ...
Knowledge-based features ! Learned features Unsupervised feature learning x(t) (raw FFT spectrum) Acoustic feature o(t) ) ...
Relax approximation Joint acoustic feature extraction model training Two-step optimization ! Joint optimization 8 : ˆO =...
Relax approximation Joint acoustic feature extracion model training Mixed-phase cepstral analysis + LSTM-RNN [] Linguisti...
Relax approximation Direct mapping from linguistic to waveform No explicit acoustic features {ˆ, ˆO} = arg max ,O p(X | O)...
WaveNet: A generative model for raw audio Autoregressive (AR) modelling of speech signals x = {x0, x1, . . . , xN 1} : raw...
WaveNet: A generative model for raw audio Autoregressive (AR) modelling of speech signals x = {x0, x1, . . . , xN 1} : raw...
WaveNet: A generative model for raw audio Autoregressive (AR) modelling of speech signals x = {x0, x1, . . . , xN 1} : raw...
WaveNet – Causal dilated convolution ms in 6kHz sampling = ,6 time steps ! Too long to be captured by normal RNN/LSTM Dila...
WaveNet – Non-linearity Residual block Residual block Residual block Residual block 30 ReLU 1x1 256 ReLU 1x1 256 Softmax 2...
WaveNet – Softmax Time Amplitude Analog audio signal Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd...
WaveNet – Softmax Time Amplitude Sampling Quantization Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February...
WaveNet – Softmax Time Amplitude 1 16 Categoryindex Categorical distribution → Histogram - Unimodal - Multimodal - Skewed ...
WaveNet – Conditional modelling Embedding at time n hn Linguistic features l 2x1 dilated Gated 1x1 1x1 Residual block 1x1 ...
WaveNet vs conventional audio generative models Assumptions in conventional audio generative models [, 6, , ] • Stationary...
Relax approximation Towards Bayesian end-to-end TTS Integrated end-to-end 8 : ˆL = arg max L p(L | W) ˆ = arg max p(X | ˆ...
Relax approximation Towards Bayesian end-to-end TTS Bayesian end-to-end 8 : ˆ = arg max p(X | W, )p( ) ¯x ⇠ fx(w, ˆ) = p(...
Outline Generative TTS Generative acoustic models for parametric TTS Hidden Markov models (HMMs) Neural networks Beyond pa...
Generative model-based text-to-speech synthesis • Bayes formulation + factorization + approximations • Representation: aco...
Beyond “text”-to-speech synthesis TTS on conversational assistants • Texts aren’t fully contained • Need more context Loca...
Beyond “text”-to-speech synthesis TTS on conversational assistants • Texts aren’t fully contained • Need more context Loca...
Beyond “generative” TTS Generative model-based TTS • Model represents process behind speech production Trained to minimize...
Beyond “generative” TTS Generative model-based TTS • Model represents process behind speech production Trained to minimize...
Thanks! Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  1. 1. Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis Heiga Zen (Google London) February rd, @MIT
  2. 2. Outline Generative TTS Generative acoustic models for parametric TTS Hidden Markov models (HMMs) Neural networks Beyond parametric TTS Learned features WaveNet End-to-end Conclusion future topics
  3. 3. Outline Generative TTS Generative acoustic models for parametric TTS Hidden Markov models (HMMs) Neural networks Beyond parametric TTS Learned features WaveNet End-to-end Conclusion future topics
  4. 4. Text-to-speech as sequence-to-sequence mapping Automatic speech recognition (ASR) ! “Hello my name is Heiga Zen” Machine translation (MT) “Hello my name is Heiga Zen” ! “Ich heiße Heiga Zen” Text-to-speech synthesis (TTS) “Hello my name is Heiga Zen” ! Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  5. 5. Speech production process text (concept) frequency transfer characteristics magnitude start--end fundamental frequency modulationofcarrierwave byspeechinformation fundamentalfreq voiced/unvoiced freqtransferchar air flow Sound source voiced: pulse unvoiced: noise speech Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  6. 