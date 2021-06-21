Successfully reported this slideshow.
REVOLUÇÃO INDUSTRIAL e Ideologias do Séc XIX
PIONEIRISMO INGLÊS • Existência de Mercados Consumidores. • Poderio Naval: séc. XVIII e XIX a Inglaterra era a rainha dos ...
Primeira Fase (1760-1860): • Principalmente Inglaterra, também Bélgica e França. – Caracterizada pelo desenvolvimento do c...
• Jornadas de trabalho de 12 a 18h, definida pelo patrão. • Salários baixos. • Trabalho infantil e feminino com salário ma...
Segunda Fase (1860-1914): • EUA, Itália, Alemanha, Rússia, Japão. • Capitalismo Monopolista: dominar o mercado sem concorr...
• Substituição do ferro pelo Aço; • Criação da linha de montagem: • Idealizada por Henry Ford, a produção em série ficou c...
PRINCIPAIS INVENÇÕES DO PERÍODO - Eli Whitney inventou uma máquina para desencaroçar o algodão (1793); - O físico italiano...
- O alemão Karl Bens desenvolveu o primeiro veículo com motor a gasolina (1885); - Os irmãos Lumière criaram o cinematógra...
Movimentos/Ideologias: • Ludita ou Ludismo: 1811 e 1812 foi chamado assim devido ao nome do possível líder, Ned Ludd, apel...
Liberalismo Político/Econômico: Liberdade individual como principal fundamento. Liberdade de opinião / Sufrágio universal ...
• Anarquismo: – Seus principais representantes foram Bakunin e Kropotkine. Sistema político que defende o fim do Estado e ...
• As Internacionais (Associação Internacional de Trabalhadores): – Primeira Internacional (1864-1876): • Defendiam o direi...
REVOLUÇÃO INDUSTRIAL E IDEOLOGIAS DO SEC. XIX.
REVOLUÇÃO INDUSTRIAL E IDEOLOGIAS DO SEC. XIX.

  1. 1. REVOLUÇÃO INDUSTRIAL e Ideologias do Séc XIX
  2. 2. PIONEIRISMO INGLÊS • Existência de Mercados Consumidores. • Poderio Naval: séc. XVIII e XIX a Inglaterra era a rainha dos mares . • Parlamentarismo (Revolução Gloriosa de 1688). • Lei dos Pobres (1601), o excedente de mão de obra foi utilizado para a criação de infra estrutura. • Disponibilidade de Capital; • Existência de matérias-primas; • Existência de mão-de-obra: Cercamentos (desde o séc. XVI);
  3. 3. Primeira Fase (1760-1860): • Principalmente Inglaterra, também Bélgica e França. – Caracterizada pelo desenvolvimento do capitalismo Liberal / Capital Industrial / Livre concorrência e produção. – Indústria têxtil, mais desenvolvida e mecanizada. – Material industrial básico: Ferro – Utilização da energia a vapor: • máquinas industriais, barcos, locomotivas.
  4. 4. • Jornadas de trabalho de 12 a 18h, definida pelo patrão. • Salários baixos. • Trabalho infantil e feminino com salário mais baixos. • Fábricas com péssimas condições de higiene e segurança. CONDIÇÕES DE TRABLAHO: Trabalhadores italianos no elevador de uma mina de carvão na Bélgica, foto de 1900.
  5. 5. Segunda Fase (1860-1914): • EUA, Itália, Alemanha, Rússia, Japão. • Capitalismo Monopolista: dominar o mercado sem concorrência. Controle do mercado através dos: – Trustes -> fusão de empresas do mesmo ramo para monopolizar a produção, o preço e o mercado. – Holdings -> grandes conglomerados de empresas. – Cartéis -> acordos para eliminar a concorrência. Uso de novas fontes de energia: – Eletricidade e Petróleo (seus derivados). – Motores de explosão. Karl Benz e sua criação 1886
  6. 6. • Substituição do ferro pelo Aço; • Criação da linha de montagem: • Idealizada por Henry Ford, a produção em série ficou conhecida como “fordismo”. • Capitalismo industrial substituído pelo financeiro. • Desenvolvimento da política imperialista dos países europeus. O Fordismo foi uma verdadeira revolução na indústria, com preços atrativos o veículo começou a se tornar popular.
