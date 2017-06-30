Основна употреба и значења личних глаголских облика

Основна употреба и значењаОсновна употреба и значења личних глаголских обликаличних глаголских облика Сарадњом до знања Ру...
ГЛАГОЛИГЛАГОЛИ  Кажи ми, мајко, мајчице мила Слабо је моје знање Да ли ГЛАГОЛИ стварно КАЗУЈУ РАДЊУ, ЗБИВАЊЕ И СТАЊЕ? Каз...
КОНЈУГАЦИЈАКОНЈУГАЦИЈА  Ако се именице, заменице Па придеви и бројеви Мењају се, Ни глаголи нису изузетак, И они су проме...
ИНФИНИТИВИНФИНИТИВ  Казаћу ти у поверењу, Страшно сам озлојеђен Зато што НЕ ОЗНАЧАВАМ ВРЕМЕ, А НЕМАМ НИ ЛИЦЕ НИ БРОЈ; Ја ...
ПРЕЗЕНТПРЕЗЕНТ  Киша ПАДА, ветар ДУВА, а облаци ПЛОВЕ, Сад дечаци ходницима једни другеЛОВЕ, А дежурни СТИШЋЕ зубе и љути...
ПЕРФЕКАТПЕРФЕКАТ Има тамо неких, Нећу рећи, клинаца, Што тврде да ПРОШЛО ВРЕМЕ није важно. А ја, ПЕРФЕКАТ, ПРОШЛО ВРЕМЕ, ...
ФУТУРФУТУР  Ја сам БУДУЋЕ ВРЕМЕ И КАЗУЈЕМ РАДЊУ КОЈА ЋЕ СЕ тек ДОГАЂАТИ, Па ако ме и ниси разумео Нећемо се свађати. Зове...
Временска значењаВременска значења 1.Апсолутно значење-остварује се у тренутку говорења.Ситуација означена глаголом реали...
Временска значењаВременска значења Временска значења постају квалификативна када се глаголским обликом означава нека чиње...
Временска значењаВременска значења  Гномска употреба- односи се на глаголске облике у пословицама и изрекама,( Чини добро...
Глаголска времена - презентГлаголска времена - презент Апсолутно значење презент има када се радња врши истовремено са тре...
Глаголска времена - презентГлаголска времена - презент Релативно значење презент има када означава напорденост радње са п...
Глаголска времена - презентГлаголска времена - презент Релативни квалификативни презент ( Уочи Ускрса фарбамо јаја,па их ...
Глаголска времена - префекатГлаголска времена - префекат Апсолутно значење (свршени глаголи): Отворили смо прозор. Стиг...
Глаголска времена- футурГлаголска времена- футур II  Апсолутно значење- радња која ће се вршити после тренутка говорења (...
Реши ребус !Реши ребус !
Реши ребус !Реши ребус !
  1. 1. Основна употреба и значењаОсновна употреба и значења личних глаголских обликаличних глаголских облика Сарадњом до знања Руски језик и Српски језик и књижевност СШ “Вук Караџић” 15.03.2017. Д.Алексић
  2. 2. ГЛАГОЛИГЛАГОЛИ  Кажи ми, мајко, мајчице мила Слабо је моје знање Да ли ГЛАГОЛИ стварно КАЗУЈУ РАДЊУ, ЗБИВАЊЕ И СТАЊЕ? Казују, душо, казују, злато, И радост и љубав и срећу, Само ти учи, једино моје, Ја ти сметати нећу. И открићеш, мило, један свет Лепши од најлепше бајке И бићеш понос и радост моја И срећа своје мајке. 
  3. 3. КОНЈУГАЦИЈАКОНЈУГАЦИЈА  Ако се именице, заменице Па придеви и бројеви Мењају се, Ни глаголи нису изузетак, И они су променљиве речи И они се мењају, Али се мењају по лицима. Не, није то зезање ни зафрканција, ПРОМЕНА ГЛАГОЛА ПО ЛИЦИМА ЗОВЕ СЕ спрезање или КОНЈУГАЦИЈА.
