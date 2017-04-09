USMP Reposición Labial

Docente: Mg. CD. Rocío Alvares Medina Reposición labial como tratamiento de la Excesiva Exposición Gingival.
1. Recesión de tejidos gingivales blandos 2. Ausencia de encía queratinizada 3. Profundidad vestibular disminuida 4. Posic...
Pseudo bolsas Margen gingival inconsistente Excesiva exposición gingival Agrandamiento gingival 5. Exceso gingival
Excesiva Exposición Gingival
Clasificación Labial
Tjan AH, Miller GD, The JG. Some esthetic factors in a smile. J Prosthet Dent. 1984 Jan;51(1):24-8.
Sonrisa AltaSonrisa promedioSonrisa Baja
Passia N, Blatz M, Strub JR. Is the smile line a valid parameter for esthetic evaluation? A systematic literature review. ...
Etiología
- Crecimiento Vertical del Maxilar en Exceso - Extrusión Dentoalveolar - Labio Superior Corto - Hiperactividad del Labio S...
COMPONENTES EXTRA ORALES Etiología COMPONENTES INTRA ORALES Robbins JW. Differential diagnosis and treatment of excess gin...
Pavone AF, Ghassemian M, Verardi S. Gummy Smile and Short Tooth Syndrome - Part 1: Etiopathogenesis, Classification, and D...
Pavone AF, Ghassemian M, Verardi S. Gummy Smile and Short Tooth Syndrome - Part 1: Etiopathogenesis, Classification, and D...
Pavone AF, Ghassemian M, Verardi S. Gummy Smile and Short Tooth Syndrome - Part 1: Etiopathogenesis, Classification, and D...
http://www.slideshare.net/marwanmouakeh/diagnosis-and-treatment-of-gummy-smile-30724980 EXCESO VERTICAL MAXILAR
http://www.slideshare.net/marwanmouakeh/diagnosis-and-treatment-of-gummy-smile-30724980 EXCESO VERTICAL MAXILAR
http://www.slideshare.net/marwanmouakeh/diagnosis-and-treatment-of-gummy-smile-30724980 CLASE II ESQUELETAL (con sobre eru...
http://www.slideshare.net/marwanmouakeh/diagnosis-and-treatment-of-gummy-smile-30724980 CLASE II ESQUELETAL (con sobre eru...
http://www.slideshare.net/marwanmouakeh/diagnosis-and-treatment-of-gummy-smile-30724980 LABIO CORTO
http://www.slideshare.net/marwanmouakeh/diagnosis-and-treatment-of-gummy-smile-30724980 HIPERMOVILIDAD LABIAL ELEVACIÓN EX...
(LLSAN) M. Elevador del ángulo de la boca (ZMI) M. Cigomático Menor (LLS) M. Elevador del labio superior M. Orbicular de l...
ERUPCIÓN ACTIVA ALTERADA Movimiento del diente en dirección Oclusal.
Erupción pasiva alterada (EPA) se desarrolla cuando el margen gingival se encuentra colocado hacia oclusalmente sobre la c...
Tratamientos para los Excesos Gingivales.
Bhola M, Fairbairn PJ, Kolhatkar S, Chu SJ, Morris T, de Campos M. LipStaT:The Lip Stabilization Technique- Indications an...
Bhola M, Fairbairn PJ, Kolhatkar S, Chu SJ, Morris T, de Campos M. LipStaT:The Lip Stabilization Technique- Indications an...
Bhola M, Fairbairn PJ, Kolhatkar S, Chu SJ, Morris T, de Campos M. LipStaT:The Lip Stabilization Technique- Indications an...
Bhola M, Fairbairn PJ, Kolhatkar S, Chu SJ, Morris T, de Campos M. LipStaT:The Lip Stabilization Technique- Indications an...
Bhola M, Fairbairn PJ, Kolhatkar S, Chu SJ, Morris T, de Campos M. LipStaT:The Lip Stabilization Technique- Indications an...
Bhola M, Fairbairn PJ, Kolhatkar S, Chu SJ, Morris T, de Campos M. LipStaT:The Lip Stabilization Technique- Indications an...
