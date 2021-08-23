Successfully reported this slideshow.
Modelos de Radiopropagación: Procedimiento para el cálculo de los fenómenos de difracción - Definir y reconocer los elemen...
Procedimiento para el cálculo de los fenómenos de difracción. (basados en la UIT-R serie P 526-5). Fenómeno de difracción....
Elipsoides y zonas de Fresnel Al estudiar la propagación de las ondas radioeléctricas entre dos puntos A y B, el espacio c...
Se puede considerar que todos los rayos que están en la primera zona de Fresnel están, en fase con el rayo directo. A efec...
Difracción sobre terrenos irregulares: a. Difracción en arista aguda [ “filo de cuchillo” ]. Ésta difracción es la más sim...
Una vez obtenido éste parámetro, podemos obtener la atenuación por difracción en función de v. 0526-07 – 3 – 2 – 1 0 1 2 3...
b. Difracción en arista redondeada. (obstáculo único con arista redondeada). Las pérdidas por difracción de ésta geometría...
T(m,n) se puede obtener de la siguiente curva. 0526-08 50 45 40 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 0 n = 10 100 T (m,n) (dB) 0,5 0,25 0...
c. Múltiples obstáculos. Puede emplearse el método anterior. Se suman las atenuaciones correspondientes a las obstruccione...
Resúmen: Propagación por onda de superficie • Es el modo dominante en la banda de 1OkHz hasta 1OMHz. Proporciona alcances ...
11 Plantea tus dudas escribiendonos a: MSc.María Zuleima Pérez @MariaZuleimaPre1 pnfingenieriaelectronica@gmail.com Canal ...
Procedimiento para el cálculo de los fenómenos de difracción

Pnf electrónica modelos de radiopropagación_difracción 2

  1. 1. Modelos de Radiopropagación: Procedimiento para el cálculo de los fenómenos de difracción - Definir y reconocer los elementos conceptuales y componentes de un sistema de radio enlace Radiocomunicaciones. PNF Ingeniería Electrónica
  2. 2. Procedimiento para el cálculo de los fenómenos de difracción. (basados en la UIT-R serie P 526-5). Fenómeno de difracción. El fenómeno de difracción se produce cuando un obstáculo obstruye parcial o totalmente el trayecto de un haz radioeléctrico. Se idealiza la forma de los obstáculos, asimilándolos a una arista de grosor despreciable ( filo de cuchillo) o a una arista gruesa. El cálculo de las pérdidas se efectúa por separado, si trata de un solo obstáculo o múltiples obstáculos. Arista aguda Arista gruesa
  3. 3. Elipsoides y zonas de Fresnel Al estudiar la propagación de las ondas radioeléctricas entre dos puntos A y B, el espacio correspondiente puede subdividirse en una familia de elipsoides, llamados elipsoides de Fresnel, todos con sus focos en los puntos A y B, de manera que cualquier punto M de uno de esos elipsoides satisface la relación: Donde, n es un número entero que caracteriza el elipsoide correspondiente. A efectos prácticos se considera que la propagación se efectúa con visibilidad directa, es decir, con fenómenos de difracción despreciables, si no existe ningún obstáculo dentro del primer elipsoide de Fresnel. d d1 d2 R M A B Procedimiento para el cálculo de los fenómenos de difracción. (basados en la UIT-R serie P 526-5).
  4. 4. Se puede considerar que todos los rayos que están en la primera zona de Fresnel están, en fase con el rayo directo. A efectos prácticos se considera que la propagación se efectúa con visibilidad directa, es decir, con fenómeno de difracción despreciables, si no existe ningún obstáculo dentro del primer elipsoide de Fresnel (se pueden obtener ganancias hasta de 6 dB). Tx Rx Segunda zonal de Fresnel Primera zonal de Fresnel Tercera zonal de Fresnel Procedimiento para el cálculo de los fenómenos de difracción. (basados en la UIT-R serie P 526-5).
  5. 5. Difracción sobre terrenos irregulares: a. Difracción en arista aguda [ “filo de cuchillo” ]. Ésta difracción es la más simple, y se aplica a aquellos trayectos que salvo ésta obstrucción serían de visivilidad directa. Todos los parámetros geométricos se agrupan en sólo un parámetro adimensional ( v). Procedimiento para el cálculo de los fenómenos de difracción. (basados en la UIT-R serie P 526-5)
  6. 6. Una vez obtenido éste parámetro, podemos obtener la atenuación por difracción en función de v. 0526-07 – 3 – 2 – 1 0 1 2 3 – 2 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 J() (dB) FIGURA 7 Pérdida por difracción en filo de cuchillo  Procedimiento para el cálculo de los fenómenos de difracción. (basados en la UIT-R serie P 526-5).
  7. 7. b. Difracción en arista redondeada. (obstáculo único con arista redondeada). Las pérdidas por difracción de ésta geometría se puede calcular como: J(v)= calculado igual que para filo de cuchillo. T(m,n)= atenuación adicional debido a la curvatura del obstáculo. 1,4 3 1 2 1 2 1 / 3 2 / 3 ( , ) 8, 2 1 2 0, 7 3 0, 2 7 1 b n T m n km k n b e d d R d d m R R h n R     − = = +   = + + −     +     =             = Procedimiento para el cálculo de los fenómenos de difracción. (basados en la UIT-R serie P 526-5).
  8. 8. T(m,n) se puede obtener de la siguiente curva. 0526-08 50 45 40 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 0 n = 10 100 T (m,n) (dB) 0,5 0,25 0,0 0,4 0,8 1,2 1,6 2 2,4 2,8 3,2 3,6 4 FIGURA 8 Valor de T(m,n) (dB) y en función de m y n m 5,0 2,0 1,0 Procedimiento para el cálculo de los fenómenos de difracción. (basados en la UIT-R serie P 526-5).
  9. 9. c. Múltiples obstáculos. Puede emplearse el método anterior. Se suman las atenuaciones correspondientes a las obstrucciones. h1 h2 h3 Tx Rx Procedimiento para el cálculo de los fenómenos de difracción. (basados en la UIT-R serie P 526-5).
  10. 10. Resúmen: Propagación por onda de superficie • Es el modo dominante en la banda de 1OkHz hasta 1OMHz. Proporciona alcances útiles solo con propagación vertical, ya que la componente horizontal es rápidamente absorbida. • La OS contornea los obstáculos con pérdidas moderadas por efecto de la difracción, que es muy intensa en estas frecuencias. El efecto favorable de la difracción para la propagación se reduce al aumentar la frecuencia. • Para esta banda de frecuencias y las alturas de antenas utilizadas, R = -1 y D =O, implicando que E= 2*A*E0. • La evaluación del factor A es una tarea compleja, por lo que en la práctica se utiliza el método presentado en la UIT-R P.368-7. • Caso: Curvas suministradas por el Ministerio de Transporte y Comunicaciones, y curvas de la UIT-R P.368-7. Curvas normalizadas para una PRAVC = 1kW. La línea asintótica se corresponde con
  Fuentes utilizadas: - Wayne Tomasi "Sistemas de comunicaciones electrónicas". 4ta edición - Zulima Barboza de Vielma "Antenas y propagación" . Guia estudio ULA Mérida

Procedimiento para el cálculo de los fenómenos de difracción

