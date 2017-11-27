Bicarbonato de sodio: un remedio natural para casi todo Por: Daniel Rangel Barón.
Alivia los problemas digestivos Su principal propiedad es neutralizar el nivel del ácido clorhídrico en el organismo, de a...
Disminuye los niveles de colesterol LDL, ácido úrico y grasa en el hígado No sólo neutraliza el ácido clorhídrico, sino el...
Combate el mal aliento y restituye el esmalte dental Sus ácidos también disminuyen las bacterias orales causantes del mal ...
Alivia las afecciones de la piel Al ser un antiséptico natural, disminuye el picor, ardor y dolor por mordeduras de insect...
Fuente: http://espanol.mercola.com/boletin-de- salud/beneficios-del-bicarbonato-de-sodio.aspx Daniel Rangel Barón.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Daniel Rangel Barón: Bicarbonato de sodio: un remedio para casi todo

3 views

Published on

Daniel Rangel Barón: conoce las propiedades, los beneficios y los diversos modos de uso del bicarbonato de sonido para tu salud.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Daniel Rangel Barón: Bicarbonato de sodio: un remedio para casi todo

  1. 1. Bicarbonato de sodio: un remedio natural para casi todo Por: Daniel Rangel Barón.
  2. 2. Alivia los problemas digestivos Su principal propiedad es neutralizar el nivel del ácido clorhídrico en el organismo, de allí que sea considerado un antiácido estomacal natural. Su efecto alcalinizante permite, además, nivelar el nivel de pH en la sangre.  Modo de uso: disolver una cucharadita en un vaso con agua. Tomar trascurrida una hora después de la comida.
  3. 3. Disminuye los niveles de colesterol LDL, ácido úrico y grasa en el hígado No sólo neutraliza el ácido clorhídrico, sino el ácido úrico y el ácido oxálico. De manera que optimiza la depuración del exceso de grasa en el organismo y previene la progresión de enfermedades renales.  Modo de uso: disolver una cucharita en un vaso de agua. Tomar en ayuno dos o tres veces al año por un período no mayor de dos semanas.
  4. 4. Combate el mal aliento y restituye el esmalte dental Sus ácidos también disminuyen las bacterias orales causantes del mal aliento y el desgaste del esmalte. De manera que también funciona para prevenir la formación de placa bucodental y devolver la blancura a los dientes.  Modo de uso: aplica un poco de bicarbonato sobre la crema dental. Sin embargo, no es recomendable emplearlo en cada limpieza dental.
  5. 5. Alivia las afecciones de la piel Al ser un antiséptico natural, disminuye el picor, ardor y dolor por mordeduras de insectos, irritaciones, dermatitis del pañal, hongos, acné y quemaduras. De manera que alivia los síntomas, optimiza el proceso de cicatrización y mejora la apariencia de la zona afectada. Además, aclara las manchas en la piel ocasionadas por la edad.  Modo de uso: prepara una pasta con agua y aplica en la zona afectada (previamente limpia). Deja actuar por unos minutos y retira con abundante agua.
  6. 6. Fuente: http://espanol.mercola.com/boletin-de- salud/beneficios-del-bicarbonato-de-sodio.aspx Daniel Rangel Barón.

×