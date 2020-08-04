Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fundraising Activity at St James's Place Charitable Foundation

The St James’s Place Charitable Foundation raises funds to offer as grants to charities in the UK and overseas. Funds are raised through a variety of sources.

Fundraising Activity at St James's Place Charitable Foundation

  1. 1. ST JAMES’S PLACE CHARITABLE FOUNDATION Fundraising Activity at DANIEL WALTON
  2. 2. 2 The St James’s Place Charitable Foundation raises funds to offer as grants to charities in the UK and overseas. Funds are raised through a variety of sources. Covenant Income Covenant income is raised by the Foundation as a result of more than 80% of its employees and members of the Partnership giving monthly. These individuals contribute to the payroll gi- ving scheme by making payments of an agreed amount each month. Challenges and Events Throughout each year, the Foundation puts on a series of fundraising events and challenges which raise money, either through sponsorship of the participants or by encouraging dona- tions. Upcoming events include the 2020 Over- seas Trek, which will take place in Bavaria. THROUGHOUT EACH YEAR, THE FOUNDATION PUTS ON A SERIES OF FUNDRAISING EVENTS AND CHALLENGES WHICH RAISE MONEY, EITHER THROUGH SPONSORSHIP OF THE PARTICIPANTS OR BY ENCOURAGING DONATIONS.
  3. 3. 3 Donation Matching The Wealth Management Group of St James’s Place operates a donation matching scheme, whereby it matches every pound donated with another pound. The company also covers all overheads and administrative costs of the Foundation. Gift Aid As a UK charity, the Foundation can claim Gift Aid on every donation made by eligible donors, which means the government contributes a further 25% of each donation as tax relief.
  4. 4. DANIEL WALTON You can read some of the key details from the Foundation’s 2019 Impact Report by visiting the blog of Daniel Walton.

