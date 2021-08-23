Successfully reported this slideshow.
Modelos de Radiopropagación: Ejemplo Definir y reconocer los elementos conceptuales y componentes de un sistema de radio e...
Ejemplo . Una antena emisora de radiodifusión que opera a 100Mhz con polarización vertical, está situada a una altura de 3...
Solución La propagación es por onda troposférica u onda espacial debido a la frecuencia. Hallando el método a usar a. Para...
UIT-R SERIE P 527-3 D01-sc ) ( 10 * 5 , 1 2 M S −   15 = r 
03 , 1 15 10 * 5 , 1 * 60 15 60 3 −  = − = − = − j j r x    ( ) ( ) ( )  =  = = =   =       + =      ...
• Sustituyendo valores para calcular el coeficiente de reflexión: 2 2 2 2 cos (15 0,27) 1,77 (15 0,27) cos 1,77 cos (15 0,...
• Pérdidas en el espacio libre • De igual manera ( ) ( ) ( ) dB L l R R d l b b b 26 , 89 8 , 843555930 log * 10 8 , 84355...
Método corto ( ) ( ) Km d d o resolviend m R K R d h R d d h h R d d d Km d para tierra e t e r t e 308 , 47 solución la 3...
( ) ( )              85,52dB ) E(dB 87 , 100 10 * 2215 , 1 cos( 2 1 4 731 , 7 1349 , 0 9253 , 0 25 , 168 * 50...
• B. zona de Fresnel. Para d=10Km implica el modelo tierra plana R R R D R x T x h t h r d 1 d 2 d   obstáculos los sobr...
Se requiere superar el 60%R1 (primera zona de Fresnel) para garantizar la señal en el receptor.  R R R D R x T x h t h r ...
• Por Pitágoras • Ya que el radio de la zona de Fresnel es perpendicular al trayecto ( ) ( ) m d d d m d d d d x m km d d ...
13 Fuentes utilizadas: - Wayne Tomasi “Sistemas de comunicaciones electrónicas”. 4ta edición - Zulima Barboza de Vielma “A...
Pnf electrónica ej-mod_dos_rayos 3

  1. 1. Modelos de Radiopropagación: Ejemplo Definir y reconocer los elementos conceptuales y componentes de un sistema de radio enlace Radiocomunicaciones. PNF Ingeniería Electrónica
  2. 2. Ejemplo . Una antena emisora de radiodifusión que opera a 100Mhz con polarización vertical, está situada a una altura de 300m y su potencia radiada aparente es de 5 Kw. El terreno en sus alrededores se puede considerar llano formado por suelo moderadamente seco con rugosidad despreciable. El factor de radio terrestre se ha estimado en 4/3. Para una antena receptora estándar de 10 metros, calcule: ❖ La intensidad de campo en el receptor para las distancias e 10 Km y 50 Km. ❖ Margen sobre los obtáculos en términos del radio de la primera zona de Fresnel, en el punto de reflexión para la distancia de 10 Km. 2
  3. 3. Solución La propagación es por onda troposférica u onda espacial debido a la frecuencia. Hallando el método a usar a. Para d=10 Km El modelo a usar es tierra plana. Los parámetros eléctricos se hallan de la normativa UIT-R P.368-7 De la curva para 100Mhz y suelo moderadamente seco m f c 3 10 * 100 10 * 3 6 8 = = =  ( ) 42 , 14 3 10 10 10 3 1 3 1 =     d            60 donde de ; cos cos 2 2 − = − + − + − = r x x x x x v sen sen R
  4. 4. UIT-R SERIE P 527-3 D01-sc ) ( 10 * 5 , 1 2 M S −   15 = r 
  5. 5. 03 , 1 15 10 * 5 , 1 * 60 15 60 3 −  = − = − = − j j r x    ( ) ( ) ( )  =  = = =   =       + =       + = =  + = = + = + =  + = 99 , 71 256 , 1 10000 * 3 10 * 300 4 4 77 , 1 10 * 10 10 300 58 , 322 677 , 9 10 300 300 10 3 2 2 1 1 1 rad rad rad d h h arctg d h h arctg m d d d d Km h h h d d h h h d d r t r t r t t r t t     Del modelo
