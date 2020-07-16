Successfully reported this slideshow.
HERNIA DISCAL CERVICAL TRATAMIENTO QUIRÚRGICO MR3 ESGAR DANIEL CANCINO CALLIRGOS
OBJETIVOS • Comprender las principales indicaciones de tratamiento quirugico para Hernias cervicales. • Recordar los parám...
INDICACIONES QUIRURGICAS FALLA DEL TTO CONSERVADOR DEFICIT NEUROLOGICO PROGRESIVO MIELOPATÍA CERVICAL PERSISTENCIA DEL DOL...
DISECTOMIA POR ACCESO ANTEROLATERAL GOLD STANDAR PACIENTE EN DECUBITO SUPINO EXTENSIÓN CERVICAL INCISIÓN SOBRE BORDE ANT E...
DISECTOMIA POR ACCESO POSTERIOR (FORAMINOTOMIA POSTERIOR) INCISIÓN SOBRE APOFISIS ESPINOSAS DISECCIÓN Y LATERALIZACIÓN DE ...
FORAMINOTOMIA ANTERIOR
DISECTOMIA ENDOSCOPIACA X ACCESO ANTERIOR (FORAMINECTOMÍA ANT). INDICACIONES CONTRAINDICACIONES COMPLICACIONES: modificado...
DISECTOMIA ENDOSCOPIACA X ACCESO POSTERIOR (FORAMINECTOMÍA POST). INDICACIONES CONTRAINDICACIONES COMPLICACIONES: Raras Ra...
ARTROPLASTIA CERVICAL • LAS PRÓTESIS NO RESTRINGIDAS, QUE TIENEN 6° DE LIBERTAD, COMO LA PRÓTESIS DE BRYAN. • LAS PRÓTESIS...
REEMPLAZO ARTIFICIAL DE DISCO VS ARTRODESIS COMPARAR LOS RESULTADOS BASADOS EN EL INDICE DE DISCAPACIDAD DEL CUELLO ENTRE ...
REEMPLAZO ARTIFICIAL DE DISCO VS ARTRODESIS EVALUAR LOS EFECTOS CLÍNICOS QUE REQUIEREN INTERVENCIÓN QUIRÚRGICA ENTRE LA DI...
COMPLICACIONES LESIÓN MEDULAR <1% PERFORACIÓN ESOFÁGICA < 1% ARTRODESIS (25% En cresta iliaca) LESIÓN RADICULAR 2-3 % BAJA...
CONCLUSIONES • La principal indicación de tratamiento quirúrgico es la progresión de compromiso neurológico. • La opción q...
Hernia discal cervical
  1. 1. HERNIA DISCAL CERVICAL TRATAMIENTO QUIRÚRGICO MR3 ESGAR DANIEL CANCINO CALLIRGOS
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS • Comprender las principales indicaciones de tratamiento quirugico para Hernias cervicales. • Recordar los parámetros y técnicas en el manejo quirúrgico. • Conocer algunas contraindicaciones referentes a cada técnica. • Conocer las principales complicaciones referidas a cada técnica quirugica en mención. • Comparar la utilidad de artroplastia cervical frente a artrodesis.
