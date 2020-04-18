Ambiental ll eva.pptm

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FACTORES DE DISTRIBUCIÓN DE LOS SERES VIVOS Especie elegida: GUACAMAYO Profesorado: Geografia Materia: Ambiental ll Año de...
Causas y Factores � La distribución tuvo su inicial origen con la teoría de la “Deriva Continental” donde al dividirse los...
Factores internos y externos � Factores internos � Capacidad de Propagación � Capacidad de Reproducción, esta tiene que ve...
Guacamayo Ubicación y otros… Guacamayos amarillo y rojos, originarios de América Latina, habitan en países como Brasil, Pe...
Factores Bióticos y Abióticos Otros factores que están presente… Son los Factores Abióticos y Bióticos que son aquellos qu...
Adaptación � La adaptación que tuvieron que atravesar esta especie está relacionada con que siempre andan en manadas y pre...
� Citamos el ejemplo de los osos polares. � Si contrastamos los Guacamayo y los osos polares, podemos observar a simple vi...
Guacamayo

  1. 1. FACTORES DE DISTRIBUCIÓN DE LOS SERES VIVOS Especie elegida: GUACAMAYO Profesorado: Geografia Materia: Ambiental ll Año de Cursado: 2do Tutora: Jésica Aylan UG: Río Seco Alumnas: *Lilian Juárez Dni:26080149 *Pacheco Evangelina Dni:33819661
  2. 2. Causas y Factores � La distribución tuvo su inicial origen con la teoría de la “Deriva Continental” donde al dividirse los continentes las distribución de los seres vivos fue parte de esta división. � Actualmente el origen o las causas de la distribución se debe a varios factores que influyen en ella. � Factores internos, relacionados directamente con la capacidad de reproducción y propagación. También el potencial evolutivo, diseminación, entre otras. � Factores Externos, tiene que ver con el desarrollo de los taxones y con los factores que entorpecen a la propagación de la migración. Hay una oposición de parte de ella para las áreas utilizadas en la nueva distribución.
  3. 3. Factores internos y externos � Factores internos � Capacidad de Propagación � Capacidad de Reproducción, esta tiene que ver con la capacidad de fecundidad y longevidad (Oportunistas r y estrategas k). Las r representa la capacidad de reproducción, mientras que las k Capacidad de carga. � Los Guacamayo pertenecen a las oportunistas r, ya que son de rápida capacidad de reproducción. � Amplitud Ecológica, (especie Eurioica y especie estenoica) � Potencial Evolutivo de los organismos � Mutaciones � Flujo y recombinación genética � Selección Natural � Factores Externos � Geográfico, todos los oponentes geográficos (ríos, montañas) � Climático (luz, temperaturas, el agua, viento). El viento es una influencia muy importante porque incide directamente en los frutos y semillas favoreciendo la fotosíntesis. � El Ecosistema � Relaciones interespecíficas, a través de ellas se generan distintas especies, dotadas de diversidad. � Depredación, surge de modo de subsistencia de las distintas especies. � Competencia, interacción entre los taxones.
  4. 4. Guacamayo Ubicación y otros… Guacamayos amarillo y rojos, originarios de América Latina, habitan en países como Brasil, Perú, Venezuela, Honduras. Su hábitat por lo general está cerca de ríos y selvas tropicales, construyen sus nidos en Árboles . Son herbívoros y su alimentación remonta a semillas y flores, entre otros.
  5. 5. Factores Bióticos y Abióticos Otros factores que están presente… Son los Factores Abióticos y Bióticos que son aquellos que forman parte del Ecosistema, son todos los seres vivos y no vivos componentes fundamentales para el mismo. Abióticos; Sol, Aire, agua, el clima. Bióticos; Los Bosques, insectos, hongos. La Vegetación de estas zonas donde habitan son climas templados y está acompañada de lluvias constante, suele ser un clima muy húmedo y tropical inclusive.
  6. 6. Adaptación � La adaptación que tuvieron que atravesar esta especie está relacionada con que siempre andan en manadas y preparan su nidos en árboles muy altos. � Su patas cuentan con cuatro dedos y esto les favoreció para atrapar de una manera más ágil a sus presas y lograr así mayor propagación � Actualmente se encuentra amenazada por la captura del hombre y por el desborde de sus nidos, si bien actualmente hay organizaciones y campañas para su protección, el numero no dejó de disminuir en los últimos años. � Particularmente los Guacamaya corresponden a estrategas r, ya que son animales pequeños de tamaño. � Alcanzan su maduración sexual a partir de los cuatro años de vida. � Empollan sus huevos por 28 días aproximadamente y suelen hacerlo cada tres o cuatros meses. � Lo camellos por ejemplos son estrategas k ya que son de gran tamaño y su reproducción es muy esporádica, y la carga de vida es de mucho años.
  7. 7. � Citamos el ejemplo de los osos polares. � Si contrastamos los Guacamayo y los osos polares, podemos observar a simple vista que son dos faunas totalmente distintas y que ninguna podría sobrevivir en el hábitat de la otra, puesto que lo impiden los factores climáticos � Lo Osos necesitan de temperaturas bajo cero, caso contrario su adaptación sería totalmente neta. ORGANISMOS DE OTRAS REGIONES OSOS POLARES

