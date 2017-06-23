Informe practica #1 23 06-17

UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICERECTORADO ACADÉMICO DECANATO DE INGENIERIA Práctica 1 Alumnos: Joanny Vásquez Jesus Rivero Asi...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICERECTORADO ACADÉMICO DECANATO DE INGENIERIA Práctica 1 Alumnos: Joanny Vásquez Jesus Rivero Asignatura: Lab. Electrónica II SAIA B Cabudare - 23 de Junio del 2017 Daniel Zambrano 22.197.321 José Perez 18.884.212 Evelyn Perez 22.180.660
  2. 2. Laboratorio de Electrónica II Proyecto Nº 2 Aplicaciones de los Amplificadores Operacionales (Amplificadores Básicos) OBJETIVOS operacional por uso y funcionalidad. PREPARACIÓN - Clase dada en la parte teoría de la materia Electrónica II. Configuraciones básicas de los Amplificadores Operacionales. - Savant. Diseño Electrónico. Circuitos y Sistemas. Tercera Edición. PRE-LABORATORIO REALIZAR A MANUSCRITO Y EN HOJA DE EXAMEN. 1. Defina Amplificador Operacional Ideal. Parámetros básicos. Un amplificador operacional, o amp-op, es un amplificador diferencial de muy alta ganancia con alta impedancia de entrada y baja impedancia de salida. Los usos típicos del amplificador operacional son proporcionar cambios en la amplitud del voltaje (amplitud y polaridad), en osciladores, en circuitos de filtrado y en muchos tipos de circuitos de instrumentación. Un amplificador operacional contiene varias etapas de amplificadores diferenciales para alcanzar una muy alta ganancia de voltaje. La figura 10.1 muestra un amplificador operacional básico con dos entradas y una salida, que sería el resultado de utilizar una etapa de entrada de un amplificador diferencial. Cada entrada produce ya sea la misma salida o una de polaridad (o fase) opuesta, dependiendo de si la señal se aplica a la entrada positiva (+) o la entrada negativa (-) respectivamente.
  3. 3. Parámetros de los Amplificadores Operacionales: - Impedancia de entrada ( ): Es la resistencia entre las entradas del amplificador. - Impedancia de salida ( ): Es la resistencia que se observa a la salida del amplificador. - Ganancia en lazo abierto ( ): Indica la ganancia de tensión en ausencia de realimentación. Se puede expresar en unidades naturales (V/V, V/mV) o logarítmicas (dB). Son valores habituales de 100.000 a 1.000.000 V/V. Algunos fabricantes denominan a este parámetro Large-signal differential voltage amplification (Amplificación de voltaje diferencial para gran señal). - Tensión en modo común ( ): Es el valor promedio de tensión aplicado a ambas entradas del amplificador operacional. - Voltaje de desequilibrio (offset) de entrada ( ): Es la diferencia de tensión, entre las entradas de un amplificador operacional que hace que su salida sea cero voltios. - Corriente de desequilibrio de entrada ( ): Es la diferencia de corriente entre las dos entradas del amplificador operacional, que hace que su salida tome el valor cero. - Voltaje de entrada diferencial ( ): Es la mayor diferencia de tensión entre las entradas del operacional que mantienen el dispositivo dentro de las especificaciones. - Corriente de polarización de entrada ( ): Corriente media que circula por las entradas del operacional en ausencia de señal. - Rapidez de variación de voltaje (slew rate, en idioma inglés): Es la máxima variación de la tensión de salida respecto de la variación del tiempo, como respuesta a un voltaje de escalón. Se mide en V/μs, kV/μs o unidades similares. Este parámetro está limitado por la compensación en frecuencia de la mayoría de los amplificadores operacionales. - Relación de Rechazo en Modo Común (RRMC, o CMRR en sus siglas en inglés): Es la capacidad de un amplificador de rechazar señales en modo común. 