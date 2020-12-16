Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CONCEPTUL DE COMUNICARE
“Comunicarea înseamnă putere Cei care îi stapînesc modul de utilizare pot schimba modul în care percep și modul în care su...
 “Comunicarea este trimiterea şi primirea mesajului de la o persoană la alta” [Ston Decoven]  “Comunicarea este procesul...
Comunicarea include Arta de a acţiona Arta de a vorbi Arta de a scrie Arta de a tace Arta de a asculta
Comunicarea în cadrul organizaţiei
Co – Co – Co ! Comunicare Colaborare Coordonare
Modalităţi de comunicare Comunicare pe orizontală Comunicare pe verticală
COMUNICAREA CU PUBLICUL - vinderea produselor/serviciilor organizaţiei COMUNICAREAÎN ORGANIZAŢIE COMUNICAREA INSTITUŢIONAL...
STILURI DE COMUNICARE
 Stilul pasiv („laissez-faire“, permisiv): evită confruntările, conflictele, îşi doreşte ca toată lumea să fie mulţumită,...
 Stilul agresiv (autoritaritarist): blamează şi îi acuză pe ceilalţi, încalcă regulile, este insensibil la sentimentele c...
 Stilul asertiv (democratic): exprimă emoţiile şi convingerile fără a afecta şi ataca drepturile celorlalţi, comunică dir...
Elementele sistemului funcţional al comunicării depline Emiţător Codificare Mijloc de comunicare DecodificareMesaj Recepto...
Comunicare orală Comunicare scrisă  Comunicare verbală  Comunicare nonverbală  Comunicare paraverbală  Mesaje scrise M...
EMIŢĂTORUL RECEPTORUL  Cui transmite?  Cu ce scop?  Ce transmite?  Cînd transmite?  Cum?  Unde?  Să fie atent;  Să...
AMBII  Să fie atenţi;  Să evite erorile de emisie- recepţie;  Să verifice dacă mesajul a fost înţeles corect;  Să ia î...
 Oamenii comunică tot timpul de 100.000 de ani încoace  Fiecare om vorbeşte, în medie, o oră pe zi, adică 2,5 ani din vi...
8 conceptul de comunicare recapitulare-17_11_2020
8 conceptul de comunicare recapitulare-17_11_2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

8 conceptul de comunicare recapitulare-17_11_2020

10 views

Published on

Conceptul de comunicare

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

8 conceptul de comunicare recapitulare-17_11_2020

  1. 1. CONCEPTUL DE COMUNICARE
  2. 2. “Comunicarea înseamnă putere Cei care îi stapînesc modul de utilizare pot schimba modul în care percep și modul în care sunt ei însiși percepuți de lume” (Anthoni Robbins)
  3. 3.  “Comunicarea este trimiterea şi primirea mesajului de la o persoană la alta” [Ston Decoven]  “Comunicarea este procesul împărtăşirii cu o altă persoană sau cu alte persoane a cunoştinţelor, intereselor, atitudinilor, opiniilor, sentimentelor şi ideilor” [Larry A. Samvar, Jack Milts]
  4. 4. Comunicarea include Arta de a acţiona Arta de a vorbi Arta de a scrie Arta de a tace Arta de a asculta
  5. 5. Comunicarea în cadrul organizaţiei
  6. 6. Co – Co – Co ! Comunicare Colaborare Coordonare
  7. 7. Modalităţi de comunicare Comunicare pe orizontală Comunicare pe verticală
  8. 8. COMUNICAREA CU PUBLICUL - vinderea produselor/serviciilor organizaţiei COMUNICAREAÎN ORGANIZAŢIE COMUNICAREA INSTITUŢIONALĂ - promovarea imaginii organizaţiei către alte instituţii COMUNICAREA INTERNĂ - informarea salariaţilor, crearea unei coeziuni, a unei mentalităţi de grup în cadrul personalului organizaţiei
  9. 9. STILURI DE COMUNICARE
  10. 10.  Stilul pasiv („laissez-faire“, permisiv): evită confruntările, conflictele, îşi doreşte ca toată lumea să fie mulţumită, fără a ţine însă cont de drepturile sau dorinţele sale personale  O astfel de persoană nu face cereri, nu solicită ceva anume, nu se implică în cîştigarea unor drepturi sau în apărarea unor opinii
  11. 11.  Stilul agresiv (autoritaritarist): blamează şi îi acuză pe ceilalţi, încalcă regulile, este insensibil la sentimentele celorlalţi, nu-şi respectă colegii, consideră că au întotdeauna dreptate, rezolvă problemele prin violenţă, consideră că cei din jurul său sunt adesea nedrepţi cu el, este sarcastic şi utilizează adesea critica în comunicare, este ostil şi furios;  Se menţine la o anumită distanţă de grup;  Generează tensiuni, agresivitate, stres;
  12. 12.  Stilul asertiv (democratic): exprimă emoţiile şi convingerile fără a afecta şi ataca drepturile celorlalţi, comunică direct, deschis şi onest cîştigînd respectul prietenilor şi colegilor, are capacitatea de a iniţia, menţine şi încheia o conversaţie în mod plăcut, exprimă emoţiile negative fără a se simţi stînjenit sau a-l ataca pe celălalt, are abilitatea de a solicita sau a refuza cereri, îşi exprimă emoţiile pozitive, face şi acceptă complimente,;  Conducătorul asertiv prezintă criteriile comune de apreciere, de lăudare, de criticare pe care le respectă în comun cu colegii;  El se comportă, într-un fel, ca un membru al grupului;
  13. 13. Elementele sistemului funcţional al comunicării depline Emiţător Codificare Mijloc de comunicare DecodificareMesaj Receptor Răspuns Nu mă interesează Da, mă interesează Reacţia inversă (Feed-back) Zgomot (Perturbaţii) Nu mă interesează incă
  14. 14. Comunicare orală Comunicare scrisă  Comunicare verbală  Comunicare nonverbală  Comunicare paraverbală  Mesaje scrise Moduri de comunicare Nivele de comunicare
  15. 15. EMIŢĂTORUL RECEPTORUL  Cui transmite?  Cu ce scop?  Ce transmite?  Cînd transmite?  Cum?  Unde?  Să fie atent;  Să asculte activ;  Să confirme înţelegerea corectă
  16. 16. AMBII  Să fie atenţi;  Să evite erorile de emisie- recepţie;  Să verifice dacă mesajul a fost înţeles corect;  Să ia în calcul şi eventualele distorsiuni sau perturbări;  Să fie în deplină concordanţă asupra conotaţiei aceluiaşi cuvînt.
  17. 17.  Oamenii comunică tot timpul de 100.000 de ani încoace  Fiecare om vorbeşte, în medie, o oră pe zi, adică 2,5 ani din viaţa lui  Dacă s-ar înregistra toate cuvintele rostite de un om în cursul vieţii lui, s-ar obţine 1.000 de volume a cîte 400 de pagini fiecare

×