Exceso maxilar óseo Excesiva movilidad del labio maxilar GRADO 1 (2-4mm de exposición ) GRADO 2 (4-8mm de exposición ) Sub...
Técnica de Reposición Labial
Objetivo de la técn El objetivo de reposicionamiento labial es reducir al mínimo la exposición gingival al LIMITAR LA RETR...
Objetivo de la técn La mucosa del labio se sutura a la línea mucogingival, resultando en una estrecho vestíbulo y una trac...
Anestesia Incisiones - Bisel Externo (Musculatura del labio superior) y/o Bisel interno ( Línea mucogingival) Colgajo - Se...
Bhola M, Fairbairn PJ, Kolhatkar S, Chu SJ, Morris T, de Campos M. LipStaT:The Lip Stabilization Technique- Indications an...
El objetivo de este estudio prospectivo fue investigar los resultados de la técnica de reposicionamiento labial para el tr...
Gracias
  • Rosenblatt A, Simon Z. Lip repositioning for reduction of excessive gingiva display: a clinical report. Int J Periodontics Restorative Dent. 2006
    Oct;26(5):433-7.

    2. 2. 1. Recesión de tejidos gingivales blandos 2. Ausencia de encía queratinizada 3. Profundidad vestibular disminuida 4. Posición aberrante de músculos y frenillos VIII. Deformaciones y condiciones desarrolladas y adquiridas 5. Exceso gingival 6. Color anormal B) Condiciones y Deformidades Mucogingivales adyacentes a los dientes
    3. 3. Pseudo bolsas Margen gingival inconsistente Excesiva exposición gingival Agrandamiento gingival 5. Exceso gingival Armitage GC. Development of a classification system for periodontal diseases and conditions. Ann Periodontol. 1999 Dec;4(1):1-6
    4. 4. Excesiva Exposición Gingiv Armitage GC. Development of a classification system for periodontal diseases and conditions. Ann Periodontol. 1999 Dec;4(1):1-6
    5. 5. Clasificación Labial
    6. 6. Tjan AH, Miller GD, The JG. Some esthetic factors in a smile. J Prosthet Dent. 1984 Jan;51(1):24-8.
    7. 7. Sonrisa AltaSonrisa promedioSonrisa Baja
    8. 8. Passia N, Blatz M, Strub JR. Is the smile line a valid parameter for esthetic evaluation? A systematic literature review. Eur J Esthet Dent. 2011 Autumn;6(3):314-27.
    9. 9. Etiología
    10. 10. - Crecimiento Vertical del Maxilar en Exceso - Extrusión Dentoalveolar - Labio Superior Corto - Hiperactividad del Labio Superior - Erupción Activa Alterada - Erupción Pasiva Alterada - Combinación de varios factores ¿Causas por las que se presenta una Sonrisa Gingival?
