INTEGRADO DE CLINICA I SEMIOLOGÍA TEORIA Trombocitosis, trombocitopenia, anemia, adenomegalia y esplenomegalia Sunday, Mar...
EXAMENES COMPLEMENTARIOS 1. Estudios diagnósticos de trombocitopenia: Hemograma con recuente de plaquetas, frotis de sangr...
ALGORITMO DIAGNOSTICO • Con esplenomegalia e hipoplasia megacariocítica: Hemopatías malignas • Con esplenomegalia y megaca...
TROMBOCITOSIS Sunday, March 29, 2020 5
TROMBOCITOSIS • Concentración de plaquetas en sangre periférica > 450000/uL • Seudotrombocitosis o trombocitosis espuria s...
TROMBOCITOSIS • Dos mecanismos fisiopatológicos: la redistribución o el aumento de la producción. • Son transitorias si pe...
TROMBOCITOSIS • Trombocitosis secundaria o reactiva: • Trombocitosis primarias o autónomas: 8
MANIFESTACIONES CLINICAS • Trombocitosis secundaria o reactiva: • Menos del 5% de los pacientes presentan manifestaciones ...
ANAMNESIS • Antecedentes de enfermedades que causan trombocitosis reactiva: Traumatismos recientes, de esplenectomía, enfe...
EXAMEN FISICO Presencia de esplenomegalia + trombocitosis es sugestiva de síndrome mieloproliferativo crónico La hepatomeg...
Exámenes complementarios • Estudios diagnósticos de trombocitosis: -Hemograma con recuento de plaquetas -Frotis de sangre ...
• Estudios de laboratorio para determinar la fisiopatologia de la trombocitosis: Permite: -Estudio cuantitativo y morfólog...
Diagnóstico diferencial El principal diagnóstico se enfoca en diferenciar entre una trombocitosis primaria o secundaria ya...
EL PACIENTE CON ANEMIA 15
Los pasos para seguir ante un paciente con síndrome anémico son: 1. Confirmación de anemia mediante laboratorio 2. Evaluac...
En la evaluación de riesgo es importante la edad ya que px añosos tienen menor tolerancia a iguales grados de aemia que px...
• Las anemias se dividen en Normocíticas,microcíticas y macrocíticas según el VCM ya sea este normal,aunmentado y disminui...
ANEMIA MICROCÍTICA Sunday, March 29, 2020 19
• Se define con un VCM menor a 80 fL, los estudios comprenden determinaciñon de la ferremia,transferrina,porcetnaje de sat...
• La presencia de hemosidrina en la medula en px con anemia excluye la ferropenia. • La anemia que acompaña a las enfermed...
ANEMIAS NORMOCÍTICAS 22
ANEMIAS NORMOCÍTICAS VCM (80-100 ft) 23Sunday, March 29, 2020 ANEMIA DE TRASTORNOS CRÓNICOS FERREMIA TRANSFERRINA FERRITIN...
ANEMIAS HEMOLÍTICAS • Aumento de reticulocitos • Poiquilocitos • Esquistocitos PRUEBAS DE DIAGNÓSTICO • Medición de haptog...
ETIOLOGÍA • Ferropenia + anemia de trastornos crónicos • Procesos hemolíticos + deficiencia de folatos • Megaloblastosis +...
ETIOLOGÍA: HEMORRAGIAS CRÓNICAS • Gastrointestinal • Ginecológicos • SOMF: Bencedina o guayaco 26 ESOFAGITIS ÚLCERA GASTRO...
ANEMIA MEGALOBLÁSTICA • Déficit de folatos • Déficit de vitamina D 27 Aporte dietario insuficiente Fármacos (citostáticos,...
• Enfermedad del tejido conectivo • Infección • Síndrome linfoproliferativo • Prótesis valvulares • Aneurismas de aorta • ...
EL PACIENTE CON ADENOMEGALIAS 29
ENFOQUE DIAGNÓSTICO • Marco de referencia clínico • Ubicación anatómica del grupo ganglionar afectado • Características se...
