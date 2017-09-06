Estudio Fase ii 2017

Estudio Fase II Dr. Daniel Agüero V Residente Oncología Médica Junio 2017
Objetivo Estudio Fase II Características Principales Fase II Ejemplo de Estudio Fase II
Estudio Fase II: - Proporcionar información preliminar sobre la eficacia del tratamiento. - Son estudios terapéuticos expl...
Responder la pregunta del Protocolo con una confianza razonable Minimizar el Nº de pacientes tratados con un agente inapro...
Objetivo Resultado/Meta Variable Determinar Eficacia Recomendar o no estudios posteriores con el tratamiento Tasa de Respu...
Estos estudios se realizan con un Nº limitado de pacientes para estudiar una actividad biológica específica, el control o ...
Características Fase II Una Rama 15-40 pctes Control Histórico Evalua Respuesta, Toxicidad, dosis. Si Efecto Antitumoral d...
Sin Embargo, en ocasiones un grupo control, puede ayudar: - No Sobrestimar los Efectos de un Tratamiento dado. - Valorar d...
- Randomizados en Fase II - En estos casos, existe una comparación implicita, pero fuera del marco del diseño experimental
- Este diseño no tiene, en modo alguno, suficiente poder estadístico para hacer comparaciones, sólo alcanza para hacer est...
Características Fase II Randomizado Esquemas Combinados requieren comparación para evaluar efectividad de Nueva Droga, per...
- Terapias que ya se saben son Activas: Ejemplo RDT - Estudios en Cirugía, prevención - Adyuvancia No Necesitan Fase II al...
Fundamento • Estandar CPNCP avanzado: Carboplatino / Paclitaxel con Bevacizumab. • Paclitaxel: Dificultades en su administ...
Nab Paclitaxel + Carboplatino + Bev 1ª Linea CPNCP Avanzado No Escamoso: * Estudio Fase II, Abierto, 1 Brazo - Estadios II...
- Exclusión: - Embarazo/Lactancia - Neuropatia Periferica ≥G1 - Comorbilidad importante - Neoplasia sincrónica. - Mx SNC N...
ESTADISTICA - Endpoint 1º: TR - Endpoint 2º: TP, DR, Seguridad SG 1-2 a, EE ≥16s, QoL - Metodo Binominal: IC 95% - Tasa R....
SG: Reynolds C, et al Journal of Thoracic Oncology, 2009
SLP: Reynolds C, et al Journal of Thoracic Oncology, 2009
TAP: Reynolds C, et al Journal of Thoracic Oncology, 2009
Fármacos N:50 Mediana Ciclos con 3 Drogas 4 Nº pacientes 4 – 5 ciclos 19 Intensidad de Dosis: Nab-Paclitaxel 98.1% Carbopl...
Nº y % pctes Best response, n 48  PR 15 (31.3)  SD 26 (54.2)  PD 2 (4.2)  CBR (CR PR SD ≥6m) 26 (54.2)  No assessment...
EA Grado3 Grado 4 Total % Hematologicos: - Leucopenia 2 0 2 4.2 - Neutropenia 8 18 26 54.2 - Trombocitopenia 4 1 5 10.4 No...
Conclusión: • La combinación de Nab-paclitaxel- Carboplatino y Bevacizumab fue bien tolerado destacando como Toxicidad: Ne...
Estudio Fase II Dr. Daniel Agüero V Residente Oncología Médica Junio 2017
Estudio Fase ii 2017
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Estudio Fase ii 2017

20 views

Published on

Estudio Fase II 2017

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
20
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • No sobrestimar los efectos de un tratamiento dado ( si el Nº de pacientes que responden es inusualmente alto para un tratamiento nuevo, y lo es en igual forma para un tratamiento estandar administrado a un grupo control seleccionado de forma randomizada, la razon sera la selección de pacientes mas que la extraordinaria eficacioa del tratamiento nuevo)
  • El caso típico es cuando se intenta decidir entre dos regímenes de eficacia similar, para concluir cuál será el
    seleccionado para estudios más definitivos. El diseño llamado de Simon, Wittes y Ellenberg (SWE) permite
    confrontar las tasas de respuesta en múltiples ramas de tratamiento utilizando un ranking y un procedimiento de
    selección play-the-winner. El tamaño de la muestra está basado en la probabilidad preespecificada de seleccionar
    el mejor tratamiento si el resultado de la rama sobrepasa los de las ramas inferiores al menos por una cantidad
    previamente establecida. En este diseño, el error de falso positivo no está controlado, y puede ir desde el 20 hasta
    el 40%, en algunos casos. De este modo, su alcance para hacer comparaciones es muy limitado. Sirve para
    seleccionar la rama que produce los mejores resultados entre varias, pero independientemente de si ninguno de
    los regímenes estudiados funciona, alguno lo hace, o todos funcionan bien.
  • Estos Estudios son los Primeros en Evaluar Pacientes Voluntarios que sufren de la Enfermedad hacia la cual está dirigido el Nuevo Fármaco
  • Los criterios de exclusión incluyeron embarazo o lactancia materna, preexistentes
    Neuropatía periférica del Instituto Nacional del Cáncer
    Grado 1, enfermedad renal significativa o proteinuria, activa
    Enfermedad cardiaca, antecedentes de trastornos convulsivos u otros
    malignidad. Además, existían extensos criterios estándar de exclusión
    Para la administración de bevacizumab: , hemoptisis macroscópica
    (? 1/2 cucharadita de sangre roja), angina inestable o el uso de
    Anticoagulación terapéutica.
  • Reason for nonevaluability
    Discontinued in cycle 1 4
    No baseline tumor measurement entered 1