2. Configuraciones básicas de los A.O. Explique el funcionamiento y genere las ecuaciones matemáticas de los diferentes tipos de AO y la función de transferencia que los identifica. Los amplificadores operacionales se pueden conectar según dos circuitos amplificadores básicos: las configuraciones (1) inversora y (2) no inversora. Casi todos los demás circuitos con amplificadores operacionales están basados, de alguna forma, en estas dos configuraciones básicas. Además, existen variaciones estrechamente relacionadas de estos dos circuitos, más otro circuito básico que es una combinación de los dos primeros: el amplificador diferencial. Amplificador inversor: El circuito amplificador de ganancia constante más ampliamente utilizado es el amplificador inversor, como se muestra en la figura 10.34. La salida se obtiene multiplicando la entrada por una ganancia fija o constante establecida por el resistor de entrada ( ) y el resistor de realimentación ( ): esta salida también se invierte a partir de la entrada. Utilizando la ecuación (10.8), podemos escribir…
  4. 4. Amplificador no inversor: La conexión de la figura 10.35a muestra un circuito de amplificador operacional que funciona como amplificador no inversor o multiplicador de ganancia constante. Es de notar que la conexión de amplificador inversor se utiliza más porque es más estable en frecuencia (lo cual analizaremos más adelante). Para determinar la ganancia de voltaje del circuito, podemos utilizar la representación equivalente mostrada en la figura 10.35b. Observe que el voltaje a través de R1es V1 puesto que Vi .Éste debe ser igual al voltaje de salida, a través de un divisor de voltaje de y , de modo que… Amplificador diferencial: Una tercera configuración del AO conocida como el amplificador diferencial, es una combinación de las dos configuraciones anteriores. Aunque está basado en los otros dos circuitos, el amplificador diferencial tiene características únicas. Este circuito, mostrado en la siguiente figura, tiene aplicadas señales en ambos terminales de entrada, y utiliza la amplificación diferencial natural del amplificador operacional.
  5. 5. Sumador inversor: Utilizando la característica de tierra virtual en el nudo suma (-) del amplificador inversor, se obtiene una útil modificación, el sumador inversor. En este circuito, como en el amplificador inversor, la tensión V(+) está conectada a masa, por lo que la tensión V(-) estará a una masa virtual, y como la impedancia de entrada es infinita toda la corriente I1 circulará a través de RF y la llamaremos I2. Lo que ocurre en este caso es que la corriente I1 es la suma algebraica de las corrientes proporcionadas por V1, V2 y V3. Para comprender el circuito, primero se estudiarán las dos señales de entrada por separado, y después combinadas. Como siempre Vd = 0 y la corriente de entrada en los terminales es cero. Comparador: Aplicación sin retroalimentación que compara señales entre las dos entradas y presenta una salida en función de qué entrada sea mayor. Se puede usar para adaptar niveles lógicos. Una aplicación simple pero útil, es la de proporcionar un sistema de control ON-OFF. Por ejemplo un control de temperatura, cuya entrada no inversora se conecta un termistor (sensor de temperatura) y en la entrada inversora un divisor resistivo con un preset (resistencia variables) para ajustar el valor de tensión de referencia. Cuando en la pata no inversora exista una tensión mayor a la tensión de referencia, la salida activara alguna señalización o un actuador. Seguidor de voltaje o tensión: Es aquel circuito que proporciona a la salida la misma tensión que a la entrada. Presenta la ventaja de que la impedancia de entrada es elevada, la de salida prácticamente nula, y es útil como un buffer, para eliminar efectos de carga o para adaptar impedancias (conectar un dispositivo con gran impedancia a otro con baja impedancia y viceversa) y realizar mediciones de tensión de un sensor con una intensidad muy pequeña que no afecte sensiblemente a la medición.