MARCO DE REFERENCIA CLÍNICO • EDAD • TIEMPO DE EVOLUCIÓN DE LA ENFERMEDAD • CONDUCTAS DE RIESGO PARA INFECCIÓN POR VIH • S...
UBICACIÓN ANATÓMICA DEL GRUPO GANGLIONAR AFECTADO • Ganglios supraclaviculares • Ganglios occipitales CARACTERÍSTICAS SEMI...
Carácter localizado o generalizado de compromiso ganglionar 33 Afectación localizada cuando compromete ganglios del mismo ...
A. Síndrome de adenomegalias superficiales localizadas o regionales 34 Es obligatorio investigar la presencia de una enfer...
Adenomegalia localizada con lesión primaria 35 Debe buscarse con estudio microbiológico o histopatológico Incluye el síndr...
Adenomegalia localizada con lesión primaria 36 Síndrome de úlcera en la bucofaringe o el pabellón auricular con una adenom...
Adenomegalia localizada con lesión primaria 37 Enfermedades venéreas: sífilis, herpes, chancro y linfogranuloma venéreo(co...
Adenomegalia sin lesión primaria 38 El diagnóstico se realiza a través del estudio histológico o microbiológico Biopsia cu...
Síndrome de adenomegalias generalizadas 39 Constituyen el 25% de formas clínicas de presentación de enfermedades gangliona...
Adenomegalia con un síndrome mononucleósico 40 Fiebre, odinofagia y adenomegalias generalizadas, con esplenomegalia o sin ...
Síndrome de adenomegalias generalizadas 41 Adenomegalia generalizad en paciente con conductas de riesgo para VIH Detección...
Síndrome de adenomegalias generalizadas 42 • Adenomegalia generalizada sin orientación clínica: • Aplicar misma metodologí...
Supuración de ganglios linfáticos 43 • Adenitis supurada en el cuello o extremidades: infecciones piógenas y micóticas • A...
Supuración de ganglios linfáticos 44 Adenomegalias localizas de evolución subaguda en axila, ingle Contacto con gato Ausen...
PUNCIÓN Y BIOPSIA GANGLIONAR 45  La biopsia por punción- aspiración con aguja fina habitualmente guiada por ecografía o t...
46 REALIZACIÓN DE LA BIOPSIA o El ganglio debe ser sometido a una extirpación completa para evitar una lesión focal. o no ...
PACIENTE CON ESPLENOMEGALIA 47 La presencia de derrame pleural o pericárdico, el contenido gástrico de alimentos después d...
CARACTERÍSTICAS SEMIOLÓGICAS Y RADIOLÓGICAS DEL BAZO 48 La palpación de un órgano en el hipocondrio izquierdo por debajo d...
49 Se denomina esplenomegalia masiva al bazo agrandado que se palpa a mas de 8 cm por debajo del reborde costal La palpaci...
50 La auscultación esplénica puede detectar brotes de periesplenitis o soplos vasculares sistólicos orientados de una aneu...
51 Tomografía computarizada es un método mas reproducible que la ecografía. Permite determinar el tamaño del bazo con una ...
Etiopatogenia y fisiopatología 52 • ESPLENOMEGALIA: • Es un signo inespecífico, trascendente • Requiere siempre una evalua...
53 • Mecanismo para agrandamiento de bazo: -Proliferación reactiva de las células linfoides -Infiltración por células neop...
1.- Esplenomegalia de causa infecciosa e inflamatoria 54 • El bazo depura baterias, atrapa y procesa anígeos • Produce ani...
2.- Esplenomegalia por destrucción exagerada de células de la sangre 55 • Hipertensión portal + infección = esplenomegalia...
4.- Esplenomegalia de los procesos mieloproliferativos 56 • Expansión masiva de la serie mieloide ( Leucemia mieloide crón...
6.- Esplenomegalia neoplásica 57 • Linfomas y leucemias • Linfomas (único signo) • Neoplasias no hematológicas (rara metás...
Enfoque diagnóstico 58 • Consume bebidas alcohólicas • Hábitos sexuales • Drogas IV • Residencia en áreas endémicas • Ante...
Hiperesplenismo 60 • La esplenomegalia, independientemente de la causa que la genere, puede determinar un hiperesplenismo:...
