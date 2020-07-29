Internet Shutdown in Indonesia: Report 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INTERNET SHUTDOWN IN INDONESIA AND WHAT NEXT? DAMAR JUNIARTO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AT SAFENET
SAFEnet is a network of digital rights defenders in Southeast Asia which was established on 27 June 2013 in Bali, Indonesi...
Digital rights are human rights. Digital rights are the rights that guarantee every citizen to access, use, create, and di...
FRAMEWORKS Freedom of information is a fundamental human right. ARTICLE 19 UDHR: Everyone has the right to freedom of opin...
RESTRICTION Freedom of expression is not absolute and every system of law provides for some limitations on it. ARTICLE 19 ...
INTERNET SHUTDOWN An internet shutdown happens when someone — usually a government — intentionally disrupts the internet o...
INTERNET SHUTDOWN VERSUS THE WORLD Over the past 4 years, Internet shutdowns have become one of the defining tools of gove...
• Internet shutdowns are an extension of traditional forms of censorship. • Internet shutdowns are hurting democracy and e...
INTERNET SHUTDOWN IN INDONESIA In Indonesia, the government shutdown the internet 3 times in 2019 in response to social co...
BANDWITH THROTTLING JAKARTA: MAY 22-25, 2019 Press Release No. 105/HM/KOMINFO/ 05/2019 Press Release No. 106/HM/KOMINFO /0...
ON MAY PROTESTS IN JAKARTA Source: NETBLOCKS https://netblocks.org/reports/indonesia-blocks-social-media-as-election- prot...
IMPACTS ON E-COMMERCE The Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (Indef) estimates losses for three days restr...
EVALUATION • Economy losses around Rp681 billions • No significant impact on social media traffic. • Significant impact on...
INTERNET SLOWDOWN – SHUTDOWN PAPUA & WEST PAPUA: AUGUST 19 – SEPTEMBER 8, 2019 Press Release No. 154/HM/KOMINFO /08/2019 P...
ON AUGUST SOCIAL UNREST IN PAPUA AND WEST PAPUA Source: NETBLOCKS https://netblocks.org/reports/internet-disrupted-in-papu...
IMPACTS SME’s online can’t do their business. No public services: Balai Layanan Pengadaan Barang dan Jasa can’t access LPS...
7 FINDINGS SO FAR 1. Based on request (in)formal by other stakeholders. Internet slowdown is based on request by police. D...
PATHWAY TO JUSTICE Online Petition • Launch on August 21, 2019 • 31,343 signatures Somation Letter • Sent on August 23 & 2...
PTUN JAKARTA Plaintiff’s Petitum 1. To grant the Plaintiff's claim for the whole; 2. States the Government Actions underta...
ACHIEVEMENTS 1. From LEGAL perspective: The internet shutdown practices are against the law and therefore no legal basis t...
WHAT NEXT? • It can happen not only in Jakarta and Papua. Maybe elsewhere in future, as long as there is a (in)formal requ...
THANK YOU FOR QUESTIONS: INFO@SAFENET.OR.ID
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Internet Shutdown in Indonesia: Report 2020

37 views

Published on

Presented during some discussion on internet shutdown and court decision over the shutdown from PTUN Jakarta judges.

Published in: Internet
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Internet Shutdown in Indonesia: Report 2020

  1. 1. INTERNET SHUTDOWN IN INDONESIA AND WHAT NEXT? DAMAR JUNIARTO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AT SAFENET
  2. 2. SAFEnet is a network of digital rights defenders in Southeast Asia which was established on 27 June 2013 in Bali, Indonesia. The establishment of SAFEnet was motivated by the widespread criminalization of netizens because of its expression on the Internet after the enactment of Law No. 11 of 2008 concerning Information and Electronic Transactions (UU ITE). This prompted a number of bloggers, journalists, Internet governance experts, and activists to form this association. After previously only focusing on advocating freedom of expression on the Internet, in 2018 SAFEnet began to widen the issue of advocacy towards the fulfilment of digital rights safenet.or.id F/TW/IG/YT: @safenetvoice
  3. 3. Digital rights are human rights. Digital rights are the rights that guarantee every citizen to access, use, create, and distribute digital media. Right to Access Includes freedom of access to the Internet, such as the availability of infrastructure, ownership and control of Internet service providers, digital inequality, equality of access between genders, screening and blocking, free from internet shutdown. Right to Express Includes guarantees of diversity in content, freedom of expression, and use of the Internet in mobilizing civil society. Right on Safety Includes being free from mass tapping and unlawful surveillance, protection of privacy, to being safe from digital/cyber attacks. OUR STANDPOINT
  4. 4. FRAMEWORKS Freedom of information is a fundamental human right. ARTICLE 19 UDHR: Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers. ARTICLE 19 ICCPR: 1. Everyone shall have the right to hold opinions without interference. 2. Everyone shall have the right to freedom of expression; this right shall include freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds, regardless of frontiers, either orally, in writing or in print, in the form of art, or through any other media of his choice.
