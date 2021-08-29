Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITECNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” SEDE: CARACAS (SAIA INTERNACIONAL) Línea de Tiempo La Historia de la...
ORIGEN 30.000 A.C – 10.000 A.C ORIGEN 8.000 años A.C. INGENIERÍA EGIPCIA 2.700 años A.C. PRIMER INGENIERO DE LA HISTORIA 1...
IMPERIO ROMANO 312 años A.C. INGENIERÍA ORIENTAL 100 años D.C. EDAD MEDIA 476 años D.C. INGENIERIA EUROPEA 1.500 años D.C....
SOCIEDAD PRECAPITALISTA Siglo XVIII En este tiempo la ingeniería revolucionó en todos los aspectos de la vida humana. La m...
ANÁLISIS La ingeniería no debe su existencia a un decreto real ni fue creada por alguna legislación. Ha evolucionado y se ...
T.S.U. KEYLA FLORES Bibliografía • Mira la Historia / Mitología. (21 de noviembre de 2020). LAS 7 MARAVILLAS DEL MUNDO ANT...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 29, 2021
3 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Líneal de Tiempo

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 29, 2021
3 views

La Historia de la Ingeniería

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4.5/5)
Free
Making Sense of Anxiety and Stress: A Comprehensive Stress Management Toolkit Saarim Aslam
(5/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
Quiet Your Inner Critic: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Get Gutsy and Play Bigger Becky Mollenkamp ACC
(4/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Líneal de Tiempo