  3. 3. INDICACIONES QUIRURGICAS FALLA DEL TTO CONSERVADOR DEFICIT NEUROLOGICO PROGRESIVO MIELOPATÍA CERVICAL PERSISTENCIA DEL DOLOR ¿QUE ABORDAJE ELEGIR? HERNIAS LATERALES HERNIAS CENTRALES Y DISCOS ESCLEROSADOS ABORDAJE POSTERIOR ABORDAJE ANTERIOR ARTRODESIS TECNICAS SIN ARTRODESIS FORAMINOTOMÍAS ARTROPLASTIAS TECNICA QUIRÚRGICA OBJETIVO: DESCOMPRESIÓN + DISECTOMÍA 10 – 20 % Cirugía Ortopédica Campbell 2017, Elsevier, 13°Ed Resultados (80 – 95 %) Complicaciones (0 – 5 %)
  4. 4. DISECTOMIA POR ACCESO ANTEROLATERAL GOLD STANDAR PACIENTE EN DECUBITO SUPINO EXTENSIÓN CERVICAL INCISIÓN SOBRE BORDE ANT ECM IDENTIFICACIÓN, RECHAZO O SECCIÓN DEL OMHIOIDEO IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL VAN CAROTIDEO, LATERALIZAR IDENTIFICACIÓN DE TIROIDES Y ESOFAGO, LLEVAR A MEDIAL SECCIONAR FASCIA PREVERETEBRAL Y TRABAJAR DISECTOMIA EXTRACCIÓN DE DISCO + COLOCACIÓN DE INJERTO DE CRESTA ILIACA VARIANTE ALOINJERTOS, ESPACIADOR SINTETICOS PEEK + ARTRODESIS
  5. 5. DISECTOMIA POR ACCESO POSTERIOR (FORAMINOTOMIA POSTERIOR) INCISIÓN SOBRE APOFISIS ESPINOSAS DISECCIÓN Y LATERALIZACIÓN DE MUSCULATURA PARA VEREBRAL EXPOSICIÓN DE LAMINAS FORADO DE 1.3cm SECCIÓN DE LIG AMARILLO RECHAZO DE RAIZ NERVIOSA HACIA SUPERIOR IDENTIFICACIÓN DE HERNIA + SECCIÓN DE LIG LONGITUDINAL POST PACIENTE EN DECUBITO PRO LIGERA FLEXIÓN CERVICAL IDENTIFICACIÓN DE HERNIA + SECCIÓN DE LIG LONGITUDINAL POST DISECCTOMIA + CIERRE POR PLANOS
  6. 6. FORAMINOTOMIA ANTERIOR
  7. 7. DISECTOMIA ENDOSCOPIACA X ACCESO ANTERIOR (FORAMINECTOMÍA ANT). INDICACIONES CONTRAINDICACIONES COMPLICACIONES: modificado para reducir los riesgos inherentes, como la lesión de la arteria vertebral, el síndrome de Horner, el daño al disco y descompresión incompleta. Radiculopatía unilateral (mono o bisegmental) que no responde al tratamiento conservador durante un período de más de 6 semanas Ausencia de Mielopatía cervical o predominante dolor de cuello IMÁGENES: Muestra un fragmento de disco intraforaminal, espolones espondilóticos localizados foraminalmente Mielopatía cervical ESTRECHAMIENTO SEVERO DE CANAL MEDULAR Estrechamiento radicular a expensas de estructuras posteriors (facetas, lig amarillo)
  8. 8. DISECTOMIA ENDOSCOPIACA X ACCESO ANTERIOR (FORAMINECTOMÍA ANT). INDICACIONES CONTRAINDICACIONES COMPLICACIONES: modificado para reducir los riesgos inherentes, como la lesión de la arteria vertebral, el síndrome de Horner, el daño al disco y descompresión incompleta. Radiculopatía unilateral (mono o bisegmental) que no responde al tratamiento conservador durante un período de más de 6 semanas Ausencia de Mielopatía cervical o predominante dolor de cuello IMÁGENES: Muestra un fragmento de disco intraforaminal, espolones espondilóticos localizados foraminalmente Mielopatía cervical ESTRECHAMIENTO SEVERO DE CANAL MEDULAR Estrechamiento radicular a expensas de estructuras posteriors (facetas, lig amarillo)
  9. 9. DISECTOMIA ENDOSCOPIACA X ACCESO POSTERIOR (FORAMINECTOMÍA POST). INDICACIONES CONTRAINDICACIONES COMPLICACIONES: Raras Radiculopatía cervical refractaria a tratamiento qx Bilateralidad / Multinivel Mielopatía cervical /Hernia discal central Deformidad cifotica a nivel del abordaje / inestabilidad. Dolor mecánico que se exacerbaría con abordaje posterior.Hernia de disco calcificada
  10. 10. ARTROPLASTIA CERVICAL • LAS PRÓTESIS NO RESTRINGIDAS, QUE TIENEN 6° DE LIBERTAD, COMO LA PRÓTESIS DE BRYAN. • LAS PRÓTESIS SEMIRRESTRINGIDAS, QUE TIENEN 5° DE LIBERTAD, COMO LA PRÓTESIS MOBI C. • LAS PRÓTESIS RESTRINGIDAS, QUE TIENEN 3° DE LIBERTAD, COMO LAS PRÓTESIS DISCOCERV O PRODISC-C.
