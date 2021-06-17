Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. TEMA A DESARROLLAR: •ACTITUD Y CONVIVENCIA
  2. 2. PRESENTADO POR: KAREN DANIELA MOGOLLÓN PEÑALOZA FICHA: 1752764 – OBRAS CIVILES INSTRUCTORA: DALDINE MILLÁN ARIAS. SERVICIO NACIONAL DE APRENDIZAJE BOGOTÁ 2021
  3. 3. ¿QUÉ ES LA ACTITUD? • La actitud es el comportamiento que tenemos hacia diferentes situaciones en nuestra vida, puede llegar a hacer parte de nuestra personalidad. https://n9.cl/qj9cy
  4. 4. TIPOS DE ACTITUD • Actitud Filosófica : La actitud filosófica significa no aceptar algo que se considera como la verdad absoluta sin antes pensar sobre esa determinada "supuesta verdad". Es tener un pensamiento y crítico y no confiar en el pensamiento común de los demás.
  5. 5. ACTITUD Y APTITUD • Términos que confunden bastante a los demás; Aptitud de origen latín aptus que significa 'capaz para', es la idoneidad que posee un individuo para ejercer un empleo o cargo y, la capacidad o disposición para el buen desempleo de un negocio o industria. En referencia a los objetos, es la cualidad que hacen que sea adecuado para un fin determinado. En cambio, actitud es la voluntad o disposición que posee un individuo para realizar una determinada actividad, también este término hace referencia a la postura del cuerpo humano o animal como fue referido anteriormente.
  6. 6. ¿QUÉ ES LA CONVIVENCIA? • Convivencia es acto de convivir. La palabra convivencia es de origen latín, formado por el prefijo “con” y, la palabra “vivencia”, que significa acto de existir de forma respetuosa hacia las demás personas.
  7. 7. CONVIVENCIA ESCOLAR • Está íntimamente ligada al proceso educativo de la persona, donde aprende a relacionarse con los demás, a respetar la idea de los otros, en el ámbito donde expresarse es libertad y donde las diferentes opiniones pueden converger y convivir sin problema, es uno de los primeros sitios donde se aprende a respetar a los demás y sus ideas.
  8. 8. CONVIVENCIA SOCIAL • Hablamos también de la convivencia social cuando estamos en presencia de una coexistencia pacífica y armoniosa de grupos humanos en un mismo espacio; por lo que deben existir reglas de convivencia, respeto y consideración por aquellos que cohabitan con nosotros o con los que compartimos zonas en común como es el caso de los vecinos en propiedad horizontal.
  9. 9. NORMAS DE CONVIVENCIA • ¿Qué son las normas de convivencia? : Las normas de convivencia son un conjunto de reglas establecidas en un grupo social a fin de orientar y facilitar las relaciones entre los sujetos y garantizar el buen desarrollo del trabajo y la vida cotidiana.
  10. 10. ¿PARA QUÉ SIRVEN? • Las normas de convivencia ayudan a prevenir conflictos entre los miembros de un grupo o comunidad, pues estos, al sembrar la hostilidad, amenazan el bienestar de la vida cotidiana, dificultan el desarrollo de las metas sociales y pueden, incluso, propiciar desenlaces trágicos e irreparables.
  11. 11. CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LAS NORMAS DE CONVIVENCIA • Varían de acuerdo al contexto, el tipo y la función de la comunidad (académica, laboral, ciudadana, etc.). • Expresan los valores del grupo social. • Son flexibles, es decir, se adecúan a las transformaciones históricas. • Pueden transmitirse mediante la costumbre, la tradición oral o la escrita. • Cuando las normas son establecidas por instituciones formales como escuelas o la municipalidad, incorporan sistemas de sanciones.
  12. 12. FUENTES DE INFORMACIÓN • https://www.significados.com/actitud/ • https://www.significados.com/convivencia/ • https://n9.cl/qj9cy • https://n9.cl/t2j7iw • https://www.significados.com/normas-de-convivencia/
  13. 13. GRACIAS POR LA ATENCIÓN PRESTADA

