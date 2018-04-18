Click here https://blairanthony33.blogspot.co.id/?book=B00CWEL9UC

An accessible guide to option gamma trading, from basic definitions to more advanced gamma hedging and gamma trading techniques as practised by professional option traders. Starting from first principles, option gamma is explained in straightforward English before separate sections on gamma hedging, gamma trading and advanced gamma trading ideas. Simple but detailed examples are provided throughout. Four sets of exercises, complete with solutions, are provided to test the reader s understanding. A basic glossary of terms is also provided.Published by Volcube (www.volcube.com), the leading options education technology company. This is the first volume in the concise Advanced Options Trading Guide series. The series aims to present somewhat more advanced topics relating to options trading in a clear way with an emphasis on practice rather than theory. As such, a basic knowledge of options is expected.