  1. 1. INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITECNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” SEDE: CARACAS (SAIA INTERNACIONAL) Línea de Tiempo La Historia de la Ingeniería ESTUDIANTE: KEYLA FLORES C.I. 20.328.241 30 DE AGOSTO DE 2021 PROFESORA: PATRICIA MARQUEZ
  2. 2. ORIGEN 30.000 A.C – 10.000 A.C ORIGEN 8.000 años A.C. INGENIERÍA EGIPCIA 2.700 años A.C. PRIMER INGENIERO DE LA HISTORIA 1.700 años A.C. CIVILIZACIÓN GRIEGA 1.400 años A.C. Atrás, muy atrás, en la prehistoria inicia nuestro viaje que abarca desde que los seres humanos empezaron a elaborar herramientas de piedra hasta el descubrimiento y uso de metales. Hace 500.000 años, en la edad de piedra en la época de los Paleolítico, cuando los hombres eran nómadas, cazadores y recolectores. En esa época las herramientas usadas, para resolver problemas, eran de piedra tallada. La madera, los huesos y otros materiales también fueron utilizados pero la piedra fue utilizada para fabricar herramientas y armas, de corte o percusión. El Neolítico se caracteriza por un cambio muy importante en las actividades y formas de vida del hombre. El hombre se hace sedentario: Sin duda, es el elemento más novedoso y significativo de este periodo. La creación de poblados y la explotación de la zona sin necesidad de nomadismo. Cuando el hombre se estableció en un lugar y se dedicó a la agricultura y al pastoreo, empezó a producir vasijas de cerámica y herramientas de piedra pulida; marcó un cambio en la época, recibiendo el nombre de Neolítico. Los egipcios han realizado algunas de las obras mas grandiosas de la ingeniería de todos los tiempos, como el muro de la ciudad de Menfis y las pirámides. Es conocida por la grandiosidad de sus obras arquitectónicas: las pirámides de Keops, Kefren y Micerinos protegidas por la gran Esfinge. El primer ingeniero reconocido en la historia fue Imhotep, quien es reconocido por la elaboración y diseño de pirámide escalonada de Zoser. Permitió que sus sucesores y las demás civilizaciones pudieran edificar estructuras utilizando la geometría, aritmética y la física. La decadencia de la civilización egipcia desplazó el centro del conocimiento a la isla de Creta y después, alrededor de 1400 a. C., hacia la antigua ciudad de Micenas en Grecia. Sus sistemas de distribución de agua y riego fueron parecidos al de los egipcios, pero mejoraron los materiales y su manipulación. Los ingenieros de este periodo se conocían mejor por el uso y desarrollo de ideas ajenas que por su creatividad e inventiva. Los griegos, además, pudieron desarrollar una arquitectura muy esbelta, combinada con materiales muy pesados, gracias a la buena calidad del terreno sobre el que se asentaban, que permitían soportar cargas importantes LA HISTORIA DE LA INGENIERÍA
  3. 3. IMPERIO ROMANO 312 años A.C. INGENIERÍA ORIENTAL 100 años D.C. EDAD MEDIA 476 años D.C. INGENIERIA EUROPEA 1.500 años D.C. MARAVILLAS DEL MUNDO La ingeniería romana ha sido admirada durante generaciones a lo largo de los siglos. Algunas de sus invenciones son, sin embargo, en realidad mejoras basadas en ideas o inventos más antiguos. La ingeniería civil fue uno de los pilares básicos sobre los que se construyó el Imperio romano. Aunque las vías eran comunes, los romanos mejoraron su diseño y perfeccionaron su construcción de manera que duraron muchos siglos y algunos tramos aún se encuentran al día de hoy en perfecto estado. El título de ingeniero se utilizó por primera vez en la Edad Media (aproximadamente entre los años 1000 y 1200). Durante la Edad Media, los ingenieros buscaron reforzar o suplir la capacidad productiva tanto de hombres como de animales mediante el diseño y el perfeccionamiento de máquinas que ahorraban fuerza de trabajo. En esa época se difundió el uso de los molinos de viento y los molinos de agua, que fueron mejorados y utilizados de otras formas. Otros adelantos mecánicos que surgieron en Europa en los tiempos medievales fueron la rueca y el timón giratorio para los barcos. También se inventaron en esta época los relojes mecánicos y las gafas. Individualmente, las Siete Maravillas del Mundo Antiguo pueden considerarse logros arquitectónicos asombrosos o maravillas de la imaginación y la ingeniería humanas. Juntas forman una guía de viaje antigua que desafía las limitaciones del tiempo y, literalmente, alcanza los cielos. • Pirámide de Keops. (2500 a. C) • Jardines colgantes de Babilonia. (600 A.C) • Estatua de Zeus. (435 a.C.) • El templo Artemisa en Éfeso. (356 a.C.) • El Mausolo de Halicarnaso. (353 a. C.) • El Coloso de Rodas. (282 a.C.) • El faro de Alejandría (280-70 a. C) LA HISTORIA DE LA INGENIERÍA Después de la caída del Imperio Romano, la China tomaron el liderazgo a lo que la ingeniería se refiere. • Se construyó la muralla china. • Desarrollaron maquinas de engranaje. • Fueron pioneros en la construcción de puentes. • Crearon el procedimiento para crear el papel antiguo. • Descubrieron la brújula. • Crearon la pólvora. • Severo Sebokht dio a conocer a la civilización occidental el sistema numérico indio. Durante este periodo no existían las profesiones de ingeniero o arquitecto, de manera que esas actividades quedaron en manos de los artesanos, tales como los albañiles maestros. En la década de 1500 ocurrió una serie de descubrimientos científicos importantes en la ingeniería y matemáticas. Durante el Renacimiento, los ingenieros nuevamente fueron miembros de una profesión respetada e incluso algunos de ellos recibieron buena paga. Filippo Brunelleschi fue un ingeniero bien conocido de principios de 1400, y como la mayoría de los ingenieros bien conocidos del Renacimiento, era ingeniero militar y civil y uno de sus aportes fue el dibujo de perspectiva.
  4. 4. SOCIEDAD PRECAPITALISTA Siglo XVIII En este tiempo la ingeniería revolucionó en todos los aspectos de la vida humana. La maquina de vapor, la manufactura automatizada de textil, rompieron los paradigmas establecidos en aquel momento. En ese mismo período surgió otro grande desarrollo mecánico para la humanidad: la locomotora. Otros procesos que también influyeron en la historia de la ingeniería fue la experimentación que se intensificó a partir de 1816 con el sistema de comunicación conocido como el telégrafo. Así se abrieron las puertas a los estudios electromagnético, este fue uno de los impulsos mas necesarios para separar el estudio de la ingeniería eléctrica de la futura ingeniería en telecomunicaciones. LA HISTORIA DE LA INGENIERÍA
