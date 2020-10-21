Introducing Sprint* by Firstwater℠

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A clever little hack to help uncover, articulate and demonstrate your Brand, Purpose and Philosophy. Introducing Sprint Th...
We get it… Budgets are tight and time is limited. 2
HUGE!3 But expectations are…
The COVID Effect The bar has never been higher for business and brand. Not only must companies prove their worth, by never...
Hype won’t deliver you success in this, or any other, new normal. 5 So here’s the deal…
6 Global statistics 94% Business leaders feel a personal responsibility for laying out their company’s core purpose and ro...
This is why the future has decided on trust! Irrespective of technology or product, in heavily trust dependent industries,...
Fully Commi4edPar/ally Commi4ed MARKET PERCEPTIONS BUSINESSREALITYFullyCommi4edPar/allyCommi4ed 8 Fully committed to susta...
9 “There are a few moments in every game when [you] will have to Sprint and use explosiveness to win. — ALI KRIEGER But th...
Don’t rush. Sprint* 10 *Now, without compromise
Sprint is a rapid prototyping approach to sustainable brand building Because most planners and their agencies do a great j...
Sprint is a first-step towards co-creating shared value Without forcing compromise between what is wanted today and needed...
Sprint maximises 20 years of experience delivering award-winning results 1313 Best Global Rebrand “Royal Kingdom of Bhutan...
And expertise gained building brands for countries, governments and NGOs, Global Fortune 500s, MNCs, blue-chips and consci...
Sprint is an adaptable solution designed to accommodate business lifecycle, budget and timescales Where we agree to fees a...
Where do we start? Whether refreshing an existing brand or developing a new one, we always begin each project with a struc...
Sprint is modular based — allowing you to choose a solution that works for you and your business: 1. PROJECT KICK OFF Deﬁn...
18 Four Sprint Packages Whether it’s articulation support, or insight and expertise to improve performance STARTER STANDAR...
✓ DELIVER WHAT PEOPLE NEED ✓ MARKET RELEVANCE ✓ VALUE-BASED PRICING ✓ PURPOSE-LED POSITIONING ✓ CLARITY & CONSISTENCY Crea...
20 Committed to co-creating value through knowledge sharing and effective facilitation. About me
✓ Known for strong views on brand positioning, collective consciousness, and the responsibilities of business (consulting ...
Recommended What am I reading at the moment? A compelling look at the B Corp movement and why socially and environmentally...
Let’s talk Human-to-Human. Dubai, UAE 404B, Al Sahaa Oﬃces Souk Al Bahar PO Box 487177 +971 4 336 9693 hello@ﬁrstwater.ae ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Introducing Sprint* by Firstwater℠

19 views

Published on

A clever little hack to help uncover, articulate and demonstrate your Brand, Purpose and Philosophy.

(*Now is available, without compromise)

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Introducing Sprint* by Firstwater℠

