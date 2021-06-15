Ulat sa-diksyunaryo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SEMINAR: MGA PILING DIKSYUNARYO PHDF 713
Limitadong “Segunda Parte” Kung babalikan ang naging trato ng bokabularyo sa Taga- alcanzar. Konsistent halos ang ikalawan...
Mapapansin agad ito sa bilang ng lahok -16, 350 kompara sa 14, 500 lahok – kundi maging sa bilang ng pahina – may 618 pahi...
Mula rito ay mahihinuha na bilang isang disiyonaryong bilingguwal, ang Fray San Buena Ventura ay higit na isang Español-Ta...
Produkto ng Habang- buhay na Saliksik Ang pagbuo ng mahusay na bokabularyong Tagalog-Español ay naglulundo sa paglabas ng ...
• Fray Francisco de San Jose • Fray Miguel Ruiz at Fray Tomas delos Reyes • Fray Pablo Clain • Fray San Francisco Jansens ...
Si Fray Sanlucar: Algunas Advertencias -wastong paggamit ng bokabularyo Apendix al Vocabulario -pangkalahatang lawas ng mg...
Fray San Buena Ventura ang luwalhati ng unang yugto ng kasaysayan ng leksikograpiya sa Filipinas ang Fray Noceda at Fray S...
Mga Problemang Ortograpiko  Hindi naitatag ang pirmihang gamit ng mga patinig na E o I at O o U.  Hindi naitatag ang pag...
Mga Pagbabagong Ortograpiko na itinatag ng bokabularyong 1754 (itinuturing itong pangkalahatang “ortograpiya ng kolonyalis...
 Ito ay ipinagpatuloy sa Fray San Antonio. Maliban sa paggamit ng titik U kapalit ng V para sa tunog na W. Hal. “vala” (u...
Hiniram ni Fray Sanlucar ang tuldik na agudo (‘) ng Espanyol (tinawag nating pahilis ngayon) at inilagay sa ibabaw ng pand...
 Hindi nagdagdag sa tunog pangkatinig ng baybayin ang mga bokabularyong Español sa Tagalog. Hindi ginamit sa pagbaybay ng...
Maliban kung ang naturang titik ay ginamit sa mga pangngalang pantangi: • Chino • Fuentes • Jaena • Llanera • Bińan • Guev...
Yugto ng Leksikograp ong Filipino Diccionario de terminos communes tagalo-castellano ni Rosario Serrano Ito ang unang diks...
• Ito ay limbag sa Imp. De Ramirez y Giraudier sa Maynila. • binubuo ng 144 na pahina Edisyong 1858 Edisyong 1869 Edisyong...
May tala sa edisyong 1869 na isang “tercera edicion” na nilikha para sa mga paaralang primarya sa mga lalawigang sinasalit...
Sa bibliyograpiya ni W.E. Retana, mga unang kapansin-pansing imprentang hindi pag-aari ng ordeng relihiyoso: “Imp. M. Memi...
Bago sumapit ang ika-19 siglo ay nagsimulang ilathala ang mga isinaling metrico romance mula sa Español. Dagling nagging p...
Wika at Kilusang Propagandi sta Mahihinuha na ang pagsangkot ng mga edukado kahit sa gawaing leksikograpiko ay bahagi ng k...
Hindi ang diksiyonaryo ni R. Serrano ang tugatog ng naturang repormang leksikograpiko. Naging tungkulin ito ng Diccionario...
Pedro Serrrano-Laktaw • Siya ay tubong Bulacan, maestro ng pagtuturong primarya • Anak siya ni R. Serrano • hanggang noong...
• Ipinaliwanag niya ang paggamit ng dalawang guhit na patindig (II) upang ipakilala ang pagpapasok sa pakahulugan sa isang...
Kasaysayan ng Wika ng Filipinas Ang kasaysayan ng leksikograpiya sa Filipinas sa buong panahon ng kolonyalismong Español a...
Unang yugto ang pagbuo ng diksiyonaryong bilingguwal at may mga lahok na Español- Katutubong Wika bilang unang bahagi o pr...
Ikalawang yugto ang pagbuo ng diksiyonaryong bilingguwal at may lahok na Español- Katutubong Wika bilang unang bahagi Naga...
• bokabularyong Bikol-Español ni Fray Marcos de Lisbou • bokabularyong “Bisaya- Zebuana” ni Fray Francisco Encina • pagkal...