  6. 6. 3- Configuraciones básicas de los A.O. Explique el funcionamiento y genere las ecuaciones matemáticas de los diferentes tipos de AO y la función de transferencia que los identifica. En primer lugar analizaremos las dos configuraciones más comunes con realimentación negativa, la inversora y la no inversora. Para ello, en primer lugar, debemos conocer el principio de tierras virtuales: La entrada inversora y no inversora del AO tienen el mismo voltaje. La primera configuración que veremos es la inversora: Sabemos que las intensidades que recorren las resistencias R1 y R2 son iguales, ya que la entrada del AO tiene una resistencia infinita. Y por el principio de tierras virtuales sabemos que el voltaje en la entrada inversora es igual al de la no inversora que en este caso es 0. Sabiendo esto y aplicando la ley de Ohm y el método de nudos, la resolución es sencilla: Finalmente despejamos y nos queda la siguiente formula de la ganancia: Función de transferencia Quedando la ganancia del sistema como el consciente de la resistencia de realimentación por la resistencia de entrada a la patilla inversora. Ya que el voltaje de entrada va a la entrada inversora el sistema tiene ganancia negativa como se ve en la fórmula. En contraposición a esta configuración encontramos la no inversora en la que como su nombre da a entender, no constara de ganancia negativa: El análisis sería análogo al anterior:
  7. 7. 4- Determine las especificaciones, características y pines de conexión y realice un cuadro comparativo de los dos integrados. ACTIVIDADES DE LABORATORIO. PARTE I. CIRCUITOS BASICOS. Identifique y dibuje en el recuadro los terminales de los amplificadores operacionales. LM741 TL81.  Alta impedancia (resistencia) de entrada: del orden de 1 MW , lo cual implica que la intensidad de corriente por los terminales de entrada será despreciable.  Baja impedancia de salida: del orden de 150 W, pudiendo atacar cualquier carga (circuito) sin que su funcionamiento se modifique dependiendo del valor de ésta.  Tensión máxima de alimentación: ±Vcc = ± 18 V. Implica que la tensión de salida nunca podrá superar a la de alimentación.  Alta ganancia de tensión en lazo abierto (sin conectar ningún componente entre la salida y cualquiera de las entradas) con pequeños valores de tensión en los terminales de entrada se consiguen grandes tensiones de salida.  Pin Nº 2: entrada de señal inversora.  Pin Nº 3: entrada de señal no inversora.  Pin Nº 6: terminal de salida.  Pin Nº 7: terminal de alimentación positiva (Vcc)  Pin Nº 4: terminal de alimentación negativa (-Vcc)  No. de amplificadores operacionales: 1  Voltaje de alimentación max: ±18 V  Bajo consumo de potencia  Ancho de banda con ganancia unitaria: 3 MHz  Alto slew rate: 13 V/μs típico  Entradas a JFET con impedancias de entrada altas  Corrientes de polarización y offset muy bajas  Voltaje offset de entrada: 3 mV típico, 15 mV max.  Entradas de ajuste de offset  Compensado en frecuencia internamente  Salida protegida contra cortocircuito continuo  Pin compatible con el LM741, LF351, y otros  Cumple directivas RoHS  Encapsulado: DIP 8 pines
  8. 8. Realice el montaje del circuito de la Figura 1 con el amplificador operacional LM741 y el TL81. Escoja un valor adecuado de ganancia de voltaje para amplificar la señal de entrada: Vi = 0,5 * sen(6285 t) (V), energice con Vcc = ±12 Vdc. Identifique el tipo de circuito mostrado en la figura 1: Amplificador de configuración de un inversor a. Conecte la señal de entrada Vi del generador y la señal de salida Vo del circuito al osciloscopio. Dibuje en papel milimetrado las señales observadas indicando la posición de volt/div y time/div de cada señal. b. Realice variaciones de voltajes a la señal de entrada Vi. Observe la señal de salida Vo. Anote los datos de voltaje máximo de Vo, Vi y Av para ambos circuitos, en la tabla siguiente: c. ¿Cuál es la frecuencia de la señal de salida? 1khz d. Dibuje la función de transferencia en el papel milimetrado. Vi (Voltios) 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 Vo (Voltios) 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 Av 2 2 2 2 2 2