6. Typical ow of TTS system Sentence segmentation Word segmentation Text normalization Part-of-speech tagging Pronunciation Prosody prediction Waveform generation TEXT Text analysis SYNTHESIZED SEECH Speech synthesis discrete ) discrete discrete ) continuous NLP Speech Frontend Backend Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  7. 7. Speech synthesis approaches Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  8. 8. Speech synthesis approaches Rule-based, formant synthesis [] Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  9. 9. Speech synthesis approaches Rule-based, formant synthesis [] Sample-based, concatenative synthesis [] Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  10. 10. Speech synthesis approaches Rule-based, formant synthesis [] Sample-based, concatenative synthesis [] Model-based, generative synthesis | text=”Hello, my name is Heiga Zen.”)p(speech= Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  11. 11. Probabilistic formulation of TTS Random variables X Speech waveforms (data) Observed W Transcriptions (data) Observed w Given text Observed x Synthesized speech Unobserved Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, 6 of
  12. 12. Probabilistic formulation of TTS Random variables X Speech waveforms (data) Observed W Transcriptions (data) Observed w Given text Observed x Synthesized speech Unobserved Synthesis • Estimate posterior predictive distribution ! p(x | w, X, W) • Sample ¯x from the posterior distribution X W w x Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, 6 of
  13. 13. Probabilistic formulation Introduce auxiliary variables (representation) + factorize dependency p(x | w, X, W) = y X 8l X 8L p(x | o)p(o | l, )p(l | w) p(X | O)p(O | L, )p( )p(L | W)/ p(X) dodOd where O, o: Acoustic features L, l: Linguistic features : Model X W w x L lO o Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  14. 14. Approximation () Approximate {sum integral} by best point estimates (like MAP) [] p(x | w, X, W) ⇡ p(x | ˆo) where {ˆo, ˆl, ˆO, ˆL, ˆ} = arg max o,l,O,L, p(x | o)p(o | l, )p(l | w) p(X | O)p(O | L, )p( )p(L | W) ˆo X W w x L lO o Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, 8 of
  15. 15. Approximation () Joint ! Step-by-step maximization [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Extract acoustic features ˆL = arg max L p(L | W) Extract linguistic features ˆ = arg max p( ˆO | ˆL, )p( ) Learn mapping ˆl = arg max l p(l | w) Predict linguistic features ˆo = arg max o p(o | ˆl, ˆ) Predict acoustic features ¯x ⇠ fx(ˆo) = p(x | ˆo) Synthesize waveform X O W L w l ˆO ˆL o ˆ ˆl x ˆo Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  16. 16. Approximation () Joint ! Step-by-step maximization [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Extract acoustic features ˆL = arg max L p(L | W) ˆ = arg max p( ˆO | ˆL, )p( ) ˆl = arg max l p(l | w) ˆo = arg max o p(o | ˆl, ˆ) ¯x ⇠ fx(ˆo) = p(x | ˆo) X O W L w l ˆO ˆL o ˆ ˆl x ˆo Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  17. 17. Approximation () Joint ! Step-by-step maximization [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Extract acoustic features ˆL = arg max L p(L | W) Extract linguistic features ˆ = arg max p( ˆO | ˆL, )p( ) ˆl = arg max l p(l | w) ˆo = arg max o p(o | ˆl, ˆ) ¯x ⇠ fx(ˆo) = p(x | ˆo) X O W L w l ˆO ˆL o ˆ ˆl x ˆo Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  18. 18. Approximation () Joint ! Step-by-step maximization [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Extract acoustic features ˆL = arg max L p(L | W) Extract linguistic features ˆ = arg max p( ˆO | ˆL, )p( ) Learn mapping ˆl = arg max l p(l | w) ˆo = arg max o p(o | ˆl, ˆ) ¯x ⇠ fx(ˆo) = p(x | ˆo) X O W L w l ˆO ˆL o ˆ ˆl x ˆo Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  19. 19. Approximation () Joint ! Step-by-step maximization [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Extract acoustic features ˆL = arg max L p(L | W) Extract linguistic features ˆ = arg max p( ˆO | ˆL, )p( ) Learn mapping ˆl = arg max l p(l | w) Predict linguistic features ˆo = arg max o p(o | ˆl, ˆ) ¯x ⇠ fx(ˆo) = p(x | ˆo) X O W L w l ˆO ˆL o ˆ ˆl x ˆo Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  20. 