  5. 5. ANÁLISIS La ingeniería no debe su existencia a un decreto real ni fue creada por alguna legislación. Ha evolucionado y se ha desarrollado como un arte práctico y como una profesión a lo largo de más de cincuenta siglos de historia documentada. En sentido amplio, sus raíces pueden remontarse hasta el nacimiento de la civilización misma, y su progreso ha sido paralelo al progreso de la humanidad. El hombre primitivo trataba de satisfacer sus necesidades básicas (alimentación, ropa, vivienda) con los productos que obtenía directamente de la naturaleza y los utilizaba tal y como los encontraba. Con el paso del tiempo aprendió a transformar estos recursos naturales para conseguir diferentes productos u objetos que se ajustaban mejor a sus necesidades. El intento de superar su debilidad física lo llevó a la búsqueda de diversos medios que le facilitaran la tarea, así ideó sus primeras herramientas, muy rudimentarias, que fue mejorando a lo largo del tiempo. Por ejemplo, con las piedras fabricó hachas que le facilitaban la tala de árboles y con los huesos construyó lanzas que le permitieron aumentar el número de piezas capturadas disminuyendo los riesgos de esta actividad. Se operó así, un sucesivo perfeccionamiento técnico. Así pues, para la historia de la industria, esta nace cuando los hombres aprendieron a transformar los recursos naturales de que disponía para obtener gran variedad de productos. Hoy son innumerables los objetos fabricados por él que dan mayor bienestar y seguridad a su existencia. Un simple botón de una camisa o un tren, representan el progreso material que ha alcanzado la sociedad en la cual vivimos. Constituye el fruto de la inteligencia y del trabajo del hombre que, a través de los siglos, ha venido sumando sus conocimientos y experiencias hasta formar nuestra actual civilización. Es evidente que el progreso económico de un pueblo depende de: a) su riqueza natural, y b) de los medios para obtenerla e incrementarla. Es decir, que no es suficiente poseer recursos sino que también es imprescindible disponer de herramientas, máquinas y el conocimiento necesario para aprovecharlos. La presencia de máquinas y métodos de producción adecuados, hicieron posible el progreso y la elevación del nivel de vida. Estas máquinas y métodos de producción evolucionaron, y evolucionan, por los “inventos e innovaciones” que surgen de la inspiración de los hombres. En este capítulo, intentaremos hacer una revisión de los aportes a la ingeniería, realizados a lo largo de la historia. Las primeras industrias se caracterizaron porque de ellas se obtenían todos los productos necesarios para la subsistencia de una familia: es decir, producían para el uso y consumo propio. Poco a poco en la historia, el trabajo se fue especializando y se crearon pequeños grupos de personas que abandonaron los trabajos agrícolas y se dedicaron a la obtención de determinados productos. Así nació una nueva clase social, los artesanos. Los artesanos fabricaban el producto en su totalidad y para ello utilizaban técnicas e instrumentos manuales muy sencillos. Según el dominio de su oficio y el tiempo que llevaban en el mismo se dividían en maestros, oficiales y aprendices. Los trabajos se realizaban en la vivienda del maestro. La producción era reducida y limitada a los pedidos directos de los clientes y los procedimientos de elaboración eran celosamente protegidos. En la manufactura la elaboración evoluciona por una mayor interacción entre el factor humano y el uso de máquinas y herramientas. La manufactura es la forma más elemental de la industria. La tercera forma o sea la fabril o industrial, se caracteriza por la organización sistemática de máquinas y hombres para la producción en gran escala. Se realiza en grandes establecimientos en forma organizada y con medios mecánicos. Constituye el aspecto más importante de la economía de los países más desarrollados. En general, cuánto más actividad industrial haya en un país habrá mayor bienestar para sus pobladores. En los países denominados “desarrollados” la producción industrial es elevada, lo que puede generar nuevos recursos y oportunidades laborales. En los países menos desarrollados las materias primas son vendidas a los industrializados, para obtener productos elaborados que retornan a precios mucho más elevados.
  6. 6. T.S.U. KEYLA FLORES Bibliografía • Mira la Historia / Mitología. (21 de noviembre de 2020). LAS 7 MARAVILLAS DEL MUNDO ANTIGUO - HISTORIA ANTIGUA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnCMEF7G3-Q • Carlos Botia. (07 de febrero de 2020). LA INGENIERÍA CIVIL EN LA SOCIEDAD PRE CAPITALISTA. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yG-x2GDIW-0 • Cristian Blandón. (13 de octubre de 2015). LA HISTORIA DE LA INGENIERÍA. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-elX1xYJy8 • Ander Gallego. (27 de febrero de 2015). INGENIERIA ORIENTAL. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tdl_VGuDYTo • Mayeri Sanoja. (04 de enero de 2017). INGENIERIA GRIEGA. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I361y5RvGd8 • Mega Imperios. (16 de febrero de 2019). ROMA-3 (INGENIERÍA ROMANA ACUEDUCTOS) ASEGURANDO EL APORTE VITAL I – DOCUMENTALES. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7c0HNlcQuTA • Academia Play. (30 de marzo de 2017). EDAD MEDIA EN 10 MINUTOS. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DjdFLJT5lhY • Moisés Trigueros. (04 de mayo de 2014). ORIGEN DE LA INGENIERÍA. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpiujd0bpE0 • Ingeniería. (2021, 17 de agosto). Wikipedia, La enciclopedia libre. Fecha de consulta: 06:15, agosto 29, 2021 desde https://es.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Ingenier%C3%ADa&oldid=137721554.

    Be the first to comment

La Historia de la Ingeniería

Views

Total views

3

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×