  5. 5. RESTRICTION Freedom of expression is not absolute and every system of law provides for some limitations on it. ARTICLE 19 (3) ICCPR The exercise of the rights provided for in paragraph 2 of this article carries with it special duties and responsibilities. It may therefore be subject to certain restrictions, but these shall only be such as are provided by law and are necessary: (a) For respect of the rights or reputations of others; (b) For the protection of national security or of public order (order public), or of public health or morals. A strict three-part test from independent courts for legality, legitimacy and proportionality. Test 1: “provided by law” The government must follow a written law that is clear and not ambiguous. Otherwise, people won’t know when and how they might be accused of doing something wrong. Test 2: “(a) For respect of the rights or reputations of others; (b) For the protection of national security or of public order (ordre public), or of public health or morals.” These are the only legitimate grounds for restricting speech. Test 3: “necessary” Restrictions should be applied only when really necessary. Source: Toby Mendel, Restricting Freedom of Expression: Standards and Principles, Center for Law and Democracy, 2015
  6. 6. INTERNET SHUTDOWN An internet shutdown happens when someone — usually a government — intentionally disrupts the internet or mobile apps to control what people say or do. Shutdowns are also sometimes called “blackouts” or “kill switches.” “An internet shutdown is an intentional disruption of internet or electronic communications, rendering them inaccessible or effectively unusable, for a specific population or within a location, often to exert control over the flow of information.”
  7. 7. INTERNET SHUTDOWN VERSUS THE WORLD Over the past 4 years, Internet shutdowns have become one of the defining tools of government repression in the 21st century. 0 50 100 150 200 250 2016 2017 2018 2019 Times
  8. 8. • Internet shutdowns are an extension of traditional forms of censorship. • Internet shutdowns are hurting democracy and economy, rather than creating stability. WHAT OTHER IMPACTS? 1. The digital economy also shuts down. 2. Affecting hospital from ordering new medicine, and prevented people from using WhatsApp to call for medical assistance. 3. Online public services also shuts down. 4. The number of VPN/Virtual Private Networks users arise. 5. The intensity of violence arise. NEW FORM OF CENSORSHIP
  9. 9. INTERNET SHUTDOWN IN INDONESIA In Indonesia, the government shutdown the internet 3 times in 2019 in response to social conflicts. 1. 22 – 25 May 2019 : bandwith throttling to slowing down image and video in WhatsApp and social media platform in Jakarta. 2. 19 August – 8 September 2019 : bandwith throttling for 2 days, continue with internet shutdown in Papua and West Papua. 3. 23 – 28 September 2019: internet shutdown in Wamena, Papua.
  10. 10. BANDWITH THROTTLING JAKARTA: MAY 22-25, 2019 Press Release No. 105/HM/KOMINFO/ 05/2019 Press Release No. 106/HM/KOMINFO /05/2019 Press Release No. 107/HM/KOMINF O/05/2019 Press Release No. 108/HM/KOMINFO/ 05/2019 Wed, 22 May 2019 12.00 WIB Wed, 22 May 2019 15.00 WIB Sat, 25 May 2019 15.00 WIB Monday, 27 May 2019 MICT: Take down content and social media account that spreading hoaxes. MICT: Hoaxes first appear in FB/IG, then spread using messaging apps like Whatsapp. MICT can’t close WA numbers. MICT: Don’t use VPN. Please report hoaxes to hotline channel. MICT: Take down 551 FB accounts, 848 TW accounts, 640 YT accounts, 1 website, 1 Linkedin account. Closes 61.000 WA numbers.
