Smile: Sell More with Amazing Customer Service is an award-winning customer service, sales and fundraising training solution that can help propel you - and your business - to the front of the pack! Award-winning author Kirt Manecke offers powerful tips and techniques from his own very successful and innovative training program and from over 30 years of successful selling. Smile is a crash course in customer service and sales (and fundraising) Packed with invaluable tips and advice, Smile s simple, practical approach will help you sell more, starting today. A quick, 60-minute read, it could easily be the best one-hour gift you ever give yourself or your employees. You can read straight through or consult the Table of Contents to find the tips you most need to work on. If you re using this book to train new employees or current staff, choose one or two concepts to practice each day or each week - it s easy to implement! Why This Book? The advantage this book has over others is that it s a quick and easy read. This means: 1) you ll actually read it, and 2) you can start today.