Ito ang nagpasok sa ikatlong yugto ng kasaysayan ng leksikograpiya. Higit na maraming bokabularyong nalathala sa panahong ...
Ang ikalawang bahagi ng diksiyonaryo ni P. Serrano- Laktaw ay inabutan ng Himagsikang Filipino at nalathala lamang nitong ...
AISA E. OYARDO PhD-Filipino aisa.oyardo1501@gmail.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
21 views
Jun. 15, 2021

Ulat sa-diksyunaryo

report ni Mam Oyardo

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ulat sa-diksyunaryo

  1. 1. SEMINAR: MGA PILING DIKSYUNARYO PHDF 713
  2. 2. Limitadong “Segunda Parte” Kung babalikan ang naging trato ng bokabularyo sa Taga- alcanzar. Konsistent halos ang ikalawang bahagi sa paglilista ng mga salitang Tagalog na ginamit na pakaluhugan sa unang bahagi. Subalit hindi nasunod ang pagsusuring lingguwistiko sa ikalawang bahagi.
  3. 3. Mapapansin agad ito sa bilang ng lahok -16, 350 kompara sa 14, 500 lahok – kundi maging sa bilang ng pahina – may 618 pahina ang unang bahagi samantalang 88 pahina lamang ang ikalawang bahagi. Mistulang isang word list lamang ang ikalawang bahagi. Hal. sa pahina 619 at may apat na lahok ang “abut” (“abót” ngayon) at ganito ang pagkakasunod- sunod: Abut pc ) Alcancar Abut pc) Cojer J. Pafar Abur pc) Entrarfe Abut tubo.pp) Bajarle
  4. 4. Mula rito ay mahihinuha na bilang isang disiyonaryong bilingguwal, ang Fray San Buena Ventura ay higit na isang Español-Tagalog. Nagsagawa si Fray San Antonio ng “paglilinis” sa naunang listahan at nagdagdag ng mga bagong lahok na maituturing na bagong salitang pumasok sa wikang Tagalog sa panahon niya. Narito ang entri nya hinggil sa “abut”: Pinatutunayan ng mga modernong diksiyonaryo ngayon na wasto ang naturang pagtutuldik ng Fray San Antonio.
  5. 5. Produkto ng Habang- buhay na Saliksik Ang pagbuo ng mahusay na bokabularyong Tagalog-Español ay naglulundo sa paglabas ng Vocabulario de la lengua tagala nina Fray Juan de Noceda at Fray Pedro de Sanlucar noong 1754. Ito yata ang isa sa pinakamahabang proyektong leksikograpiko sa Filipinas.
  6. 6. • Fray Francisco de San Jose • Fray Miguel Ruiz at Fray Tomas delos Reyes • Fray Pablo Clain • Fray San Francisco Jansens at Fray Jose Hernandez • Fray Juan Jose de Noceda at Fray Pedro de Sanlucar.  30 taon ang ibinuhos ni Fray Noceda sa bokabularyo  Naging tuntunin ang pagtatanong sa 12 impormant bago tanggapin ang katumpakan ng bawat lahok na salita  Napansin ni A. Postma na marami itong lahok na kinuha sa bokabularyo ni Fray San Antonio  May pailan-ilan sa talakay ng mga lahok nina Fray San Francisco de San Jose, Fray Roa, Fray Francisco Gordo at Don Juan delos Santos  Umabot ito sa 150 taon Fray Juan Jose de Noceda ay isinilang sa Sevilla noong Pebrero 24, 1861 naging Heswita noong 1700 Fray Sanlucar ay ipinanganak sa Intramuros noong Enero 3, 1707, naging Heswita noong 1747
  7. 7. Si Fray Sanlucar: Algunas Advertencias -wastong paggamit ng bokabularyo Apendix al Vocabulario -pangkalahatang lawas ng mga lahok sa Tagalog Nalathala sa Valladolid, Espanya ang ikalawang edisyon. Ikatlong edisyon noong 1860 na likha ng mga Agustino. W.E. Retana- ayon sa kanya “tumaob” ang ibang bokabularyo nang lumabas ang edisyong 1860 ng Fray Noceda at Fray Sanlucar. Edisyong 1754 ng bokabularyong Fray Noceda at Fray Sanlucar ang hudyat ng bagong yugto ng diksiyonaryong bilingguwal sa Filipinas.
