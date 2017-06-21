Administracion del mantenimiento daniela gil

REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITEC...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITECNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSION COL – SEDE CIUDAD OJEDA ADMINISTRACIÓN DEL MANTENIMIENTO AUTORA Daniela Gil PROFESOR DE LA ASIGNATURA ING. Jesús González
  2. 2. Administración del Mantenimiento Industrial La Administración del Mantenimiento consiste en planear, dirigir y controlar los recursos (personas, equipos, materiales) para afrontar las restricciones técnicas, de costo y de tiempo del sistema de mantenimiento.
  3. 3. Ventajas de la Administración del Mantenimiento Industrial Se reducen las fallas de la maquinaria y por consiguiente los tiempos de inactividad, lo cual redunda en costos de operación menores y en mayor productividad. Sirve de guía para que los servicios de Mantenimiento para cada período de tiempo, según el programa, sean ejecutados con puntualidad y no se olvide ninguno. Calcular con bastante exactitud, los costos por concepto de Mantenimiento para cada una de las máquinas. Llevar el historial de los repuestos utilizados en la maquinaria, lo cual provee una guía para establecer máximos y mínimos de los inventarios de existencia de repuestos. Mantener bajo control el consumo de combustibles y lubricantes para detectar posibles hurtos o derrames por descuido.
  4. 4. Pasos para la Administración del Mantenimiento Industrial El inventario de equipos e instalaciones está conformado con las Fichas Técnicas en que describan detalladamente las características, principios y parámetros de funcionamiento, así como los diagramas y planos de referencia que permita conocer tanto las generalidades como los principales componentes de los equipos e instalaciones, identificándolos con un código distintivo. 1. Inventario
  5. 5. 1. Inventario Pasos para la Administración del Mantenimiento Industrial Esto nos permite establecer las cantidades y especificaciones de los elementos asignados bajo la tutela del área de mantenimiento, para con ello determinar y delimitar la magnitud de las responsabilidades técnicas, materiales y humanas que se administrarán para implementar un Instructivo y un Programa Mantenimiento.
  6. 6. 2. Instructivo o Manual de Mantenimiento Pasos para la Administración del Mantenimiento Industrial La segunda etapa consiste en elaborar un Instructivo de mantenimiento que detalla las actividades, las horas hombre, periodos, recurso humano, recursos materiales, tiempos y movimientos de los cuatro tipos de mantenimiento a aplicar que son: Mantenimiento Predictivo Es la toma de parámetros de operación de los equipos e instalaciones como son voltajes, corrientes, temperaturas, ruido, presión, etc., que nos permite conocer el estado de funcionamiento y seguridad de manera constante.
  7. 7. Pasos para la Administración del Mantenimiento Industrial Mantenimiento Preventivo Son las actividades periódicas que se aplican para el reemplazo de piezas, refacciones y materiales que permitan asegurar el funcionamiento estable de los equipos y las instalaciones y donde se requiere la libranza y puesta fuera de servicio temporal y programada para llevar a cabo las actividades propias. Mantenimiento Correctivo Este tipo de mantenimiento que se deriva de las fallas imprevistas, deberá a tender a desaparecer hasta llegar al punto de control de la “Falla Cero” como sucede en el transporte aéreo, terrestre y marítimo, en donde prácticamente desaparece debido a una buena gestión y administración de mantenimiento. 2. Instructivo o Manual de Mantenimiento
  8. 8. Pasos para la Administración del Mantenimiento Industrial 2. Instructivo o Manual de Mantenimiento Mantenimiento de Uso Este tipo de mantenimiento, se basa en la capacitación periódica del personal o usuario de los equipo e instalaciones para que se les dé el uso adecuado y con las medidas de seguridad tanto para evitar los desperfectos por uso indebido, como los accidentes derivados de la falta de normas y reglas de seguridad apropiadas en cada caso, dando como resultado tanto los beneficios económicos como los de higiene y seguridad industrial. Dentro de este mantenimiento resalta la generación de un Plan de Contingencia que permite capacitar en casos de siniestros tanto a nuestros trabajadores y empleados, como a los propios usuarios lo que permite cumplir con las normas, leyes y reglamentos en cuestión
  9. 9. 3. Programa de Mantenimiento Pasos para la Administración del Mantenimiento Industrial Se lleva a cabo mediante el uso de Software y Hardware especializado de última generación El “MP”, que permite establecer un programa de actividades, recursos humanos, y recursos materiales que se reflejan directamente en el manejo de un programa de flujo financiero para cubrir las necesidades de mantenimiento requeridas.
  10. 10. Pasos para la Administración del Mantenimiento Industrial 3. Programa de Mantenimiento Esto nos permite de manera rápida y eficiente encontrar las áreas de oportunidad para mejorar y hacer más eficiente la empresa ya que se disminuyen drásticamente los paros de producción y/o servicio, las mermas derivadas directamente por fallas o las que se producen por inicios y terminaciones de corridas de producción. Disminución del presupuesto asignado derivado a problemas financieros temporales de la empresa, sin afectar las actividades prioritarias de las que depende el funcionamiento y operación en general, así como se mejora sustantivamente el manejo de almacenes, adquisiciones y compras, hasta llegar a establecer los máximos y mínimos con sus puntos de re-orden estableciendo los valores históricos de los precios de compra tanto de los materiales y refacciones necesarios, disminuyendo el valor de activo fijo y su consiguiente impuesto a pagar.
  11. 11. Importancia de la Administración del Mantenimiento Industrial La administración del mantenimiento industrial es de gran importancia ya que ésta radica en la conservación de una planta operando en perfectas condiciones teniendo principalmente tres objetivos en mente: que las actividades de los centros de producción se realicen en óptimas condiciones de eficiencia, economía y seguridad para todos. De ahí la importancia de la administración del mantenimiento industrial, ya que una mala planificación y por consecuente una mala implementación conduce a fallas en la operación de la maquinaria, pérdidas económicas e incluso a peligros para la salud de los colaboradores.

×