  11. 11. ON MAY PROTESTS IN JAKARTA Source: NETBLOCKS https://netblocks.org/reports/indonesia-blocks-social-media-as-election- protests-escalate-XADE7LBg Source: OONI Blocking of WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, & Telegram by means of DNS on some ISPs.
  12. 12. IMPACTS ON E-COMMERCE The Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (Indef) estimates losses for three days restricting access to social media around Rp 681 billion. The calculation, as many as 66% of online buying and selling transactions occur on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp. Only 16% of transactions go through the marketplace, based on Ideas 2017 research. The value of eCommerce transactions based on Indef's research in 2019 is estimated at US $ 8.7 billion or Rp 126 trillion. Divided by 365 days, an average of Rp 345 billion per day. As a result, the potential loss of buying and selling online by limiting access to social media per day is 66% of 345 billion, namely Rp 227 billion. So three days of blocking, traders lost Rp 681 billion.
  13. 13. EVALUATION • Economy losses around Rp681 billions • No significant impact on social media traffic. • Significant impact only on WhatsApp traffic. • VPN is now widely known by internet users in Indonesia to bypass current and future limitation by the government.
  14. 14. INTERNET SLOWDOWN – SHUTDOWN PAPUA & WEST PAPUA: AUGUST 19 – SEPTEMBER 8, 2019 Press Release No. 154/HM/KOMINFO /08/2019 Press Release No. 155/HM/KOMINFO/ 08/2019 Press Release No. 159/HM/KOMINF O/08/2019 Press Release No. 170/HM/KOMINF O/09/2019 Press Release No. 173/HM/KOMINF O/09/2019 Mon, 19 Aug 2019 Wed, 21 Aug 2019 Friday, 23 Aug 2019 MICT: Temporary slowing down internet access to combat hoaxes. MICT: Internet shutdown in Papua and West Papua to handle national security situation MICT: Continue to internet blockage until situation in Papua and West Papua back to normal. Wed, 4 Sep 2019 MICT: MICT open some areas in Papua (19) and West Papua (10), while others still having internet shutdown. Sat, 7 Sep 2019 MICT: On Friday, 6 Sep 2019 22.30 local time, MICT open Nabire and Dogiyai, but still close 8 areas in Papua and 3 areas in West Papua.
  15. 15. ON AUGUST SOCIAL UNREST IN PAPUA AND WEST PAPUA Source: NETBLOCKS https://netblocks.org/reports/internet-disrupted-in-papua-indonesia-amid-mass-protests-and-calls-for-independence-eBOgrDBZ
  16. 16. IMPACTS SME’s online can’t do their business. No public services: Balai Layanan Pengadaan Barang dan Jasa can’t access LPSE.ATM can’t connect to server. No news is a good news? BUSINESS JOURNALISM PUBLIC SERVICES ECONOMY HEALTHCARE
  17. 17. 7 FINDINGS SO FAR 1. Based on request (in)formal by other stakeholders. Internet slowdown is based on request by police. Data blockade/shutdown is based on request by security sectors. 2. MICT based on Article 40 ITE Law and Telco Law. Article 40 UU ITE is only giving authority to MICT for restricting illegal content, (muatan melanggar hukum), not to cut the internet access. 3. No clear mechanism for bandwith throttling and internet shutdown. 4. No Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for both internet shutdown in May and August 2019. 5. There is Extra Ordinary Situation but with no clear meaning. 6. No mitigation plan for covering public services. 7. Unclear estimation date for the shutdown.
  18. 18. PATHWAY TO JUSTICE Online Petition • Launch on August 21, 2019 • 31,343 signatures Somation Letter • Sent on August 23 & 26, 2019 • Objection letter submit to MICT on September 4, 2019 Law Suit • Submit law suit on 21 November 2019 • Registration Number 230 / G / 2019 / PTUN-JKT Next? • Result in June 3, 2020 • Till June 18, 2020 there is possibility of appeal process. 21/08/2019. 23/08/2019. 26/08/2019. 21/11/2019. 03/06/2020.