  8. 8. Fray San Buena Ventura ang luwalhati ng unang yugto ng kasaysayan ng leksikograpiya sa Filipinas ang Fray Noceda at Fray Sanlucar ang tugatog ng ikalawang panahon ng naturang kasaysayan. Ang naging trato ng Fray Noceda at Fray Sanlucar sa salitang “abut.”
  9. 9. Mga Problemang Ortograpiko  Hindi naitatag ang pirmihang gamit ng mga patinig na E o I at O o U.  Hindi naitatag ang pagkakaiba ng tunog na D sa R.  Sa pagbabantas, walang malinaw na tuntunin sa paggamit ng gitling(-).
  10. 10. Mga Pagbabagong Ortograpiko na itinatag ng bokabularyong 1754 (itinuturing itong pangkalahatang “ortograpiya ng kolonyalismong Español”)  Ang alpabetong Romanong pinalaganap sa Filipinas ng mga Español ay alinsunod sa gamit Castellano sa naturang alpabeto. Sa Fray San Buena Ventura ay nagkakaroon ng sunurang A,B,C,D,G,H,I,L,M,N,Nğ, O,P,S,T,V,Y. Nawawala ang titik E, U,K, R at W ng makabagong abakadang Tagalog. Ito ay may tatlo lamang na patinig at walang titik para sa tunog na R. Ang NG ay nakasulat nang ang G ay may kilay (ğ) Ang V ay kumakatawan sa mga salita na may tunog W Hal. “vala” (walâ) “baval” (bawal) Ang K ay kumakatawan sa C at S. Sa kaso ng pantig na /ki/ ay ipinakakatawan ito sa /cqi/ Hal. “cqibo” (kibô), “cqilala” (kilála), “cqilay” (kilay), “picqit” (pikit) at “sacqit” (sakit)
  11. 11.  Ito ay ipinagpatuloy sa Fray San Antonio. Maliban sa paggamit ng titik U kapalit ng V para sa tunog na W. Hal. “vala” (uala) “baval” (baual)  Nagdulot ng mga pagbabago ang Fray Noceda at Fray Sanlucar. Ganito ang sunuran ng kanilang mga titik: A,B,C.D,G.H,I, L,M, N, Nğ, O, P, Q, P, S, T, U, Y. • Ang malaking pagbabago ay ang introduksiyon ng titik na Q na kapag may kasamang patinig na I ay kumakatawan na bigkas na /ki/ Hal. “qibo”(kibô), “qilala” (kilála), “qilay” (kilay), “piqit” (pikit) at “saqit” (sakit) Ang higit na makabuluhang pagbabagong ipinasok ng Fray Noceda at Fray Sanlucar ay nasa tuldik.
  12. 12. Hiniram ni Fray Sanlucar ang tuldik na agudo (‘) ng Espanyol (tinawag nating pahilis ngayon) at inilagay sa ibabaw ng pandulong patinig ng salita upang isagisag ang bigkas na may impit. Sa pamamagitan ng kombinasyon ng (pp) o (pc) at ng tuldik na agudo ay naisasagisag ang tinatawag natin ngayon na malumi o maragsâ. Hal. “lagá (pp)” sa Vocabulario ay dapat bigkasin ngayong malumi o “lagà” “laksa (pc)” sa Vocabulario ay dapat bigkasin ngayong maragsa o “laksa”
  13. 13.  Hindi nagdagdag sa tunog pangkatinig ng baybayin ang mga bokabularyong Español sa Tagalog. Hindi ginamit sa pagbaybay ng mga salitang katutubo ang Ch, F, J, Ll, Ň, Rr, V, X, Z. cuchara fecha jota Llave baño gorra vestido = kutsára = pètsa = hóta = lyábe = bányo = góra = bestído
  14. 14. Maliban kung ang naturang titik ay ginamit sa mga pangngalang pantangi: • Chino • Fuentes • Jaena • Llanera • Bińan • Guevarra • Vargas • Xeres • Zamboanga.
