미디어 생태계 변화와 비즈니스 트렌드

디지털 수익모델 트렌드
민주주의에 도움 비즈니스에 도움 민주주의에 해로움 비즈니스에 해로움 출처 : Stroud. Et al.(2017). Remake the News
우리가 지향하는 사분면은?
민주주의에 도움 비즈니스에 도움 민주주의에 해로움 비즈니스에 해로움 출처 : Stroud. Et al.(2017). Remake the News
미디어 환경과 플랫폼의 독점 경향성
•Mobile(+digitalization) •Artificial Intelligence
Mobile(+digitalization)
플랫폼의 광고 시장 독점 강화 출처 : Pivotal Research Group
프로그래머틱 광고의 플랫폼 독점 출처 : Pivotal Research Group
해외 언론 정리해고 사례 • 2017년 6월 16일 : 로스앤젤레스타임스 바이아웃 • 2017년 6월 15일 : 허핑턴포스트 39명 정리해고 • 2017년 6월 13일 : 타임 300명 정리해고 • 2017년 5월...
Artiﬁcial Intelligence New Interface / Platform
AI Speaker와 뉴스 서비스 • Amazon Echo : Flash Brieﬁng • Telegraph, NPR, BBC • Google Home : News Service • CNBC • Apple Hom...
플랫폼 네트워크 확장 Online → Offline
레거시 미디어의 수익 모델 흐름
수익창출 위한 언론사 움직임 • 동영상 비즈니스 • 대부분의 레거시 미디어 • 서비스 저널리즘 • 뉴욕타임스의 Wirecutter 인수 • 구독료 비즈니스 • 디인포메이션, 뉴욕타임스, 폴리티코, 워싱턴포스트, 디지...
수익 모델의 분류와 경향 • Sponsored Content : 다수 언론사들 / 국내 미디어 스타트업 • Crowdfunding : De Correspondent / storyfunding, naver • (Dig...
VG의 VGTV 분사와 성공 • 현황 • 신문 광고 매출 하락으로 노르웨이 신문 VG는 영상 부문인 VGTV 분사 • 2007년 설립됐으나 분사는 2014년 • 2017년 현재 정규 직원은 65명 • 성과 • 20...
디인포메이션의 구독 서비스 • 현황 • 2013년 WSJ 기자 제시카 레신이 창업 • 하루 2건 생산 • 구독자 : 11명 중 10명이 스타트업 창립자, 글로벌 미디어 기업 임원 등 • 구독료 • 연 구독료 ...
서비스 저널리즘 • 서비스 저널리즘의 사례 • 뉴욕매거진 ‘Strategist’ • 쿼츠의 ‘Quartzy’ • 뉴욕타임스 ‘Cooking’, ‘Guides’, ‘Smart Living’ • 버즈피드 ‘Tast...
– NewYorkTimes. 2015.10.7. “서비스 저널리즘을 현대화하려는 노력은 1년 전 '쿠킹 '(Cooking)에서 시작됐다. 우리의 목표는 우리 독자의 특별한 필요성을 충족시키기 위해 우리의 콘텐츠와 전문성...
Buzzfeed Tasty eBook • 가격 : 페이퍼백 24달러 • 2016년 맞춤형 eBook, 2달 동안 10만부 판매 • 음식 서적 베스트셀러 11위 • 2달 매출 추정액은 약 27억1200만원 • 20...
레거시 미디어의 대안들 • 관계를 수익화하기 • 콘텐츠를 수익화하기 • 콘텐츠를 플랫폼화하기
관계의 수익화 - 긱와이어 • 서머 배시 파티 • 맥락과 의미 • 공동체를 구축하여 뉴스 가치가 있는 콘텐츠를 만든다 • 저널리즘을 영위하는데 필요한 돈을 지불하게 한다 • 독자들을 의미있게 참여시키는 전략적 기회...
Digital Subscription Biz
콘텐츠를 플랫폼화 하기
스타트업 비즈니스 참고 사례
Geekble • 2017년 초 창업한 ‘메이커 미디어’ • “공학의 매력을 보여주고 싶다” • 영화, 게임 등에 등장하는 가상의 아이템을 아두이노와 3D 프린터로 직접 제작 • 수익모델 • 브랜디드 콘텐트 • ...
Product Field
유념해야 해야 할 4가지
Network Effect와 비즈니스 • Data → Mass Customization → Business • Business developing based on audience data analysis • 포털의 AI...
Service, Not Product
가장 잘 하는 것을 찾고 가장 잘 하는 것에 집중
신뢰와 충성도(팬)
끝으로
1사분면을 위한 선택 • Mass 접근 방식에서 탈피하고 • Vertical 접근 방식 강화해야 한다
– 존 듀이 “센세이셔널이라는 단어가 좋은 의미로 쓰일 수만 있다면, 그 날의 뉴스를 능숙하게 다루는 방식은 현재의 방법보다 더 센세 이셔널 할지도 모른다. 지속적인 연구와 조직에 기반한다면.”
민주주의에 도움 비즈니스에 도움 민주주의에 해로움 비즈니스에 해로움 출처 : Stroud. Et al.(2017). Remake the News 신뢰 독자의 충성도 선정성
기타
아마존 에코 인기 앱 • 1위 : Jeopardy J6 • 2위 : The Wayne Investigation • 3위 : 도미노 피자 • 4위 : 1-800-ﬂower • 5위 : 우버 • 6위 : Autom...
thehustle.io •허슬콘 : 매년 봄 •참가비 : 200~350달러(구매 시기별로 차등) •빠르게 성장하는 비기술 분야 스타트업 창업자 연사로 초대 •growth, marketing, hiring에 대한 팁, 정...
×