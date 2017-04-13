Super Mídia Gestão de redes sociais, com foco em resultados.
Nossos Serviços: SuperGramPRO: Ferramenta online para ganho de seguidores reais e segmentados para Instagram. http://www.s...
SuperGramPRO Ferramenta desenvolvida para aumentar os resultados no instagram, ideal para lojistas que querem aumentar sua...
SuperGramPRO - Resultados Além de aumentar suas vendas, melhorar sua visibilidade e popularidade, a cada 30 dias de uso da...
SuperGramPRO - Teste Gratuito Para que você se familiarize com a ferramenta e experimente os resultados que ela pode gerar...
SuperGramPRO - Valores Após o teste gratuito, você poderá adquirir um de nossos pacotes de uso disponíveis e continuar uti...
Seguidores Fakes para Instagram Seguidores usados para aumento de número, visibilidade e popularidade. 1.000 Seguidores: R...
Curtidas para Instagram Curtidas usadas para aumento de número, visibilidade e popularidade. 1.000 Curtidas: R$25 5.000 Cu...
Visualizações para Vídeos no Instagram Visualizações usadas para aumento de número, visibilidade e popularidade. 1.000 Vis...
Curtidas em Páginas no Facebook Curtidas usadas para aumento de número, visibilidade e popularidade. 1.000 Curtidas: R$50 ...
Visualizações para vídeos no Youtube Visualizações usadas para aumento de popularidade no Youtube. 1.000 Visualizações: R$...
Outros Serviços - Atendimento ao Consumidor Para adquirir outros serviços não listados neste documento acesse http://compr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Serviços A Super Mídia

39 views

Published on

Gestão de Redes Sociais, com foco em resultados.

Published in: Marketing
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
39
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Serviços A Super Mídia

  1. 1. Super Mídia Gestão de redes sociais, com foco em resultados.
  2. 2. Nossos Serviços: SuperGramPRO: Ferramenta online para ganho de seguidores reais e segmentados para Instagram. http://www.supergrampro.com/ Compra de seguidores fakes, brasileiros, visualizações, curtidas para Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Periscope, Spotify. http://compreseguidorescurtidas.com.br/
  3. 3. SuperGramPRO Ferramenta desenvolvida para aumentar os resultados no instagram, ideal para lojistas que querem aumentar suas vendas, pessoas que querem atrair seguidores reais e interessados. A Partir de uma busca detalhada por usuários, locais de check-in, cidades e hashtags, o SuperGramPRO faz seu perfil seguir/curtir automaticamente o público alvo, a fim de gerar visibilidade, atrair seguidores e futuros consumidores ao seu perfil. Além de automatizar o envio de Direct Messages para novos seguidores, criando engajamento com seu público alvo.
  4. 4. SuperGramPRO - Resultados Além de aumentar suas vendas, melhorar sua visibilidade e popularidade, a cada 30 dias de uso da ferramenta seu perfil irá atrair em média 3.000 novos seguidores, além de impactar mais de 15.000 pessoas.
  5. 5. SuperGramPRO - Teste Gratuito Para que você se familiarize com a ferramenta e experimente os resultados que ela pode gerar, oferecemos um teste gratuito de 3 dias. Nesse período você terá acesso completo a todas as funções da plataforma e poderá configurar da maneira que tiver interesse. Além disso, você irá obter cerca de 300 seguidores reais e segmentados neste teste. Para começar agora, entre no site www.supergrampro.com crie sua conta e automaticamente já irá obter os 3 dias de uso grátis. Aproveite :)
  6. 6. SuperGramPRO - Valores Após o teste gratuito, você poderá adquirir um de nossos pacotes de uso disponíveis e continuar utilizando a ferramenta! 30 Dias de uso - R$100 90 Dias de uso - R$285 180 Dias de uso - R$540 365 Dias de uso - R$960 Pagamento por Pagseguro, Paypal, Depósito/Transferência Bradesco. Compre diretamente no site www.supergrampro.com ou através do whatsapp (65) 9 9641-8393
  7. 7. Seguidores Fakes para Instagram Seguidores usados para aumento de número, visibilidade e popularidade. 1.000 Seguidores: R$25 5.000 Seguidores: R$100 10.000 Seguidores: R$190 20.000 Seguidores: R$360 Compre diretamente através do site: http://compreseguidorescurtidas.com.br/ Ou Através do WhatsApp: (65) 9 9641-8393 Pagamento por Pagseguro, Paypal, Depósito/Transferência Bradesco.
  8. 8. Curtidas para Instagram Curtidas usadas para aumento de número, visibilidade e popularidade. 1.000 Curtidas: R$25 5.000 Curtidas: R$100 10.000 Curtidas: R$190 20.000 Curtidas: R$360 Compre diretamente através do site: http://compreseguidorescurtidas.com.br/ Ou Através do WhatsApp: (65) 9 9641-8393 Pagamento por Pagseguro, Paypal, Depósito/Transferência Bradesco.
  9. 9. Visualizações para Vídeos no Instagram Visualizações usadas para aumento de número, visibilidade e popularidade. 1.000 Visualizações: R$20 5.000 Visualizações: R$90 10.000 Visualizações: R$160 20.000 Visualizações: R$300 Compre diretamente através do site: http://compreseguidorescurtidas.com.br/ Ou Através do WhatsApp: (65) 9 9641-8393 Pagamento por Pagseguro, Paypal, Depósito/Transferência Bradesco.
  10. 10. Curtidas em Páginas no Facebook Curtidas usadas para aumento de número, visibilidade e popularidade. 1.000 Curtidas: R$50 5.000 Curtidas: R$240 10.000 Curtidas: R$460 20.000 Curtidas: R$900 Compre diretamente através do site: http://compreseguidorescurtidas.com.br/ Ou Através do WhatsApp: (65) 9 9641-8393 Pagamento por Pagseguro, Paypal, Depósito/Transferência Bradesco.
  11. 11. Visualizações para vídeos no Youtube Visualizações usadas para aumento de popularidade no Youtube. 1.000 Visualizações: R$20 10.000 Visualizações: R$190 20.000 Visualizações: R$360 Compre diretamente através do site: http://compreseguidorescurtidas.com.br/ Ou Através do WhatsApp: (65) 9 9641-8393 Pagamento por Pagseguro, Paypal, Depósito/Transferência Bradesco.
  12. 12. Outros Serviços - Atendimento ao Consumidor Para adquirir outros serviços não listados neste documento acesse http://compreseguidorescurtidas.com.br/ Para tirar dúvidas, pagar por transferência/depósito entre em contato conosco: WhatsApp: (65) 9 9641-8393 Email: asupermidia@gmail.com

×