Hipoesplenismo 61 • Alteraciones hematológicas • Infecciones graves (predisposición) EXTENDIDO DE SANGRE PERIFÉRICA • Acan...
Gracias 63
  4. 4. ALGORITMO DIAGNOSTICO • Con esplenomegalia e hipoplasia megacariocítica: Hemopatías malignas • Con esplenomegalia y megacariocitos en número normal o aumentado: Trombocitopenia por aumento de la marginación esplénica como en el hiperesplenismo • Sin esplenomegalia y con hipoplasia megacariocítica: Enfermedades de la médula ósea 4 • Sin esplenomegalia y con megacariocitos e número normal o aumentado: Destrucción periférica, como las púrpuras de patogenia inmunolóogica
  5. 5. TROMBOCITOSIS Sunday, March 29, 2020 5
  6. 6. TROMBOCITOSIS • Concentración de plaquetas en sangre periférica > 450000/uL • Seudotrombocitosis o trombocitosis espuria son recuentos plaquetarios falsamente elevados por partículas de sangre que por su volumen se cuentan como plaquetas: Derivados de eritrocitos Fragmentos citoplasmáticos de células neoplásicas Bacterias Crioglobulinas 6
  7. 7. TROMBOCITOSIS • Dos mecanismos fisiopatológicos: la redistribución o el aumento de la producción. • Son transitorias si persisten durante horas, o crónicas cuando duran de semanas hasta años. • Transitorias: Mayoritariamente por redistribución: Posterior a un esfuerzo físico intenso. De “rebote” por aumento transitorio de la trombopoyesis • Crónicas: Redistribución después de la esplenectomía o en pacientes con asplenia funcional. 7
  8. 8. TROMBOCITOSIS • Trombocitosis secundaria o reactiva: • Trombocitosis primarias o autónomas: 8
  9. 9. MANIFESTACIONES CLINICAS • Trombocitosis secundaria o reactiva: • Menos del 5% de los pacientes presentan manifestaciones clínicas • Trombocitosis primarias o autónomas: • Eritromelalgia: enrojecimiento, calor y congestión de las extremidades y quemazón. • SNC: Cefalea, mareos, síntomas visuales y/o auditivos. 9
  10. 10. ANAMNESIS • Antecedentes de enfermedades que causan trombocitosis reactiva: Traumatismos recientes, de esplenectomía, enfermedades neoplásicas, inflamatorias crónicas, o hemorragias. • Antecedentes de oclusión vascular arterial, venosa o de la microcirculación: Trombosis venosa de miembros inferiores, esplácnicas o de los senos durales, trombosis arteriales periféricas, coronarias o cerebrales, eritromelalgia. • Antecedentes hemorrágicos: Hemorragias gastrointestinales, cutáneas y/o mucosas. 10
  11. 11. EXAMEN FISICO Presencia de esplenomegalia + trombocitosis es sugestiva de síndrome mieloproliferativo crónico La hepatomegalia también se asocia con Trombocitosis primaria. 11
  12. 12. Exámenes complementarios • Estudios diagnósticos de trombocitosis: -Hemograma con recuento de plaquetas -Frotis de sangre periférica Permite: -Cuantificar la concentración plaquetaria , evaluar la morfología de plaquetas -Y buscar alteraciones en otras estirpes celulares hematológicas: Neutrofilis,cuerpos de Howell Jolly,formas grabulociticas inmaduras. 12
  13. 13. • Estudios de laboratorio para determinar la fisiopatologia de la trombocitosis: Permite: -Estudio cuantitativo y morfólogico de megacariocitos y otras progenies mieloides de la médula ósea -Medición de IL-6 en suero -Determinación de proteína C reactiva -Cultivo de colonias megacariocíticas en medio semisólido -Estudio de la mutación de la proteína JAK2 -Estudio citogenético de células de la médula ósea, estudios de agregación plaquetaria para analizar plaquetarias en síndromes mieloproliferativos crónicos. 13
