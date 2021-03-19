Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Elaboración de Blog, slideshare y uso del Drive Juan David garces castañeda Daniela cárdenas Cardona Andrea Isabela mulato...
Contenido Ficha 0 = orientaciones 3 Conectados 3 Desconectados 3 Normas y rutinas 3 Ficha 1= luces y códigos 4 Algoritmo 4...
Ficha 0 = orientaciones Conectados Su definición es un objeto que se encuentra en contacto con un dispositivo maquina o ap...
Rutinas: -hablar antes de hacer Ficha 1= luces y códigos Algoritmo Un algoritmo es una secuencia lógica y finita de pasos ...
Programador Fijar o establecer el programa (de una serie de actividades conducentes a un fin determinado). Procesador El p...
-25 leds programables que forman una actriz donde poder Crear dibujos personalizados. -2 botones programables en el fronta...
-temperatura Make-code Microsoft MakeCode es una plataforma gratuita de código Abierto para la creación de experiencias at...
Daniela cárdenas: https://danielacardenascardona.blogspot.com/ Isabela morales: sonrisaangelluna.blogspot.com Andrea Isabe...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ficha 0

12 views

Published on

ACTIVIDAD 2

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ficha 0

  1. 1. Elaboración de Blog, slideshare y uso del Drive Juan David garces castañeda Daniela cárdenas Cardona Andrea Isabela mulato Olaya Isabela morales córdoba 9-2 Guillermo Mondragón Liceo departamental 02 de marzo del 2021 1
  2. 2. Contenido Ficha 0 = orientaciones 3 Conectados 3 Desconectados 3 Normas y rutinas 3 Ficha 1= luces y códigos 4 Algoritmo 4 Programa 4 Programador 5 Procesador 5 Microbit 5 Make-code 7 Depurar 7 Validar 7 2
  3. 3. Ficha 0 = orientaciones Conectados Su definición es un objeto que se encuentra en contacto con un dispositivo maquina o aparato de modo que este le permita su funcionamiento. Dentro de la mecánica se trata de la combinación de algún aparato con una determinada maquina o parte de ella. Desconectados El trabajo en actividades concretas, desconectados de3 los dispositivos de computación es fundamental para comprender conceptos y desarrollar habilidades. Una vez un código se encuentra en el computador se ejecuta tan rápidamente y de forma no visible que resulta difícil encontrar errores o comprender lo que pasa. Incluso los ingenieros de sistemas a menudo modelan manualmente lo que hace el computador para comprender mejor lo que están haciendo y encontrar errores. Normas y rutinas Normas: -todos debemos colaborar en el grupo. -debemos tratarnos con respeto. -si tenemos algún problema, consultarlo y solucionarlo juntos. -si llega a haber una disputa con alguno de los estudiantes del grupo, que nos explique. 3
  4. 4. Rutinas: -hablar antes de hacer Ficha 1= luces y códigos Algoritmo Un algoritmo es una secuencia lógica y finita de pasos que permite solucionar un problema o cumplir con un objetivo. Los algoritmos deben ser precisos e indicar el orden lógico de realización de cada uno de los pasos debe ser definido y esto quiere decir que si se ejecuta un algoritmo varias veces se debe obtener siempre el mismo resultado también debe ser finito o sea debe iniciar con una acción y terminar con un resultado o solución de un problema. Programa La expresión de programa se puede usar en distintos contexto. en los medios publicitarios programa son las diferentes unidades temáticas que constituyen una emisión de radio o televisión, por ejemplo: en 1 hora de programa de radio se va a dividir para emitir noticias actuales, conversar con los invitados especiales y, por ultimo presentar lo último de la farándula acompañado cada sección de música en cuanto a un programa de televisión se puede hablar de programas deportivos, programas sociales, entre otros. Asimismo son los anuncios de las partes en la que se compone ciertos actos de espectáculo, obras de arte, reparto, entre otros. 4
  5. 5. Programador Fijar o establecer el programa (de una serie de actividades conducentes a un fin determinado). Procesador El procesador, es el hardware dentro de un ordenador u Otros dispositivos programables. Su trabajo es interpretar las Instrucciones de un programa informático mediante la Realización de las operaciones básicas aritméticas, lógicas y Externas. Microbit Una pequeña placa lanzada en el año 2012 por la BBC Británica y que desde entonces ha ayudado a miles de niños Y no tan niños de todo el mundo a aprender programación y Robótica educativa. Microbit es un éxito rotundo dentro del mundo de la robótica Educativa. Se trata de una placa de 4X5 cm y unos pocos milímetros de Profundidad compuesta por: 5
  6. 6. -25 leds programables que forman una actriz donde poder Crear dibujos personalizados. -2 botones programables en el frontal. -Antena para bluetooth 4.0 o radio: podemos conectar varios Microbit entre sí mediante radio o bluetooth. -conector microUSB: para alimentar la tarjeta y descargara La programación en ella. -pines de conexión: para conectar distintos sensores Externos o actuadores como motores, sensores, motores Pasó a paso, etc... -Sensores: -brújula -acelerómetro -luz 6
  7. 7. -temperatura Make-code Microsoft MakeCode es una plataforma gratuita de código Abierto para la creación de experiencias atractivas de Aprendizaje de la informática que ayudan a progresar hacia La programación real. Depurar Corregir los errores que hace que no funcione Validar Verificar que el programa hace lo que debe hacer Blog de cada miembro ´ Juan David garces: https://educandoandoliceod.blogspot.com/ 7
  8. 8. Daniela cárdenas: https://danielacardenascardona.blogspot.com/ Isabela morales: sonrisaangelluna.blogspot.com Andrea Isabela mulato: 8

×