  9. 9. 2. Coloque la señal de entrada Vi con un valor de voltaje fijo y realice variaciones en el voltaje de alimentación. Complete la tabla con diferentes ± Vcc y observe Vo. Vi = 0,3 Voltios. ¿Qué ocurre? La salida no depende del vcc 3. Con la ayuda de un simulador, realice en el generador de señales variaciones de frecuencias en la señal Vi anterior. Observe la señal de salida Vo y complete la tabla con diferentes valores de frecuencias y observe Vo. Haga un gráfico en el papel milimetrado del voltaje de salida versus frecuencias (Vo Vs. f). - Determine el intervalo de frecuencias F= 1ms = f en que el amplificador mantiene su salida más o menos contante. A este intervalo se le conoce como ancho de banda del amplificador. 4. Realice el montaje del circuito de la Figura 2, elija un valor adecuado de ganancia de voltaje para amplificar la señal de entrada, energice con ± 12 Vdc y una Vi = 0,5 * sen(6285 t) (voltios). ¿Cuál es la frecuencia de la señal de salida? 1khz d. Dibuje la función de transferencia en el papel milimetrado. Vcc (Voltios) 5V 9V 14V 18V 21V 24V Vo (Voltios) 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 F (hz) 500 Hz 1 kHz 10 KHz 100 KHz 500 KHz 1MHz Vo (Voltios) 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.2 Vi (Voltios) 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 Vo (Voltios) 3 6 9 12 Saturación Saturación Av 30 30 30 30 --- ---
  10. 10. 4.2. Coloque la señal de entrada Vi con un valor de voltaje fijo y realice variaciones en el voltaje de alimentación. Complete la tabla con diferentes ± Vcc y observe Vo. Vi = 0,1 Voltios. ¿Qué ocurre? Que se mantiene Con la ayuda de un simulador, realice en el generador de señales variaciones de frecuencias en la señal Vi anterior. Observe la señal de salida Vo y complete la tabla con diferentes valores de frecuencias y observe Vo. Haga un gráfico en el papel milimetrado del voltaje de salida versus frecuencias (Vo Vs. f). - Determine el intervalo de frecuencias F= 1ms = f en que el amplificador mantiene su salida más o menos contante Vcc (Voltios) 5V 9V 14V 18V 21V 24V Vo (Voltios) 3 3 3 3 3 3 F (hz) 500 Hz 1 kHz 10 KHz 100 KHz 500 KHz 1MHz Vo (Voltios) 3 3 3 3 2.8 0.2
  11. 11. 5. En el montaje de la Figura 2 elimine la resistencia Ra junto con la tierra. ¿Qué ocurre? Se convierte en un seguidor unitario. PARTE 2. DISEÑO. 1. Diseñe según la ecuación de salida Vo asignada por el docente del laboratorio. Vo=15v1 – 10v2 -9v3ç Vo = Rf = 15R1 aquí escogemos nuestro
  12. 12. R1 y le damos valor 1K Rf = 15x1K = 15K = = R2 = R2 = 1.5K = R3 = = R3 = 1.6K POST-LABORATORIO 1. Partes simuladas de los circuitos de la figura 1 y la figura 2 de la práctica. Elegimos Av = 40 (la ganancia de voltaje). Debido a que es un amplificador inversor Av = Rf = 40Ra, seleccionamos Ra = 2KΩ Rf = 40x2KΩ = 80KΩ R = Rf // Ra = = = 1,95 Configuración no inversor Av = 1 + = Seleccionamos Av = 30
  13. 13. 30 = 1 + = 29 = = Rf = 29Ra Elegimos Ra = 1K R = Rf // Ra = = 0.96KΩ Rf = 29x1K Rf = 29kΩ Conclusiones. Una vez culminada la investigación podemos decir lo siguiente: Que un amplificador operacional es un dispositivo lineal de propósito general el cual tiene capacidad de manejo de señales normales o definidas por fabricantes. Que pueden ser manejadas por configuraciones básicas de un amplificador operacional. Y por medio de Operaciones lógicas básicas. Y que hoy en día su utilidad es indispensable, ya que es utilizado para la fabricación de productos eléctricos. Ya sean electrodomésticos, computadoras, televisores, lavadoras. Por qué se emplean también en cada una de ellas para su diseño, las operaciones básicas lógicas. Y que sin ellas no tendríamos el avance tecnológico que tenemos hoy en día y que seguiremos disfrutando.