20. Approximation () Joint ! Step-by-step maximization [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Extract acoustic features ˆL = arg max L p(L | W) Extract linguistic features ˆ = arg max p( ˆO | ˆL, )p( ) Learn mapping ˆl = arg max l p(l | w) Predict linguistic features ˆo = arg max o p(o | ˆl, ˆ) Predict acoustic features ¯x ⇠ fx(ˆo) = p(x | ˆo) X O W L w l ˆO ˆL o ˆ ˆl x ˆo Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  21. 21. Approximation () Joint ! Step-by-step maximization [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Extract acoustic features ˆL = arg max L p(L | W) Extract linguistic features ˆ = arg max p( ˆO | ˆL, )p( ) Learn mapping ˆl = arg max l p(l | w) Predict linguistic features ˆo = arg max o p(o | ˆl, ˆ) Predict acoustic features ¯x ⇠ fx(ˆo) = p(x | ˆo) Synthesize waveform X O W L w l ˆO ˆL o ˆ ˆl x ˆo Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  22. 22. Approximation () Joint ! Step-by-step maximization [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Extract acoustic features ˆL = arg max L p(L | W) Extract linguistic features ˆ = arg max p( ˆO | ˆL, )p( ) Learn mapping ˆl = arg max l p(l | w) Predict linguistic features ˆo = arg max o p(o | ˆl, ˆ) Predict acoustic features ¯x ⇠ fx(ˆo) = p(x | ˆo) Synthesize waveform X O W L w l ˆO ˆL o ˆ ˆl x ˆo Representations: acoustic, linguistic, mapping Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  23. 23. Representation – Linguistic features Hello, world. Hello, world. hello world h-e2 l-ou1 w-er1-l-d h e l ou w er l d Phone: voicing, manner, ... Syllable: stress, tone, ... Word: POS, grammar, ... Phrase: intonation, ... Sentence: length, ... Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  24. 24. Representation – Linguistic features Hello, world. Hello, world. hello world h-e2 l-ou1 w-er1-l-d h e l ou w er l d Phone: voicing, manner, ... Syllable: stress, tone, ... Word: POS, grammar, ... Phrase: intonation, ... Sentence: length, ... ! Based on knowledge about spoken language • Lexicon, letter-to-sound rules • Tokenizer, tagger, parser • Phonology rules Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  25. 25. Representation – Acoustic features Piece-wise stationary, source-lter generative model p(x | o) Pulse train (voiced) White noise (unvoiced) Speech Vocal source Vocal tract filter Fundamental frequency Aperiodicity, voicing,... + 0 80 0 [dB] 8 [kHz] Cepstrum, LPC, ... e(n) x(n) = h(n)*e(n) h(n) overlap/shift windowing Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  26. 26. Representation – Acoustic features Piece-wise stationary, source-lter generative model p(x | o) Pulse train (voiced) White noise (unvoiced) Speech Vocal source Vocal tract filter Fundamental frequency Aperiodicity, voicing,... + 0 80 0 [dB] 8 [kHz] Cepstrum, LPC, ... e(n) x(n) = h(n)*e(n) h(n) overlap/shift windowing ! Needs to solve inverse problem • Estimate parameters from signals • Use estimated parameters (e.g., cepstrum) as acoustic features Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  27. 27. Representation – Mapping Rule-based, formant synthesis [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Vocoder analysis ˆL = arg max L p(L | W) Text analysis ˆ = arg max p( ˆO | ˆL, )p( ) Extract rules ˆl = arg max l p(l | w) Text analysis ˆo = arg max o p(o | ˆl, ˆ) Apply rules ¯x ⇠ fx(ˆo) = p(x | ˆo) Vocoder synthesis X O W L w l ˆO ˆL o ˆ ˆl x ˆo Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  28. 28. Representation – Mapping Rule-based, formant synthesis [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Vocoder analysis ˆL = arg max L p(L | W) Text analysis ˆ = arg max p( ˆO | ˆL, )p( ) Extract rules ˆl = arg max l p(l | w) Text analysis ˆo = arg max o p(o | ˆl, ˆ) Apply rules ¯x ⇠ fx(ˆo) = p(x | ˆo) Vocoder synthesis X O W L w l ˆO ˆL o ˆ ˆl x ˆo ! Hand-crafted rules on knowledge-based features Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  29. 