    • Estudio Fase ii 2017

    1. 1. Estudio Fase II Dr. Daniel Agüero V Residente Oncología Médica Junio 2017
    2. 2. Objetivo Estudio Fase II Características Principales Fase II Ejemplo de Estudio Fase II
    3. 3. Estudio Fase II: - Proporcionar información preliminar sobre la eficacia del tratamiento. - Son estudios terapéuticos exploratorios. Objetivo:
    4. 4. Responder la pregunta del Protocolo con una confianza razonable Minimizar el Nº de pacientes tratados con un agente inapropiado Llegar lo antes posible al siguiente paso de la investigación: Ensayo Clínico Comparativo Son Propósitos Estratégicos de un Fase II:
    5. 5. Objetivo Resultado/Meta Variable Determinar Eficacia Recomendar o no estudios posteriores con el tratamiento Tasa de Respuesta: La proporción de pacientes que se benefician en una forma determinada a priori en el protocolo Determinar Toxicidad Ampliar la descripcion de patrones de toxicidad. Recomendar pautas de manejo de Toxicidad Toxicidad Determinar Farmacocinética Completar información Farmacocinética Parámetros de Farmacocinética Determinar Farmacodinamia Ampliar información del modo de acción del fármaco en el organismo Parametros Moleculares Determinar Viabilidad tratamiento Posibilidades reales de administrar un tratamiento a una poblacion de pacientes Nº o % pacientes que completan el tratamiento, etc. Son Estudios destinados a Identificar:
    6. 6. Estos estudios se realizan con un Nº limitado de pacientes para estudiar una actividad biológica específica, el control o la prevención de una enfermedad. Los estudios precoces en fase II no suelen utilizar grupos paralelos ni ser randomizados.
    7. 7. Características Fase II Una Rama 15-40 pctes Control Histórico Evalua Respuesta, Toxicidad, dosis. Si Efecto Antitumoral de droga en estudio justifica un Fase III En Resumen:
    8. 8. Sin Embargo, en ocasiones un grupo control, puede ayudar: - No Sobrestimar los Efectos de un Tratamiento dado. - Valorar de forma paralela dos compuestos analogos - Elegir el mejor esquema terapeutico o la mejor combinacion entre varios con eficacia supuestamente similar
    9. 9. - Randomizados en Fase II - En estos casos, existe una comparación implicita, pero fuera del marco del diseño experimental
    10. 10. - Este diseño no tiene, en modo alguno, suficiente poder estadístico para hacer comparaciones, sólo alcanza para hacer estimaciones. - Sin embargo, su utilidad es incuestionable a la hora de seleccionar de entre varias pautas la mejor para ser investigada en estudios más amplios y, asi evitar pérdidas de tiempo. - Por tanto, estos estudios no están diseñados para hacer comparaciones.
    11. 11. Características Fase II Randomizado Esquemas Combinados requieren comparación para evaluar efectividad de Nueva Droga, pero sin poder Estadistico Estimación Mayor “n” Drogas Nuevas pueden ser activas sin Disminuir Tamaño Tumoral PFS Desarrollo Biomarcadores Predictivos En Resumen:
    12. 12. - Terapias que ya se saben son Activas: Ejemplo RDT - Estudios en Cirugía, prevención - Adyuvancia No Necesitan Fase II algunas circunstancias: Estos Estudios pueden pasar de Fase I a III Directamente, diseñandolo (III) con buenos criterios de detención precoz
    13. 13. Fundamento • Estandar CPNCP avanzado: Carboplatino / Paclitaxel con Bevacizumab. • Paclitaxel: Dificultades en su administración (Infusión) • Nab-Paclitaxel: Supera estas dificultades y ofrece teoricamente ventajas en Eficacia • Nab-Paclitaxel + Carboplatino + Bev: Este Ensayo evalua la combinación en CPNCP No Escamoso Estadios avanzados (Estadio IIIB / IV).
