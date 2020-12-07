Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Некада и сада...
65 ГОДИНА ОСНОВНЕ ШКОЛЕ НХСИНИШАНИКОЛАЈЕВИЋ
СИНИШАНИКОЛАЈЕВИЋ Народни херој СинишаНиколајевић (1914 – 1943) Војно лице, потпоручник у војсци Краљевине Југославије, а ...
ОШ НХ СИНИШАНИКОЛАЈЕВИЋ
ХимнаОШ НХСинишаНиколајевић Отргнуоси се од љубавинаше, пут те је водио вишемциљу, позивбеше из самогсрцатвог у борбиза сл...
Колектив школе 1956.год. 1982.год. 2005.год.
Колектившколе 2019.
Школско двориште
Нашаулица
Школско игралиште
Улаз у вртић
Ходнициманаше школе...
Наше учионице
Испред главног улаза
Еколошкаучионица
ДесанкаМаксимовићу нашојшколи1982.год.
МинистарпросветеМладенШарчевићу школи 2016.год.
Технологије у учионици
Фискултурнасала
Школска слава Слава Свети Сава 1993. год. Слава Свети Сава 2019. год.
Школска приредба
Техничко образовање
Великиодмор
Школске секције
Централнихол
Хуманитарнеакције Хуманитарни базар 2014.
Хуманитарнеакције
Школскипано
Шаховска секција
Маскенбал
Дрангулијада
Даниздравехране
Школскисајамкњига
Продужениборавак
Ученичкипарламент
Коднашихдругара у Бубамари
Испратилисмо осмаке
... Пронађи нове светове и изаткај им небо. И подари им ваздух да дишу и да оживе. Али никад не заборави како се корача по...
65 godina nashe_shkole
65 godina nashe_shkole
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

65 godina nashe_shkole

16 views

Published on

Dan skole

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

65 godina nashe_shkole

  1. 1. Некада и сада...
  2. 2. 65 ГОДИНА ОСНОВНЕ ШКОЛЕ НХСИНИШАНИКОЛАЈЕВИЋ
  3. 3. СИНИШАНИКОЛАЈЕВИЋ Народни херој СинишаНиколајевић (1914 – 1943) Војно лице, потпоручник у војсци Краљевине Југославије, а у Другом светском рату имао је чин потпуковника. Био је начелник Штаба 17. источнобосанске дивизије. Погинуо је 1943. г. у нападу немачке ,,Вражје” дивизије.
  4. 4. ОШ НХ СИНИШАНИКОЛАЈЕВИЋ
  5. 5. ХимнаОШ НХСинишаНиколајевић Отргнуоси се од љубавинаше, пут те је водио вишемциљу, позивбеше из самогсрцатвог у борбиза слободународасвог. Хвалати што даде ти живот свој за слободунас и деце наше. Ти нисижалиотада себе, знај да поноснимисмона тебе. О, хероју,заборављенниси, твоје име на улазушколе, подсећадецуна жртве рата, достаје њихизгубилобрата. Хвалати што даде ти живот свој у борбиза слободународасвог!
  6. 6. Колектив школе 1956.год. 1982.год. 2005.год.
  7. 7. Колектившколе 2019.
  8. 8. Школско двориште
  9. 9. Нашаулица
  10. 10. Школско игралиште
  11. 11. Улаз у вртић
  12. 12. Ходнициманаше школе...
  13. 13. Наше учионице
  14. 14. Испред главног улаза
  15. 15. Еколошкаучионица
  16. 16. ДесанкаМаксимовићу нашојшколи1982.год.
  17. 17. МинистарпросветеМладенШарчевићу школи 2016.год.
  18. 18. Технологије у учионици
  19. 19. Фискултурнасала
  20. 20. Школска слава Слава Свети Сава 1993. год. Слава Свети Сава 2019. год.
  21. 21. Школска приредба
  22. 22. Техничко образовање
  23. 23. Великиодмор
  24. 24. Школске секције
  25. 25. Централнихол
  26. 26. Хуманитарнеакције Хуманитарни базар 2014.
  27. 27. Хуманитарнеакције
  28. 28. Школскипано
  29. 29. Шаховска секција
  30. 30. Маскенбал
  31. 31. Дрангулијада
  32. 32. Даниздравехране
  33. 33. Школскисајамкњига
  34. 34. Продужениборавак
  35. 35. Ученичкипарламент
  36. 36. Коднашихдругара у Бубамари
  37. 37. Испратилисмо осмаке
  38. 38. ... Пронађи нове светове и изаткај им небо. И подари им ваздух да дишу и да оживе. Али никад не заборави како се корача по земљи. Само тако се можемо један другом проближити. Чаробнапесма, Мирослав Мика Антић

×