29. Representation – Mapping HMM-based [], statistical parametric synthesis [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Vocoder analysis ˆL = arg max L p(L | W) Text analysis ˆ = arg max p( ˆO | ˆL, )p( ) Train HMMs ˆl = arg max l p(l | w) Text analysis ˆo = arg max o p(o | ˆl, ˆ) Parameter generation ¯x ⇠ fx(ˆo) = p(x | ˆo) Vocoder synthesis X O W L w l ˆO ˆL o ˆ ˆl x ˆo Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  30. 30. Representation – Mapping HMM-based [], statistical parametric synthesis [] ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) Vocoder analysis ˆL = arg max L p(L | W) Text analysis ˆ = arg max p( ˆO | ˆL, )p( ) Train HMMs ˆl = arg max l p(l | w) Text analysis ˆo = arg max o p(o | ˆl, ˆ) Parameter generation ¯x ⇠ fx(ˆo) = p(x | ˆo) Vocoder synthesis X O W L w l ˆO ˆL o ˆ ˆl x ˆo ! Replace rules by HMM-based generative acoustic model Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  31. 31. Outline Generative TTS Generative acoustic models for parametric TTS Hidden Markov models (HMMs) Neural networks Beyond parametric TTS Learned features WaveNet End-to-end Conclusion future topics
  32. 32. HMM-based generative acoustic model for TTS • Context-dependent subword HMMs • Decision trees to cluster tie HMM states ! interpretable q1 o1 q2 o2 q3 o3 q4 o4 l l1 lN o1 o2 o3 Too2 ... ... ... ...o4 o2 o6o5 ... ... : Discrete : Continuous p(o | l, ) = X 8q TY t=1 p(ot | qt, )P(q | l, ) qt: hidden state at t = X 8q TY t=1 N(ot; µqt , ⌃qt )P(q | l, ) Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  33. 33. HMM-based generative acoustic model for TTS • Non-smooth, step-wise statistics ! Smoothing is essential • Difcult to use high-dimensional acoustic features (e.g., raw spectra) ! Use low-dimensional features (e.g., cepstra) • Data fragmentation ! Ineffective, local representation A lot of research work have been done to address these issues Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, 6 of
  34. 34. Alternative acoustic model HMM: Handle variable length alignment Decision tree: Map linguistic ! acoustic yes noyes no ... yes no yes no yes no Statistics of acoustic features o Linguistic features l Regression tree: linguistic features ! Stats. of acoustic features Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  35. 35. Alternative acoustic model HMM: Handle variable length alignment Decision tree: Map linguistic ! acoustic yes noyes no ... yes no yes no yes no Statistics of acoustic features o Linguistic features l Regression tree: linguistic features ! Stats. of acoustic features Replace the tree w/ a general-purpose regression model ! Articial neural network Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  36. 36. FFNN-based acoustic model for TTS [6] ht ltFrame-level linguistic feature otFrame-level acoustic feature Input Target lt ot ot+1ot−1 lt+1lt−1 ht = g (Whllt + bh) ˆ = arg min X t kot ˆotk2 ˆot = Wohht + bo = {Whl, Woh, bh, bo} ˆot ⇡ E [ot | lt] ! Replace decision trees Gaussian distributions Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, 8 of
  37. 37. RNN-based acoustic model for TTS [] Recurrent connections lt ot ot+1ot−1 lt+1lt−1 ltFrame-level linguistic feature otFrame-level acoustic feature Input Target ht = g (Whllt + Whhht 1 + bh) ˆ = arg min X t kot ˆotk2 ˆot = Wohht + bo = {Whl, Whh, Woh, bh, bo} FFNN: ˆot ⇡ E [ot | lt] RNN: ˆot ⇡ E [ot | l1, . . . , lt] Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  38. 38. NN-based generative acoustic model for TTS • Non-smooth, step-wise statistics ! RNN predicts smoothly varying acoustic features [, 8] • Difcult to use high-dimensional acoustic features (e.g., raw spectra) ! Layered architecture can handle high-dimensional features [] • Data fragmentation ! Distributed representation [] Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  39. 39. NN-based generative acoustic model for TTS • Non-smooth, step-wise statistics ! RNN predicts smoothly varying acoustic features [, 8] • Difcult to use high-dimensional acoustic features (e.g., raw spectra) ! Layered architecture can handle high-dimensional features [] • Data fragmentation ! Distributed representation [] NN-based approach is now mainstream in research products • Models: FFNN [6], MDN [], RNN [], Highway network [], GAN [] • Products: e.g., Google [] Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  40. 40. Outline Generative TTS Generative acoustic models for parametric TTS Hidden Markov models (HMMs) Neural networks Beyond parametric TTS Learned features WaveNet End-to-end Conclusion future topics