  7. 7. PRINCIPAIS INVENÇÕES DO PERÍODO - Eli Whitney inventou uma máquina para desencaroçar o algodão (1793); - O físico italiano Alessandro Volta desenvolveu a primeira bateria (1800); - Samuel Morse criou e registrou a patente do telégrafo (1837); - Alexander Graham Bell inventou o telefone (1876); - Thomas Alva Edison e Joseph Swan inventaram a lâmpada elétrica (1879); - Wilhelm Schickard construiu a primeira calculadora mecânica (1623); - James Watt desenvolveu a máquina a vapor (1765); Barco a vapor (Robert Fulton em 1807) e Locomotiva a vapor (George Stephenson 1814) e Imprensa a vapor (Jornal Times 1814). telégrafo telefone Lâmpada
  8. 8. - O alemão Karl Bens desenvolveu o primeiro veículo com motor a gasolina (1885); - Os irmãos Lumière criaram o cinematógrafo, antecedente do cinema (1895); - Invenção do rádio pelo italiano Guglielmo Marconi (1901); - O brasileiro Santos Dumont realizou o primeiro voo com o 14 bis (1906).
  9. 9. Movimentos/Ideologias: • Ludita ou Ludismo: 1811 e 1812 foi chamado assim devido ao nome do possível líder, Ned Ludd, apelidado King Ludd. – Movimento politizado, organizado e militarizado. Destruir o maquinário era uma forma de defesa. • Movimento Cartista: Através da carta do povo, exigiam voto secreto e universal, a participação de representantes dos trabalhadores no parlamento, eleições anuais e igualdade dos distritos eleitorais. • Trade Unions: associações sindicais. Reunia os trabalhadores por atividade. Buscavam negociar com o patrão. Forma de defesa: Greves.
  10. 10. Liberalismo Político/Econômico: Liberdade individual como principal fundamento. Liberdade de opinião / Sufrágio universal / Estado como “corretor” / direito de propriedade privada dos meios de produção / livre concorrência / economia de mercado / Estado deve garantir a propriedade e a concorrência. Socialismo utópico: por Robert Owen, Saint-Simon e Charles Fourier. O socialismo utópico tinha como objetivo a criação de uma sociedade ideal, que seria alcançada de forma pacífica graças à boa vontade da burguesia. De acordo com os socialistas utópicos, o sistema socialista se instalaria de forma lenta e gradual. Socialismo científico: Criado por Karl Marx e Friedrich Engels, o socialismo científico tinha como base a análise crítica e científica do capitalismo. Previa melhores condições de trabalho e de vida para os trabalhadores através de uma revolução proletária e da luta de classes. / Ditadura do proletariado -> Socialismo (transição do capitalismo para o Comunismo) / Materialismo Histórico / Mais Valia. Marx Owen
  11. 11. • Anarquismo: – Seus principais representantes foram Bakunin e Kropotkine. Sistema político que defende o fim do Estado e da sua autoridade. Tem origem na palavra grega anarkhia, que significa "ausência de governo“. Acredita que a convivência entre os seres humanos é simplesmente determinada pela vontade e pela razão de cada um. • Doutrina Social da Igreja Católica: – Para combater os excessos do capitalismo, procurando “humanizar” o capitalismo. Pelo Papa Leão XIII através da Encíclica Rerum Novarum (1891). Determinava a colaboração entre as classes e a constituição das associações operárias (como as corporações medievais). Movimentos/Ideologias: 3ÃO RESUMÃO Bakunin Papa Leão XIII
  12. 12. • As Internacionais (Associação Internacional de Trabalhadores): – Primeira Internacional (1864-1876): • Defendiam o direito de greve e a propriedade coletiva das minas, ferrovias, terras aráveis, florestas e comunicações. Participação na Comuna de Paris em 1871. Movimentos/Ideologias: Segunda Internacional (1889-1914): Marxismo era a ideologia predominante, eram condenados o colonialismo e a guerra. Terceira Internacional / Internacional Comunista (1919-1943): Relacionada a política soviética. Quarta Internacional (1938): Permaneceu restrita a Trotski e teve inúmeras divisões.