  14. 14. Diagnóstico diferencial El principal diagnóstico se enfoca en diferenciar entre una trombocitosis primaria o secundaria ya que de esto depende el tratamiento y las complicaciones que implica c/u. 14
  15. 15. EL PACIENTE CON ANEMIA 15
  16. 16. Los pasos para seguir ante un paciente con síndrome anémico son: 1. Confirmación de anemia mediante laboratorio 2. Evaluación de la gravedad,agudeza y complicaciones+ 3. Determinación delo mecanimos patogénico 4. Diagnóstico de la causa y enfermedades asociadas 5. Tratamiento de la anemia y enfermedad de base. El diagnóstico de anemia es corroborado por el descenso de Hto de a Hb o el recuento de GB 16Sunday, March 29, 2020
  17. 17. En la evaluación de riesgo es importante la edad ya que px añosos tienen menor tolerancia a iguales grados de aemia que px jovenes,se tiene en cuenta patologías cardiovasculares,respiratorias y cerebrales asociadas. Se solicitan estudios complementarios de tres tipos: 17 a. Los valores obtenidos mediante analísis automatizados: Hto, Hb, recuento de GB, % y número de reticulocitos , el vol eritrocitario, Hb eritrocitaria b. El examen morfólogico de células sanguíneas en frotis sanguíneo c. Estudios como los de metabolismo del Fe,parametros de hemólisis y examen de médula ósea.
  18. 18. • Las anemias se dividen en Normocíticas,microcíticas y macrocíticas según el VCM ya sea este normal,aunmentado y disminuido. • El % corregido de reticulocitos separa las anemias regenerativas( reticulocitos aunmentados) de las anemias arregenerativas ( reticulocitos normales o disminuidos). 18
  19. 19. ANEMIA MICROCÍTICA Sunday, March 29, 2020 19
  20. 20. • Se define con un VCM menor a 80 fL, los estudios comprenden determinaciñon de la ferremia,transferrina,porcetnaje de saturaciñon de la transferrina y ferritina sérica. • El patrón típico es una anemia microcitica e hipocrómica con reticulocitos bajos,ferremia y ferritina desendidas con trasnferrina alta y porcentaje de saturación bajo. 20
  21. 21. • La presencia de hemosidrina en la medula en px con anemia excluye la ferropenia. • La anemia que acompaña a las enfermedad crónicas hematologicas se debe a una utilzación incorrecta de depositos de Fe que da lugar a una anemia microcitica • Otro grupo de anemias microcitícas son las talasemias 21
  22. 22. ANEMIAS NORMOCÍTICAS 22
  23. 23. ANEMIAS NORMOCÍTICAS VCM (80-100 ft) 23Sunday, March 29, 2020 ANEMIA DE TRASTORNOS CRÓNICOS FERREMIA TRANSFERRINA FERRITINA SÉRICA ICR POR < ERITROPOYETINA
  24. 24. ANEMIAS HEMOLÍTICAS • Aumento de reticulocitos • Poiquilocitos • Esquistocitos PRUEBAS DE DIAGNÓSTICO • Medición de haptoglobina • Hb libre en plasma • LDH • Bilirrubina indirecta • Prueba de Coombs ANEMIAS HEMOLÍTICAS AUTOINMUNES • Anticuerpos calientes o fríos o crioaglutininas 24 +LDH sérica y – haptoglobina: 90% E. Hemólisis
  25. 25. ETIOLOGÍA • Ferropenia + anemia de trastornos crónicos • Procesos hemolíticos + deficiencia de folatos • Megaloblastosis + pérdidas hemáticas 25 Nutrición Embarazo Lactancia Pérdida hemática: Enfermedad celíaca Anticuerpos antitransglutaminasa y/o anticuerpos antiendomisio Biopsia (2° duodeno) Dieta sin gluten
  26. 26. ETIOLOGÍA: HEMORRAGIAS CRÓNICAS • Gastrointestinal • Ginecológicos • SOMF: Bencedina o guayaco 26 ESOFAGITIS ÚLCERA GASTROINTESTINAL TUMORES PÓLIPOS TUMORES DIVERTÍCULOS LESIONES VASCULARES ANEMIAS DE TRASTORNOS CRÓNICOS Hto < 30% Hb <10 g/dl