  4. 4. ИНФИНИТИВИНФИНИТИВ  Казаћу ти у поверењу, Страшно сам озлојеђен Зато што НЕ ОЗНАЧАВАМ ВРЕМЕ, А НЕМАМ НИ ЛИЦЕ НИ БРОЈ; Ја сам ГЛАГОЛ НЕОДРЕЂЕН, Замисли: неодређен, Као да нисам ни жив, А зовем се ИНФИНИТИВ. Ако си ми другар. Мислим да ћеш МОЋИ ЗАПАМТИТИ наставке Једноставне, лаке А то су –ТИ ил' –ЋИ. И ја ћу ти добар БИТИ, Увек ћу се ОТКРИТИ Па ћемо се СЛАГАТИ, Ти ћеш увек МОЋИ Без проблема ПРОЋИ Кад те за ме буду питали.
  5. 5. ПРЕЗЕНТПРЕЗЕНТ  Киша ПАДА, ветар ДУВА, а облаци ПЛОВЕ, Сад дечаци ходницима једни другеЛОВЕ, А дежурни СТИШЋЕ зубе и љутито ВИЧЕ: Ако ПУКНЕ оно стакло, мене се не ТИЧЕ! Сви глаголи истакнути САДАШЊЕ су ВРЕМЕ – ПРЕЗЕНТ, И дежурни ће признат љути Што од беса КИПТИ, ЖУТИ. Од свршених и несвршених Глагола се презент ТВОРИ, Уз то праву и неправу Садашњост вам вредно ЗБОРИ. Садашњост ЈЕ права она Што се сада ЗБИВА, РАДИ; Сад се ЧУЈУ гласна звона, Сада сека мачку ГЛАДИ. А неправа садашњост ЈЕ Оно што се ЗБИВА давно, Што се ЗБИВА сутра, стално И презентом се ИЗРИЧЕ. Сутра ИДЕШ кући, куме, А већ дуго ПАДА киша. Мени деда јуче КАЖЕ Кум ти КИСНЕ попут миша. А садашњост, Била она Неправа ил' права У презентима свим, Наставци СУ за једнину -ЕМ, -ЈЕМ, -АМ, -ИМ.
  6. 6. ПЕРФЕКАТПЕРФЕКАТ Има тамо неких, Нећу рећи, клинаца, Што тврде да ПРОШЛО ВРЕМЕ није важно. А ја, ПЕРФЕКАТ, ПРОШЛО ВРЕМЕ, Молићу лепо, Не подносим То лажно клеветање То ружно блебетање. А молим вас, Када СТЕ први пут у школу ПОШЛИ? Када СУ први стрипови ДОШЛИ? Када ЈЕ ПРОХОДАО тата? Кад ЈЕ СТИГЛА прва салата? Када ЈЕ прве зубе ДОБИЛА мама? Кад ЈЕ ОДЕБЉАЛА салама? Ма немојте, молим вас Да неко овај час У бегу мора да тражи спас. Ја Перфекат, Прошло време Који СЕ ТВОРИМ ОД НЕНАГЛАШЕНОГ ПРЕЗЕНТА ПОМОЋНОГ ГЛАГОЛА ЈЕСАМ И ГЛАГОЛСКОГ ПРИДЕВА РАДНОГ, Нећу више да знам За оног надувенка, Шминкера парадног Који ЈЕ ИЗЈАВИО Да га ЈЕ перфекат ГЊАВИО. Ја, перфекат, Прошло време, Одувек САМ лаган БИО, Никада се ником НИСАМ КРИО Ако ме ЈЕ ТРАЖИО.
  7. 7. ФУТУРФУТУР  Ја сам БУДУЋЕ ВРЕМЕ И КАЗУЈЕМ РАДЊУ КОЈА ЋЕ СЕ тек ДОГАЂАТИ, Па ако ме и ниси разумео Нећемо се свађати. Зовем се ФУТУР, А сложен сам од ИНФИНИТИВА И ПРЕЗЕНТА ГЛАГОЛА ХТЕТИ, НАУЧИЋЕШ МЕ и онда ЋЕШ СМЕТИ Да радиш шта те воља. Са птицама ЋЕШ ЛЕТЕТИ, ВОЛЕЋЕШ своју маму И тату ЋЕШ СЛУШАТИ И увек ЋЕШ ЗНАТИ Да је футур време будуће, Да је у будућности све могуће. А јеси ли приметио да сам посебан, Као изузетан гост, Некад сам сложен, а некада прост.