    14. 14. Nab Paclitaxel + Carboplatino + Bev 1ª Linea CPNCP Avanzado No Escamoso: * Estudio Fase II, Abierto, 1 Brazo - Estadios IIIb/IV (+) por histología o citología. - Inoperables c/Enf. Medible RECIST - RDT previa: fuera de campo radiacion o progresión. - No QMT previa - ECOG 0-1 - Mayor 18 años - Buena Función Sistémica (N: 50) Nab-Paclitaxel 300 mg / m2 ev + Carboplatino AUC 6 y Bevacizumab 15 mg / kg . Día 1 de cada ciclo de 21d (N:48) Reynolds C, et al Journal of Thoracic Oncology, 2009 - Endpoint 1º: TR
    15. 15. - Exclusión: - Embarazo/Lactancia - Neuropatia Periferica ≥G1 - Comorbilidad importante - Neoplasia sincrónica. - Mx SNC Nab Paclitaxel + Carboplatino + Bev 1ª Linea CPNCP Avanzado No Escamoso: Reynolds C, et al Journal of Thoracic Oncology, 2009 N: 50 Edad 67 Mujeres 56% Raza Blanca 80% ECOG 0 52% Adenocarcinoma 86% Previo: Cx /RDT 30% - 8% Mx LN-Hepatico-Oseo 28% Sitios con Mx 1 en 38%
    16. 16. ESTADISTICA - Endpoint 1º: TR - Endpoint 2º: TP, DR, Seguridad SG 1-2 a, EE ≥16s, QoL - Metodo Binominal: IC 95% - Tasa R.Global: Analisis por Metodos Descriptivos - Se midio mediana y duración Respuesta y Enf. Estable ≥16s - Incidencia y Grados de Toxicidad se analizo y tabuló G3-4 - En Población de intención de tratar: - Kaplan Meier: PFS y Sobrevida - Cada 3 m se calcularon estos puntos y se generaron Curvas Sobrevida por Software Stadistca - Para Cálculo de Sobrevida y Mortalidad: Si faltaba fecha defunción se utilizó fecha de último contacto con pcte y si esta no existia, se usaba última dosis entregada
    17. 17. SG: Reynolds C, et al Journal of Thoracic Oncology, 2009
    18. 18. SLP: Reynolds C, et al Journal of Thoracic Oncology, 2009
    19. 19. TAP: Reynolds C, et al Journal of Thoracic Oncology, 2009
    20. 20. Fármacos N:50 Mediana Ciclos con 3 Drogas 4 Nº pacientes 4 – 5 ciclos 19 Intensidad de Dosis: Nab-Paclitaxel 98.1% Carboplatino 97.1% Bevacizumab 99.1% Reducción Dosis o Dosis Atrasada 37.5% Razón Toxicidad DOSIS:
    21. 21. Nº y % pctes Best response, n 48  PR 15 (31.3)  SD 26 (54.2)  PD 2 (4.2)  CBR (CR PR SD ≥6m) 26 (54.2)  No assessment 5 Razones Descontinuación N: 50 Nº y % pctes  Completaron Estudio 17 (34)  Efectos Adversos 16 (32)  Peticion Investigador 1 (2)  Progresión Enfermedad) 11 (22)  Sin consentimiento o Se Negaron a Tto 5 (10)  Sobrevivientes 20 40) Nº y % pctes Causa de Muerte 30  Progresión Enf. 26 (86.7)  EPOC 1 (3.3)  TEP 1 (3.3)  Hemorragia Pulmonar 1 (3.3)  Suicidio 1 (3.3) Eficacia
    22. 22. EA Grado3 Grado 4 Total % Hematologicos: - Leucopenia 2 0 2 4.2 - Neutropenia 8 18 26 54.2 - Trombocitopenia 4 1 5 10.4 No Hematológico: Anorexia 2 0 2 4.2 Constipación 3 0 3 6.3 Diarrea 2 0 2 4.2 Fatiga 6 2 8 16.7 Neutropenia Febril 3 2 5 10.4 Neuropatia 5 0 5 10.4 N. Periférica 2 0 2 4.2 Toxicidad:
    23. 23. Conclusión: • La combinación de Nab-paclitaxel- Carboplatino y Bevacizumab fue bien tolerado destacando como Toxicidad: Neutropenia moderada. • Los Eventos Adversos Fueron Manejables. • Los resultados de Sobrevida son alentadores e indican que esta combinación tiene una actividad prometedora como Tratamiento de Primera línea en pacientes con CPNCP No Escamososo
    24. 24. Estudio Fase II Dr. Daniel Agüero V Residente Oncología Médica Junio 2017

    ×