  27. 27. ANEMIA MEGALOBLÁSTICA • Déficit de folatos • Déficit de vitamina D 27 Aporte dietario insuficiente Fármacos (citostáticos, cotrimoxazol, difenilhidantoína) Alcoholismo Requerimientos (embarazo, neoplasias, trastornos hemolíticos) Anemia perniciosa o gastrectomía o resecciones del íleon ANEMIA MACROCÍTICA NO MEGALOBLASTICA ALCOHOLISMO HIPOTIROIDISMO
  28. 28. • Enfermedad del tejido conectivo • Infección • Síndrome linfoproliferativo • Prótesis valvulares • Aneurismas de aorta • Microangiopatías trombóticas 28 LA MEJOR TRANSFUSIÓN ES LA QUE NO SE HACE ANEMIA HEMOLÍTICA FRAGMENTACIÓN GLOBULAR ANOMALÍAS CONGÉNITAS INTRA/EXTRACORPUSCULARES
  29. 29. EL PACIENTE CON ADENOMEGALIAS 29
  30. 30. ENFOQUE DIAGNÓSTICO • Marco de referencia clínico • Ubicación anatómica del grupo ganglionar afectado • Características semiológicas de ganglios enfermos • La forma localizada o generalizada de la afectación ganglionar 30
  31. 31. MARCO DE REFERENCIA CLÍNICO • EDAD • TIEMPO DE EVOLUCIÓN DE LA ENFERMEDAD • CONDUCTAS DE RIESGO PARA INFECCIÓN POR VIH • SÍNTOMAS SISTÉMICOS 31 0.4% 4% 40 años NEOPLASIA O INFECCIÓN ESPECÍFICA/ INFLAMACIÓN O INFECCIÓN DOLOROSA LINFOMA NO HODKING, TUBERCULOSIS, MICOSIS Y METÁSTASIS DEL SARCOMA DE KAPOSI FIEBRE, SUDORACIÓN, PÉRDIDA DE PESO /15-30 DÍAS
  32. 32. UBICACIÓN ANATÓMICA DEL GRUPO GANGLIONAR AFECTADO • Ganglios supraclaviculares • Ganglios occipitales CARACTERÍSTICAS SEMIOLÓGICAS DE LOS GANGLIOS ENFERMOS • Sensibilidad • Consistencia • Movimiento glandular 32 NEOPLASIA Indolora Duropétrea Adheridas INFECCIÓN Cambios inflamatorios Dolor Supuración LINFOMA Simétricas Consistencia firme Indoloras Móviles
  33. 33. Carácter localizado o generalizado de compromiso ganglionar 33 Afectación localizada cuando compromete ganglios del mismo grupo anatómico Enfermedad del área regional Son generalizadas cuando afectan a uno o mas ganglios de dos o más grupos anatómicos distintos Infecciosas, inmunológicas o neoplásica
  34. 34. A. Síndrome de adenomegalias superficiales localizadas o regionales 34 Es obligatorio investigar la presencia de una enfermedad infecciosa aguda o crónica, metástasis Se debe tener en cuenta: • Grupo ganglionar afectado • Enfermedades frecuentes de esa región • Coexistencia de una lesión primaria
  35. 35. Adenomegalia localizada con lesión primaria 35 Debe buscarse con estudio microbiológico o histopatológico Incluye el síndrome ulceroganglionar Síndrome de úlcera en una extremidad con adenomegalia regional: Piodermitis y celulitis Tuberculosis, arañazo de gato y esporotricosis
  36. 36. Adenomegalia localizada con lesión primaria 36 Síndrome de úlcera en la bucofaringe o el pabellón auricular con una adenomegalia cervical Tríada clásica: fiebre, exudado faríngeo y tumefacción ganglionar cervical; Infección por estreptococo Faringitis, chancro sifilítico, tuberculosis actinomicosis, otitis externa maligna, linfomas de amigala, neoplasias de lengua o cavum
  37. 37. Adenomegalia localizada con lesión primaria 37 Enfermedades venéreas: sífilis, herpes, chancro y linfogranuloma venéreo(coloración azul) SI no existe entrada genial, buscar en el orificio anal o recto Síndrome de úlcera con adenomegalias inguinales: Adenomegalia axilar con lesión mamaria Etiología más probable es cáncer de mama Examen físico no es concluyente Ganglios palpables no hay metástasis histológicas, ausencia indica presencia de está
  38. 38. Adenomegalia sin lesión primaria 38 El diagnóstico se realiza a través del estudio histológico o microbiológico Biopsia cuando la adenomegalia inexplicable persiste mas de 2 o 4 semanas Adenitis tuberculosa es la causa más frecuente de adenomegalia en el cuello