    11. 11. COMPONENTES EXTRA ORALES Etiología COMPONENTES INTRA ORALES Robbins JW. Differential diagnosis and treatment of excess gingival display. Pract Periodontics Aesthet Dent 1999;11:265-272, quiz 273. EXCESO VERTICAL MAXILAR LABIO CORTO EXTRUCIÓN DENTOALVEOLAR ALTERACIÓN PASIVA ALTERADA HIPERMOVILIDAD LABIAL ALTERACIÓN ACTIVA ALTERADA
    12. 12. Pavone AF, Ghassemian M, Verardi S. Gummy Smile and Short Tooth Syndrome - Part 1: Etiopathogenesis, Classification, and Diagnostic Guidelines. Compend Contin Educ Dent. 2016 Feb;37(2):102-107;quiz108. Etiología EXCESO VERTICAL MAXILAR CLASE II ESQUELETAL (con sobre erupción) LABIO CORTO HIPERMOVILIDAD LABIAL SUPERIOR
    13. 13. Pavone AF, Ghassemian M, Verardi S. Gummy Smile and Short Tooth Syndrome - Part 1: Etiopathogenesis, Classification, and Diagnostic Guidelines. Compend Contin Educ Dent. 2016 Feb;37(2):102-107;quiz108. Etiología MORDIDA PROFUNDA Y SOBRE ERUPCIÓN ERUPCIÓN COMPENSATORIA ERUPCIÓN ACTIVA ALTERADA ERUPCIÓN PASIVA ALTERADA COMBINADA
    14. 14. Pavone AF, Ghassemian M, Verardi S. Gummy Smile and Short Tooth Syndrome - Part 1: Etiopathogenesis, Classification, and Diagnostic Guidelines. Compend Contin Educ Dent. 2016 Feb;37(2):102-107;quiz108. Etiología
    15. 15. http://www.slideshare.net/marwanmouakeh/diagnosis-and-treatment-of-gummy-smile-30724980 EXCESO VERTICAL MAXILAR
    16. 16. http://www.slideshare.net/marwanmouakeh/diagnosis-and-treatment-of-gummy-smile-30724980 EXCESO VERTICAL MAXILAR
    17. 17. http://www.slideshare.net/marwanmouakeh/diagnosis-and-treatment-of-gummy-smile-30724980 CLASE II ESQUELETAL (con sobre erupción)
    18. 18. http://www.slideshare.net/marwanmouakeh/diagnosis-and-treatment-of-gummy-smile-30724980 CLASE II ESQUELETAL (con sobre erupción)
    19. 19. http://www.slideshare.net/marwanmouakeh/diagnosis-and-treatment-of-gummy-smile-30724980 LABIO CORTO
    20. 20. http://www.slideshare.net/marwanmouakeh/diagnosis-and-treatment-of-gummy-smile-30724980 HIPERMOVILIDAD LABIAL ELEVACIÓN EXTREMA DEL LABIO SUPERIOR en la sonrisa debido a la hiperfunción de los músculos elevadores de la sonrisa. M. Elevador del ángulo de la boca M. Cigomático Menor M. Orbicular de la boca M. Elevador del labio superior
    21. 21. (LLSAN) M. Elevador del ángulo de la boca (ZMI) M. Cigomático Menor (LLS) M. Elevador del labio superior M. Orbicular de la boca Hwang WS, Hur MS, Hu KS, Song WC, Koh KS, Baik HS, Kim ST, Kim HJ, Lee KJ. Surface anatomy of the lip elevator muscles for the treatment of gummy smile using botulinum toxin. Angle Orthod. 2009 Jan;79(1):70-7.
    22. 22. ERUPCIÓN ACTIVA ALTERADA Movimiento del diente en dirección Oclusal.
    23. 23. Erupción pasiva alterada (EPA) se desarrolla cuando el margen gingival se encuentra colocado hacia oclusalmente sobre la corona anatómica en la edad adulta y no migra apicalmente a una situación próxima al límite amelocementario ERUPCIÓN PASIVA ALTERADA
    24. 24. Tratamientos para los Excesos Gingivales.