  15. 15. Yugto ng Leksikograp ong Filipino Diccionario de terminos communes tagalo-castellano ni Rosario Serrano Ito ang unang diksiyonaryong bilingguwal na binuo ng isang Filipino Naitala ni C.A. Hidalgo ang edisyong 1858, 1869, at 1872
  16. 16. • Ito ay limbag sa Imp. De Ramirez y Giraudier sa Maynila. • binubuo ng 144 na pahina Edisyong 1858 Edisyong 1869 Edisyong 1858 • Ito ay limbag sa B. Gonzales Moras sa Binondo. • binubuo ng 316 • Ito ay limbag sa Imp. Ciudad Condal de y C. sa Maynila. • binubuo ng 398
  17. 17. May tala sa edisyong 1869 na isang “tercera edicion” na nilikha para sa mga paaralang primarya sa mga lalawigang sinasalita ang tagalog at bilang pagsunod sa atas ng “superior gobierno de estas Islas.” Nailista din ito sa W.E. Retana at lumilitaw na may mas unang edisyon itong 1854 at limbag sa Imp. De Sto. Tomas. Pinuna ito ni w.E. Retana na isang “munting hango” (“extraxto timida”) mula sa diksiyonaryong Fray Noceda at Fray Sanlucar. Nalathala ang bokabularyong Bisaya ni Fray Mateo Sanchez (1711), gramatika at bokabularyong Pampango ni Fray Diego Bergańo(1729 at 1732), gramatikang Tagalog ni Fray Sebastian Totanes (1745).
  18. 18. Sa bibliyograpiya ni W.E. Retana, mga unang kapansin-pansing imprentang hindi pag-aari ng ordeng relihiyoso: “Imp. M. Memijie” “Imp. Filipina” “Imprenta de los Amigos de Pais” “Imprenta del Diario” “Ramirez y Giraudier” “Imprenta de D. Jose Maria Dayot” “Imprenta de Sampaloc” Isa pang malaking pagbabago ang layuning komersiyal ng mga ito: Ipinagbibili ang produkto ng mga naturang pribadong imprenta. hal. Manga Pananalanğing cauiliuili sa mahal na Poong S. Roque, tanging Pintacasi nang toua sa sarisaring Salot, at saquit na nacahahaua (1820) ni Fray Esteban Diez at may markang ipinagbibili sa 25 peseta.
  19. 19. Bago sumapit ang ika-19 siglo ay nagsimulang ilathala ang mga isinaling metrico romance mula sa Español. Dagling nagging popular ang mga mahabang tulang pasalaysay sa Tagalog. Nang malathala ang edisyong 1860 ng bokabularyong Fray Noceda at Fray Sanlucar ay lumabas ito sa isa nang bagong yugto ng kasaysayan ng leksikograpiya. Ang Diccionario Bisaya-Español ni Fray Juan Felix de Encarnacion ay nalathala noong 1851(unang bahagi) at 1852 (ikalawang bahagi) at nagkaroon din agad ng ikalawang edisyon noong 1866 at ikatlong edisyon noong 1885 dahil sa popularidad nito. Isang magandang produkto ng paligsahan ang muling paglalathala ng Imprenta de Santo Tomas sa salin sa Pampango ng Exercicio Cotidiano ng isang babaeng awtor na si Luisa Gonzaga de Leon.
  20. 20. Wika at Kilusang Propagandi sta Mahihinuha na ang pagsangkot ng mga edukado kahit sa gawaing leksikograpiko ay bahagi ng kamulatang igiit ang sariling kakayahan at talion laban sa dominasyong banyaga at Kanluranin. Ang leksikograpiya, lalo na ang hinggil sa ortograpiya at gramatika ay nagging paksa ng mga ilustradong kasangkot sa Kilusang Propaganda.
  21. 21. Hindi ang diksiyonaryo ni R. Serrano ang tugatog ng naturang repormang leksikograpiko. Naging tungkulin ito ng Diccionario Hispano-Tagalo (primera parte) ni Pedro Serrano-Laktaw noong 1889 at ng maaaring ituring na kakambal at pagsusuring “Sobre na nueva ortografia dela lengua tagalog” ni Jose Rizal na inilathala sa La Solidaridad noong Abril 15, 1890.