  39. 39. Síndrome de adenomegalias generalizadas 39 Constituyen el 25% de formas clínicas de presentación de enfermedades ganglionares Existen 4 grupos de pacientes: Adenomegalias generalizadas con una causa obvia: cuadro clínico es capaz de justificar el agrandamiento ganglionar(enfermedad del suero, dermatitis exfoliativa) La biopsia muestra incremento de células reticulares y espumosas No es necesario realizar mas exámenes para conocer la patología ganglionar
  40. 40. Adenomegalia con un síndrome mononucleósico 40 Fiebre, odinofagia y adenomegalias generalizadas, con esplenomegalia o sin ella Hemograma: mas del 50% de leucocitos deben ser mononucleares o 10 de cada 100 células blancas atípicas Prueba para detectar anticuerpos heterófilos a través del montest o reacción de Paul Bunnell Síndrome mononucleósico con anticuerpos hererófilos positivos Síndrome mononucleósico con anticuerpos hererófilos negativos Infección por virus Epstein Barr Infección por Citomegalovirus Virus de la rubeóla, adenovirus, VHB, VHS
  41. 41. Síndrome de adenomegalias generalizadas 41 Adenomegalia generalizad en paciente con conductas de riesgo para VIH Detección de anticuerpos para VIH Se correlacionan con la etapa inicial de la enfermedad En pacientes positivos realizar biopsia Hiperplasia linfoidea, Linfoma no Hodgkin asociado al VIH, infección por micobacterias, sarcoma de kapossi, enfermedad de Hodgkin
  42. 42. Síndrome de adenomegalias generalizadas 42 • Adenomegalia generalizada sin orientación clínica: • Aplicar misma metodología para adenomegalia regional sin lesión(biopsia ganglionar) • Puede ser una forma de presentación de tuberculosis miliar
  43. 43. Supuración de ganglios linfáticos 43 • Adenitis supurada en el cuello o extremidades: infecciones piógenas y micóticas • Adenitis inguinal supurada: linfogranuloma venéreo • Adenitis cervical superficial con fistulación: tuberculosis, actinomicosis • Adenitis supurada occipital: pediculosis del cuero cabelludo • Adenitis supurada supraepitroclear , axilar e inguinal: enfermedad por arañazo de gato Se debe realizar: punción – aspiración a través de piel sana Biopsia quirúrgica con cultivo
  44. 44. Supuración de ganglios linfáticos 44 Adenomegalias localizas de evolución subaguda en axila, ingle Contacto con gato Ausencia de otra enfermedad Hallazgos histológicos de inflamación granulomatosa Anticuerpos para B. hensalae Respuesta a los antibióticos Involución espontanea
  45. 45. PUNCIÓN Y BIOPSIA GANGLIONAR 45  La biopsia por punción- aspiración con aguja fina habitualmente guiada por ecografía o tomografía computarizada permite obtener material ganglionar para estudio citológico, microbiológico y técnicas de diagnóstico molecular (se utiliza para corroborar las metástasis ganglionares).  Útil en la evaluación de adenomegalias en pacientes con VIH positivos y si no se concreta deberá realizar una biopsia quirúrgica del ganglio patológico  En las adenomegalias generalizadas se resecan las que son más patológicas y la elección es descendente de preferencia es supraclavicular, cuello, axila e ingles  Si la adenomegalia es única no hay elección  Se evitaran los ganglios inguinales por la patología inflamatoria y cicatrizal que los afecta y a los subangulomaxilares.  No se aceptara un diagnóstico intraoperatorio de linfoma mediante biopsia por congelación de un ganglio linfático.
