Trabajo del verbo de aroa

EL VERBO Aroa Rodríguez- Brusco Palacios 5ª Primaria Javier Paulino Pérez
EL VERBO Los verbos son palabras que expresan acciones. Cada verbo tiene diferentes formas verbales. La conjugación es el ...
RAÍZ Y DESINENCIA • La forma verbal que usamos para nombrar al verbo es el infinitivo. SI A UN INFINITIVO LE QUITAMOS LA T...
LOS MODELOS DE CONJUGACIÓN • Se distinguen tres modelos de conjugación: PRIMERA CONJUGACIÓN LOS VERBOS CUYO INFINITIVO TER...
FIN