  8. 8. Основна употреба и значењаОсновна употреба и значења личних глаголских обликаличних глаголских облика Лични глаголски облици деле се на времена и начине. Сваки гл.облик може имати више значења.Основно значење гл.времена је временско,а гл.начина модално. Временска значења се односе на неко време: прошло,садашње или будуће.У оквиру тог времена увек се оријентишемо према одређеном тренутку говорења,или неком другом тренутку.
  9. 9. Временска значењаВременска значења 1.Апсолутно значење-остварује се у тренутку говорења.Ситуација означена глаголом реализује се у тренутку говора(Сада учимо о значењу глагола),или пре тренутка говорења (Прочитала сам Проклету авлију); 2. Релативно значење- остварује се у односу на други тренутак (прошли или будући),а не на тренутак говорења (Сутра путујемо на море,релативни презент)
  10. 10. Временска значењаВременска значења Временска значења постају квалификативна када се глаголским обликом означава нека чињеница (Дунав се улива у Црно море); 3.Модалана значења се односе на неостварену радњу,односно став говорника према таквој радњи. Такав став може бити заповест,молба,жеља,намера,услов за решење неке будуће радње (Врати ми књигу,императив);
  11. 11. Временска значењаВременска значења  Гномска употреба- односи се на глаголске облике у пословицама и изрекама,( Чини добро,не кај се,чини зло,надај се, модално значење императива);
  12. 12. Глаголска времена - презентГлаголска времена - презент Апсолутно значење презент има када се радња врши истовремено са тренутком говорења (често у дијалогу). -Ево,пада јака киша и не мрдам из куће. -Мама сад спрема ручак,па се зато не јавља на телефон. Такав презент се употребљава само од несвршених глагола.Зато је ово значење видски обележено. Када се презентом казују сталне ситуације,својства или способности такав презент назива се апсолутни квалификативни (Имам зелене очи. Ми говоримо руски...)
  13. 13. Глаголска времена - презентГлаголска времена - презент Релативно значење презент има када означава напорденост радње са прошлим или будућим тренутком. Када означава прошле радње назива се наративни презент. Употребљава се од свршених и несвршених глагола ( Јуче у позоришту налетим на Перу). Када се презентом означава напоредна са неким будућим тренутком зове се презент за будућност. Употребљава се од несвршених глагола(Стижемо на станицу за пет минута).
  14. 14. Глаголска времена - презентГлаголска времена - презент Релативни квалификативни презент ( Уочи Ускрса фарбамо јаја,па их чувамо за недељни ручак); Модално значење (Замолила сам Перу да затвори прозор јер дува ветар).
  15. 15. Глаголска времена - префекатГлаголска времена - префекат Апсолутно значење (свршени глаголи): Отворили смо прозор. Стигле врућине.Поскупела струја. (крњи перфекат) Апсолутни кавалификативни префекат- стална својства,ситуације: Град се простирао дуж обала река. Релативно значење: Када сам стигао на станицу, аутобус је већ отишао. Модално значење: Да ниси померио ту столицу! Жив ми био!; Бог ти помогао! (крњи перфекат)
  16. 16. Глаголска времена- футурГлаголска времена- футур II  Апсолутно значење- радња која ће се вршити после тренутка говорења ( Сутра ћу ићи на концерт);  Релативно значење – Знао сам да ће тај план пропасти.  Квалификативни футур I- радње које су се вршиле по устаљеном реду ,навици или обичају (Данас ћеш на сваком кораку видети рекламе);  Модално значење футур I има када означава став према неоствареној радњи (Купићеш на пијаци воће!; Предаћете своје радове одмах!; Потражићеш ту књигу,зар не!)
  18. 18. Реши ребус !Реши ребус !