  46. 46. 46 REALIZACIÓN DE LA BIOPSIA o El ganglio debe ser sometido a una extirpación completa para evitar una lesión focal. o no hay que comprimir, atricionar o fragmentar el ganglio linfático para permitir un examen citohistológico correcto. ACTITUD SOBRE LA PIEZA EXTIRPADA: Si es pequeño <0.5 cm se lo sumerge en liquido fijador y si es de mayor tamaño debe cortarse el ganglio en dos mitades con cuidado para no eliminar la cápsula del órgano. RESULTADOS: En pacientes que no padecen neoplasia o enfermedad sistémica y RT normal conduce en el 40-63% del diagnóstico.
  47. 47. PACIENTE CON ESPLENOMEGALIA 47 La presencia de derrame pleural o pericárdico, el contenido gástrico de alimentos después de las comidas o la materia fecal en el ángulo esplénico del colon puede asociarse con resultados falsos. • La masa palpable es el bazo? • Todo bazo palpable es una esplenomegalia? • Cuales son los mecanismos y las enfermedades responsables de esplenomegalia? • Está acompañada por alteración de la función esplénica?
  48. 48. CARACTERÍSTICAS SEMIOLÓGICAS Y RADIOLÓGICAS DEL BAZO 48 La palpación de un órgano en el hipocondrio izquierdo por debajo del reborde costal entre la IX y XI costilla de situación superficial que impide la introducción de la mano entre la masa y el reborde costal de amplia movilidad inspiratoria de arriba hacia abajo y de derecha a izquierda permite el diagnóstico de esplenomegalia. El hallazgo de esplenomegalia implica un aumento de 2-3 veces el volumen normal del órgano y cuando más grande es el tamaño del bazo mayor es la probabilidad de que se asocie a una enfermedad transcendente
  49. 49. 49 Se denomina esplenomegalia masiva al bazo agrandado que se palpa a mas de 8 cm por debajo del reborde costal La palpación esplénica debe evaluar además del tamaño, consistencia y la sensibilidad, la forma del bazo y la superficie uniformemente lisa. Las esplenomegalias blandas y dolorosas orientan hacia un proceso agudo inflamatorio o infeccioso como la endocarditis infecciosa. El aumento de tamaño del bazo es característico de la trombosis de la vena esplénica o acompaña a los brotes febriles de la enfermedad de Hodgkin Hipertensión portal (lento)
  50. 50. 50 La auscultación esplénica puede detectar brotes de periesplenitis o soplos vasculares sistólicos orientados de una aneurisma de la arteria esplénica. Las radiografías simples puede identificar calcificaciones esplénicas La ecografía un procedimiento diagnóstico económico y sin radiaciones ionizantes. La medición del eje cefalocaudal (valor normal 13cm) que correlaciona adecuadamente con el volumen del órgano siendo la prueba muy utilizada para medir el tamaño esplénico.
