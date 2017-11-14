Many years before AMC's "Mad Men" was a hit, Daws Butler (Yogi Bear) wrote "The Ad Game." Adam is the top copy writer at h...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Daws Butler, Joe Bevilacqua ●Narrated By: Bill Evans, Joe Bevilacqua, Eliz...
Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No cat...
Instant access to download The Ad Game: A Joe Bev Radio Drama Audiobook OR
The War of the Worlds (Dramatized) Othello: Fully Dramatized Audio Edition The Motherfucker with the Hat
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ad Game by J.Bevilacqua, D. Butler best selling audiobook

3 views

Published on

[AUDIOBOOK FREE] Ad Game by J.Bevilacqua, D. Butler best selling audiobook

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
3
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Ad Game by J.Bevilacqua, D. Butler best selling audiobook

  1. 1. Many years before AMC's "Mad Men" was a hit, Daws Butler (Yogi Bear) wrote "The Ad Game." Adam is the top copy writer at his firm when he finds himself in a career crisis that baffles his wife Melissa and his father-in-law Ed, who is his boss.Joe Bevilacqua, also known as Joe Bev is primarily known as a radio theater dramatist. However, his career has taken him into every aspect of show business, including stage, film and television, as a producer, director, writer, actor, LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK The Ad Game: A Joe Bev Radio Drama | Free Online Audio Books
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Daws Butler, Joe Bevilacqua ●Narrated By: Bill Evans, Joe Bevilacqua, Elizabeth Jackson ●Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks ●Date: October 2016 ●Duration: 0 hours 29 minutes
  3. 3. Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No catch!) DOWNLOAD as many books as you like (Personal use). Enjoy your Free Audibook!. Join Over 100.000 Happy Listeners. How to download? Enjoy Books in a whole new way. Greats narrators make a story come alive Be more productive. Transform your commute,workout or chores into listening time Listen anytime,anywhere . Listen on your laptop,smartphone or tablet.Listen in your car,on a run,in the office,in the gym... Why Audiobooks? Link in page 4 to listen or download book
  4. 4. Instant access to download The Ad Game: A Joe Bev Radio Drama Audiobook OR
  5. 5. The War of the Worlds (Dramatized) Othello: Fully Dramatized Audio Edition The Motherfucker with the Hat

×