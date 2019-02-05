PR saludable

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FEBRERO 10 – ABRIL 11 2019 PROYECTO ESPECIAL PUERTO RICO SALUDABLE
Puerto Rico Saludable GFR Media presenta Puerto Rico Saludable. Un proyecto que entrelaza las marcas principales de GFR Me...
ALCANCE LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES SÁBADO DOMINGO 118K 118K 155K 140K 135K 125K 155K 155K 155K 155K 170K 155K -...
OBJETIVOS: Puerto Rico Saludable 1. Educar y conectar la audiencia hablando de los problemas de salud crónicos. Como prepa...
GFR Media presenta: Puerto Rico Saludable Target: Población 50+ Puerto Rico con enfoque especial en edades 64-80; Target S...
Puerto Rico Saludable - Calendario Lanzamiento: domingo, 10 de febrero hasta el jueves, 11 de abril 2019 Duración: 9 seman...
DATOS MERCADO PUERTO RICO
AUDIENCIA Y CONTEXTO 1. TAMAÑO DE MERCADO/AUDIENCIA DATOS Y TEMAS RELEVANTES (ei. Diabetes & Nutrición) Boomers 50-69 930K...
AUDIENCIA Y CONTEXTO Millennials + Xrs 18-49 1.5MM (53%) CONDICIONES: 1. Ansiedad 2. Depresión 3. Hipertensión 4. Migraña ...
LOCATION BASED MARKETING SMS + EMAIL MARKETING MOBILE NOTIFICATIO NS AUDIENCE PODCASTS CONTEXTUAL MARKETING BILLBOARDS EVE...
CONTENIDOS IMPRESOS Y DIGITAL
EL NUEVO DIA / POR DENTRO – Domingo #PRSALUDABLE EL NUEVO DIA – POR DENTRO PUBLICA: DOMINGO Audiencia principal: 50+ Temas...
Audiencia principal: 18-49 Temas de condiciones principales: Ansiedad, Depresión, Hipertensión, Migraña, asma y diabetes A...
SUPLEMENTOS / EL NUEVO DIA #PRSALUDABLE FEBRERO 2019 • Corazón Saludable – martes, 12 de febrero MARZO 2019 • Nutrición – ...
PRIMERA HORA / SALUDABLE - Lunes #PRSALUDABLE PRIMERA HORA – SALUDABLE PUBLICA: LUNES Audiencia principal: 50+ Temas princ...
Nota: Los temas son FPO. Están sujetos a cambio. Mínimo un contenido semanal por marca 300X250 PRIMERAHORA.COM #PRSALUDABL...
REVISTA GLOSSY / POR DENTRO “DE BABY A SUPER BOOMERS” / #PRSALUDABLE Fecha de publicación: Domingo , 17 de marzo de 2018 T...
VIDEOS
VIDEOS #PRSALUDABLE Mensualmente se estará trabajando un video en donde se discutirá el tema con un experto. Cantidad: 2 V...
ALERTAS
PUSH NOTIFICATIONS (ALERTAS) #PRSALUDABLE (1) Comienzo de proyecto (1) Cierre de proyecto
EVENTOS Gira Rodante / Clínicas de Salud
Detalles son: • Cuando: Febrero & Marzo • Duración: 3 semanas consecutivas. No son simultáneos. • 1 semana en cada zona: -...
EMAIL BLAST
Segment Contacts 50+ 125,714 64-80 35,002 Wellness 64-80yrs 2,198 Wellness 50+ 10,228 Segment Emails 40+ 225,621 40-64 192...
SOLUCIONES PARA CLIENTES
PRINT • El Nuevo Día • Por Dentro (domingo) - (2) cintillos Jr. a color • Suplementos (martes) – (2) cintillos Jr: Cliente...
PRINT • El Nuevo Día • Por Dentro (domingo) - (1) 1/8 de página a color • Suplementos (martes) – (1) 1/8 de página a color...
PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES PARA CLIENTES
IMPRESOS ALCANCE MASIVO & FRECUENCIA EL NUEVO DIA POR DENTRO - DOMINGO PRIMERA HORA SALUDABLE – LUNES EL NUEVO DIA SUPLEME...
Publicaciones Impresas: TARIFAS COMBINADAS PUBLICA END POR DENTRO + PH SALUDABLE + SUPLEMENTOS SALUD $11,000 $6,600 $2,750...
Publicaciones Impresas: TARIFAS COMBINADAS PUBLICA END POR DENTRO + PH SALUDABLE $9,000 $5,000 $2,250 • Tarifa incluye 2 a...
REVISTA GLOSSY / POR DENTRO “DE BABY A SUPER BOOMERS” Fecha de publicación: domingo , 17 de marzo de 2019 Tamaño: 8.125 X ...
DIGITAL: BANNERS AGRANDADOS DESKTOP & MOBILE Banner agrandado 970x250 300x600 320X100
DIGITAL: BANNERS REGULARES DESKTOP & MOBILE Banner regular 970x90 Banner regular 970x90 Banner Regular 320x50 320X50
SPONSORED POST HANDSHAKES REDES SOCIALES OPORTUNIDADES COMERCIALES
ALERTAS PUERTO RICO SALUDABLE
AUSPICIO PRESENTADOR • Coordinación general del Tour en 3 centros comerciales (local, no pasillos) • Exhibidor 10x15 • Dis...
• Logística general del Tour en 3 centros comerciales (local, no pasillos) • Coordinación de recursos médicos • Coordinado...
EJEMPLOS DE PROPIEDADES EN VIDEOS PUERTO RICO SALUDABLE PLACA PRESENTADOR HANDSHAKE ALERTA
EJEMPLO CONTEXTUAL Sigue el contenido en todas las plataformas… PRINT DIGITAL REDES SOCIALES
¡GRACIAS! Para más información, comuníquese con Sharian Maldonado Sharian.maldonado@endi.com 787-426-3599