  11. 11. REEMPLAZO ARTIFICIAL DE DISCO VS ARTRODESIS COMPARAR LOS RESULTADOS BASADOS EN EL INDICE DE DISCAPACIDAD DEL CUELLO ENTRE LA CIRUGÍA DE REEMPLAZO DE DISCO ARTIFICIAL (RDA) EN COMPARACIÓN CON LA FUSIÓN, A LOS 5 AÑOS 3998 PACIENTE, 204 ARTROPLASTIA Y 3794 ARTRODESIS. RESULTADOS: Las puntuaciones en el índice de discapacidad del cuello se redujeron aproximadamente a la mitad en ambos grupos después de 5 años, pero sin una diferencia media significativa. CONCLUSION: EN PACIENTES CON ENFERMEDAD DEGENERATIVA DEL DISCO CERVICAL Y RADICULOPATÍA, LA DESCOMPRESIÓN MÁS LA CIRUGÍA DE RDA NO DIO LUGAR A UNA DIFERENCIA CLÍNICAMENTE IMPORTANTE EN LOS RESULTADOS DESPUÉS DE 5 AÑOS, EN COMPARACIÓN CON LA CIRUGÍA DE DESCOMPRESIÓN Y FUSIÓN.
  12. 12. REEMPLAZO ARTIFICIAL DE DISCO VS ARTRODESIS EVALUAR LOS EFECTOS CLÍNICOS QUE REQUIEREN INTERVENCIÓN QUIRÚRGICA ENTRE LA DISCECTOMÍA CERVICAL ANTERIOR + ARTRODESIS Y LA ARTROPLASTIA DE DISCO CERVICAL EN DOS NIVELES CONTIGUOS DEGENERACIÓN DEL DISCO CERVICAL. 6 ARTICULOS (650 pacientes) RESULTADOS: Los pacientes con artroplastia tenían superioridades significativas en la pérdida de sangre promedio, reoperación, dolor postoperatorio El grupo artroplastiapresenta Rango de movimiento sagital (ROM) de los niveles operados y adyacenteses superior al grupo disectomia + artrodesis por datos radiográficos de peroperación, postoperación y seguimiento. CONCLUSION: EL GRUPO DE ARTROPLASTIA DE DISCO CERVICAL ES EQUIVALENTE Y EN ALGUNOS ASPECTOS TIENE RESULTADOS CLÍNICOS MÁS SIGNIFICATIVOS QUE EL GRUPO DISCECTOMIA +ARTRODESIS.
  13. 13. COMPLICACIONES LESIÓN MEDULAR <1% PERFORACIÓN ESOFÁGICA < 1% ARTRODESIS (25% En cresta iliaca) LESIÓN RADICULAR 2-3 % BAJA TASA DE COMPLICACIONES < 5% Hernia de disco cervical, Rev esp cir ortop traumatol. 2010;54(5):314–320 FRACASO DE ARTRODESIS 5% REINTERVENCIONES 3%
  14. 14. CONCLUSIONES • La principal indicación de tratamiento quirúrgico es la progresión de compromiso neurológico. • La opción quirúrgica será decidida por el cirujano considerando la configuración de la patología. • Los abordajes endoscópicos, merecen una curva de aprendizaje compleja y las lesiones de predominio anterior pueden determinar el cambio a cirugía abierta. • Al artroplastia cervical, presenta similares resultados en comparación a la artrodesis.