    25. 25. Bhola M, Fairbairn PJ, Kolhatkar S, Chu SJ, Morris T, de Campos M. LipStaT:The Lip Stabilization Technique- Indications and Guidelines for Case Selection and Classification of Excessive Gingival Display. Int J Periodontics Restorative Dent. 2015 Jul-Aug;35(4):549-59. Erupción pasiva alterada Exceso maxilar óseo Condiciones que causan el alargamiento gingival Deficiencia de la longitud del labio Excesiva movilidad del labio
    26. 26. Bhola M, Fairbairn PJ, Kolhatkar S, Chu SJ, Morris T, de Campos M. LipStaT:The Lip Stabilization Technique- Indications and Guidelines for Case Selection and Classification of Excessive Gingival Display. Int J Periodontics Restorative Dent. 2015 Jul-Aug;35(4):549-59. Erupción Pasiva Alterada
    27. 27. Bhola M, Fairbairn PJ, Kolhatkar S, Chu SJ, Morris T, de Campos M. LipStaT:The Lip Stabilization Technique- Indications and Guidelines for Case Selection and Classification of Excessive Gingival Display. Int J Periodontics Restorative Dent. 2015 Jul-Aug;35(4):549-59. Exceso maxilar óseo
    28. 28. Bhola M, Fairbairn PJ, Kolhatkar S, Chu SJ, Morris T, de Campos M. LipStaT:The Lip Stabilization Technique- Indications and Guidelines for Case Selection and Classification of Excessive Gingival Display. Int J Periodontics Restorative Dent. 2015 Jul-Aug;35(4):549-59. Condiciones que causan el Alargamiento Gingival
    29. 29. Bhola M, Fairbairn PJ, Kolhatkar S, Chu SJ, Morris T, de Campos M. LipStaT:The Lip Stabilization Technique- Indications and Guidelines for Case Selection and Classification of Excessive Gingival Display. Int J Periodontics Restorative Dent. 2015 Jul-Aug;35(4):549-59. Condiciones que causan el Alargamiento Gingival
    30. 30. Bhola M, Fairbairn PJ, Kolhatkar S, Chu SJ, Morris T, de Campos M. LipStaT:The Lip Stabilization Technique- Indications and Guidelines for Case Selection and Classification of Excessive Gingival Display. Int J Periodontics Restorative Dent. 2015 Jul-Aug;35(4):549-59. Excesiva movilidad del labio
    31. 31. Exceso maxilar óseo Excesiva movilidad del labio maxilar GRADO 1 (2-4mm de exposición ) GRADO 2 (4-8mm de exposición ) Sub clase 1 (1-3mm de exposición) Sub clase 2 (4-6mm de exposición) Sub clase 3 (≥7mm de exposición) Bhola M, Fairbairn PJ, Kolhatkar S, Chu SJ, Morris T, de Campos M. LipStaT:The Lip Stabilization Technique- Indications and Guidelines for Case Selection and Classification of Excessive Gingival Display. Int J Periodontics Restorative Dent. 2015 Jul-Aug;35(4):549-59. Colgajo Mucoso Posicionado Coronal, Reposición Labial y/o Estabilización labial
    32. 32. Técnica de Reposición Labial
    33. 33. Objetivo de la técn El objetivo de reposicionamiento labial es reducir al mínimo la exposición gingival al LIMITAR LA RETRACCIÓN de los músculos elevadores sonrisa. Eliminación de una tira de mucosa del vestíbulo bucal maxilar y la creación de un COLGAJO DE ESPESOR PARCIAL entre la unión mucogingival y la musculatura labio superior. Rosenblatt A, Simon Z. Lip repositioning for reduction of excessive gingiva display: a clinical report. Int J Periodontics Restorative Dent. 2006 Oct;26(5):433-7.
    34. 34. Objetivo de la técn La mucosa del labio se sutura a la línea mucogingival, resultando en una estrecho vestíbulo y una tracción muscular restringida, reduciendo de este modo de la visualización de encía al sonreír.
    35. 35. Anestesia Incisiones - Bisel Externo (Musculatura del labio superior) y/o Bisel interno ( Línea mucogingival) Colgajo - Se levanta un colgajo a espesor parcial. Retiro del epitelio de la mucosa Aproximación de mucosas Técnica- Mucosa vestibular y mucosa del labio (Desde Derecha a Izquierda desde 1 molar ) Marcar el área a remover - Se unen la incisiones paralelas (Labial y Mucogingival). Sutura - Se comienza la sutura desde la línea media, seguido de cada lado y luego dejando 3mm entre punto y punto. Postoperatorio - Retirar sutura a las 2 semanas
    36. 36. Bhola M, Fairbairn PJ, Kolhatkar S, Chu SJ, Morris T, de Campos M. LipStaT:The Lip Stabilization Technique- Indications and Guidelines for Case Selection and Classification of Excessive Gingival Display. Int J Periodontics Restorative Dent. 2015 Jul-Aug;35(4):549-59.
    37. 37. El objetivo de este estudio prospectivo fue investigar los resultados de la técnica de reposicionamiento labial para el tratamiento de la excesiva exposición labial.
    38. 38. Gracias

