Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Unidad educativa "Emaús" Materia: informática Nombre: Dallyana Pesantes Curso: 1c jueves 29 de octubre del 2020 LINKENDIN
Linkendin Es una red social orientada al uso empresarial, a los negocios y al empleo. Partiendo del perfil de cada usuario...
1.¿Qué es Linkendin? Es una red social profesional,lo que encontrarás son empresas y profesionales que buscan promocionars...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Linkedin

11 views

Published on

Información acerca de que es Linkedin y para que se puede usar.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Linkedin

  1. 1. Unidad educativa "Emaús" Materia: informática Nombre: Dallyana Pesantes Curso: 1c jueves 29 de octubre del 2020 LINKENDIN
  2. 2. Linkendin Es una red social orientada al uso empresarial, a los negocios y al empleo. Partiendo del perfil de cada usuario, quien libremente revela su experiencia laboral además de sus destrezas, la web pone en contacto a millones de empresas y empleados. Fundada en diciembre de 2002 por Reid Hoffman, Allen Blue, Konstantin Guericke, Eric Ly y Jean-Luc Vaillant, fue lanzada en mayo de 2003.
  3. 3. 1.¿Qué es Linkendin? Es una red social profesional,lo que encontrarás son empresas y profesionales que buscan promocionarse, hacer networking y negocio. 2.¿Cómo nació Linkendin y quien la fundó? Fundada en diciembre de 2002 por Reid Hoffman, Allen Blue, Konstantin Guericke, Eric Ly y Jean-Luc Vaillant, fue lanzada en mayo de 2003. 3.¿Cómo acceder a Linkendin? ● Dirígete a la página de inicio de sesión de LinkedIn. ● Escribe tu nombre, apellidos, dirección de correo electrónico y la contraseña que usarás. ● Selecciona Únete ahora. 4.Ventajas de Linkendin. ● Permite generar oportunidades de negocio. ● Contactar directamente con profesionales y líderes de nuestro sector. ● Recomendar a tus contactos (y ser recomendado). ● Intercambiar opiniones, participar en debates y foros. ● Encontrar proveedores, clientes y empleados. ● Promocionar tus productos o servicios. 5.Desventajas de LinkedIn. ● Se consiguen datos personales en cuestión de minutos. ● Se puede difamar a una persona fácilmente, y ser vistos en poco tiempo por una multitud. ● Podría prestarse para el robo de identidad.

×