  1. 1. A clever little hack to help uncover, articulate and demonstrate your Brand, Purpose and Philosophy. Introducing Sprint This document is licensed under a Crea/ve Commons A4ribu/on-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 Interna/onal License
  2. 2. We get it… Budgets are tight and time is limited. 2
  3. 3. HUGE!3 But expectations are…
  4. 4. The COVID Effect The bar has never been higher for business and brand. Not only must companies prove their worth, by never faltering on the delivery of a great product, but to stand any chance of survival, they must earn their stripes by making a world of diﬀerence. 4 The Pandemic has accelerated society’s need for more sustainable brands. READ OUR LATEST POST
  5. 5. Hype won’t deliver you success in this, or any other, new normal. 5 So here’s the deal…
  6. 6. 6 Global statistics 94% Business leaders feel a personal responsibility for laying out their company’s core purpose and role in society (UN & Accenture) 64% People expect business leaders to lead on social change rather than waiting for government intervention (Edelman) But standing for something and staying true to Purpose will: 67% People agree it has become more important the brands they choose make a positive impact to society (Ipsos)
  7. 7. This is why the future has decided on trust! Irrespective of technology or product, in heavily trust dependent industries, like yours, choices come down to people’s confidence about receiving the right levels of reliable and unconditional support. 7
  8. 8. Fully Commi4edPar/ally Commi4ed MARKET PERCEPTIONS BUSINESSREALITYFullyCommi4edPar/allyCommi4ed 8 Fully committed to sustainability, the strongest brands are purpose-led businesses that bridge the gap between reality and perception — delivering value for all stakeholders, not just shareholders: “DO-GOODERS” Sustainability is a business impera/ve but the company has yet to ins/tu/onalise its philosophy and/or unify behind its purpose — huge poten;al to achieve more! “CHANGE-MAKERS” The company is fully (and passionately) commi4ed to sustainability — consistently striking a balance between shareholder return and societal impact(s) “NON-DOERS” The company is neither pursuing a sustainable agenda, nor has it taken any real steps towards change — talent has already checked-out! “PURPOSE-WASHERS” Ac/vity is reac/ve and marketed to build brand associa/on with a perceived cause. Impact is likely to be insigniﬁcant and a reputa;on crisis is imminent!
  9. 9. 9 “There are a few moments in every game when [you] will have to Sprint and use explosiveness to win. — ALI KRIEGER But the clock is ticking!
  10. 10. Don’t rush. Sprint* 10 *Now, without compromise
  11. 11. Sprint is a rapid prototyping approach to sustainable brand building Because most planners and their agencies do a great job understanding where a company should go and devising potentially effective strategies to project them getting there, but where they fail is follow-through — not knowing what it takes to create lasting value. 1111
  12. 12. Sprint is a first-step towards co-creating shared value Without forcing compromise between what is wanted today and needed tomorrow, Sprint paves the way for conscien/ous business to achieve sustainable brand status — an honest and proﬁtable representa/on of your commitment to delivering value for all stakeholders, whether they buy from you or not. 12 BVC is a blueprint for unlocking brand value to advance the sustainability agenda. Brand Value Creation (BVC) LEARN MORE ABOUT BVC
  13. 13. Sprint maximises 20 years of experience delivering award-winning results 1313 Best Global Rebrand “Royal Kingdom of Bhutan” Best Corporate Rebrand “AcZon For Children” Best Brand Transforma/on Consultancy “Firstwater Advisory” Best Brand Consultancy “FutureBrand SEA” Business Development Team Of The Year "McCann Worldgroup APAC”
  14. 14. And expertise gained building brands for countries, governments and NGOs, Global Fortune 500s, MNCs, blue-chips and conscientious start-ups too 14
  15. 15. Sprint is an adaptable solution designed to accommodate business lifecycle, budget and timescales Where we agree to fees and the basis of charges clearly in advance — so we can, together, plan reliably for what lies ahead and how it is to be achieved. 15
  16. 16. Where do we start? Whether refreshing an existing brand or developing a new one, we always begin each project with a structured and immersive Project Kick-off. 16 ✓ Objectives — definitely lay out the project’s core objectives we are set to accomplish together; ✓ In Scope — stating what’s in scope; ✓ Out of Scope — equally important, stating what’s out of the project’s scope of work; ✓ Key Activities — outlining the major steps we will need to take; ✓ Deliverables — delineating the tangible work we will deliver to accomplish the objectives; ✓ Sponsor — for Standard, Advanced and Bespoke packages, specifying the executive sponsor who will be responsible for resolving major issues and provide direction when needed; ✓ Resources — list all stakeholders that will be supporting the project, including any external resources as/if needed; ✓ CSFs (Critical Success Factors) — defining elements which need to be fulfilled in order to realise the deliverables. 16 Where together we’ll define:
  17. 17. Sprint is modular based — allowing you to choose a solution that works for you and your business: 1. PROJECT KICK OFF Deﬁne a Project Charter and facilitate client kick-oﬀ — deﬁni/vely laying out objec/ves, roles, responsibili/es, deliverables and Cri/cal Success Factors (CSFs) 2. INTERNAL SOCIALISATION If necessary, elicit broader support for the project incl. familiarisa/on of individual stakeholders, to eﬀec/vely posi/on and gain buy-in from the wider organisa/on 3. STAKEHOLDER INTERVIEWS Board, Exec Team and/or Key Stakeholder 1-1 structured interviews (up to 4 x 1hr), incl. suppor/ng analysis and insights extrac/on 4. MARKET RESEARCH Conduct minimum exploratory secondary (and/or qualita/ve) desk research to assess the current posi/on in the marketplace 5. MARKET ANALYSIS Analyse all available client and/or third-party market and strategy material to iden/fy poten/al value opportuni/es 6. EXISTING IDENTITY AUDIT Analyse exis/ng touch-points for consistency of message, con/nuity of look-and-feel, tone-of-voice, clarity of purpose and posi/oning 7. BRAND PORTFOLIO ANALYSIS Map the current brand porkolio and architecture to iden/fy how exis/ng equi/es and assets are/are not being leveraged 8. CAPABILITIES ASSESSMENT Assess current stakeholder, market and brand performance rela/ve to intended requirements and capabili/es 9. COMPETITOR AND/OR COMPARATIVE ASSESSMENT Examine and interpret the compe//ve landscape incl. exis/ng compe/tors and emerging disruptors 10. MARKET INFLUENCES & TRENDS Iden/fy relevant local, regional and/or global trends and their likely manifesta/on in the next 3-5 years — providing perspec/ves on poten/al impact 11. POSITIONING TERRITORIES Develop clear recommenda/ons incl. target audience proﬁles; product and/ or services; dram posi/oning territory statement(s) 12. FINALISED BRAND STRATEGY Dis/ll all ﬁndings into a strategy incl. Purpose and Values, Posi/oning and Proposi/on, func/onal and emo/onal beneﬁts, incl. mobilisa/on recommenda/ons 13. BRAND VALUE PROPOSITION (BVP) Cram a BVP Plakorm — that is an ac/onable ar/cula/on of the client’s mo/va/ons and inten/ons incl. draming a compelling brand narra/ve / manifesto. 14. BRAND NAMING & NOMENCLATURE Aligned with the BVP and guided by porkolio and architecture, employing an objec/ve and crea/ve approach to renaming the master brand (sub-brands not included) 15. TONE-OF-VOICE & BRAND MESSAGING Based on the BVP, codify a tone-of- voice and develop an on-brand messaging system, incl. wri/ng style guidelines 17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15
  18. 18. 18 Four Sprint Packages Whether it’s articulation support, or insight and expertise to improve performance STARTER STANDARD ADVANCED BESPOKE For entrepreneurs and start-ups struggling to deﬁne and ar4culate a viable Purpose and Proposi4on For small businesses looking to further qualify their Purpose with more contextualised insight and guidance This package is for more established companies, due to scale/complexity of the business Crea4on of a bespoke solu4on(s) that is based on further discussion and a detailed technical evalua4on/needs assessment 1 PROJECT KICK-OFF ✓ ✓ ✓ 2 INTERNAL SOCIALISATION 3 STAKEHOLDER INTERVIEWS ✓ ✓ ✓ 4 MARKET RESEARCH 5 MARKET ANALYSIS ✓ ✓ 6 EXISTING IDENTITY AUDIT ✓ 7 BRAND PORTFOLIO ANALYSIS ✓ 8 CAPABILITIES ASSESSMENT 9 COMPETITOR / COMPARATIVE ASSESSMENT ✓ 10 MARKET INFLUENCES & TRENDS 11 POSITIONING TERRITORIES ✓ ✓ 12 FINALISED BRAND STRATEGY ✓ 13 BRAND VALUE PROPOSITION (BVP) ✓ ✓ ✓ 14 BRAND NAMING & NOMENCLATURE 15 TONE-OF-VOICE & BRAND MESSAGING US$3,250 US$5,500 US$12,500 Begins with a FREE needs assessmentUp to 3 working days Up to 5 working days Up to 10 working days
  19. 19. ✓ DELIVER WHAT PEOPLE NEED ✓ MARKET RELEVANCE ✓ VALUE-BASED PRICING ✓ PURPOSE-LED POSITIONING ✓ CLARITY & CONSISTENCY Create a seamless and engaging stakeholder experience Elements of the brand, such as the intended end- user, are modiﬁed to ﬁt the /mes and other, localised or cultural nuances The nature of the product — e.g. premium versus household staple — should inﬂuence price Clearly communicate similari/es and diﬀerences from compe/ng brands Marke/ng, communica/ons and experiences don’t send conﬂic/ng messages over /me ✓ PORTFOLIO INTEGRITY ✓ INTEGRATED OUTREACH ✓ AN ENGAGED WORKFORCE ✓ SUSTAINED SUPPORT ✓ MEASURABLE IMPACTS Everything ﬁts sensibly into the brand porkolio, whereby all brands, at all levels, work logically together All marke/ng ac/vi/es and channels communicate the same messages about the brand, solidifying the iden/ty Managers know the audiences’ diﬀerent percep/ons of the brand, and be able to deliver accordingly Consistently invest in building and maintaining brand awareness Use a formal brand-equity- management and ESG impact measurement system(s) 19 Every module embodies the actions needed to create lasting brand equity and value The reward? Stakeholders’ enduring support and exponential growth 19 6 7 1098 1 2 543
  20. 20. 20 Committed to co-creating value through knowledge sharing and effective facilitation. About me
  21. 21. ✓ Known for strong views on brand positioning, collective consciousness, and the responsibilities of business (consulting in this space for twenty years); ✓ Advised countries, government leaders, NGOs and corporations around the world — some for long periods, others for commissions, or one-off advice; ✓ Among the first advocates of Purpose — becoming a prominent voice in raising the standards of branding and sustainability across Europe and Asia (includes the Middle and Far East); ✓ Recognised leader by the World Brand Congress — picking up several awards along the way, citing contributions to the third-sector, as well the governments of UAE, Singapore, and Bhutan (Best Global REBRAND®); ✓ Architecture graduate; post-grad/executive training at USF and Stanford; Associate of the Chartered Institute of Marketing; and long-standing Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts in England. Dan Dimmock, BSc ACIM FRSA Chief Brand and Sustainability Officer / Principal Consultant at Firstwater B Corp Certification  Consultant Become A 21
  22. 22. Recommended What am I reading at the moment? A compelling look at the B Corp movement and why socially and environmentally responsible companies are vital for everyone's future. 22 AVAILABLE ON AMAZON
  23. 23. Let’s talk Human-to-Human. Dubai, UAE 404B, Al Sahaa Oﬃces Souk Al Bahar PO Box 487177 +971 4 336 9693 hello@ﬁrstwater.ae www.ﬁrstwater.ae/sprint Jeddah, KSA Abdullah Aba Al Khayl Al Khalidiyyah Jeddah 23423 +966 92 000 6184 SCHEDULE A FREE NEEDS ASSESSMENT This document is licensed under a Crea/ve Commons A4ribu/on-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 Interna/onal License

×