  51. 51. 51 Tomografía computarizada es un método mas reproducible que la ecografía. Permite determinar el tamaño del bazo con una exactitud 5%, además informa sobre la estructura del órgano y datos sobre la probable etiología de la esplenomegalia. Resonancia magnética costo mas elevado no ofrece ventajas comparativas sobre TC o a ecografía La angiografía esplénica en la actualidad se utiliza como procedimiento terapéutico en algunas enfermedades del bazo La tomografía por emisión de positrones con 18-fluorodesoxiglucosa es un procedimiento novedoso cuyo uso está ampliándose en el estudio de las esplenomegalias de las enfermedades linfoprolifetrativas, metastásicas sólidas y enfermedades inflamatorias
  52. 52. Etiopatogenia y fisiopatología 52 • ESPLENOMEGALIA: • Es un signo inespecífico, trascendente • Requiere siempre una evaluación diagnóstica -Examen de rutina -Sensación de peso en la mitad superior izquierda del abdomen -Dolor en el hipocondrio homolateral izquierdo de carácter pleurítico y propagado a hombro homolateral -Caquexia -Anemia, leucopenia, plaquetopenia o pancitopenia -Ictericia y/o fiebre -Bulto en abdomen
  53. 53. 53 • Mecanismo para agrandamiento de bazo: -Proliferación reactiva de las células linfoides -Infiltración por células neoplásicas, sustancias extrañas o macrófagos cargados de lípidos -Eritropoyesis extramedular -Proliferación de células fagocíticas -Congestión vascular
  54. 54. 1.- Esplenomegalia de causa infecciosa e inflamatoria 54 • El bazo depura baterias, atrapa y procesa anígeos • Produce anicuerpos IgG específicos • Sitio de alojamiento, proliferacióny transformación de linfocitos • Elimina parásitos intraeritrocitarios (p.ej: Plasmodium) • Infecciones sistémicas • Esplenomegalia + infección bacteriana = sepsis (EI, fiebre tifoidea, Tb)
  55. 55. 2.- Esplenomegalia por destrucción exagerada de células de la sangre 55 • Hipertensión portal + infección = esplenomegalia • Cirrosis hepática – ICC = esplenomegalia • Trombosis de la vena esplénica (traumatismo abdominal, cáncer de páncreas y cáncer de estómago) 3.- Esplenomegalia por congestión venosa • Eliminar glóbulos rojos envejecidos • Anemias hemolíticas congénitos (esferocitosis hereditaria, talasemia mayor, déficit de piruvato cinasa) y adquiridos (anemia hemolítica autoinmune) y constituye el síndrome de Felty (artristis reumatoidea, esplenomegalia y leucopenia/neutropenia)
  56. 56. 4.- Esplenomegalia de los procesos mieloproliferativos 56 • Expansión masiva de la serie mieloide ( Leucemia mieloide crónica) • Bazo como sitio de eritropoyesis extramedular (mielofibrosis con metaplasia mieloide, policitemia vera) 5.- Esplenomegalia infiltrativa • Bazo aumentado de tamaño por infiltrado de tejido granulomatoso en parénquima (sarcoidosis), sustancia amiloide, macrófagos esplénicos, lípidos no digeribles (enfermedad de Gaucher)
  57. 57. 6.- Esplenomegalia neoplásica 57 • Linfomas y leucemias • Linfomas (único signo) • Neoplasias no hematológicas (rara metástasis) • Ausencia de linfáticos aferentes • Cáncer de mama o el melanoma maligno 7.- Esplenomegalia de causa rara • Endocrinopatías • Quistes • Hemangiomas
  58. 58. Enfoque diagnóstico 58 • Consume bebidas alcohólicas • Hábitos sexuales • Drogas IV • Residencia en áreas endémicas • Antecedentes familiares • Termometría clínica = infección o hemopatía • Examen de la piel y mucosas = ictericia, anemia, prurito generalizado • Auscultación cardíaca = soplos e infección: EI • Hallazgo de ganglios semiológicamente patológicos • Examen de abdomen = cirrosis hepática, síndromes mieloproliferativos, linfomas o anemia hemolítica • Examen de orina = anemia hemolítica o enfermedad hepatocelular
  59. 59. 59
  60. 60. Hiperesplenismo 60 • La esplenomegalia, independientemente de la causa que la genere, puede determinar un hiperesplenismo: a) Anemia, leucopenia o trombocitopenia aislada o combinada b) Médula ósea normal o hiperplásica para las series citopénicas c) Esplenomegalia d) Corrección de las anormalidades después de la esplenectomía
  61. 61. Hipoesplenismo 61 • Alteraciones hematológicas • Infecciones graves (predisposición) EXTENDIDO DE SANGRE PERIFÉRICA • Acantocitos • Eritrocitos fragmentados • Cuerpos de Howel-Jolly • Cuerpos de Heinz • Células nucleadas de la serie roja Ausencia de función esplénica Ausencia de estos en paciente esplenectomizado – Sospechar en presencia de bazo/s supernumerario/s El hipoesplenismo incrementa 1,5 a 10% la posibilidad de sufrir infecciones graves
  62. 62. 62
  63. 63. Gracias 63