  41. 41. NN-based generative model for TTS text (concept) frequency transfer characteristics magnitude start--end fundamental frequency modulationofcarrierwave byspeechinformation fundamentalfreq voiced/unvoiced freqtransferchar air flow Sound source voiced: pulse unvoiced: noise speech Text ! Linguistic ! (Articulatory) ! Acoustic ! Waveform Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  42. 42. Knowledge-based features ! Learned features Unsupervised feature learning x(t) (raw FFT spectrum) Acoustic feature o(t) ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 hello 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 world w(n) (1-hot representation of word) w(n+1)~x(t) Linguistic feature l(n) ) l(n-1) • Speech: auto-encoder at FFT spectra [, ] ! positive results • Text: word [6], phone syllable [] ! less positive Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  43. 43. Relax approximation Joint acoustic feature extraction model training Two-step optimization ! Joint optimization 8 : ˆO = arg max O p(X | O) ˆ = arg max p( ˆO | ˆL, )p( ) + {ˆ, ˆO} = arg max ,O p(X | O)p(O | ˆL, )p( ) Joint source-lter acoustic model optimization • HMM [8, , ] • NN [, ] X O W L w l ˆL o ˆ ˆl x ˆo Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  44. 44. Relax approximation Joint acoustic feature extracion model training Mixed-phase cepstral analysis + LSTM-RNN [] Linguistic features ...... ... Back propagation Forward propagation z-1 z-1 -1 Derivatives z-1 z-1z z - ... Speech Cepstrum ... ... Pulse train lt pn G(z) H -1 u (z) f s e o(v) t d(u) td(v) t o(u) t xn n n n Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  45. 45. Relax approximation Direct mapping from linguistic to waveform No explicit acoustic features {ˆ, ˆO} = arg max ,O p(X | O)p(O | ˆL, )p( ) + ˆ = arg max p(X | ˆL, )p( ) Generative models for raw audio • LPC [] • WaveNet [] • SampleRNN [] X W L w l ˆL ˆ ˆl x Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, 6 of
  46. 46. WaveNet: A generative model for raw audio Autoregressive (AR) modelling of speech signals x = {x0, x1, . . . , xN 1} : raw waveform p(x | ) = p(x0, x1, . . . , xN 1 | ) = N 1Y n=0 p(xn | x0, . . . , xn 1, ) Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  47. 47. WaveNet: A generative model for raw audio Autoregressive (AR) modelling of speech signals x = {x0, x1, . . . , xN 1} : raw waveform p(x | ) = p(x0, x1, . . . , xN 1 | ) = N 1Y n=0 p(xn | x0, . . . , xn 1, ) WaveNet [] ! p(xn | x0, . . . , xn 1, ) is modeled by convolutional NN Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  48. 48. WaveNet: A generative model for raw audio Autoregressive (AR) modelling of speech signals x = {x0, x1, . . . , xN 1} : raw waveform p(x | ) = p(x0, x1, . . . , xN 1 | ) = N 1Y n=0 p(xn | x0, . . . , xn 1, ) WaveNet [] ! p(xn | x0, . . . , xn 1, ) is modeled by convolutional NN Key components • Causal dilated convolution: capture long-term dependency • Gated convolution + residual + skip: powerful non-linearity • Softmax at output: classication rather than regression Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  49. 49. WaveNet – Causal dilated convolution ms in 6kHz sampling = ,6 time steps ! Too long to be captured by normal RNN/LSTM Dilated convolution Exponentially increase receptive eld size w.r.t. # of layers Input Output Hidden layer3 Hidden layer2 Hidden layer1 . . . p(x | x ,..., x )n n-16n-1 xn-1xn-2xn-3xn-16 Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, 8 of