  6. 6. • Sustituyendo valores para calcular el coeficiente de reflexión: 2 2 2 2 cos (15 0,27) 1,77 (15 0,27) cos 1,77 cos (15 0,27) 1,77 (15 0,27) cos 1,77 15 178,96 *0,031 15 0,99 0,27 0,465 178,96 14 0,27 15 1,03 *0,031 15 0,99 0,27 x x v x x v sen j sen j R sen j sen j j j R j         − + − − −  + − −  = = = + − −  + − −    + − −   + − = =  −  + − − 0,465 1,03 14 0,27 0,465 0,0084 3,74 0.0036 3,275 0,482 0,778 0,122 0,465 0,0084 3,74 0.0036 4,205 0,604 0,778 y 0,122 j v j j j R R e j j R   − =  −  + − − + + −  − = = =  = − + −  − = = 
  7. 7. • Pérdidas en el espacio libre • De igual manera ( ) ( ) ( ) dB L l R R d l b b b 26 , 89 8 , 843555930 log * 10 8 , 843555930 12 , 0 99 , 71 cos 778 , 0 2 778 , 0 1 3 10000 4 cos 2 1 4 2 2 2 2 = = = =  +  + +       = +  + +       =     ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( )        = = − + + = = − + + = = =  = m mv dB dB E f dBw dB E L Mhz f dBw PRA dB E dB PRA Kw PRA b 86 , 71 13 , 97 26 , 89 100 log * 20 99 , 36 4 , 109 log * 20 4 , 109 99 , 36 5000 log * 10 5    
  8. 8. Método corto ( ) ( ) Km d d o resolviend m R K R d h R d d h h R d d d Km d para tierra e t e r t e 308 , 47 solución la 30 , 67555 41 , 39863 11 , 47308 6370000 3 4 * 0 2 2 3 curva tierra modelo 50 1 1 1 2 2 1 3 1 =      − = = = = +       − + − − =  = = + = = = = − = − = = − =  + = 2037 , 0 556 , 3 ' ' 574 , 9 ' ' y 25 , 168 6370000 3 4 * 2 308 , 47 300 2 ' 692 , 2 308 , 47 50 1 2 2 2 1 2 2 1 mrad d h h m d d h h m R d h h Km d d d d r t t r e t t 
  9. 9. ( ) ( )              85,52dB ) E(dB 87 , 100 10 * 2215 , 1 cos( 2 1 4 731 , 7 1349 , 0 9253 , 0 25 , 168 * 50 692 , 2 * 308 , 47 3 4 16 5 1 ' 16 5 1 * 9719 , 0 cos cos 10 2 2 2 2 2 1 0 2 2 = = =  + + +       =  = =  =             +                   + =       +       + = = − + − + − = − do sustituyen dB L w R D D R D d l rad dh d d k D e sen sen R b v v b t j x x x x v
  10. 10. • B. zona de Fresnel. Para d=10Km implica el modelo tierra plana R R R D R x T x h t h r d 1 d 2 d   obstáculos los sobre margen 34 , 19 10 34 , 9 34 , 9 10000 10 300 58 , 322 2 1 2 2 2 1  = + = =       − =         + − =      = + − + = m m m h m m d d h h d M d M d d h h M h h r t r t r 10Km 300m 10m 9,677Km 322,58m
  11. 11. Se requiere superar el 60%R1 (primera zona de Fresnel) para garantizar la señal en el receptor.  R R R D R x T x h t h r d 1 d 2 d   R1 x1 x2
  12. 12. • Por Pitágoras • Ya que el radio de la zona de Fresnel es perpendicular al trayecto ( ) ( ) m d d d m d d d d x m km d d d d x d x d x d d d Km h h d d trayecto trayecto trayecto r t trayecto 58 , 30 10004 322 * 9681 * 3 Rn Fresnel de zona primera 322 9681 00 , 10 004 , 10 677 , 9 004 , 10 10 300 10000 2 1 2 1 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 1 2 2 2 2 = = = = + = = = + =  = = + = − + = − + =  Fresnel de zona primera la de 60% el Supera 63 , 0 63 , 0 58 , 30 34 , 19 cos 66 , 1 10000 10 300 arctan arctan 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 p p p p r t R h R h R R R R rad d d h h = = =   = =       − =         + − =  
  Fuentes utilizadas: - Wayne Tomasi "Sistemas de comunicaciones electrónicas". 4ta edición - Zulima Barboza de Vielma "Antenas y propagación" . Guia estudio ULA Mérida Modelos de Radiopropagación Plantea tus dudas escribiendonos a: MSc.María Zuleima Pérez @MariaZuleimaPre1 pnfingenieriaelectronica@gmail.com Canal de Telegram