  19. 19. PTUN JAKARTA Plaintiff’s Petitum 1. To grant the Plaintiff's claim for the whole; 2. States the Government Actions undertaken by DEFENDANT I and DEFENDANT II took the form of: a) Throttling or slowing down of access / bandwidth in some regions of the Province West Papua and Papua Province on August 19, 2019 since 13.00 WIT (Eastern Indonesia Time) until 20.30 WIT. b) Blocking of data services and / or terminating internet access comprehensive in Papua Province (29 Cities / Regencies) and West Papua Province (13 Cities / Regencies) Dated August 21, 2019 until at least on September 4, 2019 at 23:00 WIT; c) Extend the blocking of data services and / or terminate internet access in 4 Cities / Regencies in Papua Province (ie Jayapura City, Jayapura Regency, Mimika Regency, and Jayawijaya Regency) and 2 Cities / Regencies in West Papua Province (ie Manokwari City and City of Sorong) since 04 September2019 23.00 West Indonesia Time until 09 September 2019 18.00 West Indonesia Time / 20.00 West Indonesia Time; is an Unlawful Act by a Government Agency and / or Official, the Acts of the DEFENDANTS a quo are deemed to be defective in authority, procedure and substance; 3. Oblige the Defendants not to carry out a quo-like Government Actions in the future; 4. Punish the Defendant to pay the costs incurred in this case. Court Decision 1. Grant the plaintiff’s claim 2. State the actions of the government carried out by DEFENDANT I and DEFENDANT II in the form of : 1) Throttling government action or the slowing down of access / bandwidth in several areas of West Papua Province and Papua Province on August 19, 2019 from 13.00 Eastern Indonesian Time to 20.30 Eastern Indonesian Time 2) Government actions, namely blocking data services and / or terminating internet access completely in Papua Province (29 cities / districts) and West Papia Province (13 cities / districts) dated August 21 until at least on September 4, 2019 at 23:00 WIT . 3) Government actions namely extending the blocking of data services and / or terminating internet access in 4 cities / districts in Papua Province (ie Jayapura City, Jayapura Regency, Mimika Regency, and Jayawijaya Regency) and 2 cities / districts in West Papua Province (ie Kota Manokwari and Kota Sorong) from September 4, 2019 at 23:00 Eastern Indonesian Time to September 9, 2019 at 18:00 Western Indonesia Time / 20:00 Eastern Indonesian Time were an unlawful act by a government agency and / or official. 3. Punish Defendant I and Defendant II for paying jointly costs of Rp. 457,000
  20. 20. ACHIEVEMENTS 1. From LEGAL perspective: The internet shutdown practices are against the law and therefore no legal basis to be implemented again. 2. From JUSTICE perspective: The people of Papua who suffered from the internet shutdown practices in 2019 could make compensation claims to the parties responsible. 3. From SOLIDARITY perspective: The result from Indonesia court against internet shutdown in Papua and West Papua received strong response from the Myanmar civil society to pressure the Myanmar government to stop internet shutdowns in Rakhine and Chin areas.
  21. 21. WHAT NEXT? • It can happen not only in Jakarta and Papua. Maybe elsewhere in future, as long as there is a (in)formal request and an extra ordinary situation. • No guarantees of written SOPs in near future. • Combatting hoaxes with internet slowdown/shutdown become an instant solution to quell unrest and suppress the spread of rumours and hoaxes. • There is no empirical evidence that proves this tactic is effective to tackle hoaxes. Rumours and disinformation continue to spread with or without access to digital communication networks, whose primary role is that of accelerators of information diffusion. • Claims over success over shading the negative impact of internet slowdown/shutdown for posing a threat to human rights around the world. They harm everyone: businesses, emergency services, journalism, human rights defenders, and communities. • Time to revise Article 40 UU ITE
  22. 22. THANK YOU FOR QUESTIONS: INFO@SAFENET.OR.ID

×