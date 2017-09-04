CONFLICTO AMBIENTAL EN VENEZUELA, COMBUSTIBLES FÓSILES. DANIELA MARIA GUEDEZ 26.540.699
Conflicto ambiental en Venezuela

  1. 1. CONFLICTO AMBIENTAL EN VENEZUELA, COMBUSTIBLES FÓSILES. DANIELA MARIA GUEDEZ 26.540.699
  2. 2. EL CONFLICTO La degeneración que esta sufriendo nuestro planeta por la utilización en grandes cantidades de los derivados de combustibles fósiles como gasolina, carbón, gas, entre otros. En Venezuela, durante los años 80 se emitió una cantidad de dos mil quinientas setenta millones de toneladas de Dióxido de Carbono (CO2)a la atmosfera, con un contenido de setecientos millones de toneladas de carbono. Y de esta manera se emitieron setenta millones de toneladas anuales durante esta década. De esta manera se evidencia que debido a la acumulación de carbono en la atmosfera terrestre es parcialmente responsable de lo que es conocido como el efecto invernadero. Cuyas consecuencias pueden ser grandes variaciones en el clima, aumento y contaminación de las aguas, la desaparición de especies de fauna y flora, así como también la aparición de enfermedades.
  3. 3. MANEJO DEL CONFLICTO • Una de las maneras de contrarrestar la contaminación de la contaminación atmosférica es la plantación de nuevos arboles, estas son necesarios debido a que representan una cubierta vegetal natural. Estas plantaciones también pueden utilizarse para proteger y recuperar cuencas hidrográficas asegurando el flujo de agua para el consumo domestico, debido a que la existencia de vegetación permite que el agua sea apta para el consumo humano. • La disminución de vehículos que usen los derivados de los combustibles fósiles. • El correcto manejo de los residuos de estas materias primas. • Evitar arrojar los residuos a ríos, lagos, mares… • Aplicar las políticas ambientales que sean necesarias para el buen uso y manejo de los residuos.
  4. 4. LEYES QUE REGULAN LAS POLÍTICAS AMBIENTALES • Resolución Nro.141publicada el 22/04/98, emanada por el ministerio de energía y minas. • Gaceta oficial de la republica bolivariana de Venezuela nro. 36.450 publicada el 11 de mayo de 1998. • Gaceta oficial nro. 37.323 publicada el 13 de noviembre del 2001. por la cual se promulga del decreto con fuerza de ley orgánica de hidrocarburos. • Ley Orgánica del Ambiente.

