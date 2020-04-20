Modelos pedagogicos power point.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. MODELOS PEDAGOGICOS MATERIA: DIDÁCTICA ESPECIAL ALUMNAS: PACHECO EVANGELINA DNI: 33819661 JUÁREZ LILIAN DNI: 26080149 UG: RIO SECO AÑO: 2020 TUTORA: JESICA AYLAN CARRERA: PROFESORADO DE GEOGRAFÍA
  2. 2. ¿QUE ES UN MODELO PEDAGOGICO? Es la forma en la que culturalmente se han llevado a cabo los modelos educativos, es decir la manera de coordinar la forma en la que se enseñanza. Según el concepto de algunos autores que relacionan los modelos educativos como un Mapa que representa la realidad, se dice que el modelo pedagógico busca entender, orientar y dirigir la educación. Están compuestos por elementos básicos que LOS MODELOS EDUCATIVOS O MODELOS DIDACTICOS
  3. 3. ELEMENTOS O COMPONENTES NECESARIOS PARA DISEÑAR UN MODELO PEDAGÓGICO DOCENTE • Para diseñar un modelo pedagógico es necesario hacer una reflexión de sobre las competencias personales que debe reunir el educador. Cuando hablamos de competencias hacemos referencia a unas cualidades que deber de ser genuinas de parte de la persona que pretende enseñar. • Principalmente hacemos referencia al Docente ya que de el dependa el éxito de lo que se proponga enseñar. Estas son algunos de los requisitos que debe reunir un docente. • Vocación, pasión, capacidad para comunicar de la manera mas entusiasta y dinámica.
  4. 4. ALUMNO En este caso el análisis es mas amplio ya que debemos tener en cuenta que pretendemos formar, y como pensamos hacerlo, las herramientas que se van a utilizar para lograr con éxito. Puede variar el perfil y los modelos, es por ello se debe tener cierta cintura para ajustarse.
  5. 5. Otros componentes a tener en cuenta … *Concepto de Desarrollo: Tiene que ver con lo que vamos a desarrollar para encontrar nuestro objetivos. *Currículo: El método elegido va en consonancia con el currículo que se asigne al lugar. *Metodología: Son las herramientas y la forma en la que se aplican para llevar a cabo la confección del modelo. *Relación Estudiante docente: Puede ser de dos tipos Tradicional o Actual, depende como sea la comunicación y el trato entre ambas partes. *Evaluación: Recordemos que la evaluación no debe ser vista positivo y no de juzgar al alumno no de ver como asimila los conocimiento. Un intercambio de información con el docente.