  22. 22. Pedro Serrrano-Laktaw • Siya ay tubong Bulacan, maestro ng pagtuturong primarya • Anak siya ni R. Serrano • hanggang noong 1889 ay wala siyang nailalathala maliban sa kanyang diksiyonaryo. • Mahahalata ang koneksiyon niya sa mga propagandista dahil sa “Prologo” para sa diksiyonaryo ni Marcelo H. del Pilar y Gatmaytan
  23. 23. • Ipinaliwanag niya ang paggamit ng dalawang guhit na patindig (II) upang ipakilala ang pagpapasok sa pakahulugan sa isang salita bilang iba-ibang bahagi ng pananalita at pagiging mula sa sari-saring larang o disiplina. • May listahan siya ng mga daglat para sa mga larang gaya ng “arit.” (aritmetica), “bot.” (botanica), “filos.” (filosofia), “fis.” (fisica), “med.” (medicina), “teol.” (teologia), “vet.” (veterinaria) • Kialangan niyang ipaliwanag mabuti ang paggamit ng tuldik na circunflejo (^) o pakupya upang maging pananda sa mga bigkas ng mga salita na nagtatapos sa patinig at may impit.
  24. 24. Kasaysayan ng Wika ng Filipinas Ang kasaysayan ng leksikograpiya sa Filipinas sa buong panahon ng kolonyalismong Español ay isang mahabang panahon ng paglikha ng diksiyonaryong bilingguwal (trilingguwal at multilingguwal sa ilang kaso). Ito ay maaaring hatiin sa 3 yugto.
  25. 25. Unang yugto ang pagbuo ng diksiyonaryong bilingguwal at may mga lahok na Español- Katutubong Wika bilang unang bahagi o primera parte. Nakatulong sa loob ng yugtong ito ang pagkakaroon ng mga orden ng kani-kanilang imprenta at magandang palatandaan ang pagkakalathala sa imprentang Dominiko ng Bocabulario de la Lengua Bisaia Hiligayna y Haraia de la Isla Panai y Sugbu ni Fray Alonso de Mentrida.
  26. 26. Ikalawang yugto ang pagbuo ng diksiyonaryong bilingguwal at may lahok na Español- Katutubong Wika bilang unang bahagi Naganap ito habang kinikinis ang mga diksiyonaryo sa unang yugto. Isang palatandaan ang diksiyonaryong Tagalog-Español ni Fray Francisco de San Antonio noong 1624. Tugatog ng yugtong ito ang bokabularyong Fray Noceda at Fray Sanlucar na isang proyektong inumpisahan noong 1610. Sa panahong ito ay mas sumigla ang paglalathala dahil may natatag na mga limbagang hindi hawak ng mga ordeng relihiyoso.
  27. 27. • bokabularyong Bikol-Español ni Fray Marcos de Lisbou • bokabularyong “Bisaya- Zebuana” ni Fray Francisco Encina • pagkalathala sa gramatika at diksiyonaryong Ilokano ni Fray Francisco Lopez • bokabularyong Ilokano- Español ni Fray Andres Carro • bokabularong Tagalog-Español ni Fray Domingo de los Santos. Mga Nailathala Bago matapos ang ika-18 siglo ay nagkaroon ng malaking pagsulong at proliperasyon ang mga imprentang pribado. Nagbunga ito ng kompetisyon at komersiyalisasyon sa paglalathala. Naging popular ang mga salin at adopsiyon ng mahahabang tulang pasalaysay na awit at korido.
  28. 28. Ito ang nagpasok sa ikatlong yugto ng kasaysayan ng leksikograpiya. Higit na maraming bokabularyong nalathala sa panahong ito. Hal. Ang ikatlong edisyon ng Fray Noceda at Fray Sanlucar noong 1860. Naapektuhan ang gawaing pangwika sa panahong ito ng kilusang Makabayan at mapagpalaya. Ang tugatog nito ay ang diksiyonaryong Español- Tagalog ni Pedro Serrano- Laktaw na nalathala noong 1889 at ang mga gawaing pangwika ni Jose Rizal.
  29. 29. Ang ikalawang bahagi ng diksiyonaryo ni P. Serrano- Laktaw ay inabutan ng Himagsikang Filipino at nalathala lamang nitong ika- 20. Ang epekto ng mga pagsusuring pangwika ni Rizal ay higit ding lumitaw sa panahon ng Americano hanggang sa pagpapahayag sa Tagalog bilang batayan ng Wikang Pambansa bago sumiklab ang Ikalawang Digmaang Pandaigdig.
  30. 30. AISA E. OYARDO PhD-Filipino aisa.oyardo1501@gmail.com

×