  50. 50. WaveNet – Non-linearity Residual block Residual block Residual block Residual block 30 ReLU 1x1 256 ReLU 1x1 256 Softmax 256 Skip connections 0p(x | x ,..., x )n n-1 : 1x1 convolution1x1 ReLU : ReLU activation Gated : Gated activation Softmax : Softmax activation ... 2x1 dilated Gated 1x1 1x1 256 512 Residual block To residual block To skip connection + ... Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  51. 51. WaveNet – Softmax Time Amplitude Analog audio signal Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  52. 52. WaveNet – Softmax Time Amplitude Sampling Quantization Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  53. 53. WaveNet – Softmax Time Amplitude 1 16 Categoryindex Categorical distribution → Histogram - Unimodal - Multimodal - Skewed ... Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  54. 54. WaveNet – Conditional modelling Embedding at time n hn Linguistic features l 2x1 dilated Gated 1x1 1x1 Residual block 1x1 1x1 1x1 1x1 Residual block Residual block Residual block Residual block ... ... ReLU 1x1 ReLU 1x1 Softmax 0 p(x | x ,..., x ,l)n n-1 ... + conditioning Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  55. 55. WaveNet vs conventional audio generative models Assumptions in conventional audio generative models [, 6, , ] • Stationary process w/ xed-length analysis window ! Estimate model within –ms window w/ – shift • Linear, time-invariant lter within a frame ! Relationship between samples can be non-linear • Gaussian process ! Assumes speech signals are normally distributed WaveNet • Sample-by-saple, non-linear, capable to take additional inputs • Arbitrary-shaped signal distribution SOTA subjective naturalness w/ WaveNet-based TTS [] HMM LSTM Concatenative WaveNet Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  56. 56. Relax approximation Towards Bayesian end-to-end TTS Integrated end-to-end 8 : ˆL = arg max L p(L | W) ˆ = arg max p(X | ˆL, )p( ) + ˆ = arg max p(X | W, )p( ) Text analysis is integrated to model X W w ˆ x Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  57. 57. Relax approximation Towards Bayesian end-to-end TTS Bayesian end-to-end 8 : ˆ = arg max p(X | W, )p( ) ¯x ⇠ fx(w, ˆ) = p(x | w, ˆ) + ¯x ⇠ fx(w, X, W) = p(x | w, X, W) = Z p(x | w, )p( | X, W)d ⇡ 1 K KX k=1 p(x | w, ˆk) Ensemble Marginalize model parameters architecture X W w x Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  58. 58. Outline Generative TTS Generative acoustic models for parametric TTS Hidden Markov models (HMMs) Neural networks Beyond parametric TTS Learned features WaveNet End-to-end Conclusion future topics
  59. 59. Generative model-based text-to-speech synthesis • Bayes formulation + factorization + approximations • Representation: acoustic features, linguistic features, mapping Mapping: Rules ! HMM ! NN Feature: Engineered ! Unsupervised, learned • Less approximations Joint training, direct waveform modelling Moving towards integrated Bayesian end-to-end TTS Naturalness: Concatenative  Generative Flexibility: Concatenative ⌧ Generative (e.g., multiple speakers) Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, 6 of
  60. 60. Beyond “text”-to-speech synthesis TTS on conversational assistants • Texts aren’t fully contained • Need more context Location to resolve homographs User query to put right emphasis Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  61. 61. Beyond “text”-to-speech synthesis TTS on conversational assistants • Texts aren’t fully contained • Need more context Location to resolve homographs User query to put right emphasis We need representation that can organize the world information make it accessible useful from TTS generative models , Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
  62. 62. Beyond “generative” TTS Generative model-based TTS • Model represents process behind speech production Trained to minimize error against human-produced speech Learned model ! speaker Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, 8 of
  63. 63. Beyond “generative” TTS Generative model-based TTS • Model represents process behind speech production Trained to minimize error against human-produced speech Learned model ! speaker • Speech is for communication Goal: maximize the amount of information to be received Missing “listener” ! “listener” in training / model itself? Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, 8 of
  64. 64. Thanks! Heiga Zen Generative Model-Based Text-to-Speech Synthesis February rd, of
